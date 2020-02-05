IOWA
Purdue routs No. 17 Iowa 104-68 in offensive outburst

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue got off to a fast start against a ranked opponent and never slowed down.

Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points to lead five Purdue players in double figures in a 104-68 rout of No. 17 Iowa on Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes scored first on Luka Garza's basket, but then Purdue (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten) scored 17 straight points to lead for good.

“Coach (Matt) Painter emphasized the multiple efforts all week," Boudreaux said. "We knew we had to come out strong and give a lot of energy. It's tough for teams when you're giving up two, three, four shots in a possession, especially starting games.

"That's really demoralizing. The second half, I think we came out with a lot of energy and attacked them. So if we can start games and halves like that, we’ll be in a really good position.”

Boudreaux hit 7 of 9 shots and had a team-high eight rebounds.

The Boilermakers shot a season-high 63%, including 56% from 3-point range (19 of 34), and reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season.

Garza led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5) with 26 points and was their only player in double figures. Garza was limited to one rebound, well below his 10.4 average entering the game.

Jahaad Proctor, Matt Haarms and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers. Proctor made all six of his shots. Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. added 13 points and a team-high seven assists.

“To see multiple guys shoot the ball well for us is a real confidence booster,” Painter said.

Purdue led by 39 points at one point.

The Boilermakers made 11 of 20 3-pointers in the first half to take a 61-36 halftime lead.

Iowa shot 43% for the game and 24% from 3-point range.

“Our ability to make 3s was the real separation in the first half,” Painter said. “We had good execution. This game was an outlier for us as far as making 3s."

Purdue held a 32-24 edge in rebounds.

The Boilermakers had just two turnovers in the opening half and nine for the game. Iowa had 14 turnovers.

“The way they pounded us on the glass early, not that they don't do that, they do that to a lot of people, but you have to be better there," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “What often happens, especially on the road, when you get behind is you try to get it all back at once. We needed more pace and to slow it down."

The Boilermakers went on a 9-0 run, including six points on Proctor's back-to-back 3-pointers, to push the lead to 39-18.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are struggling on the road in the conference. They had won four of the previous five games, but all of those victories were at home. Iowa dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten road games.

Purdue: The Boilermakers had quite a night offensively after being held to 37 points in one loss and 50 in another setback last month and averaging 62 points over their previous two games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa will drop in the rankings after the lopsided loss. How much the team falls in the poll will depend on how the Hawkeyes do against Nebraska.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts the Cornhuskers on Saturday night.

Purdue: Plays Indiana on the road Saturday, aiming for a sixth straight win in the rivalry.

---

1st Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 36
PURDUE Boilermakers 61

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Iowa  
19:42 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot 2-0
19:11 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 2-3
18:46   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
18:31   Lost ball turnover on Luka Garza, stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
18:22 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 2-5
18:12   Lost ball turnover on CJ Fredrick, stolen by Trevion Williams  
18:07 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 2-7
18:07   Shooting foul on CJ Fredrick  
18:07   Trevion Williams missed free throw  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
18:02   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
17:48   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
17:40 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 2-10
17:27   Shooting foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
17:27   Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:27   Luka Garza missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
17:16   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:13 +2 Evan Boudreaux made tip-in 2-12
17:01   CJ Fredrick missed jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
16:45   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
16:39 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 2-15
16:38   30-second timeout called  
16:15   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
16:06 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Nojel Eastern 2-17
15:52 +2 Luka Garza made turnaround jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 4-17
15:52   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:52 +1 Luka Garza made free throw 5-17
15:29   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
15:15 +2 Joe Wieskamp made jump shot 7-17
14:48 +3 Evan Boudreaux made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Thompson 7-20
14:35   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
14:16   Sasha Stefanovic missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
14:06   Sasha Stefanovic missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
13:57   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
13:41   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
13:38 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup 9-20
13:26   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
13:15 +2 Matt Haarms made layup, assist by Aaron Wheeler 9-22
13:02 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by Bakari Evelyn 11-22
12:38   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
12:34 +2 Matt Haarms made layup 11-24
12:30   Shooting foul on Matt Haarms  
12:30 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 12-24
12:30 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-24
12:17 +2 Jahaad Proctor made jump shot, assist by Aaron Wheeler 13-26
11:49   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
11:23 +3 Aaron Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 13-29
11:09 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by Bakari Evelyn 15-29
11:09   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
11:09 +1 Luka Garza made free throw 16-29
10:52   Shooting foul on Joe Wieskamp  
10:52   Matt Haarms missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:52 +1 Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-30
10:28   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
10:13   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
10:00   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
9:50   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
9:47 +2 Ryan Kriener made tip-in 18-30
9:14 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 18-33
9:01   Bad pass turnover on Connor McCaffery, stolen by Isaiah Thompson  
8:42 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 18-36
8:14   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
8:03 +2 Matt Haarms made layup, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 18-38
8:03   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
8:03 +1 Matt Haarms made free throw 18-39
7:53   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
7:33   CJ Fredrick missed jump shot, blocked by Matt Haarms  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
7:24   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
7:10   Lost ball turnover on Matt Haarms, stolen by Luka Garza  
7:09   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
7:09 +1 Cordell Pemsl made 1st of 2 free throws 19-39
7:09 +1 Cordell Pemsl made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-39
6:48 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 20-42
6:16 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot 23-42
5:56   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
5:51 +2 Aaron Wheeler made tip-in 23-44
5:44 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot 26-44
5:22 +3 Matt Haarms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 26-47
5:10   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
4:56 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Haarms 26-50
4:31   Lost ball turnover on Joe Wieskamp, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
4:25   Eric Hunter Jr. missed dunk  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
4:16   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
3:54   Bad pass turnover on Sasha Stefanovic, stolen by Luka Garza  
3:42   Luka Garza missed layup  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
3:36   Ryan Kriener missed tip-in  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
3:34 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by CJ Fredrick 28-50
3:34   Shooting foul on Matt Haarms  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:36 +1 Luka Garza made free throw 29-50
3:24   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
3:09 +2 Luka Garza made layup 31-50
2:45   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
2:37   Traveling violation turnover on CJ Fredrick  
2:30   Personal foul on Joe Wieskamp  
2:19 +3 Evan Boudreaux made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahaad Proctor 31-53
2:09   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
2:09   Turnover on Luka Garza  
1:48 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup 31-55
1:30   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
1:19 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 31-57
1:02 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 33-57
44.0 +2 Jahaad Proctor made reverse layup, assist by Evan Boudreaux 33-59
35.0   Shooting foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
35.0 +1 Ryan Kriener made 1st of 2 free throws 34-59
35.0   Ryan Kriener missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
12.0 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made jump shot 34-61
3.0 +2 Ryan Kriener made hook shot, assist by Bakari Evelyn 36-61
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 32
PURDUE Boilermakers 43

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
19:17   CJ Fredrick missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
18:58 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Boudreaux 36-64
18:38   Joe Toussaint missed layup, blocked by Evan Boudreaux  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
18:31 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot 38-64
18:15   Trevion Williams missed layup  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
18:12   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
17:48   Luka Garza missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
17:32   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
17:22 +2 CJ Fredrick made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 40-64
17:00 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 40-66
16:52   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
16:38   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
16:38   Joe Wieskamp missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:38 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-66
16:30   Bad pass turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Joe Wieskamp  
16:26 +2 Joe Wieskamp made dunk 43-66
15:58   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Joe Wieskamp  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:46 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Ryan Kriener 45-66
15:32   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
15:24   Lost ball turnover on CJ Fredrick, stolen by Nojel Eastern  
15:18 +2 Aaron Wheeler made dunk, assist by Jahaad Proctor 45-68
15:01   Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
14:59   Personal foul on Joe Wieskamp  
14:47   Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
14:32   Ryan Kriener missed layup  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
14:22 +2 Jahaad Proctor made jump shot 45-70
14:10 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot 48-70
13:42   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Thompson, stolen by CJ Fredrick  
13:37   Lost ball turnover on CJ Fredrick, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
13:37   30-second timeout called  
13:09 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 48-72
13:01   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
13:01   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
12:42 +3 Evan Boudreaux made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 48-75
12:26   Traveling violation turnover on Joe Toussaint  
12:12   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
12:12   Trevion Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:12 +1 Trevion Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-76
11:56   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
11:33 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 48-79
11:19   Personal foul on Trevion Williams  
11:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:06 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 50-79
10:39   Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn  
10:19   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
10:19   Matt Haarms missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:20   Matt Haarms missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
9:52   Cordell Pemsl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
10:19   Personal foul on Luka Garza  
9:29   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
9:21   Bad pass turnover on Bakari Evelyn, stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
9:09 +3 Evan Boudreaux made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 50-82
8:57 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 53-82
8:34 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 53-85
8:06   Lost ball turnover on Joe Wieskamp, stolen by Matt Haarms  
7:57   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
7:45 +2 Matt Haarms made layup 53-87
7:39   Connor McCaffery missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
7:25   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
7:14