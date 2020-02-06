NCST
Bryce's double-double helps NC State beat Miami 83-72

  • Feb 06, 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) One unwanted string ended, now North Carolina State looks to resume the winning streak it enjoyed earlier in its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

C.J. Bryce scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead N.C. State to an 83-72 victory over Miami on Wednesday night.

N.C. State, which snapped a three-game losing streak, built an 18-point lead early in the second half before Miami rallied with a 16-2 run and twice trimmed its deficit to three points.

Markell Johnson finished with 19 points and 12 assists, while Devon Daniels and Braxton Beverly scored 14 points each for the Wolfpack (15-8, 6-6).

''We had some adversity and we fought through it,'' N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. ''When they cut the lead to three, we found out a lot about our team. These guys got a lot of fight in them.''

Isaiah Wong's two free throws with 4:33 remaining reduced the deficit to 71-68 before Bryce made a layup and Manny Bates threw down a dunk and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

''This was big for us,'' Bryce said of the Wolfpack snapping the losing skid. ''I was telling the guys before the game, we dug ourselves in this hole. It's tough for us to get out of but we can definitely do it. We have enough talent, a great coach to put it all together.''

N.C. State took the lead for good with a 12-0 spurt midway through the first half. Daniels' layup with 4:55 remaining capped the surge and gave the Wolfpack a 33-24 lead.

Before consecutive losses to Louisville, North Carolina and Georgia Tech, the Wolfpack had three straight wins over Virginia, Clemson and Miami.

''It's a good ACC win and it's a good road win,'' Keatts said. ''We were able to stop the bleeding a little bit.''

Harlond Beverly scored 20 points and Dejan Vasiljevic added 18 for Miami (11-11, 3-9), which played its fourth consecutive game without leading scorer Chris Lykes. The junior guard, who is averaging 15.7 points per game, is sidelined because of a groin injury.

''We dug ourselves a hole but the guys did a great job of battling back,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. ''We put ourselves in position late, only down three, with the ball on two occasions and didn't capitalize on either one.''

The Wolfpack used a 9-0 run to build a 44-30 lead with 51 remaining in the first half. Bryce was fouled by Sam Waardenburg and converted two free throws. Technical fouls on Waardenburg and the Miami bench resulted in additional free throws from Bryce and Johnson.

JOHNSON RESPONDS IN THE CLUTCH

Johnson has struggled from the free-throw line, shooting 54%. But the senior guard shot 7 of 8 against Miami and converted six in the final minute to secure the win.

''I've been working a lot on my free throws every day,'' Johnson said. ''It is just now paying off.''

FUNDERBURK SIDELINED

N.C. State forward D.J. Funderburk sustained an undisclosed injury early in the second half and didn't return. Funderburk, who averages 13 points a game, had scored in double figures in 11 of the last 12 games before finishing with two points in 14 minutes against Miami.

''I don't have what his injury was,'' Keatts said. ''But I do know that in the game he got hit pretty hard so we decided not to go with him.''

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack shot 50% from the field and overcame a recent shooting slump. Entering Wednesday, N.C. State had shot 38.7% in its last seven games.

Miami: The road has not been pleasant for the Hurricanes during their first six conference games. Miami is 1-5 in a road schedule that has included losses at then-No. 8 Duke and then-No. 13 Louisville. An upcoming stretch with four of six games away from Watsco Center will determine if the Hurricanes can improve their post-season aspirations.

UP NEXT:

N.C. State plays the second of its three-game road trip at Syracuse on Tuesday.

Miami concludes its regular-season series with No. 8 Florida State on Saturday in Tallahassee. In the previous matchup, on Jan. 18, the visiting Seminoles rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit and defeated Miami 83-79 in overtime.

---

1st Half
NCST Wolfpack 44
MIAMI Hurricanes 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by NC State  
19:43   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Offensive rebound by NC State  
19:31   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
19:06 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup, assist by Harlond Beverly 0-2
18:38   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
18:11   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
18:01   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
17:51   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:42   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:37   Devon Daniels missed jump shot, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
17:32   Rodney Miller Jr. missed jump shot  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
17:27 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup 0-4
16:54 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 2-4
16:45   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Wong  
16:45   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
16:28 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot 2-6
16:10   Devon Daniels missed dunk  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
15:59 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 2-9
15:58   30-second timeout called  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
15:24   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
15:22   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
15:10 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Manny Bates 5-9
14:58   Keith Stone missed jump shot, blocked by Manny Bates  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
14:53   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
14:41   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
14:22 +2 Keith Stone made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 5-11
14:09   Markell Johnson missed layup  
14:08   Offensive rebound by NC State  
14:08   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
13:59 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 7-11
13:38   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
13:34   Keith Stone missed layup  
13:29   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
13:29   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Dejan Vasiljevic  
13:21   Personal foul on Pat Andree  
13:17 +2 Anthony Walker made jump shot 7-13
12:48   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Isaiah Wong  
12:42 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 7-15
12:33 +3 Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 10-15
12:06   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Walker  
11:48   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Shot clock violation turnover on NC State  
11:01   Offensive foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
11:01   Turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic  
10:50 +3 Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 13-15
10:34   Turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
10:20   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Rodney Miller Jr.  
9:59 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot 13-17
9:46 +3 Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Beverly 16-17
9:28 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 16-19
9:17 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by Markell Johnson 18-19
9:03 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 18-21
8:51   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
8:38 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made layup 18-23
8:24 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 21-23
8:09   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
8:09   Harlond Beverly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:09 +1 Harlond Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
8:02 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 24-24
7:45   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
7:34   Markell Johnson missed layup  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
7:24   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
7:15   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
7:07 +2 Manny Bates made jump shot 26-24
6:42   Shooting foul on Markell Johnson  
6:42   Commercial timeout called  
6:42   Sam Waardenburg missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:42   Sam Waardenburg missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Pat Andree  
6:22 +2 Manny Bates made layup, assist by Devon Daniels 28-24
5:56   Dejan Vasiljevic missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
5:44   Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
5:30   Personal foul on Braxton Beverly  
5:23   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
5:16 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 30-24
5:16   Shooting foul on Sam Waardenburg  
5:16 +1 Devon Daniels made free throw 31-24
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
4:54 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 33-24
4:54   30-second timeout called  
4:29   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
4:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Braxton Beverly  
4:29   Commercial timeout called  
4:29   Commercial timeout called  
4:29 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 33-25
4:29   Sam Waardenburg missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:18 +2 Sam Waardenburg made jump shot 33-27
3:54   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
3:38   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
3:36   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Isaiah Wong  
3:28   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
3:26   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
3:22   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
3:22   Rodney Miller Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:22   Rodney Miller Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:22   Rodney Miller Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:22   Defensive rebound by NC State  
2:59   Bad pass turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Rodney Miller Jr.  
2:44   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
2:44 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-28
2:44   Rodney Miller Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:44   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
2:34 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 35-28
2:11   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
2:11 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 35-29
2:11 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-30
1:58   Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
1:55 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup 37-30
1:55   Shooting foul on Keith Stone  
1:55 +1 C.J. Bryce made free throw 38-30
1:30   Lost ball turnover on Sam Waardenburg, stolen by Manny Bates  
1:24 +2 C.J. Bryce made dunk, assist by Markell Johnson 40-30
56.0   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
52.0   Sam Waardenburg missed jump shot, blocked by C.J. Bryce  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
51.0   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
51.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Sam Waardenburg  
51.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Miami (Fla.)  
51.0 +1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 41-30
51.0 +1 C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-30
51.0   C.J. Bryce missed 1st of 2 free throws  
51.0 +1 C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-30
51.0 +1 C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-30
51.0 +1 Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-30
51.0   Markell Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
33.0   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
19.0 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 44-32
4.0   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
4.0   Manny Bates missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4.0   Manny Bates missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4.0   Manny Bates missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
1.0   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Half
NCST Wolfpack 39
MIAMI Hurricanes 40

Time Team Play Score
19:49   D.J. Funderburk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
19:26   Rodney Miller Jr. missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
19:17   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
19:07   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:55 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 46-32
18:46 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 46-34
18:29   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
18:27   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
18:12   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
18:08   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
18:00   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
17:49 +2 Manny Bates made dunk, assist by Markell Johnson 48-34
17:22 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made layup 48-36
17:07   Offensive foul on C.J. Bryce  
17:07   Turnover on C.J. Bryce  
16:43   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
16:32 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 50-36
16:11   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Miller Jr., stolen by Braxton Beverly  
16:05 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 53-36
15:47   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
16:02   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:39   Anthony Walker missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
15:21   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
15:13   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
15:01   Markell Johnson missed layup, blocked by Anthony Walker  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
14:57   Offensive foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
14:57   Turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic  
14:44   Traveling violation turnover on C.J. Bryce  
14:35 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 53-38
14:26