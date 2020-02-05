SC
Tyree's big night leads Ole Miss past S. Carolina 84-70

  • Feb 05, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Mississippi coach Kermit Davis convinced his team to begin a brand new season with a win Wednesday night and it worked convincingly.

Breein Tyree scored a career-high 38 points as Mississippi defeated South Carolina 84-70, snapping a three-game winning streak by the Gamecocks and earning the 500th career victory for Davis.

''I told them to forget everything, look straight ahead and win February, starting now,'' Davis said. ''From start to finish, this was one of our very best games. I am proud of our guys and this team has good basketball ahead for them.''

Tyree finished 12 of 21 from the field, 11 of 13 from the free throw line and added three rebounds and two assists. Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy scored 13 and 10 points respectively as Ole Miss (11-11, 2-7 SEC) never trailed.

The Rebels raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening three minutes, led 43-32 at halftime and by as many as 19 points, 72-53, on a 3-point shot by Tyree with 6:29 remaining.

''We didn't celebrate like we had just won the Super Bowl, but it was all positive in our locker room,'' Tyree said. ''This team hasn't given up. We talked about winning the month of February and we still have a lot to play for.''

South Carolina (13-9, 5-4) was led by Jermaine Cousinard's career-high 28 points. Maik Kotsar added 19 points with a team-high eight rebounds.

''We weren't good. But give Ole Miss a lot of credit,'' South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. ''Tyree led his team like a senior guard is supposed to do.''

Ole Miss shot 27 of 57 (47.4%) from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and 24 of 32 (75%) from the free throw line. The Rebels out rebounded South Carolina 39-29, as Sy had a team-high eight rebounds.

South Carolina was 23 of 56 (41%) from the field, 6 of 20 (30%) from the 3-point line, highlighted by Cousinard with 8 of 18 from the field, including three 3s.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks did not play like a team that had won five of the last six games. Lawson, the leading scorer at 13.9 points per game, had a tough night.

Lawson was 1 of 6 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range in the first half, while the Rebels built an 11-point halftime lead that was never seriously threatened in the second half.

''That's not the way we have played the last four games,'' Martin said.

''We've had a lifeless approach to practice lately. Our practice attitude will have to change if we are going to give ourselves a chance to play better.''

Ole Miss: The Rebels opened a three-game home stand by snapping a two-game losing streak. After scoring 17 points in the previous two games, Tyree had 18 at halftime.

Hinson did not score in 24 minutes in his previous start at LSU, but had a strong bounce-back performance that included 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot an a steal.

CAREER MILESTONE

The win was No. 500 for Kermit Davis, in a 25-year career that includes Coach of the Year honors in four different conferences. Davis won 332 games during a 16-year stint at Middle Tennessee State.

''I'm very proud on a lot of levels, especially for my family and winning the 500th here. But I've had a lot of great places to coach, a lot of great assistant coaches and a lot of great players,'' Davis said. ''But what it mostly means is I'm an old coach and that there were a lot of tough losses (287 losses), too.''

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

Ole Miss: Hosts Florida on Saturday.

1st Half
SC Gamecocks 32
MISS Rebels 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:39   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
19:31 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot 0-2
19:23   Offensive foul on Maik Kotsar  
19:23   Turnover on Maik Kotsar  
19:18 +2 Breein Tyree made layup, assist by KJ Buffen 0-4
18:31   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
18:31   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
18:31   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:31   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
18:10   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
17:56   Backcourt turnover on Blake Hinson  
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Keyshawn Bryant, stolen by Blake Hinson  
17:37 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 0-6
17:30   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
17:19   Traveling violation turnover on Khadim Sy  
16:51   Jair Bolden missed floating jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
16:34 +2 Khadim Sy made dunk, assist by Breein Tyree 0-8
16:23   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
16:23 +1 Wildens Leveque made 1st of 2 free throws 1-8
16:23 +1 Wildens Leveque made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
16:07   Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
16:02   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
16:02   Jermaine Couisnard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:40   Offensive foul on Devontae Shuler  
16:02 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-8
15:40   Offensive foul on Devontae Shuler  
15:40   Turnover on Devontae Shuler  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:24 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden 5-8
14:59   Offensive foul on Austin Crowley  
14:59   Turnover on Austin Crowley  
14:45   AJ Lawson missed layup, blocked by Blake Hinson  
14:43   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
14:33   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
14:18 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams 5-11
14:06   Jermaine Couisnard missed floating jump shot  
14:04   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
13:56 +2 Maik Kotsar made turnaround jump shot, assist by TJ Moss 7-11
13:33   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
13:15 +3 TJ Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 10-11
13:12   30-second timeout called  
12:53   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
12:51   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by Alanzo Frink  
12:42   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
12:33   Trae Hannibal missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
12:15 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 10-13
12:15   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
12:15   Khadim Sy missed free throw  
12:15   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
12:02 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 10-15
11:50   Shooting foul on Breein Tyree  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Wildens Leveque, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
11:40 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 10-18
11:27   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
10:53 +2 Breein Tyree made layup, assist by Blake Hinson 10-20
10:45 +2 Trae Hannibal made jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 12-20
10:33   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
10:33 +1 Khadim Sy made 1st of 2 free throws 12-21
10:33 +1 Khadim Sy made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-22
10:19   TJ Moss missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
10:09   Shooting foul on TJ Moss  
10:09   Breein Tyree missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:09 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-23
9:51   Personal foul on Bryce Williams  
9:51 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 13-23
9:51   Jermaine Couisnard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
9:41   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Jermaine Couisnard  
9:35 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made dunk, assist by TJ Moss 15-23
9:20 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by Antavion Collum 15-25
9:04   Wildens Leveque missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
8:52 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 15-27
8:33   AJ Lawson missed layup  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
8:18   Devontae Shuler missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
8:16   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
8:16 +1 Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 15-28
8:16 +1 Bryce Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-29
8:04 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 17-29
7:44   Antavion Collum missed turnaround jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
7:27   Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Bryant, stolen by Bryce Williams  
7:19 +2 Bryce Williams made dunk 17-31
6:57   Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Bryant  
6:57   Commercial timeout called  
6:51   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
6:43 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made driving layup 19-31
6:20   Breein Tyree missed layup  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
6:08   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Williams  
5:54   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
5:48   Jalyn McCreary missed jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
5:46   Personal foul on Bryce Williams  
5:46 +1 Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws 20-31
5:46 +1 Maik Kotsar made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-31
5:36   Khadim Sy missed turnaround jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
5:25   Lost ball turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Khadim Sy  
5:22   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
5:22 +1 Blake Hinson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-32
5:22 +1 Blake Hinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-33
5:11 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot 24-33
4:48   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
4:35   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
4:24   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
4:03   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
3:42 +2 Maik Kotsar made floating jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden 26-33
3:15   Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary  
3:15 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 26-34
3:15 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 26-34
3:15 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-35
2:59 +2 Maik Kotsar made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden 28-35
2:32 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 28-37
2:14   Jalyn McCreary missed floating jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
1:48   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
1:41   Bad pass turnover on Jalyn McCreary, stolen by Breein Tyree  
1:29   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
1:29   Breein Tyree missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:29 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-38
1:29 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-38
1:18   Personal foul on Antavion Collum  
1:18 +1 Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws 29-38
1:18 +1 Maik Kotsar made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
1:07   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
1:07 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 30-39
1:07 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
48.0   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Lawson  
35.0 +2 Breein Tyree made layup, assist by Antavion Collum 30-42
20.0   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
22.0   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
20.0   Personal foul on Trae Hannibal  
20.0   Antavion Collum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6.0   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
20.0 +1 Antavion Collum made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-43
6.0   Personal foul on Devontae Shuler  
6.0 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 31-43
6.0 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-43
3.0   Breein Tyree missed driving layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SC Gamecocks 38
MISS Rebels 41

Time Team Play Score
19:52 +2 AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 34-43
19:24   Offensive foul on Devontae Shuler  
19:24   Turnover on Devontae Shuler  
19:05   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
19:03   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
19:00   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:43   Bryce Williams missed floating jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
18:38   Bryce Williams missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
18:16   AJ Lawson missed floating jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
18:08   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
17:58   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
17:58   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
17:58 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 35-43
17:58 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-43
17:40 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by KJ Buffen 36-45
17:18   Jermaine Couisnard missed floating jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
17:07 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 36-48
17:04   Out of bounds turnover on TJ Moss  
16:49 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Blake Hinson 36-50
16:33   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
16:22   Personal foul on TJ Moss  
16:10   KJ Buffen missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar  
16:08   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
16:07   Shooting foul on TJ Moss  
16:07 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 36-51
16:07   KJ Buffen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
15:57   Breein Tyree missed layup  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
15:51   Lost ball turnover on AJ Lawson, stolen by Breein Tyree  
15:49   Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:28   Bad pass turnover on Antavion Collum, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
15:28   Personal foul on Antavion Collum  
15:15   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13