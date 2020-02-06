WAKE
No. 5 Louisville edges Wake Forest for 9th straight win

  • Feb 06, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Louisville trailed Wake Forest in tempo and points at halftime. The Cardinals cranked up the energy after the break, and that kept them on their roll.

Jordan Nwora had 21 points and scored the go-ahead basket during an 18-5 second-half run that rallied No. 5 Louisville past Wake Forest 86-76 Wednesday night for its ninth consecutive victory.

Wake Forest led 46-34 at halftime behind 60% shooting before the Cardinals (20-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) picked things up and mounted the pivotal run over the first five minutes of the half. Nwora followed Ryan McMahon's four-point play with a breakaway dunk for Louisville's first lead at 52-51, and the Cardinals stretched it to 67-60.

The surge came after Louisville players talked things out in the locker room while coaches met down the hall in coach Chris Mack's office.

“The intensity definitely picked up,” said Louisville guard Lamarr Kimble, whose 14 points came after halftime. “I felt like we were foaming at the mouth at the beginning of the second half to do whatever to get that run. That was big for us to come out there and reshape our whole energy from the first half.”

Louisville made a season-high 14 of 28 3-pointers, including 6 of 12 in the second half, to finish 48% from the field after shooting 41% in the first half. The Cardinals also held the Demon Deacons (10-12, 3-9) to 9 of 30 from the field in the final 20 minutes and extend their longest winning streak in ACC play.

“Defensively, we didn't adjust," Mack said. “We just did what we were doing a hell of a lot better.”

Nwora made 5 of 8 from deep and 6 of 12 overall. Dwayne Sutton added 15 points and 11 rebounds, McMahon 12 points and Steven Enoch and Malik Williams 11 points each.

Andrien White scored 17 points and Olivier Sarr had 16 points and six rebounds for the Demon Deacons before fouling out. They had sought consecutive wins for the first time since winning three in a row from Dec. 14-Jan. 4.

“We wanted to win this game more than anything," White said. "We felt we were well prepared coming into this game and it didn't tip our way.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Louisville is 20-3 for the first time since 2004-05 and has started 11-1 in conference play for the first time since 1993, when it won the Metro Conference championship. ... The Cardinals improved to 7-2 against Wake Forest, including 3-1 at home. ... The Demon Deacons began 6 of 14 from long range before making just 2 of 11 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: Unfazed by Louisville at the start, the Demon Deacons pushed their tempo and made clutch shots that forced the Cardinals to try and make up the deficit from outside. The second half was the complete opposite as they were overwhelmed on both ends and couldn't stop Louisville on the perimeter. Wake Forest is 1-4 against ranked schools this season.

“I thought we got off to a really good start offensively, especially from behind three,” coach Danny Manning said. "We shot the ball really well. I thought we did a good job of getting the ball to the paint below the free-throw line, making good decisions and we had guys ready to shoot it on the catch. That gave us a chance to build the lead.

“The second half, not so much.”

Louisville: The Cardinals shot better from deep than inside the arc in the first half and that proved to be their saving grace as shots continued to fall. Most importantly, they contested Wake's attempts more aggressively after halftime, especially in those early moments that seized momentum and the lead.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest concludes its two-game road swing at Syracuse on Saturday.

Louisville hosts defending national champion Virginia on Saturday, looking to end a nine-game losing streak against the Cavaliers. The Cardinals close the regular season in Charlottesville on March 7.

1st Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 46
LVILLE Cardinals 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
19:38   Traveling violation turnover on Ody Oguama  
19:22   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
19:14 +2 Torry Johnson made jump shot 2-0
18:59   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
18:59 +1 Steven Enoch made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
18:59 +1 Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:36 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torry Johnson 5-2
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Brandon Childress  
18:14 +2 Brandon Childress made layup 7-2
18:03 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 7-5
17:46   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
17:36   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
17:23 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torry Johnson 10-5
17:09   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
16:59   Ody Oguama missed dunk, blocked by Jordan Nwora  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
16:53   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
16:43   Lost ball turnover on Darius Perry, stolen by Torry Johnson  
16:38   Lost ball turnover on Andrien White  
16:23 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 10-8
16:06   Shooting foul on Lamarr Kimble  
16:06   Olivier Sarr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:06 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-8
15:45 +2 Steven Enoch made layup, assist by Jordan Nwora 11-10
15:19 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chaundee Brown 14-10
15:06 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 14-13
14:45   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
14:40   Commercial timeout called  
14:30 +2 Ody Oguama made layup, assist by Andrien White 16-13
14:03   Traveling violation turnover on David Johnson  
13:48 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot 18-13
13:48   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
13:48 +1 Chaundee Brown made free throw 19-13
13:25   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
13:20   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
13:01 +3 Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torry Johnson 22-13
12:36   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
12:34 +2 David Johnson made layup 22-15
12:20   Offensive foul on Jahcobi Neath  
12:20   Turnover on Jahcobi Neath  
12:04 +2 Malik Williams made dunk, assist by David Johnson 22-17
11:40   Isaiah Mucius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
11:31   Ryan McMahon missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
11:22 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot 24-17
11:09   Samuell Williamson missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
11:02   Shooting foul on David Johnson  
11:02   Commercial timeout called  
10:53 +2 Jahcobi Neath made jump shot 26-17
10:27   Backcourt turnover on David Johnson  
10:16   Personal foul on Darius Perry  
10:00   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
9:55 +2 Torry Johnson made jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 28-17
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by Ismael Massoud  
9:25   Andrien White missed jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
9:08   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
9:04   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
9:01   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
8:49   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
8:38   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
8:19   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
8:11   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
7:54   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Wake Forest  
7:40   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble  
7:17 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot 30-17
6:48   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
6:37 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 32-17
6:29   30-second timeout called  
6:21 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 32-20
5:57 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chaundee Brown 35-20
5:35 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Williams 35-23
5:17   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
5:14   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
5:14   Olivier Sarr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:14 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-23
4:54   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
4:47 +3 Malik Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 36-26
4:31 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot 39-26
4:17   Malik Williams missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
4:09   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
4:07   Personal foul on Andrien White  
3:58   David Johnson missed layup  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:33   Olivier Sarr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
3:22   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by Ody Oguama  
3:14   Offensive foul on Ody Oguama  
3:14   Turnover on Ody Oguama  
3:01 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot 39-29
2:56   30-second timeout called  
2:45 +2 Torry Johnson made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 41-29
2:24   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
2:11 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot 43-29
2:11   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
2:11 +1 Olivier Sarr made free throw 44-29
1:51   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Brandon Childress  
1:51   Personal foul on David Johnson  
1:51   Turnover on Andrien White  
1:34 +3 Malik Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 44-32
1:14   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Malik Williams  
1:03 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 44-34
42.0 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 46-34
21.0   Dwayne Sutton missed jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
5.0   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 30
LVILLE Cardinals 52

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
19:51   Lamarr Kimble missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:51 +1 Lamarr Kimble made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-35
19:26 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torry Johnson 49-35
19:09 +3 Lamarr Kimble made 3-pt. jump shot 49-38
18:47   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
18:37   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
18:37 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 49-39
18:37 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-40
18:13   Isaiah Mucius missed layup, blocked by Steven Enoch  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
18:06   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
18:03   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
17:51   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
17:49   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
17:49 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 50-40
17:49 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-40
17:34 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 51-43
17:08   Andrien White missed layup  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
17:06   Personal foul on Olivier Sarr  
16:53   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
16:39   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
16:26 +2 Steven Enoch made jump shot 51-45
16:26   Personal foul on Olivier Sarr  
16:26 +1 Steven Enoch made free throw 51-46
16:17   Personal foul on Darius Perry  
16:03   Isaiah Mucius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
15:56 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 51-49
15:56   Shooting foul on Chaundee Brown  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56 +1 Ryan McMahon made free throw 51-50
15:36   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
15:16   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
15:00   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
14:52 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by Lamarr Kimble 51-52
14:25   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
14:11   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14:00 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot 51-55
13:45 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 53-55
13:34   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
13:31   Shooting foul on Andrien White  
13:31 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 53-56
13:31   Dwayne Sutton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
13:21   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
13:14 +2 Dwayne Sutton made dunk 53-58
13:01   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
12:56   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
12:45   Personal foul on Torry Johnson  
12:45 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 53-59
12:45 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-60
12:25 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Torry Johnson 55-60
12:25   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
12:25 +1 Olivier Sarr made free throw 56-60
12:01   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
12:01   Lamarr Kimble missed free throw  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
11:50   Brandon Childress missed layup  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
11:47 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup 58-60
11:29 +3 Lamarr Kimble made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 58-63
11:15 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Isaiah Mucius 60-63
11:02 +2 Malik Williams made jump shot, assist by Samuell Williamson 60-65
11:01   30-second timeout called  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
10:43   Chaundee Brown missed layup  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
10:25 +2 Lamarr Kimble made jump shot, assist by Samuell Williamson 60-67
10:03