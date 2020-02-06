|
20:00
Jumpball received by Wichita State
19:50
+2
Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Tyson Etienne
0-2
19:33
+2
Jarron Cumberland made layup, assist by Mika Adams-Woods
|
2-2
19:14
Jaime Echenique missed jump shot
|
19:12
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
18:58
+2
|
Jarron Cumberland made jump shot
|
4-2
18:24
Jamarius Burton missed jump shot
|
18:22
Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
18:22
Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland
|
18:20
Dexter Dennis missed jump shot
|
18:18
Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
18:13
Jaime Echenique missed layup
|
18:11
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
17:48
+2
|
Keith Williams made layup
|
6-2
17:39
Jamarius Burton missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt
|
17:37
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
17:22
+2
|
Dexter Dennis made layup
|
6-4
17:06
+2
|
Keith Williams made floating jump shot
|
8-4
16:48
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made layup
|
8-6
16:29
Lost ball turnover on Chris Vogt, stolen by Jaime Echenique
|
16:09
Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
16:07
Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|
16:07
+2
|
Jamarius Burton made layup
|
8-8
16:07
Shooting foul on Mika Adams-Woods
|
16:03
+1
|
Jamarius Burton made free throw
|
8-9
15:44
+2
|
Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
10-9
15:43
Shooting foul on Jamarius Burton
|
15:43
Commercial timeout called
|
15:43
+1
|
Chris Vogt made free throw
|
11-9
15:36
+3
|
Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton
|
11-12
15:17
Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Tyson Etienne
|
14:54
+2
|
Tyson Etienne made layup
|
11-14
14:54
Shooting foul on Chris McNeal
|
14:54
+1
|
Tyson Etienne made free throw
|
11-15
14:33
Lost ball turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Erik Stevenson
|
14:18
+3
|
Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson
|
11-18
13:54
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
13:52
Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard
|
13:41
Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
13:39
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
13:30
+3
|
Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
14-18
13:18
Offensive foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard
|
13:18
Turnover on Asbjorn Midtgaard
|
12:58
Shooting foul on Trey Wade
|
12:58
+1
|
Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-18
12:58
+1
|
Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-18
12:50
Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson
|
12:37
+3
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris McNeal
|
19-18
12:09
Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
12:07
Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
|
11:59
+2
|
Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
21-18
11:36
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
11:34
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
11:34
Commercial timeout called
|
11:20
Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
11:18
Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
11:15
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made dunk
|
21-20
11:02
Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
11:00
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
10:51
Grant Sherfield missed jump shot
|
10:49
Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|
10:27
Personal foul on Tyson Etienne
|
10:15
Traveling violation turnover on Chris Vogt
|
9:58
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made hook shot
|
21-22
9:39
Personal foul on Jaime Echenique
|
9:28
Offensive foul on Chris Vogt
|
9:28
Turnover on Chris Vogt
|
9:27
Personal foul on Chris Vogt
|
9:10
Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton
|
8:58
Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Trey Wade
|
8:53
+2
|
Trey Wade made layup
|
21-24
8:32
Mamoudou Diarra missed turnaround jump shot
|
8:30
Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield
|
8:25
Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
8:23
Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland
|
8:12
Keith Williams missed layup
|
8:10
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
8:10
Shooting foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard
|
8:10
Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
8:10
+1
|
Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-24
8:04
Personal foul on Keith Williams
|
7:45
Jaime Echenique missed hook shot
|
7:43
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
7:36
+2
|
Mamoudou Diarra made layup
|
24-24
7:16
Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
7:14
Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
|
7:04
+2
|
Mika Adams-Woods made layup, assist by Tre Scott
|
26-24
6:40
+2
|
Jamarius Burton made layup
|
26-26
6:40
Commercial timeout called
|
6:21
+2
|
Tre Scott made layup
|
28-26
5:49
Jaime Echenique missed layup, blocked by Keith Williams
|
5:47
Offensive rebound by Wichita State
|
5:44
Dexter Dennis missed jump shot
|
5:42
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
5:21
Shooting foul on Jamarius Burton
|
5:21
+1
|
Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-26
5:21
+1
|
Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-26
5:12
+3
|
Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield
|
30-29
4:51
Mika Adams-Woods missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique
|
4:49
Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne
|
4:44
Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
4:42
Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
|
4:26
+3
|
Mamoudou Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods
|
33-29
4:04
+2
|
Erik Stevenson made layup
|
33-31
3:50
Keith Williams missed jump shot
|
3:48
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
3:31
+2
|
Keith Williams made jump shot
|
35-31
3:06
Lost ball turnover on Dexter Dennis
|
3:06
Commercial timeout called
|
2:52
Traveling violation turnover on Tre Scott
|
2:51
Personal foul on Zach Harvey
|
2:51
Grant Sherfield missed free throw
|
2:51
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
2:37
Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Erik Stevenson
|
2:29
Erik Stevenson missed layup
|
2:27
Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|
2:25
+2
|
Dexter Dennis made tip-in
|
35-33
2:09
Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis
|
2:09
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-33
2:09
Jarron Cumberland missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2:09
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
1:45
Offensive foul on Grant Sherfield
|
1:45
Turnover on Grant Sherfield
|
1:30
Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
1:28
Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
1:09
Jaime Echenique missed hook shot
|
1:07
Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|
1:05
+2
|
Jaime Echenique made layup
|
36-35
50.0
+3
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott
|
39-35
|
19.0
Lost ball turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Jaevin Cumberland
|
13.0
+2
|
Jarron Cumberland made layup
|
41-35
3.0
Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
1.0
Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland
