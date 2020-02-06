CINCY
Jarron Cumberland lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 80-79

  • Feb 06, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Jarron Cumberland converted a go-ahead three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining to lift Cincinnati to an 80-79 win over Wichita State on Thursday night.

Cincinnati led for most of the game but Wichita State took its first lead since midway through the first half on Dexter Dennis' 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining for a 76-75 lead. Cumberland answered with two free throws before Grant Sherfield made Wichita State's eighth 3-pointer for a two-point lead.

After a timeout with 2.5 to go, Erik Stevenson inbounded the ball and got it back but his 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Cumberland, the reigning American Athletic Conference player of the year, finished with 24 points. Keith Williams had 17 points for Cincinnati (15-7, 8-2), which earned its fifth straight win. Chris Vogt added 12 points and three blocks, and Tre Scott had 11 rebounds.

Jaime Echenique had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Shockers (17-5, 5-4). Dennis added 16 points and Jamarius Burton had 13 points.

1st Half
CINCY Bearcats 41
WICHST Shockers 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
19:50 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Tyson Etienne 0-2
19:33 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 2-2
19:14   Jaime Echenique missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
18:58 +2 Jarron Cumberland made jump shot 4-2
18:24   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
18:22   Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland  
18:20   Dexter Dennis missed jump shot  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
18:13   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
17:48 +2 Keith Williams made layup 6-2
17:39   Jamarius Burton missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
17:22 +2 Dexter Dennis made layup 6-4
17:06 +2 Keith Williams made floating jump shot 8-4
16:48 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup 8-6
16:29   Lost ball turnover on Chris Vogt, stolen by Jaime Echenique  
16:09   Jaime Echenique missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
16:07 +2 Jamarius Burton made layup 8-8
16:07   Shooting foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
16:03 +1 Jamarius Burton made free throw 8-9
15:44 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 10-9
15:43   Shooting foul on Jamarius Burton  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:43 +1 Chris Vogt made free throw 11-9
15:36 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamarius Burton 11-12
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Tyson Etienne  
14:54 +2 Tyson Etienne made layup 11-14
14:54   Shooting foul on Chris McNeal  
14:54 +1 Tyson Etienne made free throw 11-15
14:33   Lost ball turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
14:18 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Erik Stevenson 11-18
13:54   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard  
13:41   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
13:30 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 14-18
13:18   Offensive foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard  
13:18   Turnover on Asbjorn Midtgaard  
12:58   Shooting foul on Trey Wade  
12:58 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 15-18
12:58 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
12:50   Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson  
12:37 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris McNeal 19-18
12:09   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
11:59 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 21-18
11:36   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Trey Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
11:15 +2 Jaime Echenique made dunk 21-20
11:02   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
10:51   Grant Sherfield missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
10:27   Personal foul on Tyson Etienne  
10:15   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Vogt  
9:58 +2 Jaime Echenique made hook shot 21-22
9:39   Personal foul on Jaime Echenique  
9:28   Offensive foul on Chris Vogt  
9:28   Turnover on Chris Vogt  
9:27   Personal foul on Chris Vogt  
9:10   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton  
8:58   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Trey Wade  
8:53 +2 Trey Wade made layup 21-24
8:32   Mamoudou Diarra missed turnaround jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Grant Sherfield  
8:25   Jamarius Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
8:12   Keith Williams missed layup  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
8:10   Shooting foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard  
8:10   Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:10 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-24
8:04   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
7:45   Jaime Echenique missed hook shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
7:36 +2 Mamoudou Diarra made layup 24-24
7:16   Tyson Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
7:04 +2 Mika Adams-Woods made layup, assist by Tre Scott 26-24
6:40 +2 Jamarius Burton made layup 26-26
6:40   Commercial timeout called  
6:21 +2 Tre Scott made layup 28-26
5:49   Jaime Echenique missed layup, blocked by Keith Williams  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
5:44   Dexter Dennis missed jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
5:21   Shooting foul on Jamarius Burton  
5:21 +1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
5:21 +1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-26
5:12 +3 Erik Stevenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 30-29
4:51   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Tyson Etienne  
4:44   Erik Stevenson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
4:26 +3 Mamoudou Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 33-29
4:04 +2 Erik Stevenson made layup 33-31
3:50   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
3:31 +2 Keith Williams made jump shot 35-31
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Dexter Dennis  
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
2:52   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Scott  
2:51   Personal foul on Zach Harvey  
2:51   Grant Sherfield missed free throw  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
2:37   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Erik Stevenson  
2:29   Erik Stevenson missed layup  
2:27   Offensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
2:25 +2 Dexter Dennis made tip-in 35-33
2:09   Shooting foul on Dexter Dennis  
2:09 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 36-33
2:09   Jarron Cumberland missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
1:45   Offensive foul on Grant Sherfield  
1:45   Turnover on Grant Sherfield  
1:30   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
1:09   Jaime Echenique missed hook shot  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
1:05 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup 36-35
50.0 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 39-35
19.0   Lost ball turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Jaevin Cumberland  
13.0 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 41-35
3.0   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland  

2nd Half
CINCY Bearcats 39
WICHST Shockers 44

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Keith Williams 43-35
19:26   Jumpball received by Wichita State  
19:18 +2 Jaime Echenique made jump shot 43-37
19:01   Shooting foul on Tyson Etienne  
19:01   Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:01 +1 Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-37
18:45   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Chris Vogt  
18:37   Keith Williams missed layup, blocked by Jaime Echenique  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis  
18:24   Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chris Vogt  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton  
18:16   Jumpball received by Cincinnati  
18:16   Lost ball turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Chris Vogt  
18:00 +2 Keith Williams made jump shot 46-37
17:43 +2 Trey Wade made jump shot 46-39
17:23   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
17:16   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
17:13   Personal foul on Tre Scott  
17:06   Shooting foul on Chris Vogt  
17:06 +1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 46-40
17:06   Jaime Echenique missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
16:38   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
16:32   Chris Vogt missed tip-in  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
16:25 +2 Chris Vogt made layup 48-40
15:59 +2 Grant Sherfield made jump shot 48-42
15:52 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 50-42
15:41 +3 Tyson Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Sherfield 50-45
15:17   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
15:07 +2 Trey Wade made layup, assist by Tyson Etienne 50-47
14:40   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Wichita State  
14:38   Commercial timeout called  
14:14 +2 Jaime Echenique made layup, assist by Trey Wade 50-49
13:55 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 52-49
13:55   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
13:55 +1 Jarron Cumberland made free throw 53-49
13:31   Jaime Echenique missed dunk  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
13:25   Jaime Echenique missed layup  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
13:07   Jaevin Cumberland missed jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
13:06   Shooting foul on Jaime Echenique  
13:06   Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:55   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-49
12:55   Grant Sherfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Morris Udeze  
12:50   Shooting foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
12:50 +1 Morris Udeze made 1st of 2 free throws 54-50
12:50 +1 Morris Udeze made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-51
12:29 +2 Mika Adams-Woods made layup 56-51
12:06   Dexter Dennis missed layup  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
12:05   Personal foul on Morris Udeze  
11:50   Bad pass turnover on Jaevin Cumberland, stolen by Morris Udeze  
11:41   Jamarius Burton missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Wichita State  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:26 +2 Grant Sherfield made layup 56-53
11:26   Shooting foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
11:26   Grant Sherfield missed free throw  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
11:11   Personal foul on Morris Udeze  
11:09   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson  
10:58   Jamarius Burton missed jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
10:40 +2 Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 58-53
10:31 +2 Jamarius Burton made layup 58-55
10:24 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 60-55
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Jamarius Burton, stolen by Tre Scott  
9:53 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot 63-55
8:59 +2 Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Jamarius Burton 63-57
9:24   Bad pass turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Chris Vogt  
9:08   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique  
8:59 +2 Trey Wade made dunk, assist by Jamarius Burton 63-57
8:40   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Trey Wade  
8:12 +3 Dexter Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaime Echenique 63-60
7:51 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 65-60
7:42   Trey Wade missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  