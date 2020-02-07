|
Jumpball received by San Francisco
19:33
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire
19:31
Offensive rebound by San Francisco
19:28
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:26
Offensive rebound by San Francisco
19:27
Shot clock violation turnover on San Francisco
19:01
Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Josh Kunen
18:59
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
18:41
Jordan Ratinho missed driving layup
18:39
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
18:09
Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:07
Offensive rebound by Pacific
18:07
Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific
17:46
Josh Kunen missed layup
17:44
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
17:41
Traveling violation turnover on Daniss Jenkins
17:31
Shooting foul on Justin Moore
17:31
+1
Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
|
17:31
+1
Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-2
|
17:08
+2
James Hampshire made dunk, assist by Jahlil Tripp
2-2
|
16:54
+2
Jordan Ratinho made driving layup
2-4
|
16:30
Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:28
Offensive rebound by Pacific
16:15
Jumpball received by Pacific
16:11
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
16:09
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
15:59
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen
15:59
Commercial timeout called
15:49
Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea
15:45
Jumpball received by San Francisco
15:34
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:32
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
15:18
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:16
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
15:04
Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot
15:02
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
14:56
+2
Jahlil Tripp made dunk
4-4
|
14:34
Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Daniss Jenkins
14:14
+3
Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp
7-4
|
13:44
Out of bounds turnover on Jamaree Bouyea
13:36
Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz
13:30
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
13:22
Jahlil Tripp missed driving layup
13:20
Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
13:21
Personal foul on James Hampshire
12:54
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:51
Defensive rebound by Pacific
12:43
+2
Pierre Crockrell II made floating jump shot
9-4
|
12:32
Jordan Ratinho missed floating jump shot
12:30
Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II
12:17
Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot
12:15
Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
12:12
Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II
11:55
Commercial timeout called
11:46
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:44
Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
11:36
+2
Jamaree Bouyea made reverse layup
9-6
|
11:08
Shooting foul on Remu Raitanen
11:08
+1
Jahbril Price-Noel made 1st of 2 free throws
10-6
|
11:08
+1
Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-6
|
10:50
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:45
Defensive rebound by Pacific
10:20
Shaquillo Fritz missed layup
10:18
Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz
10:13
Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz
10:13
+1
Taavi Jurkatamm made 1st of 2 free throws
11-7
|
10:13
Taavi Jurkatamm missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:13
Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins
10:07
Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny
10:07
+1
Daniss Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws
12-7
|
10:07
Daniss Jenkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:07
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
9:49
+2
Charles Minlend made driving layup
12-9
|
9:25
+2
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot
14-9
|
9:05
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:03
Offensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
8:57
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:56
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
8:56
Personal foul on Jimbo Lull
8:36
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
8:34
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
8:06
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:04
Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins
7:57
Daniss Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Charles Minlend
7:55
Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz
7:44
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:42
Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II
7:19
+3
Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Bailey
17-9
|
6:55
Jimbo Lull missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:53
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
6:23
+2
Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel
19-9
|
6:01
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:59
Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel
5:43
+2
Pierre Crockrell II made running Jump Shot
21-9
|
5:42
30-second timeout called
5:42
Commercial timeout called
5:17
Jimbo Lull missed hook shot
5:15
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
4:58
+2
Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot
23-9
|
4:48
+2
Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Jordan Ratinho
23-11
|
4:26
Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot
4:24
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
4:20
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
4:19
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
4:19
Shooting foul on Remu Raitanen
4:19
Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:19
Jahlil Tripp missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:55
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz
3:53
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
3:31
+2
Justin Moore made floating jump shot
25-11
|
3:14
Josh Kunen missed jump shot
3:12
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
2:48
+2
Jahlil Tripp made driving layup
27-11
|
2:28
+2
Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jordan Ratinho
27-13
|
2:01
Offensive foul on Shaquillo Fritz
2:01
Turnover on Shaquillo Fritz
2:01
Commercial timeout called
1:41
Jimbo Lull missed layup
1:39
Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
1:38
Lost ball turnover on Shaquillo Fritz, stolen by Charles Minlend
1:38
Personal foul on Shaquillo Fritz
1:31
Traveling violation turnover on Jimbo Lull
1:07
Traveling violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp
50.0
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
48.0
Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend
44.0
Charles Minlend missed jump shot
42.0
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
30.0
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
28.0
Offensive rebound by James Hampshire
24.0
+2
James Hampshire made dunk
29-13
|
0.0
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Offensive rebound by San Francisco
0.0
End of period
