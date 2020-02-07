UOP
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Pierre Crockrell II scored 12 points, Jahlil Tripp grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds and Pacific beat San Francisco 60-48 on Thursday night.

Pacific snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Dons and won at San Francisco for the first time since 2007.

Six Tigers scored at least eight points and James Hampshire added to the a 51-32 rebounding advantage with 12 boards. With USF shooting only 28% overall and just 3 of 24 from 3-point range, 41 of the Tigers' rebounds came on the defensive end.

Pacific led 29-13 at halftime as the Dons were only 5-of-28 shooting for 18% and missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts. The Tigers led just 12-9 midway through the half but Crockrell made three consecutive baskets as Pacific closed the half outscoring USF 17-4.

Charles Minlend scored eight straight points in an 18-6 run to open the second half and get USF within four but that was close as the Dons would get.

Jimbo Lull had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons and Minlend added 13 points.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Dons with the win. San Francisco defeated Pacific 79-75 on Jan. 11.

Pacific takes on Pepperdine at home on Saturday. San Francisco plays Brigham Young on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
UOP Tigers 29
SANFRAN Dons 13

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
19:33   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
19:31   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
19:28   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
19:27   Shot clock violation turnover on San Francisco  
19:01   Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Josh Kunen  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
18:41   Jordan Ratinho missed driving layup  
18:39   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
18:09   Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
18:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific  
17:46   Josh Kunen missed layup  
17:44   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
17:41   Traveling violation turnover on Daniss Jenkins  
17:31   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
17:31 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
17:31 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
17:08 +2 James Hampshire made dunk, assist by Jahlil Tripp 2-2
16:54 +2 Jordan Ratinho made driving layup 2-4
16:30   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
16:15   Jumpball received by Pacific  
16:11   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
15:59   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Kunen  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
15:45   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
15:34   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
15:18   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
15:04   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
14:56 +2 Jahlil Tripp made dunk 4-4
14:34   Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Daniss Jenkins  
14:14 +3 Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 7-4
13:44   Out of bounds turnover on Jamaree Bouyea  
13:36   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
13:30   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:22   Jahlil Tripp missed driving layup  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:21   Personal foul on James Hampshire  
12:54   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
12:43 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made floating jump shot 9-4
12:32   Jordan Ratinho missed floating jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
12:17   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
12:12   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
11:36 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made reverse layup 9-6
11:08   Shooting foul on Remu Raitanen  
11:08 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
11:08 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-6
10:50   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Pacific  
10:20   Shaquillo Fritz missed layup  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
10:13   Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
10:13 +1 Taavi Jurkatamm made 1st of 2 free throws 11-7
10:13   Taavi Jurkatamm missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
10:07   Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny  
10:07 +1 Daniss Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
10:07   Daniss Jenkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
9:49 +2 Charles Minlend made driving layup 12-9
9:25 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 14-9
9:05   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
8:57   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
8:56   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
8:36   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
8:06   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
7:57   Daniss Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Charles Minlend  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
7:44   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
7:19 +3 Jahbril Price-Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Bailey 17-9
6:55   Jimbo Lull missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
6:23 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot, assist by Jahbril Price-Noel 19-9
6:01   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel  
5:43 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made running Jump Shot 21-9
5:42   30-second timeout called  
5:42   Commercial timeout called  
5:17   Jimbo Lull missed hook shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
4:58 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot 23-9
4:48 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Jordan Ratinho 23-11
4:26   Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
4:20   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
4:19   Shooting foul on Remu Raitanen  
4:19   Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:19   Jahlil Tripp missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:55   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by Shaquillo Fritz  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
3:31 +2 Justin Moore made floating jump shot 25-11
3:14   Josh Kunen missed jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
2:48 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 27-11
2:28 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Jordan Ratinho 27-13
2:01   Offensive foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
2:01   Turnover on Shaquillo Fritz  
2:01   Commercial timeout called  
1:41   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
1:38   Lost ball turnover on Shaquillo Fritz, stolen by Charles Minlend  
1:38   Personal foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
1:31   Traveling violation turnover on Jimbo Lull  
1:07   Traveling violation turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
50.0   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
48.0   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
44.0   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
30.0   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
28.0   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
24.0 +2 James Hampshire made dunk 29-13
0.0   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UOP Tigers 31
SANFRAN Dons 35

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
19:19 +2 Jimbo Lull made hook shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 29-15
19:00   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
18:47   Austin Vereen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
18:35   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:12   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
17:31   Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
17:27   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
17:27 +1 Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws 29-16
17:27   Charles Minlend missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:27   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
17:09 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 31-16
16:56   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
16:54   Shooting foul on Austin Vereen  
16:54 +1 Jordan Ratinho made 1st of 2 free throws 31-17
16:54 +1 Jordan Ratinho made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-18
16:38   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
16:28 +3 Jimbo Lull made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 31-21
15:56 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 33-21
15:31 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Jordan Ratinho 33-23
15:31   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
15:31   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Jimbo Lull missed free throw  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
15:29   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
15:13   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
15:05   James Hampshire missed dunk  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
14:50 +2 Charles Minlend made driving layup, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 33-25
14:14   Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Taavi Jurkatamm  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
14:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Pacific  
13:52   Jimbo Lull missed hook shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
13:44   Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Josh Kunen  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:34   Josh Kunen missed layup, blocked by Jahlil Tripp  
13:32   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
13:26   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
13:21 +2 Jahlil Tripp made driving layup 35-25
13:21   Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull  
13:21   Jahlil Tripp missed free throw  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
12:58 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Kunen 35-28
12:28   Jahbril Price-Noel missed jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
12:16   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
12:09 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz 35-31
11:47 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made floating jump shot 37-31
11:47   Shooting foul on Khalil Shabazz  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +1 Pierre Crockrell II made free throw 38-31
11:29   Khalil Shabazz missed reverse layup  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
11:25   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
11:02   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
10:56   Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
10:48   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
10:38   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
10:30   Jimbo Lull missed hook shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
10:23   Daniss Jenkins missed layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
10:16 +2 Jimbo Lull made hook shot, assist by Charles Minlend 38-33
9:56   Pierre Crockrell II missed floating jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
9:55   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
9:55   Taavi Jurkatamm missed free throw  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
9:45   Jahlil Tripp missed driving layup  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
9:38 +2 Shaquillo Fritz made dunk 40-33
9:23   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
9:23 +1 Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws 40-34
9:23 +1 Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-35
9:02   Jahlil Tripp missed driving layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
