Maryland rallies to beat Illinois 75-66

  • Feb 07, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) With Illinois shredding Maryland's man-to-man defense, Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon switched to a zone - something the team rarely uses outside of practice.

It worked.

Anthony Cowan scored 20 points and Turgeon's ninth-ranked Maryland held on to beat No. 20 Illinois 75-66 on Friday night.

The Terrapins (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) took sole possession of first place in the conference with the win. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) fell into second place.

''Great win for us,'' Turgeon said. ''Illinois plays as well as anyone in our league. They are a talented group with size.''

Illinois led by as many as 14 points midway through the first half, but the Terrapins fought back and pulled to within 42-40,with a 3-pointer by Wiggins at the halftime buzzer.

Maryland opened the second half with an 11-0 run to take a lead it never relinquished.

''We kind of lost ourselves there at first,'' Turgeon said. ''But we utilized the zone and it got us back in the game. It gave us some confidence.''

Maryland plays mostly a man defense, although Turgeon said they practice different zones.

''We haven't really shown much of our zone,'' he said. ''We practice it every day, and today we played it. It worked and it really took them out of their rhythm.

The switch caught Illinois off guard.

''They went zone on us and it changed the rhythm of the game,'' said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. ''We had some unfortunate lineups out there because of foul trouble. And it worked. They really controlled the game after that.''

Feliz, who has been superb off the bench for Illinois this season, said the shift from man to zone changed the Illini's game plan.

''They made some adjustments'' he said. ''It slowed us down and forced us to take outside shots.

Darryl Morsell scored 18 and Eric Ayala added 12 for Maryland.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 16 points. Andres Feliz added 12.

FIVE TECHNICALS

Emotions were running high from the opening tip. There were four technical foul called in the first half, two on the Maryland bench (the first on Turgeon) and one each on Illinois (Feliz) and Maryland (Morsell).

''I don't want to talk about that,'' Turgeon said of his technical. ''I deserved it and we moved on.''

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was called for the game's fifth technical foul midway through the second half for yelling at the referees.

''Eh,'' Underwood said, shrugging, when asked about the foul. ''Lots of emotion out there tonight.''

A FIRST

The game was the first in seven years between two ranked teams in Champaign (when No. 8 Minnesota defeated No. 12 Illinois on Jan. 9, 2013), and the first Friday night Big Ten game ever played at State Farm Center.

BIG PICTURE

It was a huge win for Maryland and not an easy one, something Turgeon acknowledged after the game.

''We didn't panic out there,'' he said. ''There were some nerves because of how big the game was, but we knew we were only down by 14 points (in the first half) and we didn't panic.''

Illinois, which lost by only two points in Maryland in December, looked like it would run away with the game early.

''We'll bounce back,'' Underwood said. ''We're game out of first place (in the conference). We're still playing for a championship. Nothing changed that tonight.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Maryland will remain in the Top 10, and may move up a spot or two. Illinois, after back-to-back losses to Iowa and Maryland, is in danger of slipping out of the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Nebraska on Tuesday before traveling to No. 16 Michigan State on Feb. 15.

Illinois: Hosts No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday and heads to Rutgers on Feb. 15.

1st Half
MD Terrapins 40
ILL Fighting Illini 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:30   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
19:23   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
19:07 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 0-3
18:45 +2 Jalen Smith made jump shot 2-3
18:25   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
18:18   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
18:03   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
18:03 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
18:03 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
17:42   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:41   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
17:41   Kofi Cockburn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:41 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
17:30 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 6-4
17:30   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
17:30 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made free throw 7-4
17:18 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 7-7
16:52   Offensive foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
16:52   Turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
16:40 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 7-9
16:35   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Maryland  
16:35 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 7-10
16:35 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11
16:25   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:01 +3 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 7-14
15:45   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
15:34   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
15:25   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
15:12 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 7-17
15:10   30-second timeout called  
15:10   Commercial timeout called  
14:51 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 10-17
14:27 +2 Kipper Nichols made layup, assist by Kofi Cockburn 10-19
14:04   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell  
13:51   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
13:44   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
13:40   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
13:25 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alan Griffin 10-22
13:12 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 12-22
12:48   Kipper Nichols missed dunk  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
12:44   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
12:36 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 12-24
12:25   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
12:12   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
11:55 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 15-24
11:35 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 15-26
11:20   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
11:12 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 15-28
11:11   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Maryland  
11:11   Ayo Dosunmu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:11   Ayo Dosunmu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:11 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-29
11:11 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-29
10:59   Bad pass turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
10:52   Shooting foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:52   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:52   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:52   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
10:25   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Alan Griffin  
10:08 +2 Aaron Wiggins made jump shot 17-29
9:37   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
9:27 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 17-31
9:05   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
9:05   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
8:46   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:36   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
8:36 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 18-31
8:36 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-31
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Da'Monte Williams, stolen by Darryl Morsell  
8:21 +2 Donta Scott made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 21-31
8:04   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:56   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Kipper Nichols  
7:25   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
7:19 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk 21-33
7:06   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
6:40   Bad pass turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
6:38   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
6:38   Commercial timeout called  
6:38 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-33
6:38 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-33
6:13   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
5:57 +2 Donta Scott made jump shot 25-33
5:29 +2 Kipper Nichols made jump shot, assist by Kofi Cockburn 25-35
5:12 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 28-35
4:48   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
4:45   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
4:45   Jalen Smith missed free throw  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
4:39   Andres Feliz missed layup  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:15 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk 30-35
3:43   Traveling violation turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
3:26 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 32-35
3:26 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 32-35
3:11   Tevian Jones missed jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
2:57 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 32-38
2:57   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
2:57   Alan Griffin missed free throw  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
2:35   Jalen Smith missed layup  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
2:12   Shooting foul on Aaron Wiggins  
2:12 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
2:12 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
1:51   Out of bounds turnover on Darryl Morsell  
1:51   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Darryl Morsell  
1:51   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Andres Feliz  
1:29   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
1:07 +2 Eric Ayala made layup, assist by Donta Scott 34-40
45.0   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
37.0 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 37-40
11.0   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
13.0   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11.0   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
6.0 +2 Kipper Nichols made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 37-42
2.0 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 40-42
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MD Terrapins 35
ILL Fighting Illini 24

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
19:24   Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
19:10   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
18:58   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
18:56   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
18:56 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 40-43
18:56 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-44
18:43   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
18:22   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Darryl Morsell  
18:17   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Ayo Dosunmu  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
18:05 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made dunk 42-44
17:56   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
17:46   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
17:35   Jalen Smith missed tip-in  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
17:35   Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
17:32   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Da'Monte Williams  
17:09   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
16:49 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 44-44
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili, stolen by Darryl Morsell  
16:25 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 46-44
16:25   30-second timeout called  
15:49   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:47   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:47   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:27   Jalen Smith missed layup  
15:25   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
15:20   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
14:55   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
14:40   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
14:32   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
14:15   Donta Scott missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
14:13   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
13:55   Andres Feliz missed jump shot, blocked by Darryl Morsell  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
13:47 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 49-44
13:34   Kipper Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
13:22   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
13:18   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
13:13   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:11   Personal foul on Tevian Jones  
12:48   Serrel Smith Jr. missed layup  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:39   Andres Feliz missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:30 +2 Eric Ayala made layup 51-44
12:30   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:30   Eric Ayala missed free throw  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:24   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Illinois  
12:24 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 52-44
12:24 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-44
12:06