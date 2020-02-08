|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Boston College
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Landers Nolley II
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II made layup
|
0-2
|
19:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton
|
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Nahiem Alleyne made layup
|
0-4
|
18:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jay Heath
|
|
18:56
|
|
+1
|
Nahiem Alleyne made free throw
|
0-5
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell
|
2-5
|
18:26
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
18:17
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell
|
5-5
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford made jump shot
|
5-7
|
17:22
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed jump shot
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boston College
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on P.J. Horne
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
16:17
|
|
+3
|
Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath
|
8-7
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford made jump shot
|
8-9
|
15:27
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:14
|
|
+3
|
Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford
|
8-12
|
14:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jared Hamilton, stolen by Tyrece Radford
|
|
14:49
|
|
+3
|
Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford
|
8-15
|
14:22
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jay Heath
|
|
13:23
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede
|
8-18
|
13:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jared Hamilton, stolen by Hunter Cattoor
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cone made jump shot
|
8-20
|
12:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Cone
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Ojiako
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on John Ojiako
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Turnover on John Ojiako
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Jared Hamilton
|
10-20
|
11:43
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford missed jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Cone
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cone made layup
|
10-22
|
11:23
|
|
+3
|
Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath
|
13-22
|
11:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Cattoor, stolen by Jay Heath
|
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath made layup
|
15-22
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cone made jump shot
|
15-24
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell made layup
|
17-24
|
10:02
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford made layup
|
17-26
|
10:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jay Heath
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford missed free throw
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nik Popovic
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II made layup
|
17-28
|
8:50
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyrece Radford
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne
|
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Jairus Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-28
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Jairus Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-28
|
8:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:13
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-29
|
7:56
|
|
|
Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell made layup
|
21-29
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
Wabissa Bede made jump shot
|
21-31
|
7:25
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed layup
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boston College
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wilkins
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
5:55
|
|
+3
|
Nik Popovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell
|
24-31
|
5:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on P.J. Horne, stolen by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on P.J. Horne
|
|
5:07
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jairus Hamilton
|
27-31
|
4:42
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford missed jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
John Ojiako missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boston College
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Ojiako
|
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Jairus Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-31
|
4:02
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford missed jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Luka Kraljevic
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Luka Kraljevic
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boston College
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Derryck Thornton
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Derryck Thornton
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Steffon Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-31
|
2:48
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne
|
29-33
|
2:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Tyrece Radford
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne missed layup, blocked by Nik Popovic
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Landers Nolley II
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Turnover on Landers Nolley II
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Jairus Hamilton made layup, assist by Nik Popovic
|
31-33
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II made jump shot
|
31-35
|
38.0
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath made layup
|
33-35
|
16.0
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford
|
33-38
|
3.0
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed dunk
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|