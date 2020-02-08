BC
Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech

  • Feb 08, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Steffon Mitchell set career highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead Boston College to a 77-73 overtime victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Mitchell came into the game averaging just 6.7 points per game, but he scored the final four points for the Eagles (12-12, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had lost six of their previous eight games. He made 5 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, and he also dished out six assists.

Landers Nolley II grabbed 11 rebounds and scored a game-high 29 points for the Hokies (14-10, 5-8), who lost their fifth consecutive game.

Mitchell made a tough layup over Nolley with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime to give the Eagles a 75-73 lead. On the ensuing possession, Nolley missed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5 seconds remaining, and Mitchell grabbed the rebound. Tyrece Radford fouled Mitchell with 2 seconds left and the 6-foot-8 forward made both free throws to seal the BC win.

BC had a chance to put the game away in regulation. The Eagles led 66-64 with Derryck Thornton heading to the free-throw line with 29.3 seconds remaining. But Thornton missed the front end of a one-and-one, and on the Hokies' possession, BC's Jairus Hamilton fouled Nahiem Alleyne with 4.4 seconds left. Alleyne made both free throws to tie the game, and BC did not get a shot off on its final possession.

Jay Heath tied a career high with 18 points for BC.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles now have won more conference games than they did last season, and with a solid nucleus of Mitchell, Heath and Thornton, BC could be a tough out for teams down the stretch.

Virginia Tech: Three weeks ago, the Hokies were in great position for an NCAA Tournament berth, but they are now in desperate need of a victory after losing five straight, including two to BC and one to Georgia Tech - teams that were in the lower half of the ACC standings. Virginia Tech now has a much-needed week off before attempting to right the ship next weekend against Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles play at Miami on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

1st Half
BC Eagles 33
VATECH Hokies 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boston College  
19:38   Steffon Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Landers Nolley II  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
19:06 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup 0-2
19:02   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton  
18:56 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made layup 0-4
18:56   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
18:56 +1 Nahiem Alleyne made free throw 0-5
18:44 +2 Jay Heath made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 2-5
18:26   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
18:17 +3 Jairus Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 5-5
17:51 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 5-7
17:22   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
17:05   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
17:03   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
16:40   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
16:27   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
16:17 +3 Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 8-7
15:48 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 8-9
15:27   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:14 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 8-12
14:58   Bad pass turnover on Jared Hamilton, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
14:49 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 8-15
14:22   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
14:00   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
13:49   Traveling violation turnover on Jay Heath  
13:23 +3 Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 8-18
13:04   Lost ball turnover on Jared Hamilton, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
12:55 +2 Jalen Cone made jump shot 8-20
12:44   Personal foul on Jalen Cone  
12:31   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
12:22   Offensive foul on John Ojiako  
12:22   Turnover on John Ojiako  
12:06 +2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Jared Hamilton 10-20
11:43   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
11:29 +2 Jalen Cone made layup 10-22
11:23 +3 Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 13-22
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Cattoor, stolen by Jay Heath  
10:58 +2 Jay Heath made layup 15-22
10:42 +2 Jalen Cone made jump shot 15-24
10:26 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 17-24
10:02 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 17-26
10:02   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
10:02   Commercial timeout called  
10:02   Tyrece Radford missed free throw  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Nik Popovic  
9:29   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
9:12   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
9:05 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup 17-28
8:50   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
8:46   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II  
8:33   Personal foul on Tyrece Radford  
8:30   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
8:30 +1 Jairus Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 18-28
8:30 +1 Jairus Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-28
8:13   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
8:13   Landers Nolley II missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:13 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-29
7:56   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
7:49 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 21-29
7:36 +2 Wabissa Bede made jump shot 21-31
7:25   Derryck Thornton missed layup  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:06   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
6:55   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wilkins  
6:29   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
6:03   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
5:55 +3 Nik Popovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 24-31
5:27   Lost ball turnover on P.J. Horne, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
5:27   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
5:07 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jairus Hamilton 27-31
4:42   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
4:23   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
4:02   John Ojiako missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
4:02   Personal foul on John Ojiako  
4:02 +1 Jairus Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 28-31
4:02   Jairus Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
3:51   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
3:43   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
3:36   Offensive foul on Luka Kraljevic  
3:36   Turnover on Luka Kraljevic  
3:36   Commercial timeout called  
3:22   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
3:05   Offensive foul on Derryck Thornton  
3:05   Turnover on Derryck Thornton  
2:51   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
2:48   Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
2:48 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 29-31
2:48   Steffon Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
2:32 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 29-33
2:06   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
1:55   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
1:44   Nahiem Alleyne missed layup, blocked by Nik Popovic  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
1:41   Offensive foul on Landers Nolley II  
1:41   Turnover on Landers Nolley II  
1:23 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup, assist by Nik Popovic 31-33
1:05 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 31-35
38.0 +2 Jay Heath made layup 33-35
16.0 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 33-38
3.0   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
1.0   Steffon Mitchell missed dunk  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BC Eagles 33
VATECH Hokies 28

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Tyrece Radford missed layup, blocked by Nik Popovic  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
19:28   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
19:19 +2 Nik Popovic made dunk, assist by Steffon Mitchell 35-38
19:07   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
19:02   Landers Nolley II missed layup, blocked by Nik Popovic  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
19:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia Tech  
18:45   Out of bounds turnover on Nik Popovic  
18:14   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
18:07   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
18:07 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 36-38
18:07 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-38
17:51 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 37-40
17:36 +2 Nik Popovic made layup 39-40
17:18   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
17:10   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
16:51 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 39-42
16:23   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
16:14 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 39-45
16:03   30-second timeout called  
16:03   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
15:41   Personal foul on Luka Kraljevic  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:16   Bad pass turnover on Wabissa Bede  
14:59 +3 Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jairus Hamilton 42-45
14:36   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
14:15   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
13:58 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 45-45
13:26   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
13:13   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
13:13 +1 Jay Heath made 1st of 2 free throws 46-45
13:13   Jay Heath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
12:48   Bad pass turnover on Tyrece Radford, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
12:38 +2 Jairus Hamilton made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 48-45
12:35   30-second timeout called  
12:10   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot, blocked by Steffon Mitchell  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
12:08   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia Tech  
11:54   30-second timeout called  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jairus Hamilton 51-45
11:19 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 51-47
11:00   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
10:58   Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell  
10:39 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 51-49
10:18   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
10:13   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
10:13 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 52-49
10:13 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-49
10:00   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
10:00 +1 P.J. Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 53-50
10:00 +1 P.J. Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-51
9:47 +3 Kamari Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 56-51
9:24   Lost ball turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Kamari Williams  
9:07   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
9:01 +2 Landers Nolley II made dunk, assist by Hunter Cattoor 56-53
8:46   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
8:36   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
8:36   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
8:22   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
8:09   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
7:58   Nahiem Alleyne missed layup  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
7:29   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
7:21   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
6:52   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
6:44   Nahiem Alleyne missed layup  
6:42   Offensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
6:38 +2 P.J. Horne made dunk 56-55
6:14   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
6:06 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup 56-57
6:06   30-second timeout called  
6:06