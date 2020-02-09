|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Utah State
|
|
19:51
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Brock Miller
|
0-2
|
19:19
|
|
+3
|
RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
3-2
|
18:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Neemias Queta
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Neemias Queta
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Justinian Jessup
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed layup
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed layup, blocked by Justin Bean
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Abel Porter
|
3-4
|
17:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brock Miller
|
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Alex Hobbs made jump shot
|
5-4
|
16:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on RJ Williams
|
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Brock Miller made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill
|
5-6
|
16:09
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on RayJ Dennis
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:43
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-7
|
15:43
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-8
|
15:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on RJ Williams
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:02
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-9
|
14:38
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on RayJ Dennis, stolen by Abel Porter
|
|
13:54
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made layup
|
5-11
|
13:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abel Porter
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|
|
13:02
|
|
+2
|
Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup
|
7-11
|
12:39
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta made hook shot, assist by Sam Merrill
|
7-13
|
12:06
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Max Rice
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Max Rice missed layup
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
|
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Diogo Brito made layup, assist by Sam Merrill
|
7-15
|
11:45
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Marcus Dickinson missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made jump shot
|
7-17
|
10:33
|
|
|
Robin Jorch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Neemias Queta missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:17
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-18
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Alex Hobbs made layup
|
9-18
|
9:52
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Diogo Brito
|
9-20
|
9:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sam Merrill
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Alex Hobbs made floating jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
|
11-20
|
8:34
|
|
|
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on RayJ Dennis
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robin Jorch
|
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-21
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-22
|
7:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abel Porter
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abel Porter
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson missed layup
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abel Porter
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brock Miller
|
|
7:01
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-22
|
7:01
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson made jump shot, assist by Abel Porter
|
12-24
|
6:25
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed driving layup
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Justinian Jessup made driving layup
|
14-24
|
5:45
|
|
|
Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sam Merrill
|
|
5:39
|
|
+1
|
Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-24
|
5:39
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta made turnaround jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill
|
15-26
|
5:10
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs
|
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-27
|
4:55
|
|
|
Neemias Queta missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
4:38
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
|
18-27
|
4:15
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow missed reverse layup
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Neemias Queta
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Flagrant foul on RJ Williams
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:13
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-27
|
4:13
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-27
|
4:13
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-28
|
4:13
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-29
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alphonso Anderson
|
20-32
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made layup
|
22-32
|
3:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Robin Jorch missed jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robin Jorch
|
|
2:59
|
|
+1
|
Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-33
|
2:59
|
|
+1
|
Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-34
|
2:38
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sam Merrill
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Sam Merrill
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed layup
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
RayJ Dennis made jump shot
|
24-34
|
1:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Riley Abercrombie
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-35
|
49.0
|
|
|
Riley Abercrombie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow missed layup, blocked by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Riley Abercrombie
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|