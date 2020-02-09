BOISE
UTAHST

Utah State closes on 8-0 run, beats Boise State 70-61

  • Feb 09, 2020

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Neemias Queta scored 21 points and Utah State closed on a 8-0 run to beat Boise State 70-61 on Saturday night.

Utah State led the entire way after the opening minutes. Boise State pulled to 62-61 with a minute left. Diogo Brito scored four of his 11 points to help the Aggies pull away.

Sam Merrill added 17 points for Utah State (19-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Justin Bean had seven points and 16 rebounds.

Justinian Jessup scored 20 points for Boise State (16-9, 8-5). Alex Hobbs had 15 points.

Boise State hosts Air Force on Tuesday. Utah State plays at Colorado State on Tuesday.

1st Half
BOISE Broncos 24
UTAHST Aggies 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah State  
19:51 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Brock Miller 0-2
19:19 +3 RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 3-2
18:50   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
18:50   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
18:29   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
18:09   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
17:58   Justinian Jessup missed layup  
17:56   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
17:49   RJ Williams missed layup, blocked by Justin Bean  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
17:49   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
17:40   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
17:30 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 3-4
17:06   Personal foul on Brock Miller  
17:02 +2 Alex Hobbs made jump shot 5-4
16:39   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
16:31 +2 Brock Miller made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 5-6
16:09   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
15:55   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
15:45   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
15:43   Personal foul on RayJ Dennis  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:43 +1 Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
15:43 +1 Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-8
15:22   Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
15:22   Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
15:02   Shooting foul on RJ Williams  
15:02   Justin Bean missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:02 +1 Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
14:38   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
14:12   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
14:03   Lost ball turnover on RayJ Dennis, stolen by Abel Porter  
13:54 +2 Sam Merrill made layup 5-11
13:35   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
13:26   Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
13:10   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
13:02 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup 7-11
12:39 +2 Neemias Queta made hook shot, assist by Sam Merrill 7-13
12:06   Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Max Rice  
11:57   Max Rice missed layup  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
11:49 +2 Diogo Brito made layup, assist by Sam Merrill 7-15
11:45   30-second timeout called  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson  
11:14   Marcus Dickinson missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
10:57 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 7-17
10:33   Robin Jorch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
10:20   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
10:17   Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup  
10:17   Neemias Queta missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:17 +1 Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-18
10:00 +2 Alex Hobbs made layup 9-18
9:52 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Diogo Brito 9-20
9:35   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
9:35   RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:35   RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
9:04   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
8:50 +2 Alex Hobbs made floating jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 11-20
8:34   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
8:23   Traveling violation turnover on RayJ Dennis  
8:03   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
8:03 +1 Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws 11-21
8:03 +1 Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-22
7:51   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
7:30   Alphonso Anderson missed layup  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
7:24   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Abel Porter  
7:13   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
7:01   Personal foul on Brock Miller  
7:01 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 12-22
7:01   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:47 +2 Alphonso Anderson made jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 12-24
6:25   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:11   Brock Miller missed driving layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
5:58 +2 Justinian Jessup made driving layup 14-24
5:45   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
5:39   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
5:39 +1 Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
5:39   Alex Hobbs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
5:24 +2 Neemias Queta made turnaround jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 15-26
5:10   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
4:55   Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs  
4:55 +1 Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws 15-27
4:55   Neemias Queta missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
4:38 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 18-27
4:15   Sean Bairstow missed reverse layup  
4:13   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
4:13   Personal foul on Neemias Queta  
4:13   Flagrant foul on RJ Williams  
4:13   Commercial timeout called  
4:13   Commercial timeout called  
4:13 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 19-27
4:13 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-27
4:13 +1 Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws 20-28
4:13 +1 Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
4:09 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alphonso Anderson 20-32
3:54 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made layup 22-32
3:38   Offensive foul on Alphonso Anderson  
3:38   Turnover on Alphonso Anderson  
3:22   Robin Jorch missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
2:59   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
2:59 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 22-33
2:59 +1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-34
2:38   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
2:27   Offensive foul on Sam Merrill  
2:27   Turnover on Sam Merrill  
2:00   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
1:45   Justin Bean missed layup  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
1:25 +2 RayJ Dennis made jump shot 24-34
1:00   Personal foul on Riley Abercrombie  
1:00   Alphonso Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:00 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-35
49.0   Riley Abercrombie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
36.0   Sean Bairstow missed layup, blocked by Derrick Alston Jr.  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Riley Abercrombie  
22.0   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
3.0   Alphonso Anderson missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BOISE Broncos 37
UTAHST Aggies 35

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Offensive foul on Robin Jorch  
19:42   Turnover on Robin Jorch  
19:20   Offensive foul on Sam Merrill  
19:20   Turnover on Sam Merrill  
19:20   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Utah State  
19:20 +1 Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws 25-35
19:20 +1 Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-35
19:08   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
18:51   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
18:46 +2 Justin Bean made dunk 26-37
18:29   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
18:16   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
18:06   Personal foul on Justin Bean  
17:54   Personal foul on Diogo Brito  
17:52 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 29-37
17:34   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
17:18   Alex Hobbs missed driving layup  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Brock Miller  
17:04   Bad pass turnover on Abel Porter  
16:45   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
16:43   Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
16:38   Personal foul on Robin Jorch  
16:35   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
16:35   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
16:17 +2 RJ Williams made dunk, assist by Justinian Jessup 31-37
15:53   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
15:46   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
15:36   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
15:26 +2 Abel Porter made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 31-39
15:05   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
15:01 +2 Diogo Brito made dunk, assist by Abel Porter 31-41
15:01   Shooting foul on Marcus Dickinson  
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
15:01 +1 Diogo Brito made free throw 31-42
14:31   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
14:21   Lost ball turnover on Abel Porter, stolen by Marcus Dickinson  
14:14 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 34-42
13:53   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
13:42   Personal foul on RJ Williams  
13:42   30-second timeout called  
13:42   Commercial timeout called  
13:29   Sean Bairstow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
13:13 +2 Justinian Jessup made layup 36-42
13:13   Shooting foul on Justin Bean