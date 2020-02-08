|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by DePaul
|
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
19:05
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore
|
4-0
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
|
4-2
|
18:21
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair made jump shot
|
4-4
|
17:54
|
|
+3
|
Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed
|
7-4
|
17:39
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Terrell Allen
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made layup
|
9-4
|
16:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely
|
|
16:37
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made jump shot
|
11-4
|
16:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaylen Butz
|
|
16:14
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair made layup
|
11-6
|
15:56
|
|
+3
|
Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed
|
14-6
|
15:28
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed layup
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed layup
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed layup
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made layup, assist by Jaylen Butz
|
16-6
|
13:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Romeo Weems
|
|
13:46
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-7
|
13:46
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-8
|
13:28
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab missed jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
|
16-10
|
11:53
|
|
+3
|
Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darious Hall
|
19-10
|
11:53
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Qudus Wahab
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
11:08
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. made jump shot
|
21-10
|
10:48
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Terrell Allen
|
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair made layup, assist by Terrell Allen
|
21-12
|
10:00
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. made layup
|
23-12
|
9:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Ongenda
|
|
9:16
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|
23-15
|
9:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Paul Reed
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Oscar Lopez Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed layup
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|
23-17
|
7:41
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Paul Reed
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
25-17
|
6:04
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
27-17
|
5:52
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charlie Moore
|
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen
|
27-19
|
5:22
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
4:46
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen
|
27-21
|
4:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed layup
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett
|
|
3:58
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed
|
30-21
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair made jump shot
|
30-23
|
3:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems
|
32-23
|
2:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-24
|
2:54
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-25
|
2:41
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Georgetown
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Nick Ongenda
|
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
34-25
|
1:50
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
36-25
|
1:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Ongenda
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Allen made jump shot
|
36-27
|
1:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett
|
|
59.0
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
38-27
|
39.0
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
34.0
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made dunk
|
38-29
|
21.0
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darious Hall, stolen by Jahvon Blair
|
|
8.0
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|
38-32
|
1.0
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|