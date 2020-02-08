DEPAUL
Blair scores 30, Georgetown rallies to beat DePaul 76-72

  • Feb 08, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Jahvon Blair scored a career-high 30 points and Georgetown rallied from 11-points down to beat DePaul 76-72 on Saturday, handing the Blue Demons their sixth straight loss.

The Hoyas trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and 38-32 at halftime, but tied it at 57 after an 11-2 second-half run and led 66-61 with 3:45 to play after Jagan Mosely and Jamorko Pickett made back-to-back buckets.

DePaul closed to 74-72 on Paul Reed's second-chance layup with 3 seconds left, but the Hoyas hung on with Terrell Allen and George Muresan making two free throws apiece.

Omer Yurtseven scored 16 points with eight rebounds for Georgetown (14-10, 4-7 Big East Conference), which was outscored 36-26 in the paint but scored 23 points off of 15 Blue Demons' turnovers. Allen scored 12 points with nine assists and Qudus Wahab had six points and six blocks.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points for DePaul (13-11, 1-10) and Jaylen Butz and Charlie Moore added 14 each with Moore making nine assists. Reed had 12 points and 14 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season and Romeo Weems added 11 points.

Georgetown plays Butler on the road next Saturday. DePaul matches up against Creighton on the road next Saturday.

1st Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 38
GTOWN Hoyas 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
19:34 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot 2-0
19:15   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
19:05 +2 Jaylen Butz made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 4-0
18:50 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 4-2
18:21   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
18:11 +2 Jahvon Blair made jump shot 4-4
17:54 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed 7-4
17:39   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
17:32   Out of bounds turnover on Terrell Allen  
17:15 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup 9-4
16:53   Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely  
16:37 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 11-4
16:21   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
16:14 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup 11-6
15:56 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed 14-6
15:28   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
15:18   Omer Yurtseven missed layup  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
15:08   Omer Yurtseven missed layup  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:08   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems  
15:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:57   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
14:47   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Omer Yurtseven  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
14:38   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
14:15 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Jaylen Butz 16-6
13:46   Shooting foul on Romeo Weems  
13:46 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 16-7
13:46 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-8
13:28   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
13:09   Qudus Wahab missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
13:01   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
12:53   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
12:38   Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
12:29   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
12:17 +2 Qudus Wahab made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 16-10
11:53 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darious Hall 19-10
11:53   30-second timeout called  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:40   Traveling violation turnover on Qudus Wahab  
11:21   Darious Hall missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
11:19   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
11:08 +2 Oscar Lopez Jr. made jump shot 21-10
10:48   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
10:42   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
10:37   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Terrell Allen  
10:22 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup, assist by Terrell Allen 21-12
10:00   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
9:44 +2 Oscar Lopez Jr. made layup 23-12
9:18   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
9:16 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 23-15
9:03   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore  
8:49   Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Paul Reed  
8:32   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
8:18   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
7:59   Jaylen Butz missed layup  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
7:53 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 23-17
7:41   Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
7:32   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
7:30   30-second timeout called  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:14   Charlie Moore missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
7:03   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Paul Reed  
6:47   Omer Yurtseven missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
6:24 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 25-17
6:04   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
5:53 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 27-17
5:52   30-second timeout called  
5:49   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
5:37 +2 Omer Yurtseven made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 27-19
5:22   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
5:04   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
4:52   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Omer Yurtseven  
4:46 +2 Omer Yurtseven made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 27-21
4:25   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Omer Yurtseven  
4:19   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
4:11   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
3:58 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed 30-21
3:36 +2 Jahvon Blair made jump shot 30-23
3:30   Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven  
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:21 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 32-23
2:54   Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
2:54 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 32-24
2:54 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-25
2:41   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
2:17   Bad pass turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Nick Ongenda  
2:10 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 34-25
1:50   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
1:37 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 36-25
1:25   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
1:09 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 36-27
1:02   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
59.0 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 38-27
39.0   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
37.0   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
34.0 +2 Omer Yurtseven made dunk 38-29
21.0   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
19.0   Offensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
14.0   Bad pass turnover on Darious Hall, stolen by Jahvon Blair  
8.0 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 38-32
1.0   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 34
GTOWN Hoyas 44

Time Team Play Score
19:43   3-second violation turnover on Omer Yurtseven  
19:20 +2 Charlie Moore made layup 40-32
19:01 +2 Jahvon Blair made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 40-34
18:32   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Terrell Allen  
18:26 +2 Omer Yurtseven made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 40-36
18:00 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 42-36
17:42 +2 Terrell Allen made layup, assist by Omer Yurtseven 42-38
17:35 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 44-38
17:16   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
17:09   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
16:54 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Romeo Weems 46-38
16:31 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 46-41
16:04 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made layup, assist by Paul Reed 48-41
15:44 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 48-44
15:20   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
15:13   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jaylen Butz  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
15:07   Shooting foul on Terrell Allen  
15:07   Commercial timeout called  
15:07 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 49-44
15:07 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-44
14:51 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot 50-46
14:30   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
14:13 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 52-46
13:52   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
13:44   Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven  
13:44   Personal foul on Jagan Mosely  
13:32 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot 55-46
13:11   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
12:47   Romeo Weems missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
12:45   Offensive foul on Charlie Moore  
12:45   Turnover on Charlie Moore  
12:23 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 55-48
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
11:44   Shooting foul on Romeo Weems  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Jahvon Blair missed 1st of 3 free throws  
11:44 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 3 free throws 55-49
11:44 +1 Jahvon Blair made 3rd of 3 free throws 55-50
11:15   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
11:08   Paul Reed missed layup  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
11:06   Nick Ongenda missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
10:58   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
10:53   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Jamorko Pickett  
10:18   Darious Hall missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
10:11   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
10:09   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
9:45   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Reed  
9:28 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot 55-53
9:17   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
9:12   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen  
8:58 +2 Romeo Weems made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 57-53
8:44   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
8:44 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 57-54
8:44 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-55
8:36   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Terrell Allen  
8:30   Terrell Allen missed layup  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
8:27   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
8:20   Qudus Wahab missed layup  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
8:15 +2 Qudus Wahab made layup 57-57
8:03   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
7:55   Jaylen Butz missed layup  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
7:55   Paul Reed missed layup  
7:53  