Tyree leads Ole Miss to win over Florida

  • Feb 08, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) The second season, proclaimed by Mississippi coach Kermit Davis as the month of February, has been a rousing success after two games.

Breein Tyree scored 23 points as the Rebels won successive SEC games for the first time this season with a 68-51 win over Florida Saturday, snapping a two-game winning streak by the Gators.

''We've totally shifted our focus to February and our players have bought into that,'' Davis said. ''We never felt like we were not a good team, it just did not show on our record. We kept working and now we've built confidence with a couple of wins.''

Devontae Shuler and KJ Buffen scored 14 points apiece as Ole Miss (12-11, 3-7 Southeastern Conference) never trailed after the opening two minutes.

Buffen had a team-high nine rebounds, while Shuler added a game-high five assists.

Florida (14-9, 6-4 SEC) was led by Keyontae Johnson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. with 16 and 11 points, respectively. The Gators trailed 21-8 after nine minutes, 33-27 at halftime and did not cut the margin to single digits in the final 10 minutes.

''It's unfortunate we're a team that puts ourselves in that position,'' Florida coach Mike White said. ''When you make these comebacks, you feel great about the results but not great about the whole 40 minutes. Tonight our goal was to play the whole 40 and it would've taken that to win. We played well for about 25.''

Ole Miss shot 26 of 55 (47.3%), 7 of 16 (43.8%) from 3-point range, including four by Tyree. Florida struggled offensively with 15 turnovers and shot 18 of 54 (33.3%) from the field and 5 of 23 (21%) from beyond the arc. The Rebels outscored Florida 16-7 off the turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators have won twice in SEC play by wiping out deficits of 20 points or more, but could not erase the 13-point deficit established in the opening nine minutes. It was an unhappy homecoming for White, a former Ole Miss captain and four-year starter at point guard, who led the Rebels to a pair of SEC West Division titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

''They defended better than us. They rebounded better than us. They coached better than us,'' White said. ''We've got to ask ourselves as a team why are we down 22? Why are we down like we were today? They played better than us.''

Ole Miss: After a frustrating January of near misses, the Rebels won consecutive SEC games after losing eight of the previous nine games. Tyree is arguably the league's best offensive performer, but lately he has gotten help from an improved defense and scoring help from Shuler and Buffen, especially during a decisive 13-3 run that built an insurmountable 48-36 lead with 12:19 left.

''We defended today for 40 minutes; the best we've defended all year long,'' Davis said. ''We're going to need that again because we are playing a really outstanding Mississippi State team in here on Tuesday night.''

UP NEXT

Florida: Visits Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Ole Miss: Hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday to complete a three-game home stand.

1st Half
FLA Gators 27
MISS Rebels 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
19:40   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
19:40   Breein Tyree missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:40 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
19:26 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 2-1
19:08   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:56 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup 4-1
18:56   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
18:56 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made free throw 5-1
18:36 +2 Khadim Sy made jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 5-3
18:14   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
17:53   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
17:53 +1 Blake Hinson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
17:53 +1 Blake Hinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
17:38   Out of bounds turnover on Scottie Lewis  
17:18   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
16:58   Andrew Nembhard missed floating jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
16:37 +2 Antavion Collum made turnaround jump shot 5-7
16:11   Shooting foul on Antavion Collum  
16:11 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 6-7
16:11 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-7
15:58 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by Antavion Collum 7-9
15:32   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
15:27   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
15:20   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
15:11 +2 Breein Tyree made layup 7-11
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:39   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida  
14:13   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Florida  
13:50   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed hook shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
13:34   Khadim Sy missed layup, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
13:28   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
13:28   Keyontae Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:28 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
13:12 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 8-14
12:39   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
12:32 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 8-17
12:32   30-second timeout called  
12:08   Jason Jitoboh missed hook shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
11:55   Personal foul on Tre Mann  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:48 +2 Breein Tyree made fade-away jump shot 8-19
11:30   Lost ball turnover on Ques Glover, stolen by Breein Tyree  
11:23 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 8-21
11:09   Keyontae Johnson missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
11:07   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
10:52   Bryce Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Jason Jitoboh  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
10:41   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Tre Mann  
10:10 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mann 11-21
9:41   Khadim Sy missed hook shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
9:31   Lost ball turnover on Ques Glover, stolen by Austin Crowley  
9:07 +2 Khadim Sy made jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 11-23
9:03   Official timeout called  
8:51   Shooting foul on Antavion Collum  
8:51 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 12-23
8:51 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-23
8:27 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 13-26
8:13   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
8:09 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made dunk 15-26
7:51   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
7:41 +2 Noah Locke made floating jump shot 17-26
7:41   30-second timeout called  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:29 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 17-29
7:06 +2 Omar Payne made alley-oop shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 19-29
6:48   Khadim Sy missed turnaround jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
6:35   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
6:04   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Andrew Nembhard  
5:52   Omar Payne missed hook shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
5:21   Devontae Shuler missed turnaround jump shot  
5:19   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
5:10   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
4:58   Tre Mann missed running Jump Shot, blocked by KJ Buffen  
4:56   Offensive rebound by Florida  
4:48   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
4:30   Out of bounds turnover on Blake Hinson  
4:15   3-second violation turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
3:53   Blake Hinson missed hook shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
3:51   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
3:35   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
3:20   Bryce Williams missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
3:10   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
2:58 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 19-31
2:35 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 22-31
2:03   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
1:56 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot 25-31
1:37   Breein Tyree missed fade-away jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
1:21   Official timeout called  
1:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida  
50.0   Bad pass turnover on Austin Crowley, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
44.0 +2 Scottie Lewis made dunk 27-31
19.0 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Bryce Williams 27-33
3.0   Ques Glover missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Crowley  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FLA Gators 24
MISS Rebels 35

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Scottie Lewis made jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 29-33
19:30   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
19:21   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
19:00 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 31-33
18:40   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:17   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
17:56   KJ Buffen missed running Jump Shot  
17:54   Offensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
17:50 +2 KJ Buffen made dunk 31-35
17:41   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
17:41   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
17:35   Keyontae Johnson missed dunk  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
17:29 +2 Keyontae Johnson made dunk 33-35
17:19 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 33-38
16:53   Traveling violation turnover on Scottie Lewis  
16:35   Breein Tyree missed driving layup  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
16:26   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
16:07   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
16:03 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 33-40
15:54   30-second timeout called  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:35 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 36-40
15:08 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 36-42
14:36   Noah Locke missed running Jump Shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
14:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida  
14:34   Commercial timeout called  
14:22   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
14:22 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 36-43
14:22 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
14:08   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Breein Tyree  
13:54   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
13:43   Lost ball turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
13:37 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 36-46
13:16   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
12:58   Breein Tyree missed jump shot, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
12:47   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
12:30   Personal foul on Tre Mann  
12:18 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 36-48
12:04   30-second timeout called  
12:04   Commercial timeout called  
11:53   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
11:22   KJ Buffen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Florida  
11:21   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
11:09   Andrew Nembhard missed reverse layup  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
11:05 +2 Jason Jitoboh made dunk 38-48
10:47   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
10:30 +2 Keyontae Johnson made driving layup 40-48
10:26   30-second timeout called  
10:00 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 40-50
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by Khadim Sy  
9:24 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 40-53
8:54   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
8:34   Breein Tyree missed layup  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
8:32   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
8:30   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
8:21 +2 Andrew Nembhard made driving layup 42-53
8:01 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Buffen 42-56
7:40 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 45-56
7:38   Full timeout called  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:27 +2 KJ Buffen made layup, assist by Blake Hinson 45-58
7:04   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
7:04 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 46-58
7:04 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-58
6:49   Lost ball turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by Ques Glover  
6:45   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
6:45   Bad pass turnover on Ques Glover, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
6:40   Shooting foul on Scottie Lewis  
6:40 +1 Devontae Shuler made 1st of 2 free throws 47-59
6:40 +1 Devontae Shuler made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-60
6:18   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
6:03   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
5:58   Offensive foul on Blake Hinson  
5:58   Turnover on Blake Hinson  
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
5:18   Breein Tyree missed layup  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Ole Miss  
5:14   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
5:13   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
5:12 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-60
5:12 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-60
4:57 +2 KJ Buffen made turnaround jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 49-62
4:47   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
4:22   Traveling violation turnover on Blake Hinson  
4:13 +2 Keyontae Johnson made dunk, assist by Andrew Nembhard 51-62
3:56