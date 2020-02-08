FRESNO
UNLV

Coleman's late bucket lifts UNLV over Fresno State 68-67

  • Feb 08, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Amauri Hardy and Bryce Hamilton combined to score 35 points and Marvin Coleman hit a jumper with 1 second left in the game for his only basket as UNLV rallied for a 68-67 victory over Fresno State on Saturday.

Hardy hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Rebels (12-13, 7-5 Mountain West Conference), while Hamilton added 17 points and seven rebounds. Vitaliy Shibel came off the bench to score 13, hitting all four of his shots, including three from beyond the arc.

Fresno State led 23-22 at halftime and used a Noah Blackwell 3-pointer to grab a 67-64 lead with 54 seconds left to play. Hardy scored on a layup with 39 seconds to go to pull UNLV within a point. New Williams missed a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs, Cheikh Mbacke Diong grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Tillman who fed Coleman for the game-winner.

Freshman Orlando Robinson topped Fresno State (8-16, 4-9) with 24 points, while Blackwell and reserve Niven Hart scored 15 apiece.

UNLV shot 40% from the field, including 33% from distance (8 of 24), and made 14 of 17 free throws. Fresno State shot 45% overall, 30% from distance (7 of 23) and made 14 of 19 foul shots.

1st Half
FRESNO Bulldogs 23
UNLV Rebels 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UNLV  
19:43   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
19:11   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
19:05 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Jarred Hyder 2-0
19:05   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
19:05 +1 Orlando Robinson made free throw 3-0
18:51   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
18:35   Nate Grimes missed layup  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
18:13   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
18:11   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
17:51   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by New Williams  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
17:42 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup 5-0
17:12   Amauri Hardy missed layup  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:04   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:44   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
16:44 +1 Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws 6-0
16:44   Noah Blackwell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
16:20 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 6-2
15:58 +2 Orlando Robinson made jump shot 8-2
15:27   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:08   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
14:45   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
14:23 +2 Jarred Hyder made layup, assist by Orlando Robinson 10-2
14:09   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
13:48 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Jarred Hyder 12-2
13:48   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:48 +1 Orlando Robinson made free throw 13-2
13:20   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
13:02   Orlando Robinson missed layup  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
12:49   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
12:26   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
12:07 +3 Vitaliy Shibel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 13-5
11:36 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 16-5
11:12 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 16-8
10:57   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
10:46   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
10:40 +2 Niven Hart made driving layup, assist by Nate Grimes 18-8
10:40   Shooting foul on Jonah Antonio  
10:40 +1 Niven Hart made free throw 19-8
10:16   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
9:50   Nate Grimes missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
9:30   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
9:23   New Williams missed driving layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
9:01   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Jay Green  
8:57   Shooting foul on New Williams  
8:57   Jay Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:57 +1 Jay Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-9
8:36 +2 Niven Hart made driving layup 21-9
8:18 +2 Amauri Hardy made driving layup 21-11
7:59   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Blackwell  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:40 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 21-13
7:10   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
6:55   Shooting foul on Nate Grimes  
6:55 +1 Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 21-14
6:55 +1 Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-15
6:37   Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton  
6:28   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
6:20 +2 Donnie Tillman made driving layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 21-17
5:58   Personal foul on Donnie Tillman  
5:47   Nate Grimes missed layup  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
5:40   Personal foul on Noah Blackwell  
5:32   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
5:17   Bad pass turnover on New Williams  
4:56 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made floating jump shot 21-19
4:40   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
4:33   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
4:12   Marvin Coleman missed layup  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
3:48   New Williams missed driving layup  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
3:37   Personal foul on Nate Grimes  
3:37   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 21-22
3:13   Niven Hart missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
2:59   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
2:22   Anthony Holland missed layup, blocked by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
2:16   Bad pass turnover on Amauri Hardy  
1:59   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
1:59 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
1:59 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22
1:40   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
1:23   Offensive foul on Niven Hart  
1:23   Turnover on Niven Hart  
55.0   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
38.0   Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
30.0   Offensive foul on Bryce Hamilton  
30.0   Turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
6.0   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FRESNO Bulldogs 44
UNLV Rebels 46

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Amauri Hardy  
19:20   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
19:11   Lost ball turnover on New Williams, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
19:05   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Niven Hart  
19:04   Offensive foul on Nate Grimes  
19:04   Turnover on Nate Grimes  
18:57   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
18:49   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
18:43   Niven Hart missed layup, blocked by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
18:30   Niven Hart missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
18:23   Shooting foul on Anthony Holland  
18:23 +1 Marvin Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 23-23
18:23 +1 Marvin Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-24
18:02   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
18:02 +1 Anthony Holland made 1st of 2 free throws 24-24
18:02   Anthony Holland missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
17:50 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot 24-27
17:30 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 27-27
17:10 +2 Bryce Hamilton made floating jump shot 27-29
16:55   Bad pass turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
16:48   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
16:38 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 30-29
16:16   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
15:58 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 33-29
15:37 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 33-32
15:12 +2 Niven Hart made driving layup 35-32
14:58   Shooting foul on Noah Blackwell  
14:58   Commercial timeout called  
14:58 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 35-33
14:58 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-34
14:43   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
14:30   Lost ball turnover on Donnie Tillman, stolen by Anthony Holland  
14:17 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Noah Blackwell 37-34
13:51 +2 Vitaliy Shibel made layup, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 37-36
13:30   Traveling violation turnover on Orlando Robinson  
13:12   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
13:10   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
13:10 +1 Vitaliy Shibel made 1st of 2 free throws 37-37
13:10 +1 Vitaliy Shibel made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-38
12:52   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
12:37 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup 39-38
12:37   Shooting foul on Bryce Hamilton  
12:37 +1 Orlando Robinson made free throw 40-38
12:19 +3 Vitaliy Shibel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 40-41
11:56   Offensive foul on Orlando Robinson  
11:56   Turnover on Orlando Robinson  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
11:22 +3 Vitaliy Shibel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnie Tillman 40-44
11:09   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
11:04 +2 Noah Blackwell made floating jump shot 42-44
10:47   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
10:42   Personal foul on Anthony Holland  
10:22   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
10:03   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
9:53   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
9:42   Nate Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by New Williams  
9:38   New Williams missed layup  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
9:29 +2 Orlando Robinson made jump shot 44-44
9:29   Shooting foul on Donnie Tillman  
9:29   Orlando Robinson missed free throw  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
9:05 +2 Bryce Hamilton made turnaround jump shot 44-46
8:42 +2 Orlando Robinson made jump shot 46-46
8:34 +2 Bryce Hamilton made driving layup 46-48
8:13   Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Bryce Hamilton  
8:03   Offensive foul on Donnie Tillman  
8:03   Turnover on Donnie Tillman  
8:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on UNLV  
8:03 +1 New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 47-48
8:03 +1 New Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-48
7:47   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
7:29   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Hamilton, stolen by Niven Hart  
7:16   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
6:59   Shooting foul on Nate Grimes  
6:59   Commercial timeout called  
6:59 +1 Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws 48-49
6:59 +1 Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-50
6:31 +2 Niven Hart made driving layup 50-50
