20:00
Jumpball received by UNLV
19:43
Amauri Hardy missed jump shot
19:41
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
19:11
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:09
Offensive rebound by Fresno State
19:05
+2
Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Jarred Hyder
2-0
19:05
Shooting foul on Nick Blair
19:05
+1
Orlando Robinson made free throw
3-0
18:51
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
18:49
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
18:35
Nate Grimes missed layup
18:33
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
18:13
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
18:11
Offensive rebound by UNLV
17:51
Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by New Williams
17:49
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
17:42
+2
Orlando Robinson made layup
5-0
17:12
Amauri Hardy missed layup
17:10
Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
17:04
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup
17:02
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
16:44
Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman
16:44
+1
Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws
6-0
16:44
Noah Blackwell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:44
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
16:20
+2
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot
6-2
15:58
+2
Orlando Robinson made jump shot
8-2
15:27
Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:23
Defensive rebound by Fresno State
15:23
Commercial timeout called
15:08
Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long
14:45
Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:43
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
14:23
+2
Jarred Hyder made layup, assist by Orlando Robinson
10-2
14:09
Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:07
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
13:48
+2
Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Jarred Hyder
12-2
13:48
Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
13:48
+1
Orlando Robinson made free throw
13-2
13:20
Amauri Hardy missed jump shot
13:18
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
13:02
Orlando Robinson missed layup
13:00
Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long
12:49
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed jump shot
12:47
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
12:26
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:24
Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
12:07
+3
Vitaliy Shibel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long
13-5
11:36
+3
Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
16-5
11:12
+3
Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long
16-8
10:57
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:55
Defensive rebound by Jay Green
10:46
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:44
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
10:40
+2
Niven Hart made driving layup, assist by Nate Grimes
18-8
10:40
Shooting foul on Jonah Antonio
10:40
+1
Niven Hart made free throw
19-8
10:16
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:14
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
9:50
Nate Grimes missed jump shot
9:48
Defensive rebound by Jay Green
9:30
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:28
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
9:23
New Williams missed driving layup
9:21
Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
9:01
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
8:59
Offensive rebound by Jay Green
8:57
Shooting foul on New Williams
8:57
Jay Green missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:57
+1
Jay Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-9
8:36
+2
Niven Hart made driving layup
21-9
8:18
+2
Amauri Hardy made driving layup
21-11
7:59
Traveling violation turnover on Noah Blackwell
7:59
Commercial timeout called
7:40
+2
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot
21-13
7:10
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:09
Defensive rebound by UNLV
6:55
Shooting foul on Nate Grimes
6:55
+1
Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws
21-14
6:55
+1
Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-15
6:37
Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton
6:28
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:26
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
6:20
+2
Donnie Tillman made driving layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
21-17
5:58
Personal foul on Donnie Tillman
5:47
Nate Grimes missed layup
5:45
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
5:40
Personal foul on Noah Blackwell
5:32
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot, blocked by Orlando Robinson
5:30
Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder
5:17
Bad pass turnover on New Williams
4:56
+2
Elijah Mitrou-Long made floating jump shot
21-19
4:40
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:38
Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long
4:33
Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:31
Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
4:12
Marvin Coleman missed layup
4:09
Defensive rebound by Fresno State
3:48
New Williams missed driving layup
3:46
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
3:37
Personal foul on Nate Grimes
3:37
Commercial timeout called
3:31
+3
Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long
21-22
3:13
Niven Hart missed jump shot
3:11
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
2:59
Donnie Tillman missed layup
2:57
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
2:50
Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long
2:45
Bad pass turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long
2:22
Anthony Holland missed layup, blocked by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
2:20
Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long
2:16
Bad pass turnover on Amauri Hardy
1:59
Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
1:59
+1
Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
22-22
1:59
+1
Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-22
1:40
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:37
Defensive rebound by Fresno State
1:23
Offensive foul on Niven Hart
1:23
Turnover on Niven Hart
55.0
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
53.0
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
38.0
Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
36.0
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
30.0
Offensive foul on Bryce Hamilton
30.0
Turnover on Bryce Hamilton
6.0
Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot
4.0
Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
0.0
End of period
