Champagnie pops for 30, Pitt slips by Georgia Tech 73-64

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) It wasn't the three three-pointers Justin Champagnie drained - all without a miss - that grabbed Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel's attention. It wasn't the 15-footers the freshman knocked down while finding the soft spots in Georgia Tech's zone defense. It wasn't the two driving lay-ups that highlighted just how far Champagnie has come as a ballhandler.

No, it was the dirty work. Always the dirty work. For all of Champagnie's talent, it's the way the 6-foot-6 Champagnie relentlessly threw his body around in a 73-64 win on Saturday that drew a mix of respect and admiration from his coach. While Champagnie showcased his rapidly evolving game while throwing in a career-high 30 points, it was his fourth offensive board, the one that resulted in a putback that gave the Panthers a 66-57 lead with 2:25 to play that stood out.

''I thought he did some big time things, none bigger than the offensive rebound finish he got later in the game,'' Capel said of Champagnie, the linchpin of Capel's first recruiting class. ''He has talent, he's a great kid. He wants to be good. He's starting to figure out. It's hard. Everything you want to accomplish is on the other side of hard.''

The other side of hard is a destination the Panthers (15-9, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) are pushing toward in the middle of Capel's second season. Two years after going winless in the ACC, Pitt is clawing its way back to respectability. It took another step after forcing the Yellow Jackets (11-13, 5-8) into 22 turnovers and pulling away following a late technical foul against Capel that nearly cost the Panthers dearly.

Pitt led 57-52 with less than 5 minutes to go when center Terrell Brown drew a late whistle for fouling Georgia Tech's James Banks III. Capel threw his towel in disgust, drawing a technical for his efforts as the crowd roared its disapproval.

''That was really stupid of me,'' Capel said.

Maybe, but it provided the Panthers with the jolt they needed to pull away. Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado made both of the technical free throws but Banks - a 66% free throw shooter - missed both of his. The Panthers then responded with an 11-3 run capped by Champagnie drilling a pair of free throws shortly before he walked off to a standing ovation.

Three days after going for 20 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Notre Dame, Champagnie was even better. He made 12 of 17 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-pointers. Champagnie pointed to a conversation he had with Capel in the aftermath of the setback against against the Fighting Irish as giving him an extra confidence boost.

''He told me to come out here and bring energy ... just play my game and have everything come to me,'' Champagnie said.

Trey McGowens added 14 points and nine assists for Pitt. Brown finished with nine points and six rebounds in his first start since late November and Xavier Johnson chipped in 11 points and seven assists as Pitt relied heavily on its starting five with key reserve Ryan Murphy missing his third straight game while dealing with a concussion.

Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech with 22 points and seven assists while Moses Wright chipped in 12 points. Banks III added seven points and 11 rebounds but the Yellow Jackets after erasing a nine-point deficit. While Georgia Tech shot a respectable 48% (24 of 50) from the floor, the steady stream of turnovers led to 20 points the other way.

''It kind of bit us in the butt today with the turnovers,'' Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner said. ''Too many possessions we gave away. That's not going to win the game.''

Not with the way Champagnie was going. While he was mostly a slasher in high school, he's worked hard to diversify his approach since arriving at Pitt last summer. He's becoming increasingly comfortable behind the 3-point line but the best facet of his game might be his basketball IQ. When Pitt went away from him after going up 50-41 midway in the second half and Georgia Tech crept to within a point. Following a timeout Champagnie flashed to high post repeatedly, eventually finding enough room to knock down a jumper.

It was the kind of heady play that drew Capel to Champagnie on the recruiting trail, the kind Capel feared he'd have to wait to see until next season when Champagnie injured his knee in September. Capel initially feared Champagnie was dealing with a torn ACL. Instead it was just a sprain. Champagnie was ready in time for the opener against Florida State and now appears on his way to becoming one of the top freshmen in the conference.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have an interesting resume that includes a blowout win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday. Yet they need to take better care of the ball if they want to have any shot at elbowing their way into the middle of a clustered ACC.

Pitt: Champagnie's growth gives Pitt a viable third scoring option behind McGowens and Johnson. Just as importantly, the defense that was shoddy while getting lit up by the Fighting Irish responded by suffocating the occasionally sloppy Yellow Jackets.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Hosts No. 5 Louisville on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets fell to the Cardinals 68-64 on the road last month.

Pitt: Welcomes Clemson on Wednesday night. The Panthers have lost six straight to the Tigers.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
GATECH Yellow Jackets 24
PITT Panthers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgia Tech  
19:40   Traveling violation turnover on Moses Wright  
19:20   Terrell Brown missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
19:08 +2 Michael Devoe made jump shot 2-0
18:45   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Usher, stolen by Trey McGowens  
18:33   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
18:17   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
18:05   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Terrell Brown  
17:44   Turnover on Terrell Brown  
17:32   Personal foul on Terrell Brown  
17:17   Traveling violation turnover on Jose Alvarado  
17:15   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
17:10 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 2-2
16:45 +2 Jose Alvarado made layup 4-2
16:17   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Brown, stolen by Moses Wright  
16:08 +3 Jordan Usher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 7-2
15:47   Personal foul on Michael Devoe  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Eric Hamilton missed layup  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
15:26   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by James Banks III  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
15:21 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Usher 10-2
14:53   Eric Hamilton missed jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
14:47 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 10-4
14:27   Bad pass turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
14:23   Offensive foul on Au'Diese Toney  
14:23   Turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
13:59   James Banks III missed layup, blocked by Eric Hamilton  
13:57   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
13:54 +2 James Banks III made layup 12-4
13:34   Traveling violation turnover on Eric Hamilton  
13:21   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe  
12:59   Shooting foul on Bubba Parham  
12:59 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 12-5
12:59 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-6
12:45   Bubba Parham missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
12:37   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
12:25   Bad pass turnover on Bubba Parham, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
12:19 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 12-8
11:25   Trey McGowens missed layup  
12:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
11:25   Trey McGowens missed layup  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
11:14 +2 Khalid Moore made dunk, assist by Jordan Usher 14-8
10:50 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 14-10
10:27   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
10:25   Personal foul on Khalid Moore  
10:05   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
9:54 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 14-12
9:27   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Trey McGowens  
9:25   Personal foul on Bubba Parham  
9:04   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Moses Wright  
9:02   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
8:50   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
8:31   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
8:12 +2 Terrell Brown made jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 14-14
8:07   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
7:56   Lost ball turnover on James Banks III, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
7:46   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
7:44   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:44 +1 Terrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 14-15
7:44 +1 Terrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-16
7:28   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
7:15   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Usher, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
6:45   Offensive foul on Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
6:45   Turnover on Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
6:30   Jose Alvarado missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
6:28   Personal foul on James Banks III  
6:28 +1 Terrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 14-17
6:28   Terrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
6:22   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
6:10   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
6:08   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
5:48 +2 Michael Devoe made layup, assist by Jose Alvarado 16-17
5:23   Terrell Brown missed hook shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
5:16 +2 Justin Champagnie made dunk 16-19
4:57   Offensive foul on James Banks III  
4:57   Turnover on James Banks III  
4:44 +2 Terrell Brown made jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 16-21
4:26   Jose Alvarado missed jump shot, blocked by Terrell Brown  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
4:24   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
4:24 +1 Terrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 16-22
4:24 +1 Terrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-23
3:55 +2 Moses Wright made layup, assist by Bubba Parham 18-23
3:34   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
3:26   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
3:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:26 +1 Michael Devoe made 1st of 2 free throws 19-23
3:26 +1 Michael Devoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
3:01 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot 20-25
2:56   Official timeout called  
2:44   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
2:20   Double dribble turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
2:00 +2 James Banks III made layup, assist by Michael Devoe 22-25
1:59   Official timeout called  
1:31   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
1:24   Offensive foul on Moses Wright  
1:24   Turnover on Moses Wright  
58.0   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed layup  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
35.0 +2 Moses Wright made jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 24-25
9.0 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 24-28
0.0   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
9.0 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 24-28
2nd Half
GATECH Yellow Jackets 40
PITT Panthers 45

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Jordan Usher made layup, assist by Jose Alvarado 26-28
19:20   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot, blocked by James Banks III  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
19:17 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 26-30
18:59   Jordan Usher missed dunk, blocked by Terrell Brown  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
18:58   Official timeout called  
18:52   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
18:52   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
18:43   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
18:30   Terrell Brown missed jump shot, blocked by James Banks III  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
18:13   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
18:13 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
18:13   Moses Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
17:42 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 27-33
17:10   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Usher  
16:53   Eric Hamilton missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
16:43   Bad pass turnover on James Banks III  
16:23 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 27-35
16:00   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
15:59   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:41 +2 Jordan Usher made layup, assist by Michael Devoe 29-35
15:28   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
15:26   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
15:25   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
15:10 +2 Michael Devoe made jump shot 31-35
14:41 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 31-38
14:30 +2 Jose Alvarado made layup 33-38
13:59 +2 Eric Hamilton made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 33-40
14:00   30-second timeout called  
14:00   Commercial timeout called  
13:46 +2 Moses Wright made layup, assist by Jordan Usher 35-40
13:46   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
13:46 +1 Moses Wright made free throw 36-40
13:22   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
13:15   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Devoe  
13:01   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
12:57 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 36-42
12:57   Shooting foul on Michael Devoe  
12:57 +1 Justin Champagnie made free throw 36-43
12:44   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
12:32 +2 Moses Wright made layup, assist by Michael Devoe 38-43
12:12   Shooting foul on Jose Alvarado  
12:12 +1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 38-44
12:12 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-45
11:57 +3 Bubba Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 41-45
11:28 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 41-48
11:10   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
11:08   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
11:01   Moses Wright missed layup  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
11:01   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
10:58   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
10:31 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 41-50
10:15   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens  
9:57   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
9:57   James Banks III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:57 +1 James Banks III made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-50
9:41   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
9:34 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Banks III 45-50
9:13   Personal foul on Bubba Parham  
9:07   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by James Banks III