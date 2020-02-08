LSU
McCormick's OT basket lifts No. 11 Auburn past No. 18 LSU

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) J’Von McCormick’s floater bounced high off the rim before finally going through the net, one last bit of suspense in a game and a performance filled with it.

McCormick's basket with 0.1 second left in overtime lifted No. 11 Auburn to a 91-90 win over No. 18 LSU in a dramatic Southeastern Conference showdown Saturday.

“I felt like it came off my hands pretty good,” said McCormick, who is from New Orleans. “I work on those shots all the time, so it was just nothing to me.”

Before that, he made three consecutive 3-pointers in a 20-second span to help force overtime.

Auburn (21-2, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 14-point second half deficit and moved into a tie with LSU (17-6, 8-2) for the league lead. It's Auburn's third overtime win in the last four games and this one took 18 3-pointers.

McCormick drove toward the basket in the final moments for the game-winner. He followed his coach's instructions of not pulling up.

“It’s a simple matter of J’Von’s the quickest guy on the floor,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “J���Von was smart enough not to settle for that jump shot.”

It came after Skylar Mays and Emmitt Williams led an LSU comeback from a quick seven-point deficit in the extra period.

Mays scored on two free throws and a drive then had a steal and dished to Williams for a dunk and the lead with 11 seconds left.

Samir Doughty led Auburn with 26 points and made five 3-pointers. McCormick just missed a triple double with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while also delivering in the key moments.

“He stepped up,” Doughty said. “That’s what we expected. Of course, we wanted the ball in his hands and he just delivered.”

Devan Cambridge made seven 3s for 21 points after failing to score in the last four games since a career-high 26 against South Carolina. He replaced starter Danjel Purifoy, who was out with the flu.

“It's one of the better comebacks of my career because of what was at stake and just how much we were down late to such a good team in a championship-type game,” Pearl said. “I can’t think of many bigger.”

Mays led all scorers with 30 points while also getting eight assists and seven rebounds. He scored nine in overtime.

Darius Days had 19 points before fouling out.

Doughty and Cambridge both capped big games with a pair of 3s in overtime before LSU staged its own rally. Auburn helped by missed three of four free throws down the stretch.

After three consecutive 3-pointers by McCormick, Auburn forced overtime with Doughty's layup with 19 seconds left. Mays missed a potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“It was a tough loss, but it was two really good teams slugging out and going against each other,” LSU coach Will Wade said.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers have lost two straight, including a 99-90 defeat at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Outrebounded Auburn 46-36 and shot 47%.

Auburn: Made 18 of 44 3s (41%). Reached 21-plus wins for the third straight season, a program first. Had a drama-packed week, having beaten Arkansas in overtime after rallying from an 11-point deficit in the final six minutes of regulation.

THEY SAID IT

“We gave them the shots that we wanted them to take but they were just able to knock them down,” Mays said.

FAST STARTS

Days and McCormick got off to big starts for their respective teams. Days had 13 points and three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes, topping his 11-point average. McCormick scored eight of Auburn's first 12.

CAMBRIDGE STEPS UP

Cambridge delivered big without Purifoy, who's averaging 9.6 points. He made 7 of 10 3s.

“When he's going he's got no fear,” Pearl said. “But he needs to be able to find a way, and he will because he's still young, to play more consistently."

UP NEXT

LSU hosts Missouri Tuesday night.

Auburn hosts in-state rival Alabama Wednesday night.

1st Half
LSU Tigers 42
AUBURN Tigers 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LSU  
19:49   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
19:30   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
19:17 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmitt Williams 3-0
18:50   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley  
18:33   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:22 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 3-3
18:06   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:59 +2 Samir Doughty made layup, assist by Austin Wiley 3-5
17:43   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by LSU  
17:35   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
17:33   Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore  
17:33 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
17:33 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
17:23   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by LSU  
17:04   Lost ball turnover on Darius Days  
17:11   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:05 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk 5-7
16:38   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
16:38   Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:38 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-7
16:13   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
15:45   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
15:43   Shot clock violation turnover on LSU  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
15:03   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
14:55 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup 6-9
14:35   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
14:12   Jamal Johnson missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
13:47 +2 Skylar Mays made dunk 8-9
13:29   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
13:20   Trendon Watford missed jump shot, blocked by Isaac Okoro  
13:18   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
12:52   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
12:52 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 3 free throws 8-10
12:52 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 3 free throws 8-11
12:52 +1 J'Von McCormick made 3rd of 3 free throws 8-12
12:52   30-second timeout called  
12:34   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
12:26 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 11-12
12:03   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
11:51 +2 Darius Days made layup 13-12
11:29   Allen Flanigan missed jump shot  
11:30   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
11:11 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 16-12
10:41   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
10:31 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 18-12
10:30   Official timeout called  
10:12   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
10:01 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aundre Hyatt 21-12
9:09 +2 Trendon Watford made layup, assist by Javonte Smart 23-12
9:31   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
9:09 +2 Trendon Watford made layup, assist by Javonte Smart 23-12
8:58 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot 23-15
8:32 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 25-15
8:14   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Javonte Smart  
8:12   Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
8:02   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
7:41 +2 Javonte Smart made layup 27-15
7:27   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by LSU  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
6:55   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
6:45 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Taylor 30-15
6:31   Shooting foul on Trendon Watford  
6:31 +1 Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 30-16
6:31 +1 Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-17
6:05   Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
5:52   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
5:42   Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore  
5:42 +1 Javonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 31-17
5:42 +1 Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-17
5:32   Personal foul on Marshall Graves  
5:20   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
5:13   Austin Wiley missed layup  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
5:13 +2 Samir Doughty made dunk 32-19
4:57   Marshall Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
4:49 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 32-22
4:33   Offensive foul on Trendon Watford  
4:33   Turnover on Trendon Watford  
4:23 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Allen Flanigan 32-25
4:08   Personal foul on Devan Cambridge  
3:51   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
3:47   Personal foul on Darius Days  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:35 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 32-28
3:08 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot 35-28
3:02   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick  
2:45 +3 Marlon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 38-28
2:22   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by LSU  
2:17 +2 Javonte Smart made layup, assist by Skylar Mays 40-28
1:56   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
1:51 +2 Darius Days made layup, assist by Skylar Mays 42-28
1:25   Personal foul on Darius Days  
1:16   Allen Flanigan missed layup  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
59.0   Emmitt Williams missed layup, blocked by Allen Flanigan  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
38.0   Anfernee McLemore missed layup  
36.0   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
36.0   Isaac Okoro missed tip-in  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
9.0   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
4.0 +2 Allen Flanigan made layup 42-30
4.0   Shooting foul on Aundre Hyatt  
4.0   Allen Flanigan missed free throw  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  

2nd Half
LSU Tigers 32
AUBURN Tigers 44

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Isaac Okoro made jump shot 42-32
19:27   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
19:10 +3 Emmitt Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 45-32
18:53   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
18:43   Emmitt Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
18:31 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot 45-35
18:02   Trendon Watford missed layup  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
18:00   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Okoro, stolen by Darius Days  
18:00 +2 Darius Days made layup 47-35
18:00   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
18:00   Darius Days missed free throw  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
17:52   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Austin Wiley  
17:26 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Darius Days 49-35
17:08   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
16:56   Samir Doughty missed driving layup  
16:54   Defensive rebound by LSU  
16:47   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:36   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:30   Austin Wiley missed dunk  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
16:21   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Skylar Mays  
15:55   Offensive foul on Marlon Taylor  
15:55   Turnover on Marlon Taylor  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:42 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 49-38
15:14   Marlon Taylor missed layup, blocked by Isaac Okoro  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
15:07   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
14:39   Skylar Mays missed layup, blocked by Anfernee McLemore  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
14:23   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
14:21   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
14:21   J'Von McCormick missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:21 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-39
14:03 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 51-39
13:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn  
13:09   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
13:01 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 51-42
12:34   Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore  
12:34 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 52-42
12:34 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-42
12:11   J'Von McCormick missed driving layup  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
12:02   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
11:48   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
11:46   Marlon Taylor missed dunk  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
11:43   Personal foul on Darius Days  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
11:14   Trendon Watford missed layup  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
11:03   Lost ball turnover on Devan Cambridge, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
10:57 +2 Emmitt Williams made driving dunk 55-42
10:32 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot 55-45
10:19   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
10:09 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 55-48
9:57   30-second timeout called  
9:57   Commercial timeout called  
9:40   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
