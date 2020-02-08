MIAMI
FSU

Walker, Williams lead Florida State's 99-81 rout of Miami

  AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State picked up win No. 20 on Sunday, finishing a season sweep of Miami. But the Seminoles also picked up some needed rest for a short turnaround against No. 7 Duke.

M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams scored 14 points apiece as No. 8 Florida State beat Miami 99-81 to win its fifth straight against the rivals.

Devin Vassell had 13 points and Wyatt Wilkes scored 11, knocking down three 3-pointers, for the Seminoles (20-3, 10-2 ACC). Florida State connected on 13 of 26 3-point attempts.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton made an effort to rest two starting guards, Trent Forrest and Vassell, with the top-10 showdown at Duke coming up Monday. Still, both were effective: Forrest had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in just under 24 minutes, while Vassell shot 5 of 9 from the floor and had five rebounds on 24 minutes.

''That's one of the things that if I could change anything in college basketball, I wouldn't want to play three games a week and I would not ever want to play a game with a one-day turnaround,'' Hamilton said. ''I think that's tremendously taxing on these young men, and we have three of them (Saturday-Monday games). One was North Carolina, Duke and the other was Louisville. By coincidence. Sometimes that's part of the luck of the draw. ... I do think it's extremely tough on our guys.''

Coming off a Saturday-Monday turnaround in which the Seminoles won at Virginia Tech and then knocked off North Carolina at home, Hamilton opted to rest two of his stars against Miami. Forrest had played 30 or more minutes in each ACC game while Vassell had played 31 or more minutes in his last nine ACC games.

Florida State's reserves more than picked up the slack. Williams, Wilkes, Dominik Olejniczak (eight points) and RayQuan Evans (eight points, four rebounds) led a Seminoles' bench that outscored Miami's reserves 54-11.

''It's big,'' Vassell said. ''Our bodies are going through it when you have a few back-to-backs. People are hurting. It's huge for people to come in and step up.''

Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting for Miami (11-12, 3-10). Sam Waardenburg added 15 points, Harlond Beverly had 14 and Dejan Vasiljevic scored 12 on 5-of-13 shooting.

Wong became a starter in January and is averaging 13.3 points, but on Saturday he was a consistent scorer by driving the lane. The freshman also made both of his 3-point attempts.

''I thought Isaiah had a great first half,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. ''He was really on the attack. He made some tough layups. He was able to get to the rim. He was able to get to the foul line as well.''

But Miami couldn't keep the Seminoles from winning the lopsided rebounding battle. Anthony Polite had eight rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded Miami 46-24.

Florida State won 83-79 in overtime at Miami on Jan. 18.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes got a career day from Wong, and Chris Lykes returned after missing four games due to injury to score eight points. But the 'Canes used just eight players and ran out of gas in the second half as they shot 10 of 33 (30.3%).

Florida State: Five players scored in double figures and 13 players scored, including walk-ons Travis Light and Harrison Prieto. The Seminoles also had a 22-rebound edge over an ACC opponent, by far the largest margin for Florida State this season.

STRING OF 20-WIN SEASONS

Florida State has won 20 games for a fifth straight season, which is a school record. The Seminoles have won 118 games since the 2015-16 season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida State has made an argument to move up in the polls on the strength of three straight wins: at Virginia Tech, vs. North Carolina and vs. Miami.

UP NEXT

Miami plays host to Boston College on Wednesday.

Florida State is at No. 7 Duke on Monday.

1st Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 47
FSU Seminoles 50

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
19:37   Traveling violation turnover on Devin Vassell  
19:16 +2 Isaiah Wong made driving layup 2-0
19:16   Shooting foul on Malik Osborne  
19:16 +1 Isaiah Wong made free throw 3-0
19:03   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Harlond Beverly  
18:58   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:58 +1 Harlond Beverly made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
18:58 +1 Harlond Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-0
18:43   Shooting foul on Harlond Beverly  
18:43 +1 M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 5-1
18:43 +1 M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
18:19   Keith Stone missed driving layup  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
18:09   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
17:55 +2 Isaiah Wong made jump shot 7-2
17:42   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
17:22 +3 Keith Stone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 10-2
17:03   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
16:54   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
16:48 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk, assist by Trent Forrest 10-4
16:30   Harlond Beverly missed layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
16:26   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
16:23   Traveling violation turnover on Keith Stone  
16:05   Lost ball turnover on Dominik Olejniczak, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
15:57 +2 Harlond Beverly made jump shot 12-4
15:32   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
15:30   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
15:21 +3 Rayquan Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker 12-7
14:56   Harlond Beverly missed layup, blocked by Devin Vassell  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
14:46 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 12-9
14:23 +2 Isaiah Wong made hook shot 14-9
14:04 +3 Patrick Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 14-12
13:57   Lost ball turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by M.J. Walker  
13:57   Commercial timeout called  
13:43 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 14-15
13:31 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 16-15
13:03 +2 Wyatt Wilkes made jump shot 16-17
12:47   Isaiah Wong missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty  
12:25   Rayquan Evans missed layup  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
12:09   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
12:12 +2 Rayquan Evans made dunk 16-19
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Patrick Williams  
11:47   Offensive foul on Patrick Williams  
11:47   Turnover on Patrick Williams  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:27 +2 Sam Waardenburg made layup 18-19
11:14 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Williams 18-22
10:58 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 20-22
10:58   Shooting foul on Patrick Williams  
10:58 +1 Isaiah Wong made 1st of 2 free throws 21-22
10:58   Jumpball received by Florida State  
10:28   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
10:26   Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
10:17 +3 Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 21-25
10:01   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
9:51   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
9:35   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
9:26   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
9:21   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
9:09 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made driving layup, assist by Anthony Walker 23-25
9:02 +2 Trent Forrest made driving layup 23-27
8:45   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
8:26   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
8:13 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 26-27
7:56   Malik Osborne missed turnaround jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
7:42   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
7:36   Anthony Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
7:31   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:19 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made reverse layup, assist by Harlond Beverly 28-27
7:04 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 28-30
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Trent Forrest  
6:48 +2 Devin Vassell made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest 28-32
6:32   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
6:23   Offensive foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
6:23   Turnover on Wyatt Wilkes  
6:08 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot 31-32
5:49   Lost ball turnover on Balsa Koprivica  
5:30   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
5:24   Lost ball turnover on Balsa Koprivica, stolen by Anthony Walker  
5:16   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
5:09   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
5:10   Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
5:10 +1 Harlond Beverly made 1st of 2 free throws 32-32
5:10 +1 Harlond Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-32
4:40 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 33-35
4:21   Shooting foul on M.J. Walker  
4:21 +1 Keith Stone made 1st of 2 free throws 34-35
4:21   Keith Stone missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
4:04 +2 M.J. Walker made driving layup 34-37
3:37   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
3:34 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made layup 36-37
3:16 +2 M.J. Walker made layup 36-39
3:02   Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica  
3:02   Commercial timeout called  
3:02 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 37-39
3:02 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-39
2:50   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker  
2:41 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 41-39
2:23 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 41-42
2:23   30-second timeout called  
2:09 +2 Sam Waardenburg made jump shot 43-42
1:54   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
1:55 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 1st of 2 free throws 43-43
1:55 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-44
1:40   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
1:33   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Anthony Walker  
1:29 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup, assist by Sam Waardenburg 45-44
1:08 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made floating jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 45-46
58.0   Shooting foul on Malik Osborne  
58.0 +1 Harlond Beverly made 1st of 2 free throws 46-46
58.0 +1 Harlond Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-46
50.0   Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
43.0   Raiquan Gray missed layup, blocked by Anthony Walker  
41.0   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
32.0 +2 Raiquan Gray made jump shot 47-48
8.0   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Trent Forrest  
6.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Wong  
6.0 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
6.0 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-50
6.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 34
FSU Seminoles 49

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
19:28   Shooting foul on Sam Waardenburg  
19:28 +1 Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 47-51
19:28 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-52
19:07   Shooting foul on M.J. Walker  
19:07 +1 Isaiah Wong made 1st of 2 free throws 48-52
19:07 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-52
18:54 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 49-55
18:40   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
18:34 +2 Keith Stone made dunk 51-55
18:21   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
17:58 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot 54-55
17:36   Devin Vassell missed layup  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
17:32 +2 Devin Vassell made dunk 54-57
17:24   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Trent Forrest  
17:17   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
17:06 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 54-59
16:42 +2 Sam Waardenburg made layup, assist by Isaiah Wong 56-59
16:33 +3 Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 56-62
16:18   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
16:13   Shooting foul on Patrick Williams  
16:13   Harlond Beverly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:13 +1 Harlond Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-62
15:59   Trent Forrest missed layup  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
15:53   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
15:51   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wong  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:51 +1 Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws 57-63
15:51 +1 Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-64
15:38   Lost ball turnover on Keith Stone  
15:31   Double dribble turnover on Trent Forrest  
15:22   Anthony Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
15:05   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
14:56 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made layup, assist by Devin Vassell 57-66
14:37   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
14:34   Personal foul on Devin Vassell  
14:22   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
14:14   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Keith Stone  
14:05   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Anthony Polite  
14:00   Bad pass turnover on Dominik Olejniczak, stolen by Keith Stone  
13:55   Anthony Walker missed dunk  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
13:46   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
13:46   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
13:20   Harlond Beverly missed jump shot, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
13:19   Personal foul on Anthony Walker  
13:19