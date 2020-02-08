|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Michigan State
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed layup
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Malik Hall
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Gabe Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Livers
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Aaron Henry
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michigan
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eli Brooks
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
17:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Xavier Tillman
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Malik Hall
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Isaiah Livers
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
16:39
|
|
+3
|
Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers
|
1-3
|
16:24
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Malik Hall made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
|
3-3
|
15:36
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed hook shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Franz Wagner
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Aaron Henry
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed layup
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed layup
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:53
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
3-6
|
13:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zavier Simpson
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Julius Marble missed jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Foster Loyer
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
|
|
12:41
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
3-9
|
12:25
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michigan
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Zavier Simpson
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Michigan
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Franz Wagner
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:28
|
|
+3
|
David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
3-12
|
11:07
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed layup
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Davis
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Cassius Winston
|
|
10:52
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
|
5-12
|
10:51
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michigan
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed hook shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Johns Jr.
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Hall
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Hall
|
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Malik Hall made layup
|
7-12
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
David DeJulius made layup
|
7-14
|
8:23
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed layup
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
8:16
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made tip-in
|
9-14
|
7:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David DeJulius, stolen by Kyle Ahrens
|
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
|
11-14
|
7:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Hall
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-15
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-16
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made jump shot, assist by Gabe Brown
|
13-16
|
6:30
|
|
+3
|
Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner
|
13-19
|
6:06
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
|
|
5:52
|
|
+3
|
Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-22
|
5:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers
|
|
5:36
|
|
+1
|
Malik Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-22
|
5:36
|
|
+1
|
Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-22
|
5:25
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
5:07
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
15-25
|
4:37
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Hall
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Davis
|
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Winston made jump shot
|
17-25
|
3:28
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed hook shot
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cassius Winston
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Turnover on Cassius Winston
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Austin Davis made hook shot
|
17-27
|
2:50
|
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Zavier Simpson
|
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-27
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-27
|
2:10
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eli Brooks
|
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-27
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-27
|
1:16
|
|
|
Austin Davis missed hook shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Julius Marble
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Julius Marble missed layup
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David DeJulius
|
|
50.0
|
|
+2
|
David DeJulius made layup
|
21-29
|
32.0
|
|
|
Julius Marble missed layup
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Livers
|
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Ahrens made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-29
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Ahrens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-29
|
2.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Livers, stolen by Xavier Tillman
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michigan State
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|