Livers returns, Michigan beats No. 16 Michigan State 77-68

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Isaiah Livers scored 14 points in his return to the lineup, and Zavier Simpson added 16 to lift Michigan to a scrappy 77-68 victory over No. 16 Michigan State on Saturday.

Livers injured his groin Dec. 21 and missed nine of the next 10 games, but he was in the starting lineup and helped the Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) salvage a split of the regular-season series against their in-state rival. Michigan also snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Cassius Winston, who scored 32 points in Michigan State's 87-69 win over the Wolverines last month, scored 20 in the rematch but shot just 5 of 18 from the field.

Michigan's recent home woes have been largely because of poor outside shooting. That changed in a big way Saturday. The Wolverines went 11 of 28 from 3-point range while Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) was only 6 of 23.

The Spartans have lost three games in a row.

Michigan State only had one lead - 1-0 early in the game. Michigan led 29-23 at halftime, and although the Spartans pulled within one in the second half, they lost to the Wolverines for the first time in five meetings.

Jon Teske, who had not scored to that point, threw down a one-handed alley-oop dunk to put Michigan up 46-40. A putback by Brandon Johns capped a 19-8 run that made it 58-46.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans were unlucky to catch Michigan on one of the Wolverines' best shooting days of late, but Michigan State's struggles on the offensive end may be a bigger concern. The Spartans shot 33 percent from the floor.

Michigan: It was a crucial win for the Wolverines and new coach Juwan Howard. They've been near the bottom of the league standings after an impressive nonconference start. With Livers back, they'll hope for a strong finish.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

That nation's top-ranked team in the preseason, the Spartans will likely drop some more after a pair of losses this week.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: The Spartans face another tough road game Tuesday night against No. 20 Illinois.

Michigan: The Wolverines play at Northwestern on Wednesday night.

1st Half
MICHST Spartans 23
MICH Wolverines 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:45   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
19:17   Jon Teske missed layup  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
19:09   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
18:50   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Hall  
18:29   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
18:15   Gabe Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Livers  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:52   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Aaron Henry  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
17:40   Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan  
17:30   Shooting foul on Eli Brooks  
17:30   Xavier Tillman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:30 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
17:18   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
17:14   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman  
17:00   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Malik Hall  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:53   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Isaiah Livers  
16:45   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
16:39 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 1-3
16:24   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
16:16   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
15:53 +2 Malik Hall made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 3-3
15:36   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Franz Wagner  
15:12   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Aaron Henry  
15:06   Aaron Henry missed layup  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:59   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
14:32   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
14:11   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
14:04   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston  
14:04   Commercial timeout called  
13:53 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 3-6
13:26   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
13:15   Julius Marble missed jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
13:05   Personal foul on Foster Loyer  
13:01   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
12:47   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
12:41 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 3-9
12:25   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
12:12   Out of bounds turnover on Zavier Simpson  
11:45   Jumpball received by Michigan  
11:45   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Franz Wagner  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:28 +3 David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 3-12
11:07   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
10:57   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Cassius Winston  
10:52 +2 Rocket Watts made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 5-12
10:51   30-second timeout called  
10:34   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
10:20   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
10:00   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
9:50   Eli Brooks missed hook shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:25   Personal foul on Brandon Johns Jr.  
9:06   Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
9:06   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
9:00 +2 Malik Hall made layup 7-12
8:49 +2 David DeJulius made layup 7-14
8:23   Cassius Winston missed layup  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
8:16 +2 Xavier Tillman made tip-in 9-14
7:55   Bad pass turnover on David DeJulius, stolen by Kyle Ahrens  
7:47 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 11-14
7:21   Shooting foul on Malik Hall  
7:21   Commercial timeout called  
7:21 +1 Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws 11-15
7:21 +1 Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-16
7:04 +2 Xavier Tillman made jump shot, assist by Gabe Brown 13-16
6:30 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 13-19
6:06   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
5:52 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot 13-22
5:36   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
5:36 +1 Malik Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 14-22
5:36 +1 Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
5:25   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
5:16   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
5:07 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 15-25
4:37   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
4:27   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
4:06   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
3:58 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 17-25
3:28   Franz Wagner missed hook shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
3:17   Offensive foul on Cassius Winston  
3:17   Turnover on Cassius Winston  
2:50 +2 Austin Davis made hook shot 17-27
2:50 +2 Austin Davis made hook shot 17-27
2:29   Shooting foul on Zavier Simpson  
2:29 +1 Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 18-27
2:29 +1 Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-27
2:10   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
1:40   Shooting foul on Eli Brooks  
1:40 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
1:40 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
1:16   Austin Davis missed hook shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
1:05   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
1:01   Xavier Tillman missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
59.0   Offensive rebound by Julius Marble  
58.0   Julius Marble missed layup  
56.0   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
50.0 +2 David DeJulius made layup 21-29
32.0   Julius Marble missed layup  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
6.0   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
2.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Livers  
2.0 +1 Kyle Ahrens made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
2.0 +1 Kyle Ahrens made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-29
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Livers, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
1.0   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICHST Spartans 45
MICH Wolverines 48

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
19:52   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
19:35   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
19:29   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
19:14   Gabe Brown missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
19:06   Lost ball turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Cassius Winston  
18:49   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
18:49 +1 Aaron Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
18:49 +1 Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
18:37   Eli Brooks missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
18:29   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
18:20   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
18:14 +2 Isaiah Livers made layup 25-31
18:12   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
18:12 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 3 free throws 26-31
18:12 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 3 free throws 27-31
18:12 +1 Cassius Winston made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-31
17:44   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
17:34   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
17:34 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 29-31
17:34 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-31
17:24   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
17:15 +2 Isaiah Livers made jump shot 30-33
17:04 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot 32-33
16:41 +2 Franz Wagner made hook shot 32-35
16:41   Shooting foul on Gabe Brown  
16:41 +1 Franz Wagner made free throw 32-36
16:26   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
16:21   Jumpball received by Michigan  
16:08   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
16:03   Jon Teske missed tip-in  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
15:47 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 35-36
15:27 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 35-39
15:14 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 38-39
15:04   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
14:58   Out of bounds turnover on Zavier Simpson  
14:58   Commercial timeout called  
14:31   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
14:10 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 38-42
13:50   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
13:36   Jon Teske missed layup  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
13:30 +2 Rocket Watts made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 40-42
13:19 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 40-44
13:03   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
12:55 +2 Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Eli Brooks 40-46
12:46   30-second timeout called  
12:46   Commercial timeout called  
12:24   Malik Hall missed layup  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
12:10 +2 Austin Davis made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 40-48
11:55   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
11:53