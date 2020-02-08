NEB
IOWA

Wieskamp and Garza help No. 17 Iowa rout Nebraska 96-72

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Joe Wieskamp averaged 30 points per game in his final two high school seasons. Getting to that number in a game in college was something the Iowa sophomore guard hadn’t done in his career.

Which is why teammate Luka Garza said he was pushing him to get there on Saturday.

Wieskamp did, scoring a career-high 30 points in the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 96-72 win over Nebraska.

Garza added 22 to help the Hawkeyes (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) bounce back from their worst loss of the season.

“My teammates, Luka and all of those guys, did a great job of finding me,” said Wieskamp, who was 10 of 15 from the field. “They just encouraged me to keep shooting.”

Wieskamp, whose previous career high was 26 in the 67-49 win over Maryland on Jan. 10, scored 21 against the Huskers in a 76-70 loss earlier this season, but it didn’t feel that way on a night he made just 1 of 10 3-point attempts.

“Everyone was focusing on how he didn’t make threes,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, noting how Wieskamp attacked the basket in that game.

It was something Wieskamp did in the repeat matchup against the Huskers.

“He’s a guy that will just keep coming at you,” McCaffery said.

“Wieskamp was incredible,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. ���We did not do a good job of closing out to him, he got around us, got confident.”

Garza and Wieskamp came into the game averaging a combined 38 points per game, the sixth-best scoring duo in NCAA Division I play. This was the ninth consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, who leads the conference in scoring.

Iowa was coming off a 104-68 loss at Purdue on Wednesday, and guard CJ Fredrick said during Friday's media availability that the Hawkeyes were "embarrassed" after that defeat.

They responded against the Huskers (7-16, 2-10).

“The last two days, we’ve been itching to get out on the court and take it out on someone else,” Fredrick said.

“We really wanted to come out and make a statement tonight,” Wieskamp said.

Iowa, which made just 4 of 33 3-point attempts in a 76-70 loss to the Huskers on Jan. 7, made three 3-pointers in the opening 4 1/2 minutes on the way to an early 21-5 lead. But the Hawkeyes missed their next 11 shots, going scoreless for almost eight minutes. The Huskers couldn't capitalize, though, and Iowa led 41-30 at halftime after Fredrick hit an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Hawkeyes opened the second half with a 25-8 run to put the game away.

“We really hit them in the mouth with a big run, to kind of separate the game,” Wieskamp said. “I think that was huge for us.”

Jervay Green led Nebraska with 18 points. Cam Mack had 13 points, and Dachon Burke added 12.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The loss at Purdue on Wednesday could knock the Hawkeyes down a few spots, but they should stay in the rankings with this win.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes kept pace with Big Ten leader Maryland, staying two games back while moving into a tie with Michigan State for fourth place.

Nebraska: It was the eighth consecutive loss for the Huskers, who play Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Illinois in its next four games.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Huskers play at No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes play at Indiana on Thursday.

1st Half
NEB Cornhuskers 30
IOWA Hawkeyes 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Iowa  
19:45   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
19:40 +2 Joe Wieskamp made dunk 0-2
19:16 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 2-2
19:06   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
18:54   Dachon Burke Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
18:29 +2 Luka Garza made turnaround jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 2-4
18:05   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:03   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:54   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
17:47 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 2-7
17:36   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
17:34   Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
17:25 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 2-10
17:07   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
16:59 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 2-13
16:55   30-second timeout called  
16:39   Offensive foul on Cam Mack  
16:39   Turnover on Cam Mack  
16:30 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 2-15
16:19 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving layup 4-15
16:19   Shooting foul on CJ Fredrick  
16:19 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made free throw 5-15
16:12 +2 Joe Toussaint made jump shot 5-17
15:56   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
15:47   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot, blocked by Cam Mack  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
15:24 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 5-20
15:14   Dachon Burke Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Joe Wieskamp  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
15:06   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
15:06   Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:06 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-21
14:39 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 7-21
14:26   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
14:19 +2 Luka Garza made dunk 7-23
13:54   Haanif Cheatham missed jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
13:42   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
13:35   Personal foul on Ryan Kriener  
13:21   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
13:01   Lost ball turnover on Luka Garza, stolen by Cam Mack  
12:55 +2 Cam Mack made layup, assist by Kevin Cross 9-23
12:44   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
12:30 +2 Joe Wieskamp made driving layup 9-25
12:15   Kevin Cross missed layup  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
12:02   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
11:54   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
11:47 +2 Jervay Green made layup, assist by Cam Mack 11-25
11:33   Bakari Evelyn missed jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
11:26   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
11:20   Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:00 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made finger-roll layup 13-25
10:36   Bad pass turnover on CJ Fredrick, stolen by Cam Mack  
10:32 +2 Cam Mack made driving layup 15-25
10:11   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Kriener, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
10:06   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
9:43   CJ Fredrick missed floating jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
9:24   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
9:08   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
9:00   Charlie Easley missed reverse layup  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Jervay Green  
8:59   Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn  
8:39   Cam Mack missed jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
8:28   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
8:26   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
7:57   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
7:48   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Joe Wieskamp  
7:39   Personal foul on Matej Kavas  
7:26   Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
7:15   Matej Kavas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
7:05   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
6:43 +2 Jervay Green made layup, assist by Cam Mack 17-25
6:32   Lost ball turnover on Luka Garza, stolen by Cam Mack  
6:25   Cam Mack missed layup  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
6:13 +2 Matej Kavas made turnaround jump shot 19-25
5:53   CJ Fredrick missed jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
5:47   CJ Fredrick missed floating jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
5:41   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
5:41 +1 Cam Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
5:41 +1 Cam Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
5:11   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
4:47   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
4:30 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup 21-27
4:11 +2 Jervay Green made reverse layup, assist by Cam Mack 23-27
3:56 +2 Joe Wieskamp made fade-away jump shot 23-29
3:33   Yvan Ouedraogo missed hook shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
3:20 +2 Connor McCaffery made jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 23-31
3:19   30-second timeout called  
3:19   Commercial timeout called  
3:03   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by CJ Fredrick  
2:59   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Cross  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
2:59   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
2:53   Personal foul on Luka Garza  
2:53   Official timeout called  
2:53 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-31
2:53 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
2:35 +2 Joe Toussaint made jump shot 25-33
2:20   Lost ball turnover on Dachon Burke Jr., stolen by Connor McCaffery  
2:16   Connor McCaffery missed layup  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
2:14 +2 Luka Garza made dunk 25-35
2:14   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
2:14 +1 Luka Garza made free throw 25-36
1:54 +2 Jervay Green made dunk, assist by Kevin Cross 27-36
1:35   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
1:09 +3 Jervay Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 30-36
1:00   Personal foul on Haanif Cheatham  
1:00 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
1:00 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
29.0   Jervay Green missed layup  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
1.0 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot 30-41

2nd Half
NEB Cornhuskers 42
IOWA Hawkeyes 55

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Cam Mack missed layup  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
19:33   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
19:23   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:06   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:48 +2 Cam Mack made layup 32-41
18:30 +2 Joe Wieskamp made dunk, assist by Luka Garza 32-43
18:07   Lost ball turnover on Dachon Burke Jr., stolen by Luka Garza  
17:57   Shooting foul on Haanif Cheatham  
17:57 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 3 free throws 32-44
17:57 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 3 free throws 32-45
17:57 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-46
17:40   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
17:35 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup, assist by CJ Fredrick 32-48
17:28   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
17:05   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:57   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
16:52 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 34-48
16:44 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 34-50
16:21   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Luka Garza  
15:50   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
15:46   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Shooting foul on CJ Fredrick  
15:38 +1 Kevin Cross made 1st of 2 free throws 35-50
15:38 +1 Kevin Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-50
15:29   Joe Toussaint missed layup  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
15:23 +2 Luka Garza made dunk 36-52
15:13   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Cross, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
15:04 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup 36-54
14:49 +2 Cam Mack made layup 38-54
14:40   Shooting foul on Kevin Cross  
14:41 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws 38-55
14:41 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-56
14:24   Personal foul on Luka Garza  
14:10   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
14:02 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 38-58
13:53   Lost ball turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
13:53   Personal foul on Cam Mack  
13:38 +2 Luka Garza made dunk, assist by Connor McCaffery 38-60
13:37   30-second timeout called  
13:37   Commercial timeout called  
13:18   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
13:10 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 38-63
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
12:44 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Kriener 38-66
12:19   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Akol Arop  
12:12 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup 40-66
11:57   Personal foul on Akol Arop  
