No. 1 Baylor 7870 over Oklahoma State for 20th win in row

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

WACO, Texas (AP) MaCio Teague felt like he was in the quiet of a practice gym when he stood at the free throw line for No. 1 Baylor in the closing seconds. And he kept making them.

Teague's 24 points included six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds, four after frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was ejected because of consecutive technical fouls, and the Bears won 78-70 for their 20th victory in a row.

“I just try to shoot them and make them all net," Teague said. “It just felt like I was in the gym getting practice shots. It felt quiet all around. It felt great."

Jared Butler added 15 points for Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12), which had five players score in double figures. Freddie Gillespie had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cowboys (11-12, 1-9) also had five players in double figures and were within 70-68 after Lindy Waters III, playing with a protective mask, made two free throws with 35 seconds left

But they also had four players foul out of the game. Boynton's technical fouls came with nine seconds left after Jonathan Laurent was the fourth to get five fouls.

“Just a lot of frustration,” Boynton said. “I’ve got four guys foul out of the game, that’s pretty hard to understand. The game was obviously pretty physical both ways. So that’s about all I’ll say about that."

Before leaving the court, with the crowd still buzzing, Boynton patted Teague on the back while he stood near the line, then went over and shook hands with Drew and some of the Baylor assistant coaches.

Baylor was 12-of-25 on free throws before Teague made two with 14 seconds left. He was back at the line a few seconds later after the technicals, then hit four before Gillespie, who had been fouled by Laurent, made his two.

Butler had consecutive 3-pointers that put Baylor up 64-55 with 6:08 left, less than three minutes after the game was tied for the only time. Butler also had a jumper in that 13-4 run, though Oklahoma State wasn't done until the closing seconds.

Waters had 16 points after missing Oklahoma State's game because of a fracture near his sinus area after getting hit in the face against Oklahoma last Saturday. Cameron McGriff and Isaac Likekele each had 11 points, while Thomas Dziagwa and Kalib Boone both had 10.

Mark Vital added 13 points for Baylor, while Davian Mitchell had 10.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma St.: The young Cowboys were coming off their first Big 12 win, at home over TCU on Wednesday, and again hung tough with Baylor. They were the first Big 12 team to score 70 against the Bears, and first team to outrebound (38-30) them in Waco. Oklahoma State led 30 minutes in the previous meeting last month before Baylor pulled out a 75-68 road win.

“I was proud of what our kids did the two times we played them,” Boynton said. “It doesn’t show up as a win either time, but it’s something certainly that we can build from, and who knows, maybe we’ll see them again."

Baylor: The last Big 12 team to win 20 games in a row was Kansas in 2008. The conference record is a 22-game streak by the Jayhawks in 1997, the league's first season. The last time Baylor won 10 consecutive conference games was with a 10-0 start in the Southwest Conference in 1948.

COWBOYS COMEBACKS

After Butler and Teague opened the second half with 3-pointers for a 41-26 lead, the Bears missed seven of their next eight shots. Oklahoma State went on a 15-3 run and was within 3 on Boone's basket with 13:48 left. About five minutes later, the game was tied 51-all when Waters passed to McGriff for an emphatic two-handed slam. But Mitchell's three-point play put Baylor ahead to stay.

The Cowboys also fell behind 24-10 midway through the first half before a 14-3 capped by two free throws by Waters that got them to 27-24.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Baylor, already the first team to hold the No. 1 spot three weeks in a row this season, is all set to make it four when the new Top 25 comes out Monday.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State plays Wednesday night at Kansas State, the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

Baylor has a quick turnaround for the third time in four weeks with a Monday night game. The Bears are at Texas, which they beat 59-44 in their Big 12 opener at home on Jan. 4.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
OKLAST Cowboys 26
BAYLOR Bears 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
19:32 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by Jared Butler 0-2
19:00   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
18:41   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Cameron McGriff, stolen by Mark Vital  
18:01   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
17:58   Offensive foul on Cameron McGriff  
17:58   Turnover on Cameron McGriff  
17:41   Mark Vital missed layup  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
17:39   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
17:29   Offensive foul on Yor Anei  
17:29   Turnover on Yor Anei  
17:19   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
17:07   3-second violation turnover on Mark Vital  
16:48   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
16:41   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
16:37 +3 Keylan Boone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 3-2
16:01   Mark Vital missed layup  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
15:57 +2 Mark Vital made layup 3-4
15:39   Bad pass turnover on Yor Anei  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:11 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot 3-7
14:45   Lost ball turnover on Yor Anei, stolen by Mark Vital  
14:45   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
14:32   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Clark, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
14:26 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 5-7
14:26   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
14:26 +1 Jonathan Laurent made free throw 6-7
14:08 +2 MaCio Teague made jump shot 6-9
13:54   Offensive foul on Kalib Boone  
13:54   Turnover on Kalib Boone  
13:39   Offensive foul on Tristan Clark  
13:39   Turnover on Tristan Clark  
13:10   Jumpball received by Baylor  
13:10   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
12:46 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 6-11
12:46   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
12:46 +1 Freddie Gillespie made free throw 6-12
12:33   Thomas Dziagwa missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
12:20 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Bandoo 6-15
12:18   30-second timeout called  
12:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:57   Kalib Boone missed layup  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
11:52 +2 Kalib Boone made layup 8-15
11:35 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 8-17
11:10 +2 Thomas Dziagwa made jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 10-17
10:46   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
10:33   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
10:31   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
10:22 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Jared Butler 10-19
10:04   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
9:51 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 11-22
9:46   30-second timeout called  
9:20   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
9:12 +2 Devonte Bandoo made layup 11-24
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Dee Mitchell, stolen by Jared Butler  
8:34   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
8:25   Isaac Likekele missed layup  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
8:23 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 13-24
8:27   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
8:27 +1 Isaac Likekele made free throw 14-24
8:12   Mark Vital missed layup  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
8:03 +2 Mark Vital made layup 14-26
7:44   Yor Anei missed layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
7:42   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   MaCio Teague missed free throw  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
7:23   Personal foul on Flo Thamba  
7:19 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 16-26
6:34   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
6:26 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 18-26
6:18   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
6:11 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup 20-26
6:02   30-second timeout called  
5:52   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
5:52 +1 Davion Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
5:52   Davion Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
5:30   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
5:18   Dee Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mark Vital  
5:16   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
5:08   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
4:50   Bad pass turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Cameron McGriff  
4:50   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
4:50 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 21-27
4:50 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
4:21   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
4:12   Offensive foul on Isaac Likekele  
4:12   Turnover on Isaac Likekele  
4:00   Matthew Mayer missed layup  
3:58   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
3:59   Matthew Mayer missed layup  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
3:50   Matthew Mayer missed layup  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:37   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
3:37 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 23-27
3:37 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
3:18 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 24-30
2:53   Lindy Waters III missed layup  
2:51   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
2:49 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 26-30
2:27   Personal foul on Hidde Roessink  
2:27   Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:27 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-31
2:03   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
2:03   Hidde Roessink missed free throw  
2:03   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
1:46   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
1:44   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
1:42   Traveling violation turnover on MaCio Teague  
1:21   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Likekele  
1:06 +2 Tristan Clark made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 26-33
43.0   Hidde Roessink missed jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
33.0 +2 MaCio Teague made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo 26-35
6.0   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLAST Cowboys 44
BAYLOR Bears 43

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 26-38
19:27   Offensive foul on Yor Anei  
19:27   Turnover on Yor Anei  
19:15   Mark Vital missed jump shot  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
19:04   Freddie Gillespie missed layup  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
18:56   Isaac Likekele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
18:51   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
18:49 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 26-41
18:39 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup 28-41
18:24   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
18:15   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
18:09   Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
18:07   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
18:03   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
18:03 +1 Kalib Boone made 1st of 2 free throws 29-41
18:03 +1 Kalib Boone made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-41
17:45   Freddie Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Kalib Boone  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
17:28   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
17:21 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 33-41
17:09   Traveling violation turnover on MaCio Teague  
16:49 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup 35-41
16:28   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
16:17 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 35-43
16:03   Cameron McGriff missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
15:52 +2 Kalib Boone made layup 37-43
15:32   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:15   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
15:15 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 38-43
15:15 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-43
15:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
15:00   Lost ball turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
14:49   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
14:33   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
14:33   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:33 +1 Mark Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
14:12   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
14:01   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
13:50 +2 Kalib Boone made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 41-44
13:23   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
13:00 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo 41-46
13:00   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
13:00   Mark Vital missed free throw  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
12:46   Personal foul on Tristan Clark  
12:42   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Jared Butler  
12:37 +2 Mark Vital made dunk, assist by MaCio Teague 41-48
12:12 +2 Lindy Waters III made jump shot 43-48
11:51   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
11:38