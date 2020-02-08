PURDUE
Boilermakers deliver winning road show at Indiana, 74-62

  • Feb 08, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Purdue finally figured out how to put together an impressive road show.

Just make shots.

Eric Hunter Jr. scored 12 points, Aaron Wheeler added 11 and Wheeler and Isaiah Thompson didn't miss a 3-pointer Saturday to send the Boilermakers past Indiana 74-62.

''�saiah and Aaron between them are 5 for 5 (on 3s) so if you want to do something special and win at a place like Assembly Hall, you've got to have some guys step up and be special,'' Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said. ''We were tonight.''

They didn't have a choice.

The raucous crowd inside Assembly Hall started rocking early, in anticipation of seeing Bob Knight back on his home court for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Knight was introduced during a halftime ceremony along with former players, including members of the Hoosiers' 1980 Big Ten championship team.

But with Purdue's stifling defense forcing 14 turnovers and its offense showing signs of finally getting in sync, the Boilermakers (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten) could be on the verge of turning things around just in time for a postseason run.

They've won three straight overall, six in a row against the Hoosiers and now have back-to-back road wins after losing their first five in conference play.

''We just felt like mixing things up here the past two or three games, still running set but mixing in more motion (offense) doesn't get them sitting on every single thing. So hopefully we can catch them by surprise.''

Indiana (15-8, 5-7), in contrast, is struggling.

Despite getting 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Hoosiers lost their fourth straight and their second in a row at home. Justin Smith added 11 points and five rebounds for the Hoosiers, who trailed the entire second half.

Purdue needed just one good run - a 12-0 scoring spurt to close the first half - to swing the game. It gave the Boilermakers a 37-28 lead, which they extended to 54-38 with 12:39 left.

The Hoosiers responded with a 12-2 run, cutting the deficit to 56-50, but Purdue answered with seven straight points to put it away.

''Our turnovers in the first half really killed our momentum, and their run at the end of the half was really a deflating deal,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. ''But Purdue deserves credit, they executed well.''

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers seem to have found some solutions to their previous woes. They've reached the 60-point mark in three consecutive road games, winning two of them. And with four of their last seven at home, where they score 17.2 points more per game, they could be set up for a strong finish.

Indiana: After beating Michigan State three weeks ago, it appeared the Hoosiers might make a move. Instead, they've taken a step back. The offense struggled to get in sync Saturday and 10 first-half turnovers certainly didn't help. Now, after four straight losses, Indiana needs a quick turnaround.

STAT PACK

Purdue: Sasha Stefanovic had 10 points. ... The Boilermakers were 8 of 16 on 3-pointers and had a 33-17 scoring advantage off the bench. ... Purdue also had a 28-20 edge in points in the paint.

Indiana: Jerome Hunter added 10 points. ... Indiana was 7 of 21 on 3s and had only four turnovers in the second half. ... The Hoosiers were outscored 11-1 in fast break points and fell to 12-3 at home.

GOOD KNIGHT

Miller is old enough to remember Knight as a coach and what made his teams successful.

His players, maybe not so much. But they do understand the significance of having the winningest coach in school history inside Assembly Hall, wearing an Indiana basketball sweatshirt.

''He's a legend,'' said Jackson-Davis, a freshman. ''He's the reason why people talk about IU basketball, really.''

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts No. 22 Penn State on Tuesday.

Indiana: Welcomes No. 17 Iowa to Assembly Hall on Thursday.

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:34   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
19:08   Sasha Stefanovic missed layup, blocked by Aljami Durham  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
18:55   Evan Boudreaux missed layup  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:49   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
18:49   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:49 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
18:32   Traveling violation turnover on Trevion Williams  
18:08   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
18:02 +2 Joey Brunk made layup 0-3
17:49   Trevion Williams missed layup  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:43   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
17:43 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
17:43 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-5
17:22 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 3-5
16:49 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 3-7
16:33 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 6-7
16:10   Aljami Durham missed jump shot, blocked by Trevion Williams  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
16:00   Joey Brunk missed layup  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
15:48   Sasha Stefanovic missed layup  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
15:38   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
15:14 +2 Jahaad Proctor made layup, assist by Aaron Wheeler 8-7
15:00   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
14:51   Offensive foul on Aljami Durham  
14:51   Turnover on Aljami Durham  
14:26 +3 Aaron Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 11-7
14:09 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Hunter 11-10
13:51   Offensive foul on Matt Haarms  
13:51   Turnover on Matt Haarms  
13:40 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 11-13
13:06   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
12:56   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
12:34   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
12:16   Race Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
12:12   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr.  
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
12:09   Shooting foul on Armaan Franklin  
12:07 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
12:07 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-13
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Armaan Franklin, stolen by Trevion Williams  
11:41   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
11:17 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 15-13
10:52   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
10:30 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup 17-13
10:09 +2 Joey Brunk made jump shot, assist by Armaan Franklin 17-15
9:46 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot 19-15
9:32 +3 Armaan Franklin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Race Thompson 19-18
9:10 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Evan Boudreaux 21-18
8:50   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
8:46   Commercial timeout called  
8:27 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 21-20
8:16   Traveling violation turnover on Nojel Eastern  
7:51   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
7:39   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Matt Haarms missed free throw  
7:39 +1 Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-20
7:10 +2 Joey Brunk made jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 22-22
6:52 +2 Matt Haarms made jump shot 24-22
6:29   Traveling violation turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
6:17   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
5:57   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Devonte Green  
5:55   Shot clock violation turnover on Purdue  
5:38   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Smith  
5:19   Shooting foul on Aljami Durham  
5:19 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
5:19   Sasha Stefanovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
5:19   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Hunter Jr.  
4:54 +2 Jerome Hunter made jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 25-24
4:19   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
4:14   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
4:04 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 25-26
3:50   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
3:47   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
3:47 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 25-27
3:47 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-28
3:31 +3 Aaron Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 28-28
3:04   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
2:52 +3 Aaron Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahaad Proctor 31-28
2:37   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
2:32   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
2:23   Personal foul on Jerome Hunter  
2:03 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 33-28
1:47   Offensive foul on Rob Phinisee  
1:47   Turnover on Rob Phinisee  
1:33   Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
1:31 +2 Isaiah Thompson made layup 35-28
1:10   Lost ball turnover on Joey Brunk, stolen by Aaron Wheeler  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
38.0   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
1.0   Trevion Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
24.0 +2 Jahaad Proctor made jump shot 37-28
3.0   Traveling violation turnover on Joey Brunk  
3.0   Traveling violation turnover on Joey Brunk  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
0.0   End of period  

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Nojel Eastern made layup 39-28
19:28 +3 Justin Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 39-31
19:06   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
18:55   Justin Smith missed layup  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:48 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk 39-33
18:31 +2 Sasha Stefanovic made jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 41-33
18:22   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
18:07 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 44-33
17:34   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
17:28   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Trevion Williams  
17:09   Evan Boudreaux missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
16:52 +2 Joey Brunk made dunk, assist by Aljami Durham 44-35
16:30 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 46-35
16:08   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Trevion Williams  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
15:45   Traveling violation turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
15:28 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot 46-37
15:04   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
14:55   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
14:46   Shooting foul on Matt Haarms  
14:46 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 46-38
14:46   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
14:34   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
14:32   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
14:28   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Thompson, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
14:17   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
14:09 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 49-38
13:45   Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
13:35   Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
13:30 +2 Aaron Wheeler made layup 51-38
13:10   Traveling violation turnover on Aljami Durham  
13:20   Commercial timeout called  
13:10   Traveling violation turnover on Aljami Durham  
12:59 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wheeler 54-38
12:44 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 54-41
12:11   Jahaad Proctor missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:00   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
11:53 +2 Justin Smith made dunk 54-43
11:46   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:33 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 56-43
11:14 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 56-46
10:46   Sasha Stefanovic missed layup  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
10:36   Traveling violation turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
10:17   Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler  
10:11   Shooting foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
10:11 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 56-47
10:11 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-48
9:59   Isaiah Thompson missed layup  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
9:48   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
9:22   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
9:03 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by Jerome Hunter 56-50
8:29   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Rob Phinisee  
8:56   Traveling violation turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
8:36   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
8:29   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Rob Phinisee  
8:24   Jerome Hunter missed layup  
8:22   Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
8:00 +2 Matt Haarms made layup, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 58-50
8:00   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:00 +1 Matt Haarms made free throw 59-50
7:39   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
7:07 +2 Matt Haarms made jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 61-50
6:37   Offensive foul on Justin Smith  
6:37   Turnover on Justin Smith  
6:12   Evan Boudreaux missed layup  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
6:02   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
5:34   Shooting foul on Devonte Green  
5:34 +1 Eric Hunter Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 62-50
5:34