20:00
Jumpball received by Nevada
19:50
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:48
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
19:29
Ralph Agee missed layup, blocked by Johncarlos Reyes
19:27
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
19:23
Lost ball turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Brae Ivey
19:23
Personal foul on Lindsey Drew
19:06
Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:04
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
18:57
Offensive foul on Jazz Johnson
18:57
Turnover on Jazz Johnson
18:41
Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore
18:27
Shooting foul on Brae Ivey
18:27
+1
Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
18:27
+1
Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-2
18:15
Bad pass turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Jazz Johnson
18:06
Johncarlos Reyes missed layup
18:04
Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
17:57
+3
Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot
0-5
17:37
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:35
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
17:27
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Harris
17:14
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:12
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
17:06
Personal foul on Ralph Agee
17:03
+3
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
0-8
16:37
+3
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey
3-8
16:14
Jalen Harris missed layup
16:12
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
16:08
+2
Christian Anigwe made dunk, assist by Brae Ivey
5-8
15:48
+2
Jalen Harris made jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua
5-10
15:20
Shooting foul on Nisre Zouzoua
15:20
Commercial timeout called
15:20
+1
Brae Ivey made 1st of 3 free throws
6-10
15:20
+1
Brae Ivey made 2nd of 3 free throws
7-10
15:20
+1
Brae Ivey made 3rd of 3 free throws
8-10
15:10
+2
Jalen Harris made dunk, assist by Robby Robinson
8-12
14:47
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
14:47
Richard Washington missed 1st of 3 free throws
14:47
+1
Richard Washington made 2nd of 3 free throws
9-12
14:47
+1
Richard Washington made 3rd of 3 free throws
10-12
14:36
Violation on Unknown
14:29
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:27
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
14:15
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:13
Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
14:03
K.J. Hymes missed jump shot
14:01
Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
13:50
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:48
Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
13:42
Shooting foul on Brae Ivey
13:42
+1
Nisre Zouzoua made 1st of 2 free throws
10-13
13:42
+1
Nisre Zouzoua made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-14
13:22
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:20
Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
12:54
Kane Milling missed layup
12:52
Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
12:50
K.J. Hymes missed layup
12:48
Offensive rebound by Zane Meeks
12:50
Personal foul on Zach Chappell
12:46
+2
Kane Milling made floating jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua
10-16
12:34
Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:32
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
12:22
Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:20
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
12:07
Traveling violation turnover on Richard Washington
11:51
Shooting foul on Seneca Knight
11:51
Commercial timeout called
11:51
+1
K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws
10-17
11:51
+1
K.J. Hymes made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-18
11:40
Personal foul on K.J. Hymes
11:37
+3
Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington
13-18
11:23
Personal foul on Zach Chappell
11:15
Zane Meeks missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee
11:13
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
11:05
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:03
Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
10:51
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:49
Offensive rebound by Kane Milling
10:45
+2
Kane Milling made layup
13-20
10:31
Richard Washington missed jump shot
10:29
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
10:21
+2
Jazz Johnson made layup
13-22
10:07
Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:05
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
9:57
Jazz Johnson missed jump shot
9:55
Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
9:48
K.J. Hymes missed jump shot
9:46
Offensive rebound by Zane Meeks
9:42
Zane Meeks missed layup
9:40
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
9:41
Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes
9:41
+1
Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
14-22
9:41
+1
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-22
9:19
Johncarlos Reyes missed layup
9:17
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
9:04
Ralph Agee missed layup
9:02
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
8:44
Shooting foul on Ralph Agee
8:44
+1
Kane Milling made 1st of 2 free throws
15-23
8:44
+1
Kane Milling made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-24
8:30
Personal foul on Kane Milling
8:30
Brae Ivey missed free throw
8:30
Offensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
8:12
+2
Richard Washington made jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds
17-24
7:50
Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:48
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
7:41
Seneca Knight missed layup
7:39
Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight
7:34
+3
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight
20-24
7:14
Nisre Zouzoua missed layup
7:12
Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
7:05
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:03
Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
6:57
+2
Nisre Zouzoua made layup
20-26
6:57
30-second timeout called
6:57
Commercial timeout called
6:37
+2
Zach Chappell made jump shot
22-26
6:21
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kaison Hammonds
6:19
Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey
6:09
Kaison Hammonds missed layup
6:07
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
6:01
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:59
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
5:46
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:44
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
5:37
+3
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
22-29
5:23
Zach Chappell missed jump shot
5:21
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
5:15
+2
Nisre Zouzoua made dunk, assist by Jazz Johnson
22-31
4:57
Lost ball turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Lindsey Drew
4:53
Personal foul on Kaison Hammonds
4:54
Lindsey Drew missed free throw
4:54
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
4:30
+2
Seneca Knight made jump shot
24-31
4:11
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:09
Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey
3:55
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:53
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
3:47
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:45
Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson
3:33
+3
Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua
24-34
3:29
30-second timeout called
3:29
Commercial timeout called
3:16
Offensive foul on Eduardo Lane
3:16
Turnover on Eduardo Lane
3:08
+2
Jalen Harris made dunk, assist by Kane Milling
24-36
2:51
Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:49
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
2:36
+2
Jalen Harris made jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua
24-38
2:25
+2
Brae Ivey made layup
26-38
2:25
Shooting foul on Kane Milling
2:25
+1
Brae Ivey made free throw
27-38
2:06
+2
Nisre Zouzoua made layup
27-40
1:57
Bad pass turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Kane Milling
1:44
+2
Kane Milling made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson
27-42
1:44
Shooting foul on Richard Washington
1:44
+1
Kane Milling made free throw
27-43
1:33
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
1:31
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
1:24
+2
Nisre Zouzoua made layup
27-45
1:12
Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Kane Milling
1:00
+2
Jalen Harris made layup
27-47
35.0
+2
Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Richard Washington
29-47
34.0
30-second timeout called
13.0
Personal foul on Richard Washington
13.0
Kane Milling missed 1st of 2 free throws
13.0
+1
Kane Milling made 2nd of 2 free throws
29-48
8.0
Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua
8.0
+1
Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
30-48
8.0
+1
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-48
2.0
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Richard Washington
2.0
Offensive rebound by Nevada
1.0
Kane Milling missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
0.0
End of period
