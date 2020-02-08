SJST
NEVADA

Harris' 32 points power Nevada past San Jose State, 95-77

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) Jalen Harris had 32 points to carry Nevada to a 95-77 win over San Jose State on Saturday, the Wolf Pack's ninth consecutive home victory. Harris was out-dueled by the Spartans' Seneca Knight, who had a career-high 34 points.

Nisre Zouzoua had 15 points and six assists for Nevada (15-10, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Jazz Johnson added 13 points.

Knight added eight rebounds in the losing effort for the visitors. Richard Washington had 16 points for the Spartans (7-17, 3-9).

The Wolf Pack leveled the season series against the Spartans with the win. San Jose State defeated Nevada 70-68 on Jan. 8. Nevada plays UNLV on the road on Wednesday. San Jose State takes on Fresno State at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
SJST Spartans 31
NEVADA Wolf Pack 48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Nevada  
19:50   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
19:29   Ralph Agee missed layup, blocked by Johncarlos Reyes  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
19:23   Lost ball turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Brae Ivey  
19:23   Personal foul on Lindsey Drew  
19:06   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
18:57   Offensive foul on Jazz Johnson  
18:57   Turnover on Jazz Johnson  
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore  
18:27   Shooting foul on Brae Ivey  
18:27 +1 Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
18:27 +1 Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
18:15   Bad pass turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Jazz Johnson  
18:06   Johncarlos Reyes missed layup  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
17:57 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
17:37   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
17:27   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Harris  
17:14   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
17:06   Personal foul on Ralph Agee  
17:03 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 0-8
16:37 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey 3-8
16:14   Jalen Harris missed layup  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
16:08 +2 Christian Anigwe made dunk, assist by Brae Ivey 5-8
15:48 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua 5-10
15:20   Shooting foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:20 +1 Brae Ivey made 1st of 3 free throws 6-10
15:20 +1 Brae Ivey made 2nd of 3 free throws 7-10
15:20 +1 Brae Ivey made 3rd of 3 free throws 8-10
15:10 +2 Jalen Harris made dunk, assist by Robby Robinson 8-12
14:47   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
14:47   Richard Washington missed 1st of 3 free throws  
14:47 +1 Richard Washington made 2nd of 3 free throws 9-12
14:47 +1 Richard Washington made 3rd of 3 free throws 10-12
14:36   Violation on Unknown  
14:29   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
14:15   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
14:03   K.J. Hymes missed jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
13:50   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
13:42   Shooting foul on Brae Ivey  
13:42 +1 Nisre Zouzoua made 1st of 2 free throws 10-13
13:42 +1 Nisre Zouzoua made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-14
13:22   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
12:54   Kane Milling missed layup  
12:52   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
12:50   K.J. Hymes missed layup  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
12:50   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
12:46 +2 Kane Milling made floating jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua 10-16
12:34   Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
12:22   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
12:07   Traveling violation turnover on Richard Washington  
11:51   Shooting foul on Seneca Knight  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:51 +1 K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws 10-17
11:51 +1 K.J. Hymes made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
11:40   Personal foul on K.J. Hymes  
11:37 +3 Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington 13-18
11:23   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
11:15   Zane Meeks missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
11:05   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
10:51   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Kane Milling  
10:45 +2 Kane Milling made layup 13-20
10:31   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
10:21 +2 Jazz Johnson made layup 13-22
10:07   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
9:57   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
9:48   K.J. Hymes missed jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
9:42   Zane Meeks missed layup  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
9:41   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
9:41 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 14-22
9:41 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
9:19   Johncarlos Reyes missed layup  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
9:04   Ralph Agee missed layup  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
8:44   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
8:44 +1 Kane Milling made 1st of 2 free throws 15-23
8:44 +1 Kane Milling made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-24
8:30   Personal foul on Kane Milling  
8:30   Brae Ivey missed free throw  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
8:12 +2 Richard Washington made jump shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds 17-24
7:50   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
7:41   Seneca Knight missed layup  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
7:34 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 20-24
7:14   Nisre Zouzoua missed layup  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
7:05   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
6:57 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made layup 20-26
6:57   30-second timeout called  
6:57   Commercial timeout called  
6:37 +2 Zach Chappell made jump shot 22-26
6:21   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kaison Hammonds  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
6:09   Kaison Hammonds missed layup  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
6:01   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
5:46   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
5:37 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 22-29
5:23   Zach Chappell missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
5:15 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made dunk, assist by Jazz Johnson 22-31
4:57   Lost ball turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
4:53   Personal foul on Kaison Hammonds  
4:54   Lindsey Drew missed free throw  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
4:30 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot 24-31
4:11   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
3:55   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
3:47   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
3:33 +3 Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua 24-34
3:29   30-second timeout called  
3:29   Commercial timeout called  
3:16   Offensive foul on Eduardo Lane  
3:16   Turnover on Eduardo Lane  
3:08 +2 Jalen Harris made dunk, assist by Kane Milling 24-36
2:51   Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
2:36 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua 24-38
2:25 +2 Brae Ivey made layup 26-38
2:25   Shooting foul on Kane Milling  
2:25 +1 Brae Ivey made free throw 27-38
2:06 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made layup 27-40
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Kane Milling  
1:44 +2 Kane Milling made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson 27-42
1:44   Shooting foul on Richard Washington  
1:44 +1 Kane Milling made free throw 27-43
1:33   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
1:24 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made layup 27-45
1:12   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Kane Milling  
1:00 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 27-47
35.0 +2 Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Richard Washington 29-47
34.0   30-second timeout called  
13.0   Personal foul on Richard Washington  
13.0   Kane Milling missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13.0 +1 Kane Milling made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-48
8.0   Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
8.0 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 30-48
8.0 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-48
2.0   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Richard Washington  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
1.0   Kane Milling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SJST Spartans 46
NEVADA Wolf Pack 47

Time Team Play Score
19:55   Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
19:53 +2 Lindsey Drew made jump shot 31-50
19:31   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
19:21 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 31-53
18:53   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
18:45   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
18:28   Shooting foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
18:28   Seneca Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:28 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-53
18:02   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
17:52   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
17:46 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 32-56
17:34   Brae Ivey missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
17:26   Jalen Harris missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
17:13   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
17:04   Seneca Knight missed layup, blocked by Lindsey Drew  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
16:48   Jalen Harris missed floating jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
16:38   Ralph Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
16:19 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robby Robinson 32-59
15:53   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
15:45   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
15:38   Lost ball turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
15:34   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
15:25