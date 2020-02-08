SMU
SMU
Mustangs
16-6
away team logo
90
TF 4
FINAL/OT
End
OT
ESPU
Sat Feb. 8
12:00pm
BONUS
97
TF 1
home team logo
TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
12-11
ML: -118
TEMPLE 1, O/U 137.5
ML: -102
SMU
TEMPLE

Rose heats up in OT, Temple rallies 97-90 past SMU

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose scored 10 of his 25 points in overtime, including the first nine without a miss and Temple rallied past SMU 97-90 on Saturday.

With the game tied at 80 after regulation, Rose opened the extra period with a jump shot, then answered every SMU basket until canning a 3-pointer that put Temple ahead for keeps at 89-85 halfway through. The Mustangs went through a stretch of missing 6 of 7 from the field.

Still, Kendric Davis (23 points and 10 assists) converted a three-point play that brought SMU to 91-90 with 42 seconds left but Alani Moore II, Monty Scott, Nate Pierre-Louis and Rose were 6-of-8 at the line the rest of the way.

Scott finished with 22 points and six assists for Temple (12-11, 4-7 American Athletic Conference), Moore added 14 points and five assists. Jake Forrester scored 11 for the Owls, who shot 59% from the field (35-for-59) with a season-high 24 assists and 40 points off the bench.

The Owls trailed by 17 at halftime but shot 68% after the break, including 6-for-7 from distance, to catch up

SMU's Tyson Jolly, who scored 13 points and was 7-for-7 at the line, hit three free throws to even the score at 80 and send the game to overtime. Isiaha Mike added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (16-6, 6-4).

Temple faces Tulane on the road on Wednesday. SMU plays UConn at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SMU Mustangs 48
TEMPLE Owls 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Temple  
19:37 +2 Jake Forrester made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 0-2
19:18 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 3-2
18:59   Jake Forrester missed jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
18:48   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
18:40   Offensive foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:40   Turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:16 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 6-2
17:54   Bad pass turnover on Jake Forrester, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
17:47 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 9-2
17:17 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 9-4
16:57   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
16:40   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
16:33 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 11-4
16:23 +2 Justyn Hamilton made jump shot 11-6
16:04   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
15:53   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
15:37 +2 Isiah Jasey made layup, assist by Tyson Jolly 13-6
15:15   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:08 +2 Isiaha Mike made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 15-6
15:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:38   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
14:31   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
14:22   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Arashma Parks  
13:55 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 15-9
13:31   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
13:23 +2 Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 15-11
13:06 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 18-11
12:35 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 18-13
12:24   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Chargois, stolen by Arashma Parks  
12:15   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
12:04 +2 Feron Hunt made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 20-13
11:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:20 +2 Feron Hunt made jump shot, assist by CJ White 22-13
10:56 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 22-15
10:56   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
10:56 +1 Monty Scott made free throw 22-16
10:33   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by CJ White  
10:26   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
10:24   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
10:11   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Chargois, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
9:57 +2 Jake Forrester made dunk, assist by Monty Scott 22-18
9:39   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Monty Scott  
9:36   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
9:36   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:36   Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
9:33 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Monty Scott 22-20
9:13 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 25-20
8:43 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 25-22
8:21 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Feron Hunt 28-22
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
8:00   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:00   CJ White missed 1st of 3 free throws  
8:00 +1 CJ White made 2nd of 3 free throws 29-22
8:00   CJ White missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
7:43   Lost ball turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Feron Hunt  
7:28 +2 Feron Hunt made jump shot, assist by CJ White 31-22
7:14   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
7:01   Shooting foul on Arashma Parks  
7:01 +1 Everett Ray made 1st of 2 free throws 32-22
7:01 +1 Everett Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-22
6:45   Arashma Parks missed layup  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
6:39   Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Alani Moore II  
6:38   Shooting foul on CJ White  
6:38   Josh Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:38   Josh Pierre-Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
6:23 +2 Everett Ray made jump shot 35-22
6:04   Josh Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
5:54   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
5:44   Quinton Rose missed layup  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Temple  
5:42   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
5:26   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
5:15 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 35-24
4:54   Offensive foul on Feron Hunt  
4:54   Turnover on Feron Hunt  
4:45   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
4:38   Quinton Rose missed layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
4:27   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
4:23 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 38-24
3:58   Quinton Rose missed dunk, blocked by Isiah Jasey  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Monty Scott  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:48   Out of bounds turnover on Jake Forrester  
3:26 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 41-24
3:10   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Temple  
3:08   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
3:08 +1 Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws 41-25
3:08   Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
2:50 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 44-25
2:27 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 44-28
2:07   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
2:03   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
2:03 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 45-28
2:03 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-28
1:49 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 46-30
1:23   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
1:10   Traveling violation turnover on Monty Scott  
55.0   Kendric Davis missed layup, blocked by Quinton Rose  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
45.0   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
45.0   Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
45.0 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-31
35.0 +2 Kendric Davis made layup 48-31
2.0   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Temple  

2nd Half
SMU Mustangs 32
TEMPLE Owls 49

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Jake Forrester made jump shot 48-33
19:19   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Temple  
19:01 +2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 48-35
18:35   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
18:22   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Offensive rebound by SMU  
18:20   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
18:08 +2 Kendric Davis made layup 50-35
17:47   Backcourt turnover on Alani Moore II  
17:33   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
17:31   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:21   Isiah Jasey missed dunk  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
17:03   Jake Forrester missed layup  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
16:55   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
16:55   Isiah Jasey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:55   Isiah Jasey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:55   Offensive rebound by SMU  
16:54   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
16:54   Personal foul on Damion Moore  
16:41   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
16:24 +2 Damion Moore made jump shot, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 50-37
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Josh Pierre-Louis  
16:13   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
16:03   Personal foul on Everett Ray  
15:55   Shooting foul on Everett Ray  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:55   Josh Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:55   Josh Pierre-Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:55   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
15:37 +2 Isiaha Mike made jump shot 52-37
15:20   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
15:12 +2 Everett Ray made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 54-37
14:59 +2 Damion Moore made layup, assist by Monty Scott 54-39
14:59   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
14:59   Damion Moore missed free throw  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Everett Ray  
14:49   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Josh Pierre-Louis  
14:38 +3 Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 54-42
14:07 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White 57-42
13:50 +2 Monty Scott made layup 57-44
13:21   Offensive foul on Everett Ray  
13:21   Turnover on Everett Ray  
13:10   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
13:10 +1 Monty Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 57-45
13:10 +1 Monty Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-46
12:57   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
12:50   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Kendric Davis  
12:42   Isiaha Mike missed layup  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
12:29 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 57-48
12:01   Feron Hunt missed layup, blocked by Josh Pierre-Louis  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
11:59   Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:34 +3 Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 57-51
11:05   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
11:02   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Temple  
10:47   Alani Moore II missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
10:34   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
10:18   Isiaha Mike missed layup, blocked by Quinton Rose  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
10:11 +3 Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monty Scott 57-54
9:43   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
9:57   Commercial timeout called  
9:43   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
9:30   Lost ball turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
9:25 +2 Feron Hunt made jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 59-54
9:25   Shooting foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
9:25 +1 Feron Hunt made free throw 60-54
9:04 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot 60-56
8:38   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:16   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
8:08   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
8:04 +2 Feron Hunt made layup