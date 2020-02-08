|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Temple
|
|
19:37
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II
|
0-2
|
19:18
|
|
+3
|
Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly
|
3-2
|
18:59
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
18:16
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
6-2
|
17:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jake Forrester, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
17:47
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-2
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made jump shot
|
9-4
|
16:57
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel made jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike
|
11-4
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Hamilton made jump shot
|
11-6
|
16:04
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey made layup, assist by Tyson Jolly
|
13-6
|
15:15
|
|
|
Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
|
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
Isiaha Mike made layup, assist by Kendric Davis
|
15-6
|
15:08
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Arashma Parks
|
|
13:55
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|
15-9
|
13:31
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
15-11
|
13:06
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
18-11
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Monty Scott made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II
|
18-13
|
12:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ethan Chargois, stolen by Arashma Parks
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
|
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis
|
20-13
|
11:30
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Temple
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt made jump shot, assist by CJ White
|
22-13
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Monty Scott made jump shot, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis
|
22-15
|
10:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Feron Hunt
|
|
10:56
|
|
+1
|
Monty Scott made free throw
|
22-16
|
10:33
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by CJ White
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Forrester
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ethan Chargois, stolen by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester made dunk, assist by Monty Scott
|
22-18
|
9:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Monty Scott
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kendric Davis
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Monty Scott
|
22-20
|
9:13
|
|
+3
|
Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
25-20
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Quinton Rose made jump shot
|
25-22
|
8:21
|
|
+3
|
CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Feron Hunt
|
28-22
|
8:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Isiaha Mike
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Quinton Rose
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
CJ White missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
CJ White made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
29-22
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
8:00
|
|
|
CJ White missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Monty Scott, stolen by Feron Hunt
|
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt made jump shot, assist by CJ White
|
31-22
|
7:14
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Arashma Parks
|
|
7:01
|
|
+1
|
Everett Ray made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-22
|
7:01
|
|
+1
|
Everett Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-22
|
6:45
|
|
|
Arashma Parks missed layup
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Alani Moore II
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on CJ White
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Josh Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Josh Pierre-Louis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Everett Ray made jump shot
|
35-22
|
6:04
|
|
|
Josh Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Temple
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Feron Hunt
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Monty Scott made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II
|
35-24
|
4:54
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Feron Hunt
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Turnover on Feron Hunt
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed layup
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alani Moore II
|
|
4:23
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
38-24
|
3:58
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed dunk, blocked by Isiah Jasey
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Monty Scott
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jake Forrester
|
|
3:26
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly
|
41-24
|
3:10
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Temple
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike
|
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Jake Forrester made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-25
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jake Forrester missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
2:50
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
44-25
|
2:27
|
|
+3
|
Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|
44-28
|
2:07
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Quinton Rose
|
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-28
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-28
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pierre-Louis made layup, assist by Quinton Rose
|
46-30
|
1:23
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Monty Scott
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed layup, blocked by Quinton Rose
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
45.0
|
|
+1
|
Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-31
|
45.0
|
|
+1
|
35.0
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis made layup
|
48-31
|
2.0
|
|
|
Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Temple
|