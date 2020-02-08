|
20:00
Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure
19:39
Justin Winston missed jump shot
19:37
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
19:29
+2
Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Sincere Carry
0-2
19:00
Osun Osunniyi made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
2-2
18:45
Personal foul on Justin Winston
18:34
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:32
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
18:25
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.
18:19
Turnover on Lamar Norman Jr.
18:14
Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes
18:12
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
18:08
Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Jaren English
4-2
17:20
Marcus Weathers missed layup, blocked by Justin Winston
17:20
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
17:35
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton
17:20
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:18
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
17:10
Jaren English missed jump shot
17:08
Offensive rebound by Jaren English
17:01
Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English
7-2
16:36
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi
16:34
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
16:31
Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
7-5
16:01
Justin Winston made layup
9-5
15:43
Offensive foul on Maceo Austin
15:43
Turnover on Maceo Austin
15:43
Commercial timeout called
15:17
Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
12-5
14:54
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:52
Offensive rebound by Sincere Carry
14:47
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:45
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
14:38
Baylee Steele made layup
12-7
14:15
Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot
15-7
13:56
Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
15-10
13:44
Flagrant foul on Dominick Welch
13:44
Turnover on Dominick Welch
13:44
Official timeout called
13:44
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
15-11
13:44
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-12
13:30
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:28
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
13:19
Personal foul on Michael Hughes
13:06
Jaren English missed jump shot, blocked by Baylee Steele
13:04
Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
13:04
Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Hughes
13:02
Defensive rebound by Duquesne
13:02
Personal foul on Jaren English
12:45
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
15-15
12:33
Shooting foul on Sincere Carry
12:33
Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws
16-15
12:33
Kyle Lofton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:33
Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
12:22
Kyle Lofton missed layup
12:20
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
12:14
Lost ball turnover on Austin Rotroff, stolen by Bobby Planutis
12:04
Alejandro Vasquez made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton
18-15
12:04
Shooting foul on Austin Rotroff
12:04
Alejandro Vasquez made free throw
19-15
11:44
Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi
11:44
Commercial timeout called
11:44
Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws
19-16
11:44
Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-17
11:21
Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot
11:19
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
11:12
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
19-20
10:53
Alejandro Vasquez made layup
21-20
10:41
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi
10:39
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
10:25
Justin Winston made hook shot
23-20
10:11
Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers
23-22
10:11
Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi
10:11
Michael Hughes made free throw
23-23
9:57
Alejandro Vasquez missed layup
9:55
Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
9:50
Amadi Ikpeze made layup
25-23
9:29
Michael Hughes missed jump shot
9:27
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
9:19
Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:17
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
9:07
Evan Buckley missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:05
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
8:48
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:46
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
8:38
Maceo Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
25-26
8:23
Shooting foul on Sincere Carry
8:23
Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws
26-26
8:23
Kyle Lofton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:23
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
8:11
Out of bounds turnover on Maceo Austin
7:54
Amadi Ikpeze made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton
28-26
7:32
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Winston
7:32
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
7:32
Commercial timeout called
7:28
Tavian Dunn-Martin made layup, assist by Evan Buckley
28-28
7:02
Justin Winston missed hook shot
7:00
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
6:55
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:52
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
6:52
Shooting foul on Justin Winston
6:52
Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws
28-29
6:52
Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-30
6:25
Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot
6:23
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
6:23
Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
6:23
Michael Hughes missed free throw
6:23
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
6:04
Bad pass turnover on Amadi Ikpeze, stolen by Michael Hughes
5:55
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:53
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
5:34
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:32
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
5:25
Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch
31-30
5:09
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
31-33
4:46
Kyle Lofton made jump shot
33-33
4:30
Personal foul on Kyle Lofton
4:30
Sincere Carry missed free throw
4:30
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
4:07
Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English
36-33
3:52
Commercial timeout called
3:41
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:39
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
3:22
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:20
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
2:56
Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:54
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
2:43
Kyle Lofton missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes
2:41
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
2:34
Maceo Austin missed layup, blocked by Dominick Welch
2:32
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
2:31
Jaren English made layup, assist by Bobby Planutis
38-33
2:31
Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.
2:31
Jaren English made free throw
39-33
2:10
Baylee Steele missed jump shot
2:10
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
1:53
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
39-36
1:27
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
1:27
Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws
40-36
1:27
Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-36
1:04
Baylee Steele made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
41-38
33.0
|
Dominick Welch made finger-roll layup
|
43-38
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
