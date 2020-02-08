STBON
Lofton scores 21, St. Bonaventure knocks off Duquesne 83-80

  • Feb 08, 2020

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) Kyle Lofton had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added seven assists as St. Bonaventure edged Duquesne 83-80 on Saturday.

St. Bonaventure did not trail in the second half and the only tie was 77-all after Duquesne's Sincere Carry hit a 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining. Kyle Lofton followed with a 3-pointer for the Bonnies, Carry missed a 3-pointer, and Dominick Welch hit a jumper to put St. Bonaventure up 82-77 with 21 seconds left.

Welch made one of two free throws with eight seconds left and Duquesne's Baylee Steele wrapped up the scoring with a 3-pointer as time wound down.

Jaren English had 15 points and seven rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Welch added 14 points and nine rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin tied a season high with 25 points and Carry added 17 points and eight assists for the Dukes (17-6, 7-4). Steele scored 15 points and Michael Hughes had seven points, six rebounds and six blocks.

St. Bonaventure plays at Saint Joseph's on Tuesday. Duquesne plays at Fordham next Sunday.

1st Half
STBON Bonnies 43
DUQ Dukes 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
19:39   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
19:29 +2 Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 0-2
19:00 +2 Osun Osunniyi made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 2-2
18:45   Personal foul on Justin Winston  
18:34   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
18:25   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.  
18:19   Turnover on Lamar Norman Jr.  
18:14   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
18:12   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
18:08 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Jaren English 4-2
17:20   Marcus Weathers missed layup, blocked by Justin Winston  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
17:35   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton  
17:20   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
17:10   Jaren English missed jump shot  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
17:01 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 7-2
16:36   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
16:31 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 7-5
16:01 +2 Justin Winston made layup 9-5
15:43   Offensive foul on Maceo Austin  
15:43   Turnover on Maceo Austin  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:17 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 12-5
14:54   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
14:47   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
14:38 +2 Baylee Steele made layup 12-7
14:15 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot 15-7
13:56 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 15-10
13:44   Flagrant foul on Dominick Welch  
13:44   Turnover on Dominick Welch  
13:44   Official timeout called  
13:44 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 15-11
13:44 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-12
13:30   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
13:19   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
13:06   Jaren English missed jump shot, blocked by Baylee Steele  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
13:04   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Hughes  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Duquesne  
13:02   Personal foul on Jaren English  
12:45 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 15-15
12:33   Shooting foul on Sincere Carry  
12:33 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
12:33   Kyle Lofton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
12:22   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
12:14   Lost ball turnover on Austin Rotroff, stolen by Bobby Planutis  
12:04 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 18-15
12:04   Shooting foul on Austin Rotroff  
12:04 +1 Alejandro Vasquez made free throw 19-15
11:44   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 19-16
11:44 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-17
11:21   Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
11:12 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 19-20
10:53 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made layup 21-20
10:41   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
10:25 +2 Justin Winston made hook shot 23-20
10:11 +2 Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers 23-22
10:11   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
10:11 +1 Michael Hughes made free throw 23-23
9:57   Alejandro Vasquez missed layup  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
9:50 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made layup 25-23
9:29   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
9:19   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
9:07   Evan Buckley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
8:48   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
8:38 +3 Maceo Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 25-26
8:23   Shooting foul on Sincere Carry  
8:23 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 26-26
8:23   Kyle Lofton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
8:11   Out of bounds turnover on Maceo Austin  
7:54 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton 28-26
7:32   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Winston  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:28 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin made layup, assist by Evan Buckley 28-28
7:02   Justin Winston missed hook shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
6:55   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
6:52   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
6:52 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 28-29
6:52 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
6:25   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
6:23   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
6:23   Michael Hughes missed free throw  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Amadi Ikpeze, stolen by Michael Hughes  
5:55   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
5:34   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
5:25 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 31-30
5:09 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 31-33
4:46 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 33-33
4:30   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
4:30   Sincere Carry missed free throw  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
4:07 +3 Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 36-33
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
3:22   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
2:56   Marcus Weathers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
2:43   Kyle Lofton missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
2:34   Maceo Austin missed layup, blocked by Dominick Welch  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
2:31 +2 Jaren English made layup, assist by Bobby Planutis 38-33
2:31   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
2:31 +1 Jaren English made free throw 39-33
2:10   Baylee Steele missed jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
1:53 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 39-36
1:27   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
1:27 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 40-36
1:27 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-36
1:04 +2 Baylee Steele made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 41-38
33.0 +2 Dominick Welch made finger-roll layup 43-38
4.0   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  

2nd Half
STBON Bonnies 40
DUQ Dukes 42

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
19:36 +1 Maceo Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 43-39
19:36 +1 Maceo Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-40
19:12   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
19:04 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 45-40
18:37   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
18:12 +2 Justin Winston made layup 47-40
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by Dominick Welch  
17:46   Jaren English missed jump shot  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
17:39   Dominick Welch missed jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
17:30 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk 49-40
17:34   30-second timeout called  
17:34   Commercial timeout called  
17:27   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
17:09   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
16:48 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin 49-43
16:15   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
16:15 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 50-43
16:15 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-43
15:58   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
15:24   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
15:15 +2 Dominick Welch made layup 53-43
14:58 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 53-46
14:45   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
14:43   Osun Osunniyi missed dunk  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
14:41   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
14:41   Commercial timeout called  
14:25   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
14:25 +1 Michael Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
14:25 +1 Michael Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
14:04   Bobby Planutis missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
14:00   Traveling violation turnover on Bobby Planutis  
13:58   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
13:58   Official timeout called  
13:49 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 53-51
13:27 +2 Dominick Welch made layup, assist by Jaren English 55-51
13:27   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
13:27 +1 Dominick Welch made free throw 56-51
13:10   Michael Hughes missed hook shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
13:01 +2 Jaren English made layup 58-51
12:33   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
12:25   Lost ball turnover on Jaren English  
12:13 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot 58-54
11:47   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
11:35   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
11:28 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot 58-57
10:55   Dominick Welch missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
10:53   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
10:53   Shot clock violation turnover on St. Bonaventure  
10:53   Commercial timeout called  
10:44   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
10:17 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Osun Osunniyi 61-57
9:57 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 61-59
9:38 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton 63-59
9:28 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 63-61
9:28   Shooting foul on Dominick Welch  
9:28   Baylee Steele missed free throw  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
9:09   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
