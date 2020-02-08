|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Texas A&M
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Andre Gordon missed jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant missed layup
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Maik Kotsar
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant missed layup
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Texas A&M
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku
|
|
17:46
|
|
+3
|
Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg
|
3-0
|
17:22
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed layup, blocked by Jonathan Aku
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
17:10
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-0
|
17:10
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon made jump shot
|
6-0
|
16:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard
|
|
16:44
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gordon made free throw
|
7-0
|
16:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jair Bolden, stolen by Wendell Mitchell
|
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
Wendell Mitchell made dunk
|
9-0
|
16:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonathan Aku
|
|
16:02
|
|
+3
|
AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alanzo Frink
|
9-3
|
15:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Couisnard made jump shot
|
9-5
|
15:05
|
|
|
Andre Gordon missed jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Trae Hannibal
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Trae Hannibal
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson missed layup, blocked by Alanzo Frink
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed layup
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Savion Flagg missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:19
|
|
+1
|
Savion Flagg made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-5
|
14:11
|
|
|
Maik Kotsar missed jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Josh Nebo missed layup
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo
|
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Josh Nebo made layup
|
12-5
|
13:33
|
|
|
AJ Lawson missed layup, blocked by Josh Nebo
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
|
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Wildens Leveque made layup
|
12-7
|
13:18
|
|
|
Jumpball received by South Carolina
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Wildens Leveque
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Savion Flagg
|
|
13:00
|
|
+1
|
AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-8
|
13:00
|
|
|
AJ Lawson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller missed jump shot
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Texas A&M
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Bryant made layup
|
12-10
|
11:47
|
|
|
Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
|
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
AJ Lawson made layup
|
12-12
|
11:09
|
|
+3
|
Yavuz Gultekin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon
|
15-12
|
10:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keyshawn Bryant, stolen by Josh Nebo
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Alanzo Frink
|
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Bryant made dunk, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
|
15-14
|
9:25
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant
|
15-16
|
9:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Nebo
|
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Alanzo Frink made free throw
|
15-17
|
8:40
|
|
+3
|
Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
18-17
|
8:32
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on TJ Moss
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by TJ Moss
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonathan Aku
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jonathan Aku
|
|
8:18
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-18
|
8:18
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-19
|
8:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on TJ Moss
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Wendell Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Alanzo Frink
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
7:24
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
18-20
|
7:24
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
18-20
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Wildens Leveque
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Wildens Leveque
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Quenton Jackson
|
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-21
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Maik Kotsar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-22
|
6:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Andre Gordon missed layup
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Maik Kotsar missed layup
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Wildens Leveque
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Jair Bolden
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Jalyn McCreary made layup
|
18-24
|
5:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Maik Kotsar
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Nebo
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal missed free throw
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Wendell Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:27
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-24
|
5:00
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal missed jump shot, blocked by Yavuz Gultekin
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Wendell Mitchell missed layup
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
|
|
4:32
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar
|
19-27
|
4:14
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller missed jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller missed jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trae Hannibal
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal missed layup
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary missed layup
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink missed jump shot
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal
|
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Trae Hannibal made layup
|
19-29
|
2:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Savion Flagg missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar
|
20-32
|
2:49
|
|
+1
|
Savion Flagg made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-29
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar
|
20-32
|
2:19
|
|
+3
|
Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-32
|
2:04
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Savion Flagg missed jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-33
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-34
|
1:16
|
|
|
Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Yavuz Gultekin
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Wendell Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Jalyn McCreary
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
|
|
36.0
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by Jair Bolden
|
23-36
|
11.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller missed jump shot, blocked by Jalyn McCreary
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell
|
|
11.0
|
|
+1
|
AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-37
|
11.0
|
|
+1
|
AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-38
|
5.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jay Jay Chandler
|
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-41