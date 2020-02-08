TEXAM
South Carolina uses strong first half to top Texas A&M 74-54

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Jermaine Couisnard scored 19 points and AJ Lawson 18 as South Carolina used a big first-half run to put away Texas A&M 74-54 on Saturday.

Couisnard and Lawson combined for six of the Gamecocks' eight 3-pointers to win their fourth straight over the Aggies (11-11, 5-5 Southeastern Conference).

South Carolina (14-9, 6-4) has won six of its past eight league games after starting SEC play at 0-2. And this time, the Gamecocks did it with a first-half charge where they went from trailing by nine points to up 41-23 at the half.

Couisnard and Lawson led the surge with their outside shooting. Lawson hit a 3-pointer after South Carolina had fallen behind 9-0 the first three minutes.

Couisnard, a freshman, put the Gamecocks up for good, 19-18, with nine minutes left in the opening half.

He capped the half with a long, buzzer-beating 3-pointer that got the crowd to its feet and put South Carolina ahead by 18 points at the break.

The Gamecocks built the lead to 61-30 early in the second half, although the Aggies never got closer than 22 points the rest of the way.

It was a strong bounce back for the Gamecocks, who had come off a disappointing loss to on the road last time out to Ole Miss, tied for 11th in the league.

Couisnard was again front and center with 12 points in the half including the buzzer-beating 3-pointer that was reminiscent of his game winner in a 71-68 victory over Kentucky last month.

Texas A&M missed 10 of its last 11 shots of the half to fall into the large hole it could not climb out of.

Quenton Jackson had 16 points to lead the Aggies.

THE BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies don't have enough reliable scorers when things get tough in SEC play. They were outscored 24-5 over the final 8:38 of the opening half as Texas A&M went from a point ahead to 18-points down by halftime. The Aggies finished shooting 27.3%, their worst showing in the SEC this season.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks looked solid in their first game without injured starter Justin Minaya. He was averaging nearly nine points and seven rebounds, but was the team leader in minutes per game, a testament to his steady, smart play. Minaya had surgery on his left thumb and could return sometime next month.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns home to play Florida on Wednesday night.

South Carolina goes to Georgia on Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
TEXAM Aggies 23
SC Gamecocks 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas A&M  
19:29   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
19:16   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
19:04   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
18:56   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
18:45   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg  
18:28   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
18:13   Lost ball turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
18:05   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
17:54   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keyshawn Bryant  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
17:46 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 3-0
17:22   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup, blocked by Jonathan Aku  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
17:12   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
17:10 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
17:10   Emanuel Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:10   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
16:58   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
16:44 +2 Andre Gordon made jump shot 6-0
16:44   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
16:44 +1 Andre Gordon made free throw 7-0
16:29   Bad pass turnover on Jair Bolden, stolen by Wendell Mitchell  
16:22 +2 Wendell Mitchell made dunk 9-0
16:08   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
16:02 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alanzo Frink 9-3
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:23 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made jump shot 9-5
15:05   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
14:56   Lost ball turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Trae Hannibal  
14:56   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Hannibal  
14:44   Quenton Jackson missed layup, blocked by Alanzo Frink  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
14:37   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
14:19   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
14:19   Savion Flagg missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:19 +1 Savion Flagg made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-5
14:11   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
13:50   Josh Nebo missed layup  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
13:41 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 12-5
13:33   AJ Lawson missed layup, blocked by Josh Nebo  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
13:33 +2 Wildens Leveque made layup 12-7
13:18   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
13:18   Lost ball turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Wildens Leveque  
13:03   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
13:00   Shooting foul on Savion Flagg  
13:00 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 12-8
13:00   AJ Lawson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
12:36   Emanuel Miller missed jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
12:32   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
12:13 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup 12-10
11:47   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
11:35 +2 AJ Lawson made layup 12-12
11:09 +3 Yavuz Gultekin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 15-12
10:46   Bad pass turnover on Keyshawn Bryant  
10:46   Commercial timeout called  
10:25   Quenton Jackson missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Keyshawn Bryant, stolen by Josh Nebo  
9:53   Lost ball turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Alanzo Frink  
9:47 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made dunk, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 15-14
9:25   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
9:05 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 15-16
9:05   Shooting foul on Josh Nebo  
9:05 +1 Alanzo Frink made free throw 15-17
8:40 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 18-17
8:32   Out of bounds turnover on TJ Moss  
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by TJ Moss  
8:18   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
8:18   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jonathan Aku  
8:18 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 18-18
8:18 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-19
8:14   Lost ball turnover on TJ Moss  
7:54   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
7:45   Wendell Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Alanzo Frink  
7:43   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
7:24   Jermaine Couisnard missed 1st of 3 free throws  
7:24 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 3 free throws 18-20
7:24 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 3 free throws 18-20
7:24   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
7:24   Personal foul on Wildens Leveque  
7:09   Bad pass turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Wildens Leveque  
7:05   Shooting foul on Quenton Jackson  
7:05 +1 Maik Kotsar made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
7:05 +1 Maik Kotsar made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-22
6:49   Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
6:46   Andre Gordon missed layup  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
6:34   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
6:32   Personal foul on Wildens Leveque  
6:22   Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Jair Bolden  
6:13 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup 18-24
5:54   Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
5:48   Personal foul on Josh Nebo  
5:48   Trae Hannibal missed free throw  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
5:27   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
5:27   Wendell Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:27 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-24
5:00   Trae Hannibal missed jump shot, blocked by Yavuz Gultekin  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
4:45   Wendell Mitchell missed layup  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
4:32 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 19-27
4:14   Emanuel Miller missed jump shot  
4:23   Commercial timeout called  
4:14   Emanuel Miller missed jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
3:48   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Trae Hannibal  
3:41   Trae Hannibal missed layup  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
3:39   Jalyn McCreary missed layup  
3:37   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
3:28   Alanzo Frink missed jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
3:12   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Trae Hannibal  
3:03 +2 Trae Hannibal made layup 19-29
2:49   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
2:49   Savion Flagg missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:38 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 20-32
2:49 +1 Savion Flagg made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
2:38 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 20-32
2:19 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 23-32
2:04   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
1:41   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
1:28   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
1:28 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 23-33
1:28 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-34
1:16   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
57.0   Bad pass turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Yavuz Gultekin  
42.0   Wendell Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Jalyn McCreary  
40.0   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
36.0 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by Jair Bolden 23-36
11.0   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
13.0   Emanuel Miller missed jump shot, blocked by Jalyn McCreary  
11.0   Defensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
11.0   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
11.0 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 23-37
11.0 +1 AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-38
5.0   Bad pass turnover on Jay Jay Chandler  
1.0 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot 23-41

2nd Half
TEXAM Aggies 31
SC Gamecocks 33

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Bad pass turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
19:34 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 23-44
19:03   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
19:03   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:03 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-44
18:52 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 24-47
18:28   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
18:22   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
18:18   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
18:08   Keyshawn Bryant missed dunk  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
18:04 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup 24-49
17:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas A&M  
17:29   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
17:19   Quenton Jackson missed layup  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
17:16 +2 Yavuz Gultekin made layup 26-49
16:57 +2 Maik Kotsar made dunk, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 26-51
16:42   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
16:27 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson 26-54
16:02   Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
15:58   Lost ball turnover on Quenton Jackson, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
15:52 +2 Maik Kotsar made dunk 26-56
15:46   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
15:39   Personal foul on Mark French  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
15:18   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
15:13   Mark French missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
15:04   Mark French missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
14:55   Bad pass turnover on Wildens Leveque, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
14:54   Personal foul on Jair Bolden  
14:47 +3 Quenton Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 29-56
14:47   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard