Texas Tech comes back for 62-57 win over Texas

  • Feb 08, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said he sometimes roots for players on other teams, the guys he respects most. One of them is Texas point guard Matt Coleman III.

Beard let his own players know how much he appreciates Coleman, and they were ready for him. Tech forward TJ Holyfield blocked driving shots by Coleman three times during the final 27 seconds, and Tech defeated Texas 62-57 Saturday.

Davide Moretti made four straight free throws in the final 15 seconds to ensure victory.

''Coleman's one of my all-time favorite guys in this Big 12,'' Beard said. ''We knew he was gonna be the man down the stretch. We knew he was gonna be aggressive. Holyfield is a very, very good defensive player. ''

Before Holyfield went to work defending the basket, Kyler Edwards hit the go-ahead jump shot with 1:38 remaining. Texas never scored again, and Tech (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) finished the job after erasing a 16-point first-half deficit.

Edwards scored all 10 of his points in the second half. Jahmi'us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 18 points, 14 coming after the break. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 13. The 6-foot-8 Holyfield made a season-best five blocks.

''I don't know if I have ever been more happy for a defensive play personally,'' Ramsey said.

Beard laughed when his freshman guard said that.

''I never thought I'd see the day Jahmi'us Ramsey is talking about defense,'' Beard said.

Andrew Jones led Texas (14-9, 4-6) with 18 points with Coleman adding 17. Tech limited the 6-9 Jericho Sims, Texas' best low-post scorer, to two points, eight fewer than his average, before he fouled out with 3:16 remaining. He missed with both of his field-goal attempts.

''Even when he did get the ball he wasn't himself aggressiveness wise,'' coach Shaka Smart said. ''There a couple times when our guards were imploring him to get big and demand the ball, but it wasn't his best day.''

Tech's aggressive drives into the lane were largely responsible for Texas committing 15 fouls in the second half. Tech shot 21 free throws in the half, and Texas had just two,

Tech, which trailed by 16 late in the first half, caught Texas midway through the second half with a 15-4 push. A three-point play by Edwards evened the score.

''We gave up 19 points in the first half. We gave up 43 in the second half,'' Texas forward Kamaka Hepa said. ''I just felt like our level of urgency wasn't there coming out in the second half.''

Texas took a 31-19 halftime lead thanks to a 14-0 run that began with 12 minutes left and lasted nearly six minutes. Jones scored eight of those points and blocked a shot during the stretch. He finished the half with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Tech committed 11 turnovers in the half, three fewer than it averages for a game, and missed with all five of its 3-point attempts. The Red Raiders had only two turnovers in the second half.

''You have to give our offense credit a lot of credit the second half for taking care of the ball,'' Beard said.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders, who have nine new players on the active roster this season, have the same 6-4 record in the Big 12 they had through 10 games to last year, when they lost the NCAA Tournament championship game to Virginia. Tech won its final nine regular-season games last season. ... After facing TCU in Lubbock on Monday, Tech's next three games are against the bottom three teams in the Big 12 standings: Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Iowa State.

''I think we are getting better,'' Beard said. ''Our young guys are growing up.''

Texas: The Longhorns, hoping for an NCAA Tournament bid after missing last season, needed this game badly, considering that it was at home, and that their next one, also in Austin, is against No. 1 ranked Baylor on Monday.

''Today was an emotional game,'' Smart said. ''There were guys who were really, really upset after the game. Obviously in this league you get a lot of really good opportunities. Monday will be that.''

TEXAS INJURIES

The Longhorns lost two starters to injuries early in the second half, Kai Jones (left ankle) and Jase Febres (left knee). Smart said he did not have a status update on either player. He said Febres appears to have hyperextended the knee and will have an MRI, and that Jones landed on somebody's foot and turned the ankle.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas Tech was 26th in points on Monday, but with two wins since the poll was released, the Red Raiders are in a position to become ranked again after a one week-absence. Before dropping out of the Top 25, Tech was ranked for six straight weeks.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Home against TCU on Monday night. TCU beat Tech 65-54 on Jan. 21 in Fort Worth.

Texas: Home against No. 1 Baylor, also on Monday night. Baylor defeated Texas 59-44 on Jan. 4 in Waco.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 19
TEXAS Longhorns 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
19:43   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
19:26 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by TJ Holyfield 2-0
19:07   Offensive foul on Kai Jones  
19:07   Turnover on Kai Jones  
18:54   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
18:25   Kai Jones missed jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
18:03   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
17:53   Jase Febres missed jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
17:23   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
17:06   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:43   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
16:24 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 2-3
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Andrew Jones missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
15:33   Chris Clarke missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
15:26   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
15:25   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
15:01   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
14:42   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
14:40   Offensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
14:36   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
14:23 +2 Chris Clarke made layup 4-3
13:58 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 4-5
13:31   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Clarke  
13:14 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 4-8
12:48 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 6-8
12:36   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
12:34 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk 8-8
12:08 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 8-11
11:52   Chris Clarke missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   3-second violation turnover on Chris Clarke  
11:14   Matt Coleman III missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
11:12   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
11:10   Traveling violation turnover on Davide Moretti  
10:41   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
10:26   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
10:17 +2 Andrew Jones made layup 8-13
9:54   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Andrew Jones  
9:51 +2 Andrew Jones made layup 8-15
9:51   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
9:51 +1 Andrew Jones made free throw 8-16
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke  
9:50   30-second timeout called  
9:35 +2 Kai Jones made layup, assist by Jericho Sims 8-18
9:35   Shooting foul on Kevin McCullar  
9:35   Kai Jones missed free throw  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
9:22   TJ Holyfield missed layup, blocked by Andrew Jones  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
9:14   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
9:03   Chris Clarke missed layup  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
8:49   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
8:36   3-second violation turnover on Chris Clarke  
8:09   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
7:54   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
7:48 +2 Kai Jones made layup 8-20
7:29   Bad pass turnover on Kevin McCullar, stolen by Kai Jones  
7:00 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 8-22
6:40   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
6:40   Commercial timeout called  
6:24 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 10-22
6:24   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
6:24 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made free throw 11-22
5:54   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
5:39   Kyler Edwards missed layup, blocked by Jase Febres  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
5:31   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
5:23   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
5:23 +1 Jericho Sims made 1st of 2 free throws 11-23
5:23 +1 Jericho Sims made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-24
4:55   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot, blocked by Jase Febres  
4:53   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
4:42 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 11-27
4:30   Offensive foul on Davide Moretti  
4:30   Turnover on Davide Moretti  
4:00   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot, blocked by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
3:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas  
3:40   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
3:40   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
3:30 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin McCullar 13-27
3:13   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
3:07   Kevin McCullar missed layup  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
3:04 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 15-27
2:20 +2 Chris Clarke made jump shot 17-27
2:08   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones  
2:20 +2 Chris Clarke made jump shot 17-27
2:08   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
2:06   Royce Hamm Jr. missed dunk  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
1:51 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup 19-27
1:25   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
1:25 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 19-28
1:25 +1 Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-29
1:05   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
54.0 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 19-31
34.0   Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
4.0   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 43
TEXAS Longhorns 26

Time Team Play Score
19:52 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot 21-31
19:36   Lost ball turnover on Jericho Sims, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:26 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot 24-31
19:01 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 24-33
18:45 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 26-33
18:11 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 26-35
17:48   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
17:41 +2 Andrew Jones made layup, assist by Matt Coleman III 26-37
17:16   Shooting foul on Jericho Sims  
17:16   Kyler Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:16 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-37
16:57   Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
16:52   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Texas  
16:28   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
16:22 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 30-37
16:00   Out of bounds turnover on Jase Febres  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Lost ball turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Matt Coleman III  
15:42 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made dunk, assist by Andrew Jones 30-39
15:27   Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
15:22   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
15:22 +1 Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 31-39
15:22 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-39
14:52 +2 Donovan Williams made layup 32-41
14:41 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 34-41
14:20   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
14:05   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
14:03   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
13:42   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
13:52   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
13:50 +2 TJ Holyfield made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 36-41
13:35   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
13:12   Jericho Sims missed layup  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Texas  
13:03   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
12:45 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 38-41
12:45   Shooting foul on Donovan Williams  
12:45   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed free throw  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
12:15   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
12:12   Offensive foul on Matt Coleman III  
12:12   Turnover on Matt Coleman III  
12:01   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
11:54   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Chris Clarke  
11:46   Personal foul on Kamaka Hepa  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Chris Clarke missed free throw  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
11:28   Jericho Sims missed layup  
11:26   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
11:19   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Jericho Sims, stolen by TJ Holyfield  
10:42 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup 40-41
10:42   Shooting foul on Jericho Sims  
10:42 +1 Kyler Edwards made free throw 41-41
10:36   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
10:29   Kamaka Hepa missed layup, blocked by Kevin McCullar  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
10:24 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made dunk 41-43
10:15   Traveling violation turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey  
9:51   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
9:51 +1 Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 42-43
9:51 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-43
9:27   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
9:14   Chris Clarke missed jump shot, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
9:07   Courtney Ramey missed layup, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
9:00   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
8:47   Chris Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
8:23 +3 Kamaka Hepa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 43-46
8:02   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
8:02 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 44-46
8:02 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-46
7:47   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:47 +1 Kamaka Hepa made 1st of 2 free throws 45-47
7:47 +1 Kamaka Hepa made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
7:34   Kyler Edwards missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:19   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
