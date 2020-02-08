UVA
No. 5 Louisville tops Virginia 80-73 for 10th straight win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Louisville's latest quest to end its frustration against Virginia appeared close to slipping away again as the Cavaliers had momentum and a late lead.

It took the No. 5 Cardinals just 38 seconds to reclaim it for good by forcing action down low, getting to the foul line and converting frequent opportunities. That helped them finally end a run of losses to Virginia and extend their current hot streak.

Steven Enoch scored 13 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 2:47 remaining, and David Johnson, Ryan McMahon and Malik Williams combined for eight more from the line to lift Louisville past Virginia 80-73 on Saturday for its 10th consecutive victory.

The Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) led most of the way before the Cavaliers stormed back to go ahead 70-68 on Kihei Clark's two technical free throws with 3:25 left. Johnson's jumper tied it before Enoch's two free throws put Louisville ahead for good.

Williams and Johnson each made one from the line before later adding two each to seal a hard-fought victory against Virginia after nine consecutive losses. McMahon sandwiched two in between as Louisville finished 21 of 24 from the line after shooting none in the first half.

''We've had a bunch of chances to beat them, and somehow they always find a way to win,'' forward Jordan Nwora said. ''It was good just being able to finish the deal today.''

Nwora had four 3-pointers and 22 points for Louisville, which finished shooting 51% despite hitting just 37% in the second half. Williams was 7 of 8 from the line for 13 points including the final two with 11.9 seconds left.

Louisville also outscored Virginia 26-18 in the paint on the way to posting a season high against the nation's top scoring defense. The Cavaliers entered allowing just 50.4 points per game and holding opponents to 36% shooting, which held form in the second half as the Cardinals hit just 7 of 19 and 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Louisville kept pounding and drew 15 second-half fouls before hitting free throws that ultimately made the difference against a team that had won four of five on the Cardinals' home floor.

''It was really tough,'' Williams said of the Cavaliers. ''They're a disciplined team, a pack(-line defense) team like us, so it's hard to penetrate the lane. I think we did a good job, with Steve posting deep and getting the ball inside and looking for late windows to get the ball inside.''

Tomas Woldetensae had 20 of his 27 points in the second half for Virginia (15-7, 7-5), which finished 11 of 22 from deep and shot 53%. But the Cavaliers were outrebounded 31-19 by Louisville, which also outscored them 29-2 in bench points and 15-4 on second chances.

''It was just one of those games where it didn't look good early because of how they were shooting,'' Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. ''Our guys hung in there and usually our defense keeps us in there. Well, this time our offense had to keep us in there.''

Clark added 23 points with four 3s for Virginia.

OUT OF CHARACTER

While Virginia is known for not allowing many points, it also doesn't score a lot in averaging just 56 a game coming in. The Cavaliers posted a season high against Louisville, including 43 after the break.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers' defense initially succeeded in pushing Louisville out to the perimeter, but had their hands full accounting for several Cardinals who can shoot. They clamped down in the second half while its shooters began firing in the second half, especially Woldetensae. But they frequently put Louisville on the line.

Louisville: Nothing was going to come easy against Virginia, and that showed as the Cardinals couldn't stop Woldetensae from outside. But they didn't wilt despite missing shots, adjusting their strategy by drawing fouls that they converted. That cleared a big mental hurdle against the Cavaliers they initially tried not to focus on but was relieved to put behind them.

''I just give our guys credit for staying with it,'' coach Chris Mack said. ''I don't think there is one way to beat Virginia. You just have to survive their identity.''

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday night in the only regular season meeting between the schools.

Louisville visits Georgia Tech on Wednesday in pursuit of a season sweep and improve to 7-0 on the road in ACC play. The Cardinals won the previous meeting 68-64 on Jan. 22.

1st Half
UVA Cavaliers 30
LVILLE Cardinals 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Louisville  
20:00 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
20:00 +2 Tomas Woldetensae made jump shot 2-3
20:00   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:58   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
19:58 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 4-3
19:58 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot 4-6
17:55   Kihei Clark missed layup  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
17:45 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 4-9
17:23 +2 Jay Huff made jump shot 6-9
17:01 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 6-12
16:39 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Huff 9-12
16:24 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 9-15
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:52 +2 Tomas Woldetensae made layup, assist by Jay Huff 11-15
15:32   Malik Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
15:09   Jay Huff missed jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
14:47 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 11-18
14:25   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
14:14   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
14:08 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 11-20
13:54 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot 14-20
13:26   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
13:01   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
12:32   Malik Williams missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
12:04   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
11:48   Personal foul on Braxton Key  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
11:30 +2 Malik Williams made dunk, assist by David Johnson 14-22
11:05   Personal foul on David Johnson  
10:50 +2 Braxton Key made jump shot 16-22
10:40   Personal foul on Kody Stattmann  
10:36   Samuell Williamson missed layup, blocked by Kody Stattmann  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
10:30 +2 Jordan Nwora made layup 16-24
10:10   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
9:52   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
9:37   Offensive foul on Kody Stattmann  
9:37   Turnover on Kody Stattmann  
9:24 +2 Samuell Williamson made dunk, assist by David Johnson 16-26
9:09   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by David Johnson  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Kihei Clark  
8:46 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 18-26
8:46   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
8:46   Mamadi Diakite missed free throw  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
8:27   Steven Enoch missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
8:03 +2 Braxton Key made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 20-26
7:44 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 20-29
7:24 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Huff 23-29
7:03   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
6:54 +2 Steven Enoch made jump shot 23-31
6:38   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
6:32 +2 David Johnson made layup 23-33
6:32   Commercial timeout called  
6:04   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
5:45 +3 Lamarr Kimble made 3-pt. jump shot 23-36
5:28 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 25-36
5:00   Bad pass turnover on Darius Perry, stolen by Braxton Key  
4:54   Braxton Key missed layup  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key  
4:28   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
4:18   Braxton Key missed layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
4:10 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk, assist by Braxton Key 27-36
4:05   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
3:41   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by Jordan Nwora  
3:41   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:18 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot 27-38
2:55   30-second timeout called  
2:46   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
2:35 +2 Malik Williams made jump shot 27-40
2:16   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
2:01 +2 Lamarr Kimble made jump shot 27-42
1:45   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
1:45   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:45 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-42
1:25   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
1:04   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
38.0 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot 28-44
3.0 +2 Jay Huff made dunk 30-44
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UVA Cavaliers 43
LVILLE Cardinals 36

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 32-44
19:10 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot 32-46
18:52 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Huff 35-46
18:23   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:13   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
18:07   Shooting foul on Kihei Clark  
18:07 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 35-47
18:07 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-48
17:39 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 38-48
17:27   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
17:11   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble  
16:50   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
16:27   Shooting foul on Francisco Caffaro  
16:27   Steven Enoch missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:27 +1 Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-49
16:08 +2 Braxton Key made layup 40-49
15:55   Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:55 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 40-50
15:55 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-51
15:33   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
15:33 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 41-51
15:33 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-51
15:04   Personal foul on Francisco Caffaro  
14:48   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Kihei Clark  
14:40   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
14:38   Personal foul on Darius Perry  
14:38 +1 Francisco Caffaro made 1st of 2 free throws 43-51
14:38 +1 Francisco Caffaro made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-51
14:14   30-second timeout called  
14:14   Commercial timeout called  
14:03   Steven Enoch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
13:49   Personal foul on Ryan McMahon  
13:43   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
13:30 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 44-54
13:09 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 47-54
12:40   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
12:34 +2 Malik Williams made layup 47-56
12:08   Personal foul on David Johnson  
11:55 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 49-56
11:31   Personal foul on Braxton Key  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:26   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
11:11   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
10:54   Offensive foul on Samuell Williamson  
10:54   Turnover on Samuell Williamson  
10:38   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
10:26   Malik Williams missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
10:24   Shooting foul on Braxton Key  
10:24 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 49-57
10:24 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-58
10:06   Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark  
9:44   Malik Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Jay Huff  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
9:28 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 52-58
9:03   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
8:36   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
8:13   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
8:11   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
8:11 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 52-59
8:11 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-60
7:54 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 55-60
7:21   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
7:01   Shooting foul on Samuell Williamson  
7:06   Commercial timeout called  
7:06 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 56-60
7:06 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-60
6:53   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
6:53 +1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 2 free throws 57-61
6:53 +1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-62
6:33 +2 Tomas Woldetensae made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 59-62
6:09   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
6:07   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark  
5:35 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot 59-64
5:12 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 62-64
4:37 +2 Steven Enoch made layup 62-66
4:38   30-second timeout called  
4:27 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 65-66
4:01   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
3:58   Jumpball received by Louisville  
3:58   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:49 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by David Johnson 65-68
3:32 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 68-68
3:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Louisville  
3:25 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 69-68
3:25 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-68
3:10 +2 David Johnson made jump shot 70-70
2:47   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
2:47   Mamadi Diakite missed free throw  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
2:47   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
2:47 +1 Steven Enoch made 1st of 2 free throws 70-71
2:47 +1 Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-72
2:25   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
2:09   David Johnson missed layup  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
2:08   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
2:08   Full timeout called  
2:08   Malik Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-73
1:49   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
1:22   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
1:22   David Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:22 +1 David Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws