Goodine leads Syracuse past Wake Forest 75-73 on late shot

  • Feb 09, 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Syracuse squandered a 16-point second-half lead and needed a put-back bucket from little-used freshman Brycen Goodine with 1.5 seconds left to defeat Wake Forest 75-73 Saturday night.

Orange coach Jim Boeheim called it an “amazing” win - three times - rare superlatives from the usually hard-to-please coach.

That's because Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe and key reserve Quincy Guerrier fouled out with more than eight minutes to go, and junior Marek Dolezaj followed suit just a couple of minutes later when he was called for a technical foul, his fifth foul of the game.

When Wake Forest (10-13, 3-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 69-65 lead on a Chaundee Brown jumper with 5:29 to go, the Demon Deacons appeared in control, especially with a Syracuse lineup featuring Buddy Boeheim at forward, Goodine at guard and seldom-used freshman Jesse Edwards at center.

But Syracuse (14-9, 7-5) rallied. Elijah Hughes missed a jumper but kept the ball alive with a tip and Goodine grabbed the rebound and put the ball in gently off the glass for the win.

Andrien White's shot from near halfcourt at the buzzer bounced off the backboard.

Hughes had tied the game at 69 on a free throw. White's foul shot put Wake back in front, but a layup by Boeheim off a steal by Joseph Girard III put Syracuse back in front 71-70 with 1:42 left in regulation.

Boeheim then stole the ball and passed to Hughes, who was fouled and made two free throws, giving the Orange a 73-70 lead with 32 seconds left. Ismael Massoud sank a long 3 to tie the game with 21.5 to go, setting up Goodine's game winner.

“For us to win this game without those three guys in there – and we weren’t up, we were down, is amazing to me,” coach Boeheim said. “The fight at the end – the last four minutes – was amazing. Amazing win, to be down four and those guys out of the game, our probability wasn’t very good at that stage.”

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 23 points and Hughes added 20.

Olivier Sarr, who had just four points in the first half, finished with 15 and nine rebounds for Wake Forest (10-13, 3-10). Brown added 14 points.

“Most definitely, we thought we had things under control,” Brown said. “We knew their big men were in foul trouble. They sped us up at the end. We got out of control and just threw it away. We made smart decisions but the last four minutes killed us.”

Goodine had played in just 13 of Syracuse's first 22 games, so he was a surprising hero to say the least.

“I’m always ready to play and happy to get any playing time I get," said Goodine, who also suffered a broken nose earlier this year. “I figured my guy would be worried about what he (Elijah) was doing, so that gave me a chance to come back door.”

“That’s our job to box them out,” Sarr said. “We didn’t come out with the rebound, they scored, game over.”

Syracuse scored the first eight points of the second half to take a 46-30 lead and appeared to be in control, but Wake Forest went on a 9-0 run to narrow the lead to 46-39 culminated by a slam putback by Sarr.

The Orange extended to a 10-point lead but Wake outscored the Orange 27-13 to take a 69-65 lead with 5:29 to go.

Boeheim led Syracuse with 12 first-half points. Guerrier had 10 points, including two conventional three-point plays, and three offensive rebounds. The Orange hit 6 of 13 from the field to start the game but went just 5 of 19 the rest of the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest showed tremendous heart and they'll face a deflated North Carolina team Tuesday.

Syracuse continued its up and down play. Its defense helped them take control but then allowed Wake back after Dolezaj and Sidibe fouled out. The Orange defense must stiffen up.

PERFECT, THEN NOT-SO PERFECT

Syracuse was a perfect 17-of-17 shooting from the foul line to start the game, tying a program record, but then disaster struck. The Orange went 7 of 13 the rest of the way, almost costing the win.

GUERRIER SHOWS GRIT

Freshman Quincy Guerrier continues to be the Orange's energy guy. His 10 first-half points included two traditional 3-point plays. In one sequence he put back his second rebound for the score. The Montreal native continues to be plagued by foul trouble.

LOOKING FOR HIS SHOT

Joe Girard continues to struggle from the field for Syracuse. The freshman guard was just 3-of-12 shooting and 1 of 6 from 3.

CHILDRESS DOWN BUT NOT OUT

Brandon Childress had to be helped off the court after a collision with Dolezaj. He returned but was held to nine points, six below his season average.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest returns home Tuesday for a matchup against in-state rival North Carolina.

The Orange concludes a three-game homestand Tuesday against North Carolina State.

1st Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 30
CUSE Orange 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
19:41   Personal foul on Torry Johnson  
19:36   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
19:02   Torry Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
18:54 +2 Marek Dolezaj made reverse layup 0-2
18:33   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Brandon Childress  
18:12   Brandon Childress missed driving layup  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:10   Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj  
18:10 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:10 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
17:55   Joseph Girard III missed floating jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
17:37   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
17:20   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
17:10   Ody Oguama missed floating jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
16:49   Marek Dolezaj missed floating jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
16:46   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
16:24 +2 Brandon Childress made fade-away jump shot 4-2
16:08   Bad pass turnover on Joseph Girard III  
15:53   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
15:42   Elijah Hughes missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ody Oguama  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:25 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 4-5
15:09   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress  
14:53   Howard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
14:46 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 4-8
14:23   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
14:03   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
13:46   Olivier Sarr missed layup, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
13:33 +2 Elijah Hughes made floating jump shot 4-10
13:15   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
13:09   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
12:58 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 4-13
12:40   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
12:18 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot 4-16
12:16   30-second timeout called  
12:16   Commercial timeout called  
12:05   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
11:58 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup, assist by Olivier Sarr 6-16
11:46   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
11:38   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
11:29   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mucius  
11:29 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 6-17
11:29 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-18
11:10   Traveling violation turnover on Chaundee Brown  
10:57   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
10:55   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
10:44   Isaiah Mucius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
10:34   Traveling violation turnover on Joseph Girard III  
10:21 +2 Jahcobi Neath made floating jump shot 8-18
9:59   Shooting foul on Andrien White  
9:59 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 8-19
9:59 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-20
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Ismael Massoud, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
9:41   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
9:39   Personal foul on Jahcobi Neath  
9:36   Marek Dolezaj missed hook shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
9:27 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ismael Massoud 11-20
9:06   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
9:01   Shooting foul on Andrien White  
9:01 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 1st of 2 free throws 11-21
9:01 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-22
8:34 +3 Jahcobi Neath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torry Johnson 14-22
8:11 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 14-25
7:51 +2 Torry Johnson made jump shot 16-25
7:37   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
7:26   Chaundee Brown missed driving layup  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
7:22   Shooting foul on Quincy Guerrier  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Ody Oguama missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:22 +1 Ody Oguama made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-25
7:01   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
6:38   Olivier Sarr missed layup, blocked by Quincy Guerrier  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
6:13 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Elijah Hughes 17-27
6:13   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
6:13 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 17-28
6:00 +2 Torry Johnson made jump shot 19-28
5:36   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
5:27 +2 Joseph Girard III made jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 19-30
5:09   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
4:51   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Chaundee Brown  
4:30   Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj  
4:30 +1 Chaundee Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
4:30 +1 Chaundee Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-30
4:17   Elijah Hughes missed floating jump shot  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
4:12   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Brandon Childress  
4:12   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
4:12 +1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 22-30
4:12 +1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-30
3:54   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
3:48   Quincy Guerrier missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
3:48 +2 Quincy Guerrier made dunk 23-32
3:48   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 23-33
3:20 +2 Chaundee Brown made reverse layup, assist by Brandon Childress 25-33
2:49   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
2:49 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 1st of 2 free throws 25-34
2:49 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-35
2:34   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
2:34 +1 Ody Oguama made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
2:34   Ody Oguama missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
2:16   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
1:52   Isaiah Mucius missed floating jump shot  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
1:50   Chaundee Brown missed dunk, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
1:34   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
1:23   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
1:16   Torry Johnson missed driving layup, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
1:08   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
1:08 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 27-35
1:08 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
55.0 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 28-38
34.0   Personal foul on Jesse Edwards  
34.0 +1 Ismael Massoud made 1st of 2 free throws 29-38
34.0 +1 Ismael Massoud made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
30.0   30-second timeout called  
9.0   Marek Dolezaj missed hook shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
2.0   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jesse Edwards  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 43
CUSE Orange 37

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
19:41 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 30-39
19:41 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
19:17   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
19:14   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
19:04 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 30-42
18:51   Bad pass turnover on Andrien White, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
18:51   Personal foul on Torry Johnson  
18:43 +2 Elijah Hughes made fade-away jump shot 30-44
18:27   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
18:20 +2 Bourama Sidibe made reverse layup, assist by Marek Dolezaj 30-46
18:05 +2 Chaundee Brown made driving layup 32-46
17:52   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
17:35 +2 Andrien White made jump shot, assist by Chaundee Brown 34-46
17:12   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Brandon Childress  
17:06 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot 37-46
16:44   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Olivier Sarr  
16:43   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
16:34   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
16:27 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk 39-46
16:10   Shooting foul on Andrien White  
16:10 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 39-47
16:10 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-48
15:57   Bad pass turnover on Chaundee Brown, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
15:50   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:50 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 39-49
15:50 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 40-49
15:50 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-50
15:31 +2 Torry Johnson made driving layup 42-50
15:31   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
15:31 +1 Torry Johnson made free throw 43-50
15:06 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 43-52
14:44 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 44-52
14:26 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 44-54
14:02   Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath  
13:49   Bad pass turnover on Joseph Girard III  
13:42 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 47-54
13:24   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
13:22