New Mexico routs Wyoming 97-68 behind Manigault

  • Feb 08, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Corey Manigault had career-high 28 points and nine rebounds, Zane Martin added 23 points and Vance Jackson 20 to lead New Mexico to a 97-68 rout of Wyoming on Saturday.

The Lobos (17-8, 6-6 Mountain West Conference), had lost three in a row and five of six as the team struggled through injuries and off-the-court issues.

Hunter Maldonado led the Cowboys (6-19, 1-12) with 21 points.

Although New Mexico controlled most of the first half, Martin turned the momentum around late when the Lobos led 29-24. First he picked up a loose ball after a scramble and dropped a 3-pointer and on the ensuing possession, he made a clean steal and took it down for a resounding dunk, sparking a half-closing 11-5 run for New Mexico.

''At the beginning of the game, you could see that we were working through a lot of things - new guys, a little rusty,'' New Mexico coach Paul Weir said. ''The offense wasn't quite there. We turned the ball over a lot early on. But the defense just kept us in the game. We really, really guarded for the first 20 minutes of the game.''

The second half was marked by a red-hot streak for Vance Jackson, who scored 14 straight Lobos points, knocking down four 3-pointers in the stretch.

When the New Mexico shots started to fall, there was little the Cowboys could do about it, Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said.

''We know that this was a team that takes tough shots,'' he said. ''If they see a couple go in, the rim gets bigger and they play with more emotion. The crowd gets into the game so you're putting yourself at a disadvantage, but when Jackson starting making jab 3s, I thought that just opened it up for them as a group.''

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys are all but playing out the string, mired three games back in the loss column in the conference basement.

New Mexico: The Lobos have a chance to make some big steps up in the conference standings as their three remaining home games are against the teams immediately ahead do them: UNLV, Nevada and Utah State.

HAPPY RETURNS

The game marked the return of New Mexico starter Jackson, who missed four games because of a leg injury, and JaQuan Lyle, who missed two games because of a leg injury and two games because of suspension.

And that made everbody else on the floor better.

''It slides everybody down the depth chart so to speak,'' Weir said. ''They're out there taking those bullets and allows those other guys to come into less pressure situations. They have different guys guarding them. The reality is JaQuan and Vance are going to be guarded by two of the (opponent's) better players.''

GLASS CLEANERS

New Mexico dominated the boards, holding a 29-13 rebounding advantage at halftime, including 11-0 on the offensive end, leading to a 14-0 margin in second-chance scoring.

''I thought not taking care of the glass in the first gave them a lift,'' Edwards said. ''And it showed more so in the second half.''

UP NEXT

Wyoming: The Cowboys are at home February 15 against Colorado State.

New Mexico: The Lobos play at No. 4 San Diego State on February 11. The Aztecs won the teams' first meeting two weeks ago 85-57.

1st Half
WYO Cowboys 29
NMEX Lobos 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
19:44   Corey Manigault missed layup  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
19:43   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
19:43 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:43 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:30 +2 Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado 2-2
19:16   Turnover on Zane Martin  
19:16   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
19:00 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by Corey Manigault 2-4
18:37 +3 A.J. Banks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks 5-4
18:23 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk 5-6
18:07   Jake Hendricks missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
17:55   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
17:36   Traveling violation turnover on Trevon Taylor  
17:27   Offensive foul on Zane Martin  
17:27   Turnover on Zane Martin  
17:13   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
17:02   Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II  
17:02   Vance Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:02   Vance Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
16:43   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
16:36   Corey Manigault missed dunk, blocked by Hunter Maldonado  
16:34   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
16:29   Vance Jackson missed jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
16:20 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 7-6
16:01 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson 7-9
15:42   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
15:27   Offensive foul on JaQuan Lyle  
15:27   Turnover on JaQuan Lyle  
15:08   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
14:56   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
14:54 +2 Corey Manigault made layup 7-11
14:54   Shooting foul on A.J. Banks  
14:54 +1 Corey Manigault made free throw 7-12
14:34   Traveling violation turnover on Trevon Taylor  
14:16   Makuach Maluach missed layup, blocked by Trevon Taylor  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
14:06 +2 A.J. Banks made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado 9-12
13:56   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
13:54   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
13:36   Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
13:19   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
13:07   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
12:56   Traveling violation turnover on Vante Hendrix  
12:42 +2 Trevon Taylor made hook shot, assist by Jake Hendricks 11-12
12:27 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 11-14
12:13   A.J. Banks missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
11:57   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
11:46   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
11:33   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Keith McGee missed layup  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
11:17   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
11:15 +2 Zane Martin made layup 11-16
11:15   Shooting foul on Jake Hendricks  
11:15 +1 Zane Martin made free throw 11-17
10:51 +3 Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks 14-17
10:35   Offensive foul on Zane Martin  
10:35   Turnover on Zane Martin  
10:18   Trevon Taylor missed hook shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
10:03 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Vance Jackson 14-19
9:44   Traveling violation turnover on A.J. Banks  
9:22 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Manigault 14-22
9:13   Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor  
9:13   Turnover on Trevon Taylor  
8:56   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
8:46 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 16-22
8:46   Shooting foul on Tavian Percy  
8:46 +1 Kwane Marble II made free throw 17-22
8:28   Traveling violation turnover on Vance Jackson  
8:12   Kenny Foster missed jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
8:04   Personal foul on Kenny Foster  
8:02   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
7:56   Shooting foul on Vance Jackson  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:56 +1 A.J. Banks made 1st of 2 free throws 18-22
7:37 +1 A.J. Banks made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
7:37   Vance Jackson missed jump shot, blocked by Trevon Taylor  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
7:35   Personal foul on Vance Jackson  
7:35 +1 Kwane Marble II made 1st of 2 free throws 20-22
7:32   Kwane Marble II missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:32   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
7:16   Bad pass turnover on Makuach Maluach  
7:02   Lost ball turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Corey Manigault  
6:59   Offensive foul on Emmanuel Kuac  
6:59   Turnover on Emmanuel Kuac  
6:44   Hunter Maldonado missed layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
6:27   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
6:22   Shooting foul on A.J. Banks  
6:22   Corey Manigault missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:58   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
6:22 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
6:00   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
5:36   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
5:36   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
5:36   Kwane Marble II missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:11   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Kwane Marble II missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:36   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
5:11   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
5:00   Zane Martin missed running Jump Shot  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
4:56 +2 Vante Hendrix made layup 20-25
4:34 +2 Hunter Maldonado made jump shot 22-25
4:24   Shooting foul on Jake Hendricks  
4:24 +1 Keith McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
4:24 +1 Keith McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
4:11   Bad pass turnover on Trevon Taylor, stolen by JaQuan Lyle  
3:45   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
3:36   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Banks, stolen by Zane Martin  
3:31 +2 Keith McGee made dunk, assist by JaQuan Lyle 22-29
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
3:13 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 24-29
2:51   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Offensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
2:47   JaQuan Lyle missed layup  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
2:39 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 24-32
2:31   Lost ball turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Zane Martin  
2:27 +2 Zane Martin made dunk 24-34
2:18   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
2:18 +1 Hunter Maldonado made free throw 25-34
2:18 +1 Hunter Maldonado made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-34
2:05   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
2:05 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
2:05 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-36
1:54   Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
1:38   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
1:38 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 26-37
1:38 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-38
1:18 +3 Kenny Foster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 29-38
53.0 +2 JaQuan Lyle made layup 29-40
53.0   Shooting foul on Jake Hendricks  
53.0   JaQuan Lyle missed free throw  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
45.0   A.J. Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
32.0   Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II  
32.0   Vante Hendrix missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1.0   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Vante Hendrix missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
6.0   Offensive foul on Kwane Marble II  
6.0   Turnover on Kwane Marble II  
2.0   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  

2nd Half
WYO Cowboys 39
NMEX Lobos 57

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Zane Martin made layup 29-42
19:28 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 31-42
19:28   Shooting foul on Corey Manigault  
19:28   Hunter Maldonado missed free throw  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
19:05 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 31-44
18:49 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 33-44
18:25   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
18:25 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 33-45
18:25 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-46
18:08   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
17:58   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
17:49   Hunter Maldonado missed layup  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
17:43 +2 Zane Martin made layup 33-48
17:33   A.J. Banks missed layup  
17:31   Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
17:25 +2 Trevon Taylor made layup 35-48
17:21   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
17:21   Personal foul on Makuach Maluach  
17:02   Trevon Taylor missed layup  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
17:00   Personal foul on Vance Jackson  
16:53 +2 Trevon Taylor made hook shot, assist by Greg Milton III 37-48
16:35   Vance Jackson missed fade-away jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
16:18 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 39-48
15:53   Corey Manigault missed layup, blocked by Hunter Maldonado  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
15:51 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado 41-48
15:51   Shooting foul on JaQuan Lyle  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:46