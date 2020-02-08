|
20:00
Jumpball received by New Mexico
19:44
Corey Manigault missed layup
19:42
Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault
19:43
Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado
19:43
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
19:43
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-2
19:30
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado
2-2
19:16
Turnover on Zane Martin
19:16
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
19:14
Defensive rebound by Zane Martin
19:00
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by Corey Manigault
2-4
18:37
+3
|
A.J. Banks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks
5-4
18:23
+2
|
Corey Manigault made dunk
5-6
18:07
Jake Hendricks missed jump shot
18:05
Defensive rebound by New Mexico
17:55
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:53
Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
17:36
Traveling violation turnover on Trevon Taylor
17:27
Offensive foul on Zane Martin
17:27
Turnover on Zane Martin
17:13
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:11
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
17:02
Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II
17:02
Vance Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:02
Vance Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:02
Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
16:43
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:41
Defensive rebound by Keith McGee
16:36
Corey Manigault missed dunk, blocked by Hunter Maldonado
16:34
Offensive rebound by New Mexico
16:29
Vance Jackson missed jump shot
16:27
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
16:20
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made layup
7-6
16:01
|
JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:08
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:06
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
14:56
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:54
Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault
14:54
+2
|
Corey Manigault made layup
7-11
14:54
Shooting foul on A.J. Banks
14:54
+1
|
Corey Manigault made free throw
7-12
14:34
Traveling violation turnover on Trevon Taylor
14:16
Makuach Maluach missed layup, blocked by Trevon Taylor
14:14
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
14:06
+2
|
A.J. Banks made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado
9-12
13:56
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:54
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
13:54
Personal foul on Vante Hendrix
13:36
Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:34
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
13:19
Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Hunter Maldonado
13:07
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:05
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac
12:56
Traveling violation turnover on Vante Hendrix
12:42
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made hook shot, assist by Jake Hendricks
11-12
12:27
+2
|
Zane Martin made jump shot
11-14
12:13
A.J. Banks missed jump shot
12:11
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac
11:57
Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:55
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
11:46
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:44
Defensive rebound by Keith McGee
11:33
Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:31
Offensive rebound by New Mexico
11:31
Commercial timeout called
11:27
Keith McGee missed layup
11:25
Offensive rebound by Zane Martin
11:17
Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:15
Offensive rebound by Zane Martin
11:15
+2
|
Zane Martin made layup
11-16
11:15
Shooting foul on Jake Hendricks
11:15
+1
|
Zane Martin made free throw
11-17
10:51
|
Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Vance Jackson
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Manigault
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II made layup
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II made free throw
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A.J. Banks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
A.J. Banks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II made 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vante Hendrix made layup
|
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado made jump shot
|
|
|
|
|
|
Keith McGee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
Keith McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Keith McGee made dunk, assist by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado made layup
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zane Martin made dunk
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado made free throw
|
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
Kenny Foster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle made layup
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
