ARK
TENN

Tennessee wins 82-61 as Arkansas suffers 3rd straight loss

  • AP
  • Feb 11, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee’s defense stopped its slump and continued Arkansas’ slide.

Freshman Santiago Vescovi had 20 points and eight assists before fouling out to set career highs in both categories as Tennessee trounced Arkansas 82-61 on Tuesday to hand the Razorbacks their third straight loss.

Arkansas (16-8, 4-7 Southeastern Conference) had its lowest point total of the year and shot a season-low 30.6% to fall by double figures for the first time all season. The Razorbacks had been one of only nine Division I teams to avoid any double-digit defeats.

That represented a remarkable resurgence for a Tennessee defense that had allowed Mississippi State to shoot 57.1% and Kentucky to shoot 54.3% in its last two losses. Tennessee entered the night having lost four of its last five games in part because it was struggling to prevent teams from driving to the basket.

“We watched a lot of video,” Vescovi said. “As a team we understood what our weaknesses are. It was mainly just the drives. We had to shrink more of the floor. That’s something we really talked about before the game, and that really helped us.”

Tennessee also limited Southeastern Conference scoring leader Mason Jones to a single basket.

Jones was held out of the starting lineup, though he sat for less than three minutes before taking the floor. He scored just nine points - less than half his season average of 20.5 - and shot 1 of 10 from the field.

“We didn’t start him tonight to try to give us some pop off the bench,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “We haven’t played very well to start games. We’ve been playing uphill. We played uphill again. Last year, he didn’t start for the last eight games. Same reason I’m assuming, that the prior coaching staff wanted to try to get some pop off the bench. We’re struggling on both ends of the floor right now, for sure.’’

Television cameras showed Jones getting angry at Musselman during a timeout in an overtime loss at Missouri on Saturday.

Both teams were at less than full strength for this one.

Arkansas played a third straight game without second-leading scorer Isaiah Joe, who underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right knee February 4 because of recurring inflammation.

Tennessee (14-10, 6-5) played a fourth consecutive game without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James, who has a groin injury. Tennessee starting forward John Fulkerson played through an illness.

The Vols did a much better job of adapting to their circumstances.

Tennessee had five players score in double figures while Arkansas went through prolonged stretches without making a basket. Jordan Bowden had 16 for Tennessee. Fulkerson had 14, Yves Pons scored 12 and Olivier Nkamhoua had 10.

“From start to finish, we were pretty good on both ends,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 19, Desi Sills had 11 and Reggie Chaney added 10 for Arkansas.

Arkansas went 7 minutes, 44 seconds without a basket during one stretch in the first half. The Razorbacks followed that up by going 8:40 without a basket in the second half.

Midway through the first half, Arkansas had an equal number of turnovers (nine) and field-goal attempts. The Razorbacks trailed 40-23 at halftime and never cut the margin below 15 the rest of the way.

“Tennessee played with more energy and played harder, and we didn’t fight when things became difficult,” Musselman said.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks dearly miss Joe. In its first two games without him, Arkansas lost in overtime to No. 11 Auburn and Missouri. This defeat wasn’t nearly that close as the Razorbacks fell three games below .500 in SEC competition, a steep fall for a team that raced to a 14-2 start this season. Arkansas entered the night a respectable 38th in the NET rankings, which are used as an evaluation tool in the NCAA Tournament selection process. But it’s tough to imagine the Razorbacks earning an NCAA bid if they don’t finish .500 or better in SEC play.

Tennessee: With James injured and Fulkerson playing through an illness Tennessee got big performances from a couple of freshman reserves. Gaines had six points and a career-high seven rebounds, and he also guarded Jones at times. Nkamhoua scored in double figures for just the third time.

LINEUP CHANGE

Arkansas wasn't the only team to shuffle its starting lineup. Tennessee junior Jalen Johnson made his first career start and scored four points in 20 minutes before fouling out.

RARE SIGHT

With the shot clock running down, Fulkerson had his first 3-point attempt in 100 career games. He missed.

UP NEXT

Arkansas host Mississippi State on Saturday.

Tennessee visits South Carolina on Saturday.

---

1st Half
ARK Razorbacks 23
TENN Volunteers 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tennessee  
19:58   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Johnson, stolen by Jalen Harris  
19:35 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 3-0
19:12 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Johnson 3-3
18:56   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
18:45   Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Adrio Bailey  
18:34   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
18:32   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
18:32   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Arkansas  
18:19   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
18:15   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Chaney, stolen by Jalen Johnson  
18:10   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
17:56 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot 3-5
17:32   Adrio Bailey missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
17:17 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 3-7
17:07   Personal foul on Jalen Johnson  
16:45 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup 5-7
16:38   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
16:29   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
16:26   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
16:26   Olivier Nkamhoua missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:26 +1 Olivier Nkamhoua made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-8
16:00   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Desi Sills  
15:49   Mason Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Davonte Gaines  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
15:32   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
14:53   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
14:53   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:53 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-8
14:34 +2 Olivier Nkamhoua made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 6-10
14:05   Lost ball turnover on Mason Jones  
13:47   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
13:37   30-second timeout called  
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by Davonte Gaines  
13:12   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
13:07   Traveling violation turnover on John Fulkerson  
12:50   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
12:48   Offensive foul on Desi Sills  
12:48   Turnover on Desi Sills  
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Johnson, stolen by Ethan Henderson  
12:11   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
12:11   Turnover on Mason Jones  
11:57   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:57   Personal foul on Yves Pons  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by Davonte Gaines  
11:34   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Johnson, stolen by Jalen Harris  
11:23   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
10:59 +2 Yves Pons made jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 6-12
10:34   Desi Sills missed jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
10:21 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 6-14
10:13   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by John Fulkerson  
10:03   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
9:52   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
9:30   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
9:29   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
9:29 +1 Jalen Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 6-15
9:29 +1 Jalen Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-16
9:01 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 8-16
8:53   Santiago Vescovi missed layup  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
8:46   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jalen Johnson  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
8:32   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
8:22   30-second timeout called  
8:22   Commercial timeout called  
8:21   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
8:21 +1 Olivier Nkamhoua made 1st of 2 free throws 8-17
8:21 +1 Olivier Nkamhoua made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-18
8:02 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 11-18
7:43 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Nkamhoua 11-21
7:32   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
7:19 +2 Ethan Henderson made dunk, assist by Mason Jones 13-21
7:08   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
7:08 +1 Olivier Nkamhoua made 1st of 2 free throws 13-22
6:57 +1 Olivier Nkamhoua made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-23
6:51   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
6:45   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
6:45 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 1st of 2 free throws 13-24
6:45 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-25
6:32   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
6:23 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 13-28
6:19   30-second timeout called  
5:57 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 16-28
5:42   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
5:39   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
5:39 +1 Davonte Gaines made 1st of 2 free throws 16-29
5:39 +1 Davonte Gaines made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-30
5:25   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
5:25 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 17-30
5:25 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-30
5:11   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
5:11   John Fulkerson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:11 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-31
4:52   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Harris  
4:29   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson  
4:20   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
4:20   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
4:20 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 1st of 2 free throws 18-32
4:20   Santiago Vescovi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
3:56   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 19-32
3:56 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-32
3:28 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Nkamhoua 20-35
2:57   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
2:43 +2 Santiago Vescovi made jump shot 20-37
2:23   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
2:11   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
1:57   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
1:33 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 20-39
1:16 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 22-39
1:15   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
1:15 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made free throw 23-39
1:00   Shooting foul on Jeantal Cylla  
1:00   John Fulkerson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:00 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-40
48.0   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
27.0   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Jamario Bell  
3.0   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Uros Plavsic  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARK Razorbacks 38
TENN Volunteers 42

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 25-40
19:06 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 25-42
18:50   Personal foul on Jalen Johnson  
18:41   Desi Sills missed layup  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
18:27   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
18:17   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jalen Johnson  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
18:12   Bad pass turnover on Adrio Bailey, stolen by Jalen Johnson  
18:08 +2 Jalen Johnson made dunk 25-44
17:54   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
17:49 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup 27-44
17:38 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 27-46
17:17   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
17:17 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 28-46
17:17 +1 Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-46
16:58   Davonte Gaines missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:35   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
16:35 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 30-46
16:35 +1 Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-46
16:08 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot 31-48
15:59   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:59 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 32-48
15:59 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-48
15:47   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
15:45   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
15:42   Offensive foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
15:42   Turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua  
15:21   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
15:14 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 33-51
15:06   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
15:06 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 34-51
15:06   Desi Sills missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
14:48   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
14:35   Davonte Gaines missed layup  
14:33   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
14:29 +2 John Fulkerson made dunk 34-53
14:07   Desi Sills missed jump shot, blocked by Olivier Nkamhoua  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
13:49   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Chaney, stolen by Davonte Gaines  
13:32   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
13:16   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
13:09 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup, assist by Yves Pons 34-55
12:57   Traveling violation turnover on Mason Jones  
12:30   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
12:26   Davonte Gaines missed layup  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
12:21 +2 Yves Pons made dunk 34-57
12:17   Personal foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
12:17 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 35-57
12:17   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
11:48   John Fulkerson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
11:41   Shooting foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-57
11:19   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:11   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
10:50 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 36-59
10:48   30-second timeout called  
10:48   Commercial timeout called  
10:31   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
10:31 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 37-59
10:31 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-59
10:08   Personal foul on Jamario Bell  
9:56 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davonte Gaines 38-62
9:56   Shooting foul on Jamario Bell  
9:56 +1 Yves Pons made free throw 38-63
9:44   Ethan Henderson missed dunk, blocked by John Fulkerson  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
9:46   Personal foul on Jeantal Cylla  
9:46 +1 Davonte Gaines made 1st of 2 free throws 38-64
9:46 +1 Davonte Gaines made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-65
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Reggie Chaney  
9:06 +2 Jeantal Cylla made dunk, assist by Reggie Chaney 40-65
8:47   Davonte Gaines missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills