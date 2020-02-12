MIZZOU
Missouri
Tigers
11-13
away team logo
78
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Tue Feb. 11
9:00pm
BONUS
82
TF 6
home team logo
LSU
25 LSU
Tigers
18-6
ML: +526
LSU -11.5, O/U 144.5
ML: -763
MIZZOU
LSU

Days rallies No. 25 LSU past Missouri to end 2-game slide

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU ended a two-game losing streak in typically close fashion.

Darius Days scored seven of his 20 points in the final five minutes as No. 25 LSU rallied to beat Missouri 82-78 on Tuesday night to win its sixth Southeastern Conference game by four points or fewer.

LSU (18-6, 9-2) trailed by eight points midway through the second half before taking the lead for good at 72-69 on Days' 3-pointer with 4:43 remaining. Missouri (11-13, 3-8) stayed close over the final minutes.

With LSU leading 76-73, Days made a short shot following an offensive rebound with 25 seconds left. After Missouri again got within three on Xavier Pinson's basket, Days made two free throws with 11 seconds left.

Following Dru Smith's 3-pointer, Javonte Smart made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left to clinch LSU's victory.

''We just needed to find a way to win at the end of the day,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''Missouri is always a tough matchup for us, as physical as they are. We did a better job guarding in the second half. We did a better job on the glass. We got the stops and got done what we needed to get done.''

Skylar Mays led LSU with 23 points. Days also had 10 rebounds. Smart had 15 points, while Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams each had 11.

''Missouri deserves the credit,'' Mays said. ''They're a great defensive team. They made us play a lot of one-on-one and we play our best basketball when we can get the ball moving and attack closeouts. But, we were able to figure it out and score enough points to win.''

Dru Smith led Missouri with 20 points. Reed Nikko matched his career high with 13 points, while Javon Pickett and Mitchell Smith each had 10 points.

Missouri led LSU for nearly the entire first half. LSU had just five field goals in the first 16-plus minutes. Missouri's defense and rebounding provided a 12-point advantage three times.

''I'm not sure we got gassed,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''It was a case of playing against a good team and the room for error is very slim. Everything counts. We had the ball in a couple of guys' hands in vulnerable situations for those particular guys. Other than that, I thought we battled.''

Over the last 3 1/2 minutes before halftime, LSU made five field goals - two by Williams and Watford and one by Mays. Watford's layup at the buzzer left LSU behind Missouri 43-37 at the half. Missouri made seven 3-pointers, while LSU was 0-for-9 behind the arc in the first 20 minutes.

TURNING POINT

Missouri appeared to have weathered one LSU run when it took a 64-56 lead just past halfway through the second half. However, LSU clamped down on defense and held Missouri to just three field goals over nine minutes. Nikko made two baskets and Javon Pickett one as LSU outscored Missouri 20-7 to lead 76-71. Missouri missed seven of 10 attempts during that stretch.

STAR WATCH

Skylar Mays, who scored 30 points on Saturday but couldn't quite pull out the victory for LSU at Auburn, kept his team in the game against Missouri. Mays was 7 of 11 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line. Mays scored eight points in the first five minutes of the second half as LSU erased Missouri's six-point halftime lead. Mays' field goal with 5:23 remaining tied the score at 69, and his twisting layup gave LSU a 76-71 lead in the final two minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers dropped their sixth consecutive SEC road game this season. The average margin of defeat for Missouri in the previous five losses had been 18.4 points.

LSU: The Tigers ended a two-game losing streak and remained tied for first place in the SEC with No. 12 Kentucky, which won at Vanderbilt. Auburn can make it a three-way tie for the SEC lead by defeating Alabama on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Missouri returns home to play Auburn on Saturday.

LSU visits Alabama on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
MIZZOU Tigers 43
LSU Tigers 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LSU  
19:41   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
19:19   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
19:19 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:19   Reed Nikko missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
18:52   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
18:42   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
18:40   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
18:17 +2 Trendon Watford made hook shot 1-2
17:55 +3 Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 4-2
17:43   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
17:27   Reed Nikko missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
17:17   Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford  
17:07   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
17:01   Javon Pickett missed layup, blocked by Darius Days  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Tray Jackson  
16:36   Shooting foul on Tray Jackson  
16:36 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
16:36 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
16:22   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
16:17   Mitchell Smith missed dunk  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
16:03 +2 Tray Jackson made dunk, assist by Xavier Pinson 6-4
15:51   Skylar Mays missed jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
15:39 +3 Tray Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 9-4
15:10 +2 Darius Days made jump shot 9-6
14:51 +3 Javon Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 12-6
14:31 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 12-8
14:31   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
14:31   Commercial timeout called  
14:31 +1 Skylar Mays made free throw 12-9
14:17   Mitchell Smith missed layup  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
14:13 +2 Mitchell Smith made layup 14-9
13:55   Traveling violation turnover on Javonte Smart  
13:41   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
13:31   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
13:23 +2 Dru Smith made driving layup 16-9
13:07   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
13:07   Marlon Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:07 +1 Marlon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-10
12:42   Javon Pickett missed jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
12:37 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk 18-10
12:22   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
12:11   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
12:09   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Dru Smith  
11:37   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
11:36   Skylar Mays missed layup  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
11:35   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:33 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-11
11:13 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Javon Pickett 20-11
10:51   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
10:51 +1 Marlon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 20-12
10:51   Marlon Taylor missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
10:25   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
10:25   Reed Nikko missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:25 +1 Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-12
9:57   Trendon Watford missed layup  
9:55   Jumpball received by Missouri  
9:39 +3 Javon Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 24-12
9:26   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
9:26 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 24-13
9:26 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-14
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson  
9:00   Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson  
9:00 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 24-15
9:00 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-16
8:45 +2 Dru Smith made driving layup 26-16
8:45   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
8:45 +1 Dru Smith made free throw 27-16
8:35 +2 Darius Days made dunk, assist by Skylar Mays 27-18
8:35   Shooting foul on Javon Pickett  
8:35 +1 Darius Days made free throw 27-19
8:18   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
8:02   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
8:00   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
8:00 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 27-20
8:00 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 27-20
8:00 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-21
7:41   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
7:22   Violation on Unknown  
7:20 +2 Torrence Watson made jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 29-21
7:05   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
7:03   Personal foul on Darius Days  
6:44   Bad pass turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
6:29   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
6:16   Out of bounds turnover on Kobe Brown  
6:00   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
6:00 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
6:00 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-23
5:40   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
5:40   Tray Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:40 +1 Tray Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
5:40 +1 Tray Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
5:22   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
5:17   Personal foul on Darius Days  
5:17   Dru Smith missed free throw  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
5:09 +2 Javonte Smart made floating jump shot 30-25
4:48   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
4:43   Jumpball received by LSU  
4:43   Lost ball turnover on Tray Jackson, stolen by Darius Days  
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Marlon Taylor, stolen by Javon Pickett  
4:15 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrence Watson 33-25
3:49   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
3:49   Turnover on Skylar Mays  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:32 +3 Tray Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 36-25
3:10 +2 Emmitt Williams made reverse layup 36-27
2:57 +3 Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 39-27
2:37 +2 Emmitt Williams made jump shot 39-29
2:10 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 41-29
1:55   Offensive foul on Trendon Watford  
1:55   Turnover on Trendon Watford  
1:46   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
1:42   Tray Jackson missed layup  
1:40   Defensive rebound by LSU  
1:28   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
1:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 41-30
1:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-31
1:16 +2 Mitchell Smith made layup, assist by Javon Pickett 43-31
1:00 +2 Skylar Mays made driving layup 43-33
42.0   Lost ball turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Trendon Watford  
35.0   Marshall Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
28.0 +2 Trendon Watford made dunk 43-35
18.0   Bad pass turnover on Kobe Brown  
1.0 +2 Trendon Watford made layup, assist by Darius Days 43-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIZZOU Tigers 35
LSU Tigers 45

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
19:37   Javonte Smart missed layup  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
19:17   Kobe Brown missed layup, blocked by Trendon Watford  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
19:11 +2 Skylar Mays made layup, assist by Javonte Smart 43-39
18:50   Bad pass turnover on Mitchell Smith  
18:36   Darius Days missed layup, blocked by Kobe Brown  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
18:34   Darius Days missed layup, blocked by Kobe Brown  
18:32   Offensive rebound by LSU  
18:31   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
18:27 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 43-41
18:03 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 45-41
17:48 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 45-43
17:25   Personal foul on Trendon Watford  
17:22   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
17:16   Traveling violation turnover on Dru Smith  
17:04   Javonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Reed Nikko  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
16:55 +2 Xavier Pinson made dunk, assist by Dru Smith 47-43
16:49 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 47-46
16:19   Dru Smith missed layup  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
16:16 +2 Dru Smith made dunk 49-46
16:02   Bad pass turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Reed Nikko  
15:46   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
15:41   Javon Pickett missed jump shot, blocked by Darius Days  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
15:36   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 49-47
15:36   Skylar Mays missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
15:21   Bad pass turnover on Javon Pickett  
15:06   Personal foul on Tray Jackson  
15:02   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
15:00   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
14:58 +2 Darius Days made dunk 49-49
14:37   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
14:34 +2 Dru Smith made dunk 51-49
14:10   Lost ball turnover on Darius Days, stolen by Dru Smith  
13:54   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
13:54 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 52-49
13:54   Reed Nikko missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
13:42   Skylar Mays missed jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
13:31 +2 Reed Nikko made layup, assist by Xavier Pinson 54-49
13:10   Shooting foul on Tray Jackson  
13:10 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 54-50
13:10   Trendon Watford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
12:47 +2 Xavier Pinson made driving layup 56-50
12:23   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
12:16   Xavier Pinson missed layup  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
12:08   Personal foul on Tray Jackson  
12:01 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 56-52
11:38   Offensive foul on Mitchell Smith  
11:38   Turnover on Mitchell Smith  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
11:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 56-53
11:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-54
11:09 +2 Dru Smith made layup 58-54
11:09   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
11:09 +1 Dru Smith made free throw 59-54
10:54   Emmitt Williams missed layup, blocked by Parker Braun  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
10:41 +3 Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 62-54
10:14 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 62-56
9:57 +2 Parker Braun made layup, assist by Dru Smith 64-56
9:36   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
9:34   Offensive foul on Trendon Watford  
9:34   Turnover on Trendon Watford  
9:23   Offensive foul on Parker Braun  
9:23   Turnover on Parker Braun  
9:00 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 64-58
8:43   Mitchell Smith missed floating jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
8:29   Personal foul on Parker Braun  
8:29 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 64-59
8:29 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-60
8:12   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
8:04   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
8:04 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 65-60
8:04