|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's
|
|
19:59
|
|
|
Turnover on Toliver Freeman
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Turnover on Dominick Welch
|
|
17:51
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-3
|
17:41
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English
|
5-3
|
17:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kyle Lofton
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Lorenzo Edwards
|
5-5
|
17:03
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Dominick Welch
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Toliver Freeman
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Toliver Freeman
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Dominick Welch
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Rahmir Moore made layup, assist by Ryan Daly
|
5-7
|
15:34
|
|
+3
|
Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch
|
8-7
|
15:22
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch
|
10-7
|
14:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Kyle Lofton
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Smith
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by Bobby Planutis
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed layup
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Smith
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Greg Smith missed layup
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-8
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-9
|
13:29
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-9
|
13:07
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown made layup
|
13-11
|
11:52
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Smith
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly made jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown
|
13-13
|
11:08
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis
|
16-13
|
10:46
|
|
|
Greg Smith missed jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made jump shot
|
18-13
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Rahmir Moore made layup
|
18-15
|
9:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Smith
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:57
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-15
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Rahmir Moore made layup
|
19-17
|
9:18
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made layup, assist by Justin Winston
|
21-17
|
8:17
|
|
|
Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rahmir Moore
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed layup
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Myles Douglas made layup
|
21-19
|
7:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Myles Douglas
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Justin Winston
|
23-19
|
6:37
|
|
+3
|
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-22
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch
|
25-22
|
5:54
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed layup
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Myles Douglas made layup
|
25-24
|
5:38
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
5:27
|
|
+3
|
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly
|
25-27
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Alejandro Vasquez made jump shot
|
27-27
|
4:46
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Jaren English missed jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Cameron Brown
|
27-29
|
4:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Winston
|
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made free throw
|
27-30
|
3:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dennis Ashley
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
Bobby Planutis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-30
|
3:27
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rahmir Moore, stolen by Bobby Planutis
|
|
2:17
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis
|
31-30
|
1:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-31
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-32
|
1:20
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
Greg Smith made layup, assist by Cameron Brown
|
31-34
|
43.0
|
|
|
Jaren English missed layup
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Offensive goaltending turnover on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|