St. Bonaventure beats St. Joseph's 74-56

  • Feb 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Justin Winston scored a career-high 20 points, Kyle Lofton added 20 points and Saint Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph's 74-56 on Tuesday night to win its fifth straight.

Osum Osunniyi scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots for the Bonnies (17-8, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), who made 13 of 31 3-pointers (42%), with Winston and Lofton scoring four apiece. Dominick Welch scored nine points with seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Saint Joseph's scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Ryan Daly scored 21 points and made four assists for the Hawks (4-20, 0-11), who shot 37% from the field in losing their sixth straight game. Myles Douglas added 10 points. Toliver Freeman had seven rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure plays Davidson at home on Friday. Saint Joseph's faces Rhode Island on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
STBON Bonnies 31
STJOES Hawks 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
19:59   Turnover on Toliver Freeman  
19:16   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
19:16   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
19:12   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
18:57 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot 2-0
18:34   Lost ball turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by Osun Osunniyi  
18:11   Turnover on Dominick Welch  
17:51 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
17:41 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 5-3
17:18   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
17:15 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Lorenzo Edwards 5-5
17:03   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Dominick Welch  
16:47   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
16:35   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
16:35   Turnover on Toliver Freeman  
16:25   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
16:18   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
16:03   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Dominick Welch  
15:58   Dominick Welch missed jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
15:51 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 5-7
15:34 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 8-7
15:22   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
15:13 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch 10-7
14:44   Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Osun Osunniyi  
14:38   Turnover on Kyle Lofton  
14:32   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Osun Osunniyi  
14:24   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Greg Smith  
14:18   Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by Bobby Planutis  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
14:09   Anthony Longpre missed layup  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Greg Smith  
14:07   Greg Smith missed layup  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
13:57   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
13:50   Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
13:50 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 10-8
13:50 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-9
13:29 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot 13-9
13:07   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
12:50   Bobby Planutis missed jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
12:41   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
12:37   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
12:23 +2 Cameron Brown made layup 13-11
11:52   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Greg Smith  
11:32 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 13-13
11:08 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis 16-13
10:46   Greg Smith missed jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
10:39 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 18-13
10:16 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup 18-15
9:57   Personal foul on Greg Smith  
9:57   Commercial timeout called  
9:57   Kyle Lofton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:57 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-15
9:34 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup 19-17
9:18   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
8:57   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
8:37 +2 Jaren English made layup, assist by Justin Winston 21-17
8:17   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
8:08   Personal foul on Rahmir Moore  
8:05   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
7:57   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
7:52 +2 Myles Douglas made layup 21-19
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Myles Douglas  
7:16   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
7:12 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Justin Winston 23-19
6:37 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot 23-22
6:17 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 25-22
5:54   Cameron Brown missed layup  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
5:48 +2 Myles Douglas made layup 25-24
5:38   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
5:27 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 25-27
5:06 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made jump shot 27-27
4:46   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
4:17   Jaren English missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
4:10 +2 Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Cameron Brown 27-29
4:09   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
4:09 +1 Ryan Daly made free throw 27-30
3:52   Shooting foul on Dennis Ashley  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Bobby Planutis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:52 +1 Bobby Planutis made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
3:27   Rahmir Moore missed jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
3:07   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
2:55   Ryan Daly missed layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
2:44   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
2:26   Lost ball turnover on Rahmir Moore, stolen by Bobby Planutis  
2:17 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis 31-30
1:47   Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
1:47 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 31-31
1:47 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-32
1:20   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
1:06 +2 Greg Smith made layup, assist by Cameron Brown 31-34
43.0   Jaren English missed layup  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
20.0   Ryan Daly missed jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
10.0   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
10.0   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
10.0   Offensive goaltending turnover on Osun Osunniyi  
1.0   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  

2nd Half
STBON Bonnies 43
STJOES Hawks 22

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
19:36 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 33-34
19:14   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
18:56 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Osun Osunniyi 36-34
18:33   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
18:26 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot 39-34
18:23   30-second timeout called  
17:54   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
17:46 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman 39-37
17:31 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Justin Winston 41-37
17:08   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
16:55 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 44-37
16:46 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 44-40
16:26 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch 46-40
16:10 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 46-42
15:51   Offensive foul on Dominick Welch  
15:51   Turnover on Dominick Welch  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
15:13   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Anthony Longpre  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
15:06   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
14:56   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
14:49   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Cameron Brown  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
14:46 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup 48-42
14:46   Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre  
14:46 +1 Kyle Lofton made free throw 49-42
14:24   Rahmir Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
14:16   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:11 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 52-42
13:45   Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi  
13:28   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
13:19   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
12:59   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
12:59   Lost ball turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Dominick Welch  
12:57   Turnover on Alejandro Vasquez  
12:51   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
12:29   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
12:21   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
12:01   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
11:36 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 55-42
11:17 +2 Greg Smith made jump shot 55-44
10:54 +2 Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 57-44
10:27   Shooting foul on Kyle Lofton  
10:27   Commercial timeout called  
10:27   Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:27 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-45
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Bobby Planutis, stolen by Myles Douglas  
9:59   Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
9:50 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup 57-47
9:25 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 59-47
9:05   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
8:45   Bobby Planutis missed jump shot, blocked by Cameron Brown  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
8:36   Bobby Planutis missed jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
8:36   Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi  
8:21   Lorenzo Edwards missed jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
8:12 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 62-47
7:49 +2 Cameron Brown made jump shot 62-49
7:27 +2 Justin Winston made layup, assist by Osun Osunniyi 64-49
7:14   Turnover on Ryan Daly  
7:14   Commercial timeout called  
6:46   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
6:42   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
6:30   Lost ball turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Ryan Daly  
6:25 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 64-51
5:53   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
5:34   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
5:19   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
4:52 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Osun Osunniyi 67-51
4:50   30-second timeout called  
4:40 +3 Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 67-54
4:09 +2 Jaren English made jump shot 69-54
3:55   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
3:29 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch 71-54
3:12   Personal foul on Jaren English  
3:12   Commercial timeout called  
3:12   Anthony Longpre missed free throw  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
2:43   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
2:32   Toliver Freeman missed layup  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
2:02 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot 74-54
1:51   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
1:22   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Dennis Ashley  
1:18 +2 Toliver Freeman made dunk, assist by Dennis Ashley 74-56
49.0   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
26.0   Myles Douglas missed jump shot  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
Key Players
B. Planutis
10 F
R. Daly
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
38.8 Field Goal % 42.2
23.2 Three Point % 32.6
67.6 Free Throw % 75.0
Team Stats
Points 74 56
Field Goals 29-61 (47.5%) 22-60 (36.7%)
3-Pointers 13-31 (41.9%) 6-28 (21.4%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 30
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 30 21
Team 1 2
Assists 20 10
Steals 7 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 12 6
Technicals 0 0
K. Lofton G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
R. Daly G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
away team logo St. Bonaventure 17-8 314374
home team logo Saint Joseph's 4-20 342256
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bonaventure 17-8 68.8 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 4-20 70.1 PPG 41.7 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
35
J. Winston F 8.0 PPG 3.0 RPG