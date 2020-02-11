UNC
Wake Forest beats UNC 74-57 for 1st win in series since 2014

  • Feb 11, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Both Wake Forest and North Carolina entered Tuesday night's game trying to fix problems that had led to a growing list of losses, including one each on last-second baskets over the weekend.

Only the Demon Deacons played with an attentiveness to detail, and maybe a little desperation, to earn a win.

Andrien White scored 15 points to help Wake Forest beat cold-shooting UNC 74-57, earning its first win against the Tar Heels in six years.

The Demon Deacons (11-13, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot nearly 56% in an opening half to lead by 18 by the break. A flurry out of halftime gave them their biggest lead at 26 points against a UNC team that struggled badly in its first game after Saturday's wild overtime loss to rival Duke.

White described his team as ''desperate'' after losses at No. 5 Louisville and Syracuse. Teammate Brandon Childress sensed the same.

''Yeah, from practice the moment we got back from Syracuse to now,'' Childress said. ''Our preparation was the reason why we won today.''

Compare that to comments from UNC freshman Cole Anthony.

''We didn't listen to the scouting report,'' Anthony said. ''There was a few plays where we just, like stuff the coaches told us, we just didn't pay attention, didn't follow through on that.''

Coach Roy Williams had a quick example. The scouting report said that the Tar Heels should make White put the ball on the floor, only to see him hit three first-half 3s.

''Someway, somehow I've got to get the guys to do a better job of what I ask them to do,'' Williams said. ''They've got to do a better job with little things. And then I think we'd have a better chance. ''

North Carolina (10-14, 3-10) turned in a performance that at one point had Williams angrily slamming a clipboard to the court during a timeout. The Tar Heels shot just 33% and made 1 of 16 3-pointers, hindering comeback efforts even after Wake Forest cooled.

They got within 66-57 on Anthony's free throws with 2:37 left and had a chance to draw closer, but Christian Keeling hit the front iron on a 3-point attempt near the 2-minute mark in their last best chance.

Anthony had 15 points on 5-for-19 shooting for the Tar Heels. Keeling a graduate transfer from Charleston Southern, also had 15 for a season high.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels had a rough follow-up to the crushing loss to the Blue Devils on Saturday, when they blew a 13-point lead in the final 4 1/2 minutes of regulation and saw Duke hit buzzer-beating shots both to force overtime and then to win it. This time, playing again without injured No. 3 scorer Brandon Robinson, they never led on their way to a fourth straight loss.

Wake Forest: In the past week, the Demon Deacons had squandered a 12-point halftime lead in the loss to the Cardinals then rallied from 16 down against the Orange only to lose on a last-second shot. But they got rolling quickly to end a six-game skid in the series, earning their first win against the Tar Heels since January 2014 - which was the season before coach Danny Manning's arrival.

''I thought the momentum that we created in the first half gave us a lot of energy and a lot of juice going into halftime,'' Manning said.

BROOKS' BATTLE

Junior forward Garrison Brooks, UNC's No. 2 scorer, managed seven points while missing all five of his shots and never looked comfortable while wearing protective goggles due to a scratched cornea that Williams said is affecting Brooks' vision.

He also left briefly after taking an inadvertent blow to the face from Ody Oguama with 3:02 left before halftime, returning for the second half after receiving two stitches to his upper lip.

The good news, at least, was that Brooks made 7 of 8 free throws after missing 15 of 16 since halftime of UNC's win at North Carolina State on Jan. 27.

''I was proud of Garrison and not proud of myself and anybody else,'' Williams said.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels host reigning national champion Virginia on Saturday night.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit Miami on Saturday.

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 26
WAKE Demon Deacons 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
19:42   Garrison Brooks missed hook shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
19:20   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
19:10   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
18:51   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:34   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
18:25   Cole Anthony missed driving layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
18:14 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 0-3
17:50   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
17:46   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
17:30 +3 Torry Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 0-6
17:15   Traveling violation turnover on Garrison Brooks  
17:02   Brandon Childress missed driving layup  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Andrien White  
16:53   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
16:34 +2 Armando Bacot made reverse layup, assist by Cole Anthony 2-6
16:01   Bad pass turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Leaky Black  
15:50   Shooting foul on Torry Johnson  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:50 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 3-6
15:50 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
15:39   Andrien White missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
15:26   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
15:19   Armando Bacot missed hook shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
14:55   Bad pass turnover on Andrien White, stolen by Leaky Black  
14:43 +2 Cole Anthony made fade-away jump shot 6-6
14:21 +2 Brandon Childress made driving layup 6-8
13:59   Garrison Brooks missed fade-away jump shot  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:54 +2 Armando Bacot made tip-in 8-8
13:39   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
13:26   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
13:12   Lost ball turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Cole Anthony  
13:10   Personal foul on Torry Johnson  
13:02   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony  
12:53 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk, assist by Brandon Childress 8-10
12:36   Andrew Platek missed driving layup  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
12:28   Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Andrew Platek  
12:20   Armando Bacot missed dunk  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
12:12 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Andrien White 8-12
12:01 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot 10-12
11:39   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
11:26   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:13   Jahcobi Neath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Walker Miller  
10:57   Offensive foul on Garrison Brooks  
10:57   Turnover on Garrison Brooks  
10:38   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
10:26   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Walker Miller  
10:20   Walker Miller missed tip-in  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
10:08 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 10-14
9:42   Walker Miller missed layup, blocked by Chaundee Brown  
9:40   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
9:38   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
9:30   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
9:19 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 10-17
9:00   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
8:49 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot 10-19
8:29 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 12-19
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Garrison Brooks  
8:00   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
7:43   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:43 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 13-19
7:43   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
7:28   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
7:29 +1 Ismael Massoud made 1st of 2 free throws 13-20
7:29 +1 Ismael Massoud made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-21
7:13   Personal foul on Ismael Massoud  
7:11   Cole Anthony missed driving layup, blocked by Ody Oguama  
7:09   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
6:57 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 15-21
6:30 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot 15-24
6:30   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
6:30 +1 Andrien White made free throw 15-25
6:18   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
6:07   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
5:58   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
5:48   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
5:42 +2 Brandon Childress made driving layup 15-27
5:23   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
5:17   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
5:17 +1 Andrien White made 1st of 2 free throws 15-28
5:17 +1 Andrien White made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-29
5:01 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Andrew Platek 17-29
4:49 +2 Ody Oguama made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 17-31
4:32 +2 Andrew Platek made layup, assist by Garrison Brooks 19-31
4:15 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 19-33
3:53   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
3:44   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
3:40 +2 Chaundee Brown made dunk 19-35
3:40   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:40   Chaundee Brown missed free throw  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
3:30   Cole Anthony missed floating jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
3:10   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
3:03 +2 Ody Oguama made dunk 19-37
2:51   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
2:43   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
2:22   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
2:22 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 19-38
2:22 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-39
2:02   Bad pass turnover on Christian Keeling, stolen by Brandon Childress  
1:55   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress  
1:42   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
1:30 +2 Cole Anthony made driving layup 21-39
1:30   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mucius  
1:30 +1 Cole Anthony made free throw 22-39
1:17   Shooting foul on Andrew Platek  
1:17 +1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 22-40
1:17 +1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-41
1:06   Cole Anthony missed floating jump shot  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Walker Miller  
1:01 +2 Walker Miller made dunk 24-41
58.0   30-second timeout called  
39.0 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 24-44
6.0 +2 Jeremiah Francis made jump shot 26-44
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 31
WAKE Demon Deacons 30

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Personal foul on Walker Miller  
19:39   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
19:26   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
19:10   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
19:08   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
18:55 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 26-47
18:40   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
18:38   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
18:29   Lost ball turnover on Leaky Black  
18:05 +2 Brandon Childress made floating jump shot 26-49
17:52   Armando Bacot missed layup  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
17:45 +2 Torry Johnson made layup 26-51
17:37   Bad pass turnover on Christian Keeling, stolen by Andrien White  
17:23   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Christian Keeling  
17:08 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 28-51
16:43 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torry Johnson 28-54
16:18   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
16:09   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
16:02   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
15:53 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 30-54
15:35   Offensive foul on Ody Oguama  
15:35   Turnover on Ody Oguama  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:14   Personal foul on Chaundee Brown  
15:04   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
15:03   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
14:46   Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by Ody Oguama  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
14:46   Shooting foul on Torry Johnson  
14:46 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 31-54
14:46 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-54
14:37   Personal foul on Garrison Brooks  
14:23   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
14:08   Bad pass turnover on Walker Miller  
13:50   Personal foul on Walker Miller  
13:37   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
13:26 +3 Christian Keeling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 35-54
13:01   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony  
12:29   Jahcobi Neath missed jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
12:17   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Chaundee Brown  
12:03   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
12:01 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 35-57
11:53 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Francis 37-57
11:36   Brandon Childress missed driving layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:10   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
10:51   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis  
10:40   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
10:09   Andrien White missed jump shot, blocked by Cole Anthony  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
10:03 +2 Christian Keeling made layup 39-57
9:42   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
9:36   Ismael Massoud missed dunk  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
9:27   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
9:24 +2 Ody Oguama made tip-in 39-59
9:10 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk 41-59
8:55   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
8:47   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
8:28   Brandon Childress missed finger-roll layup  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
8:20   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Chaundee Brown  
8:13 +2 Brandon Childress made layup, assist by Chaundee Brown 41-61
8:05   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
8:05 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 42-61
8:05 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-61
7:55   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
7:55 +1 Ismael Massoud made 1st of 2 free throws 43-62
7:55 +1 Ismael Massoud made 1st of 2 free throws 43-62
7:55   Ismael Massoud missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Walker Miller  
7:32   Christian Keeling missed layup  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
7:29 +2 Leaky Black made tip-in 45-62
7:13   Torry Johnson missed layup, blocked by Walker Miller  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
7:07   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mucius  
6:45   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
6:40   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Torry Johnson  
6:26   Personal foul on Justin Pierce  
6:26 +1 Torry Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-63
6:26