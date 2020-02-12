BC
MIAMI

Wong scores 21 as Miami rolls past Boston College 85-58

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Isaiah Wong scored 21 points as Miami snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating Boston College 85-58 on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes (12-12, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) broke it open with a 24-2 run that began midway through the first half. Harlond Beverly scored seven points during the surge and Anthony Walker's dunk with 3:55 remaining capped the spurt and gave Miami a 38-17 lead.

Chris Lykes finished with 16 points and Kameron McGusty scored 12 points for the Hurricanes, who had lost seven of their last eight. Rodney Miller was Miami's fourth scorer in double figures with 11 points.

Miami maintained a double-digit advantage following its first-half run as Boston College (12-13, 6-8) got no closer than 55-42 on Derryck Thornton's 3-point play with 10:06 remaining in the second half.

Kamari Williams scored 14 points for Boston College.

The Eagles shot 1-of-11 from the field as Miami built its 21-point lead but closed the first half with unanswered points on Kamari Williams' dunk and Nic Popovic's two jumpers.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: A stretch of four of the next five games at Conte Forum will provide the Eagles an opportunity to improve on their home fortunes. Boston College is 7-7 at home, including 3-3 in the ACC.

Miami: Forward Sam Waardenburg's undisclosed injury sustained in practice Tuesday sidelined him against Boston College and extended the Hurricanes' string of games without their nine-player rotation. Miami last used its full complement of scholarship players in a 95-62 home loss to Duke on Jan. 4.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles return home to face North Carolina State on Sunday.

Miami: The Hurricanes conclude their two-game homestand against Wake Forest on Saturday.

---

1st Half
BC Eagles 23
MIAMI Hurricanes 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
19:41 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 0-3
19:21 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup, assist by Derryck Thornton 2-3
19:21   Shooting foul on Kameron McGusty  
19:21 +1 Steffon Mitchell made free throw 3-3
19:03 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 3-5
18:43 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jairus Hamilton 6-5
18:22   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
18:15 +2 Jairus Hamilton made finger-roll layup 8-5
17:59   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
17:39   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
17:34 +2 CJ Felder made layup 10-5
17:12   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
17:12   Isaiah Wong missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:12 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-6
16:57   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
16:32   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
16:17   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
16:08   Shooting foul on Derryck Thornton  
16:08   Chris Lykes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:08 +1 Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
15:53   Jairus Hamilton missed layup  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Out of bounds turnover on Jay Heath  
15:33   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
15:25 +2 Kamari Williams made reverse layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 12-7
15:10   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
15:01   Steffon Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Keith Stone  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
14:52 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup, assist by Isaiah Wong 12-9
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Dejan Vasiljevic  
14:44   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
14:28   Jay Heath missed layup  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
14:02 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 12-12
13:32   Nik Popovic missed hook shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
13:22   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
12:58   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Dejan Vasiljevic  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
12:52 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 14-12
12:21 +2 Kameron McGusty made floating jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 14-14
11:58   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
11:32   Julian Rishwain missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wong  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Nik Popovic  
11:24   Jay Heath missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
11:22   Commercial timeout called  
11:06   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
11:06   Derryck Thornton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
10:41 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 15-17
10:24   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
10:14   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
10:07 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 15-19
10:06   30-second timeout called  
9:47   Jairus Hamilton missed layup  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
9:39   Anthony Walker missed layup  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
9:32 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made tip-in 15-21
9:26   Traveling violation turnover on Derryck Thornton  
9:10 +2 Harlond Beverly made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Lykes 15-23
9:00   Offensive foul on Jay Heath  
9:00   Turnover on Jay Heath  
8:39 +2 Isaiah Wong made fade-away jump shot 15-25
8:27   Derryck Thornton missed layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
8:15 +3 Harlond Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 15-28
7:56   Out of bounds turnover on Jay Heath  
7:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Chris Lykes  
7:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jay Heath  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:27   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Anthony Walker  
7:14 +2 Anthony Walker made dunk, assist by Harlond Beverly 15-30
7:00   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
6:54   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
6:34   Anthony Walker missed layup, blocked by Jay Heath  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
6:23   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
6:06   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
6:06   Anthony Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:06 +1 Anthony Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-31
5:50 +2 CJ Felder made layup, assist by Julian Rishwain 17-31
5:31 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup 17-33
5:31   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
5:31 +1 Kameron McGusty made free throw 17-34
5:10   Kamari Williams missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
4:56 +2 Kameron McGusty made jump shot 17-36
4:33   Personal foul on Anthony Walker  
4:27   Kamari Williams missed layup  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
4:15   Derryck Thornton missed layup  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
4:08   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
3:55 +2 Anthony Walker made dunk, assist by Kameron McGusty 17-38
3:53   30-second timeout called  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Personal foul on Isaiah Wong  
3:32   Jay Heath missed layup  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
3:27   Offensive foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
3:27   Turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic  
3:12   Personal foul on Isaiah Wong  
3:12   Nik Popovic missed free throw  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
2:47   Offensive foul on Keith Stone  
2:47   Turnover on Keith Stone  
2:28   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
2:16   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Nik Popovic  
2:10   Jay Heath missed layup  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Kamari Williams  
2:08 +2 Kamari Williams made dunk 19-38
1:44   Offensive foul on Harlond Beverly  
1:44   Turnover on Harlond Beverly  
1:20 +2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Julian Rishwain 21-38
52.0   Traveling violation turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic  
34.0 +2 Nik Popovic made hook shot 23-38
2.0   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BC Eagles 35
MIAMI Hurricanes 47

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Personal foul on Kameron McGusty  
19:16   Nik Popovic missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
18:46 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 23-40
18:24   Jay Heath missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Lykes  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
18:03   Lost ball turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
17:56   Shooting foul on Keith Stone  
17:56   Nik Popovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:56 +1 Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-40
17:35   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
17:21 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup, assist by Nik Popovic 26-40
17:05   Personal foul on Nik Popovic  
16:58 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron McGusty 26-43
16:41 +2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Derryck Thornton 28-43
16:17 +2 Isaiah Wong made dunk, assist by Chris Lykes 28-45
15:53   CJ Felder missed layup  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
15:46 +2 Steffon Mitchell made alley-oop shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 30-45
15:29   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
15:17   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
15:15   Personal foul on Kameron McGusty  
15:15   Commercial timeout called  
15:11   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
14:48   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
14:48   Rodney Miller Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:48 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-46
14:25   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
14:16   Derryck Thornton missed layup  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
14:15   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
14:15 +1 Nik Popovic made 1st of 2 free throws 31-46
14:15   Nik Popovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
14:00 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made floating jump shot 31-48
13:42   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
13:28 +2 Nik Popovic made hook shot, assist by Julian Rishwain 33-48
13:12 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot 33-51
12:42   Offensive foul on Nik Popovic  
12:42   Turnover on Nik Popovic  
12:22   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
12:05 +2 Kamari Williams made layup, assist by Nik Popovic 35-51
11:43   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:43 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 1st of 2 free throws 35-52
11:43 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-53
11:20 +2 Derryck Thornton made driving layup, assist by Nik Popovic 37-53
11:00   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
10:58   Anthony Walker missed dunk  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
10:45 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 40-53
10:18   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
10:12 +2 Anthony Walker made layup 40-55
10:06 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 42-55
10:06   Shooting foul on Chris Lykes  
10:06 +1 Derryck Thornton made free throw 43-55
9:52   Personal foul on Kamari Williams  
9:51 +2 Anthony Walker made dunk, assist by Harlond Beverly 43-57
9:32   Jay Heath missed layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
9:20 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 43-59
9:17   30-second timeout called  
9:17   Commercial timeout called  
9:03   Personal foul on Anthony Walker  
9:03   Jairus Hamilton missed free throw  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
8:54 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 43-62
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Harlond Beverly  
8:17   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
8:03   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
7:59   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
7:53 +2 Jay Heath made layup, assist by Nik Popovic 45-62
7:24   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Walker, stolen by Nik Popovic  
7:20   Personal foul on Anthony Walker  
7:20   Commercial timeout called  
7:20 +1 Jairus Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 46-62
7:20 +1 Jairus Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-62
7:13   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
7:13 +1 Isaiah Wong made 1st of 2 free throws 47-63
7:13 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-64
6:57 +2 Jay Heath made floating jump shot, assist by Nik Popovic 49-64
6:41   Offensive foul on Kameron McGusty  
6:41   Turnover on Kameron McGusty  
6:26   Traveling violation turnover on Nik Popovic  
6:13   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly  
5:58   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
5:34   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
5:32 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made tip-in 49-66
5:10   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
5:06   Bad pass turnover on Nik Popovic  
4:51   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
4:45 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 49-69
4:28   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
4:01   Personal foul on Kamari Williams  
4:01 +1 Isaiah Wong made 1st of 2 free throws 49-70
4:01 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-71
3:50   Shooting foul on Keith Stone  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +1 CJ Felder made 1st of 2 free throws 50-71
3:50   CJ Felder missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
