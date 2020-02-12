|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+3
|
Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic
|
0-3
|
19:21
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell made layup, assist by Derryck Thornton
|
2-3
|
19:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kameron McGusty
|
|
19:21
|
|
+1
|
Steffon Mitchell made free throw
|
3-3
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Chris Lykes made jump shot
|
3-5
|
18:43
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jairus Hamilton
|
6-5
|
18:22
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty missed jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
18:15
|
|
+2
|
Jairus Hamilton made finger-roll layup
|
8-5
|
17:59
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong missed jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by CJ Felder
|
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder made layup
|
10-5
|
17:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on CJ Felder
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:12
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-6
|
16:57
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boston College
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Stone
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Derryck Thornton
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Chris Lykes missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:08
|
|
+1
|
Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-7
|
15:53
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed layup
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jay Heath
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty missed jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Kamari Williams made reverse layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell
|
12-7
|
15:10
|
|
|
Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Keith Stone
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Kameron McGusty made layup, assist by Isaiah Wong
|
12-9
|
14:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jairus Hamilton, stolen by Dejan Vasiljevic
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed layup
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)
|
|
14:02
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic
|
12-12
|
13:32
|
|
|
Nik Popovic missed hook shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Dejan Vasiljevic
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell made layup
|
14-12
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Kameron McGusty made floating jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly
|
14-14
|
11:58
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wong
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Nik Popovic
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boston College
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:06
|
|
+1
|
Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-14
|
10:41
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly
|
15-17
|
10:24
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boston College
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly
|
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly made layup
|
15-19
|
10:06
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed layup
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Anthony Walker missed layup
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Miller Jr. made tip-in
|
15-21
|
9:26
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Derryck Thornton
|
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Lykes
|
15-23
|
9:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jay Heath
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Jay Heath
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong made fade-away jump shot
|
15-25
|
8:27
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed layup
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong
|
|
8:15
|
|
+3
|
Harlond Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong
|
15-28
|
7:56
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jay Heath
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Chris Lykes
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jay Heath
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Anthony Walker
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker made dunk, assist by Harlond Beverly
|
15-30
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Anthony Walker missed layup, blocked by Jay Heath
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Anthony Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:06
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-31
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder made layup, assist by Julian Rishwain
|
17-31
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Kameron McGusty made layup
|
17-33
|
5:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton
|
|
5:31
|
|
+1
|
Kameron McGusty made free throw
|
17-34
|
5:10
|
|
|
Kamari Williams missed jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty
|
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
Kameron McGusty made jump shot
|
17-36
|
4:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Walker
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Kamari Williams missed layup
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boston College
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed layup
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker made dunk, assist by Kameron McGusty
|
17-38
|
3:53
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Wong
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed layup
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Dejan Vasiljevic
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Wong
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Nik Popovic missed free throw
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Keith Stone
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Keith Stone
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Nik Popovic
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed layup
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kamari Williams
|
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Kamari Williams made dunk
|
19-38
|
1:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Harlond Beverly
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Harlond Beverly
|
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Julian Rishwain
|
21-38
|
52.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic
|
|
34.0
|
|
+2
|
Nik Popovic made hook shot
|
23-38
|
2.0
|
|
|
Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|