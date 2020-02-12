FLA
TEXAM

No Text

Nembhard scores 24 as Gators beat Aggies 78-61

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Florida coach Mike White raved about his team's performance on offense after the Gators routed Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

“We really moved the ball well," he said. “It was the best we've moved the ball all year. That's as well as we've played offensively all year."

Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points and Florida used a big run early in the second half to take control of the game and cruise to the 78-61 win.

Noah Locke added 21 points for the Gators (15-9, 7-4 Southeastern Conference), who bounced back from a close loss to Ole Miss in their last game.

“For us to come in here and score 78, obviously we did a lot well offensively," White said. “With this team we've struggled at times against really good defenses, especially on the road. So that's about as well as we've played."

Texas A&M (11-12, 5-6) cut its deficit to two points on a 3-pointer by Emanuel Miller early in the second half before the Gators used a 14-4 run to make it 53-41 with about 11 minutes to go. Keyontae Johnson scored six points during that span. The 6-foot-5 sophomore finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds - his second consecutive double-double - and a career-high six assists.

Texas A&M's only points in that stretch came on free throws as the Aggies went almost eight minutes without making a field goal.

“Their team is so good," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “They put stress on you in every possible way."

It was Miller who finally made A&M's next basket, but it didn't get the Aggies going and the Gators went on a 10-2 run after that to make it 63-45 with 7 1/2 minutes to go. Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann made 3-pointers to lead Florida in that run.

Locke made five 3-pointers for the Gators to give him at least one 3 in 22 straight games, which is tied for the 10th-longest streak in school history.

Miller had 19 points for the Aggies, who lost their second straight game and for the third time in four games.

Williams was disappointed that Florida got 14 offensive rebounds on 25 missed shots.

“That’s hard for any team to overcome," he said.

THE BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators showed flashes of solid play, especially in the second half when they took over the game, but they will need to limit their mistakes and turnovers as they continue SEC play. They had 14 turnovers on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M: The Aggies have to find a way to be more effective on offense and simply can't go minutes at a time without a basket if they hope to get on track.

BLACKSHEAR FACING BUZZ

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had eight points and three rebounds. Blackshear played for Williams at Virginia Tech last season before joining the Gators as a graduate transfer.

White said he asked Blackshear earlier in the week if he'd have any added emotion in facing his former coach and he told him he wasn't even thinking about that.

“He said: ‘we need a ‘W' I’m more concerned about how we’re playing and how I can help this team win,'" White said. “He’s a really really good kid ... and I don’t know where we’d be without him."

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Texas A&M hosts Georgia on Saturday.

----

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
FLA Gators 37
TEXAM Aggies 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas A&M  
19:33   Josh Nebo missed layup  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Florida  
19:31   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
19:25   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
19:13 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 0-2
18:47 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 3-2
18:17   Bad pass turnover on Josh Nebo  
18:08   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by Andre Gordon  
17:42   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Florida  
17:18 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 6-2
16:59 +2 Andre Gordon made jump shot 6-4
16:32   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
16:20   Josh Nebo missed layup  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
16:02   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
15:47 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quenton Jackson 6-7
15:19 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 9-7
14:59   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
14:38   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
14:19   Traveling violation turnover on Quenton Jackson  
14:13   Lost ball turnover on Ques Glover, stolen by Emanuel Miller  
14:13   Lost ball turnover on Ques Glover, stolen by Emanuel Miller  
14:11   Jay Jay Chandler missed layup  
14:09   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
14:05 +2 Emanuel Miller made layup 9-9
13:41   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
13:16 +3 Andre Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emanuel Miller 9-12
12:52   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
12:54   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
12:27   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
12:27 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 9-13
12:27 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
12:19   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
12:06   Shooting foul on Emanuel Miller  
12:06 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 10-14
12:06 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-14
11:51   Yavuz Gultekin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Offensive foul on Omar Payne  
11:37   Turnover on Omar Payne  
11:26   Traveling violation turnover on Jay Jay Chandler  
11:06   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
11:02   Omar Payne missed dunk  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
10:58   Shooting foul on Tre Mann  
10:58   Quenton Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:58 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-15
10:38 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 13-15
10:22   Bad pass turnover on Jay Jay Chandler, stolen by Andrew Nembhard  
10:16 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 15-15
9:47   Offensive foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
9:47   Turnover on Jay Jay Chandler  
9:30 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Locke 18-15
9:11   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
9:08   Flagrant foul on Omar Payne  
9:08   Jonathan Aku missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:08   Jonathan Aku missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
8:59 +3 Andre Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 18-18
8:40   Shooting foul on Jonathan Aku  
8:40 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
8:40 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
8:24   Traveling violation turnover on Savion Flagg  
8:17   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Nembhard  
8:03 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 20-20
7:45 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mann 23-20
7:20   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
7:20   Commercial timeout called  
7:15   Josh Nebo missed layup  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
7:08   Shooting foul on Jason Jitoboh  
7:08   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:08   Josh Nebo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:08   Josh Nebo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
6:59   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Florida  
6:38 +2 Noah Locke made jump shot 25-20
6:17 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot 25-23
5:51   Lost ball turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Wendell Mitchell  
5:47 +2 Quenton Jackson made layup 25-25
5:34 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 28-25
5:14 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 28-27
5:14   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
5:14   Josh Nebo missed free throw  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
4:56   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
4:30   Quenton Jackson missed layup, blocked by Jason Jitoboh  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
4:23   Keyontae Johnson missed dunk  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
3:58   Bad pass turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Noah Locke  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   Personal foul on Yavuz Gultekin  
3:41   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
3:41 +1 Jason Jitoboh made 1st of 2 free throws 29-27
3:41   Jason Jitoboh missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
3:27   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
3:03 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 32-27
2:37   Shooting foul on Jason Jitoboh  
2:37 +1 Josh Nebo made 1st of 2 free throws 32-28
2:37 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-29
2:11 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 35-29
1:55 +2 Quenton Jackson made layup 35-31
1:55 +2 Quenton Jackson made layup 35-31
1:55   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
1:55 +1 Quenton Jackson made free throw 35-32
1:28   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
1:24   Jason Jitoboh missed layup  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
1:20   Jason Jitoboh missed layup  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
1:17 +2 Jason Jitoboh made layup 37-32
1:08   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
59.0   Traveling violation turnover on Scottie Lewis  
32.0   Andre Gordon missed layup  
30.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
28.0 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 37-34
2.0   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FLA Gators 41
TEXAM Aggies 27

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson  
19:24   Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo  
19:17 +2 Noah Locke made jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 39-34
19:01   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
18:45   Offensive foul on Scottie Lewis  
18:45   Turnover on Scottie Lewis  
18:28 +3 Emanuel Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 39-37
17:57   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
17:51   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
17:46 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 41-37
17:25   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:16   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
16:58 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 43-37
16:26   Josh Nebo missed layup  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
16:24   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
16:24 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 43-38
16:24 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-39
16:16 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 45-39
15:48   Out of bounds turnover on Andre Gordon  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
15:28 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 47-39
15:11   Bad pass turnover on Emanuel Miller, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
15:05   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
14:56   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
14:54   Personal foul on Yavuz Gultekin  
14:47   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
14:24   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
14:24 +1 Jay Jay Chandler made 1st of 2 free throws 47-40
14:24 +1 Jay Jay Chandler made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-41
14:01 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup 49-41
13:25   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Noah Locke, stolen by Andre Gordon  
12:55   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
12:53   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
12:40   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
12:20   Quenton Jackson missed jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
11:57 +2 Noah Locke made jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 51-41
11:41   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
11:14 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 53-41
10:52 +2 Emanuel Miller made layup, assist by Josh Nebo 53-43
10:37   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
10:29 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 55-43
10:02 +2 Josh Nebo made jump shot, assist by Mark French 55-45
9:29   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
9:15 +3 Tre Mann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 58-45
8:35   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
8:35   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
8:31   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
8:23   Personal foul on Yavuz Gultekin  
8:23 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 59-45
8:23 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-45
8:02   Jumpball received by Texas A&M  
7:59   Quenton Jackson missed jump shot, blocked by Omar Payne  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
7:49   Omar Payne missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Nebo  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Tre Mann  
7:39 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot 63-45
6:48 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 65-47
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
7:17 +2 Savion Flagg made jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 63-47
6:48 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 65-47
6:33   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
6:28 +2 Emanuel Miller made layup 65-49
6:28   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
6:28 +1 Emanuel Miller made free throw 65-50
6:09   Offensive foul on Tre Mann  
6:09   Turnover on Tre Mann  
4:32   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
5:31 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 67-50
5:05   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell  
4:49 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 70-50
4:32   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
4:11   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
3:51   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 71-50
3:51 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-50
3:36 +2 Emanuel Miller made jump shot 72-52
3:04   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Florida  
3:02   Personal foul on Yavuz Gultekin  
3:02 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 73-52
3:02 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-52
2:52   Shooting foul on Omar Payne  
2:52 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 74-53
2:52 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-54
2:26 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 77-54
2:04 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emanuel Miller 77-57
1:51   Personal foul on Quenton Jackson  
1:51   Andrew Nembhard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:12 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 78-58
1:51 +1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-57
1:38   Emanuel Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
1:22   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
1:12   Personal foul on Jason Jitoboh  
1:12 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 78-58
1:12   Emanuel Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
1:02   Offensive foul on Jason Jitoboh  
1:02   Turnover on Jason Jitoboh  
53.0