SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Freshman guard Niven Hart scored a career-high 30 points, including 11 in overtime, as Fresno State defeated San Jose State 84-78 on Wednesday night.

Hart, whose previous career high was 29 points against Colorado State last week, came off the bench to hit 3 of 6 3-pointers, 10 of 19 shots overall and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Hart's three-point play with 1:16 to go in overtime gave the Spartans a 76-70 lead. After San Jose State's Seneca Knight hit a 3-pointer, Hart answered with one of his own to rebuild the six-point margin with 36 seconds left.

The last points of regulation came on a dunk by San Jose State guard Seneca Knight with 34 seconds left. He went on to score eight of the Spartans' 11 points in overtime and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Orlando Robinson had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Fresno State (9-16, 5-9 Mountain West Conference). Nate Grimes had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Kaison Hammonds had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (7-18, 3-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Richard Washington had 17 points and six rebounds.

Fresno State plays Utah State at home on Saturday. San Jose State plays at Air Force on Saturday.

1st Half
FRESNO Bulldogs 37
SJST Spartans 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Fresno State  
19:47   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
19:45   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
19:43   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
18:42   Shooting foul on New Williams  
18:42 +1 Richard Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
18:42 +1 Richard Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
18:21   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
18:13   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Seneca Knight  
18:00   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight  
17:46 +2 Jarred Hyder made driving layup 2-2
17:28   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
17:14   Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Kaison Hammonds  
17:08   Kaison Hammonds missed jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
17:03   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
16:59   Offensive foul on Jarred Hyder  
16:59   Turnover on Jarred Hyder  
16:43   Shooting foul on Nate Grimes  
16:43 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
16:43 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
16:26 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 5-4
16:01 +3 Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey 5-7
15:36 +2 Nate Grimes made layup 7-7
15:14   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
15:01   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
14:52   Personal foul on Seneca Knight  
14:52   Commercial timeout called  
14:38 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 10-7
14:14   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
14:13   Jumpball received by San Jose State  
14:03 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 10-10
13:34 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Grimes 13-10
13:18   Shooting foul on Jarred Hyder  
13:18   Zach Chappell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:18   Zach Chappell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
12:56   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
12:46 +2 Seneca Knight made turnaround jump shot 13-12
12:34   Anthony Holland missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
12:23   Seneca Knight missed running Jump Shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
12:08   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
11:50   Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Seneca Knight  
11:44   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
11:41   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:13   Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson  
11:02   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
10:46   Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
10:32   Ralph Agee missed hook shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
10:22   New Williams missed jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
10:14   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
9:55   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
9:42   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
9:31 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 16-12
9:04   Ralph Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
8:49 +2 Orlando Robinson made hook shot, assist by New Williams 18-12
8:28   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Anthony Holland  
8:22   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
8:14 +2 Orlando Robinson made jump shot 20-12
7:59   Shooting foul on New Williams  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:59 +1 Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws 20-13
7:59   Brae Ivey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
7:59   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
7:47   Personal foul on Omari Moore  
7:39   Nate Grimes missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
7:12   Omari Moore missed floating jump shot  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Omari Moore  
7:03   Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Orlando Robinson  
6:58 +2 Nate Grimes made layup, assist by New Williams 22-13
6:47   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
6:40 +2 Niven Hart made alley-oop shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 24-13
6:39   30-second timeout called  
6:10 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington 24-16
6:01   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Niven Hart  
5:59   Niven Hart missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
5:40   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Niven Hart  
5:33 +2 Niven Hart made dunk 26-16
5:19 +2 Zach Chappell made layup 26-18
5:06   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
5:03 +2 Nate Grimes made dunk 28-18
4:47 +2 Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Richard Washington 28-20
4:31 +2 Noah Blackwell made floating jump shot 30-20
4:19   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
4:10   New Williams missed running Jump Shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
4:08 +2 Nate Grimes made dunk 32-20
3:47   Personal foul on Anthony Holland  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:28 +2 Richard Washington made alley-oop shot, assist by Zach Chappell 32-22
3:05   Nate Grimes missed jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
2:57   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
2:50 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 32-25
2:48   30-second timeout called  
2:32   Bad pass turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Richard Washington  
2:26 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot 32-28
2:02   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
1:55   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
1:32   Traveling violation turnover on Niven Hart  
1:16 +2 Ralph Agee made hook shot 32-30
1:00 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 35-30
49.0   Zach Chappell missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
43.0 +2 Niven Hart made alley-oop shot, assist by New Williams 37-30
25.0   Ralph Agee missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson  
23.0   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
20.0   Traveling violation turnover on Richard Washington  
4.0   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FRESNO Bulldogs 30
SJST Spartans 37

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Kaison Hammonds  
19:33   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
19:19   Orlando Robinson missed hook shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
19:10 +2 Nate Grimes made dunk, assist by New Williams 39-30
18:57   Brae Ivey missed driving layup, blocked by Nate Grimes  
18:55   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
18:44   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
18:29   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Fresno State  
18:17 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup 41-30
18:07   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
18:07 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 41-31
18:07 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-32
17:56   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
17:37   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Seneca Knight  
17:10   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:56   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Jarred Hyder  
16:49   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Kaison Hammonds  
16:43   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
16:36   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:23 +2 Orlando Robinson made hook shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 43-32
16:07   Personal foul on Anthony Holland  
15:54   Personal foul on Noah Blackwell  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Seneca Knight missed running Jump Shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
15:23   Traveling violation turnover on Orlando Robinson  
15:08 +3 Ralph Agee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington 43-35
14:54   Orlando Robinson missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
14:51   New Williams missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee  
14:49   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
14:46   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
14:41   Personal foul on Kaison Hammonds  
14:33 +3 New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 46-35
14:15   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Trey Smith  
14:13   Personal foul on Anthony Holland  
14:08   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
14:01   Lost ball turnover on New Williams, stolen by Ralph Agee  
13:56 +3 Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington 46-38
13:26   Jarred Hyder missed jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
13:10   Personal foul on New Williams  
13:07   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Anthony Holland  
13:01 +2 Noah Blackwell made alley-oop shot, assist by New Williams 48-38
12:42   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Trey Smith  
12:30   Personal foul on Noah Blackwell  
12:21   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
12:13   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
12:00   Ralph Agee missed alley-oop shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
11:56 +2 Niven Hart made finger-roll layup 50-38
11:56   Shooting foul on Kaison Hammonds  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:56 +1 Niven Hart made free throw 51-38
11:33   Zach Chappell missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Niven Hart  
11:08   Niven Hart missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
11:04   Niven Hart missed floating jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
10:39 +2 Ralph Agee made dunk, assist by Zach Chappell 51-40
10:21   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Niven Hart  
10:17   Shooting foul on Richard Washington  
10:17   Niven Hart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:17 +1 Niven Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-40
10:07   Shooting foul on Nate Grimes  
10:07 +1 Kaison Hammonds made 1st of 2 free throws 52-41
10:07 +1 Kaison Hammonds made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-42
10:07   30-second timeout called  
10:07   Commercial timeout called  
9:56   Niven Hart missed jump shot, blocked by Ralph Agee  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Fresno State  
9:40 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot 55-42
9:24   Bad pass turnover on Richard Washington, stolen by Nate Grimes  
9:13   New Williams missed jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
9:12   Personal foul on Seneca Knight  
9:09 +2 Niven Hart made jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 57-42
8:55   Personal foul on New Williams  
8:55 +1 Richard Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 57-43
8:55 +1 Richard Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-44
8:45   Shooting foul on Ralph Agee  
8:45   Niven Hart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:45   Niven Hart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
8:40 +2 Anthony Holland made reverse layup, assist by Nate Grimes 59-44
8:27