20:00
Jumpball received by Fresno State
19:47
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:45
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
19:45
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
19:43
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
19:43
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:41
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
18:42
Shooting foul on New Williams
18:42
+1
Richard Washington made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
18:42
+1
Richard Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-2
18:21
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:19
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
18:13
Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:11
Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder
18:05
Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Seneca Knight
18:00
Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight
17:46
+2
Jarred Hyder made driving layup
2-2
17:28
Richard Washington missed jump shot
17:26
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
17:14
Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Kaison Hammonds
17:08
Kaison Hammonds missed jump shot
17:07
Offensive rebound by San Jose State
17:03
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
17:01
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
16:59
Offensive foul on Jarred Hyder
16:59
Turnover on Jarred Hyder
16:43
Shooting foul on Nate Grimes
16:43
+1
Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
2-3
16:43
+1
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-4
16:26
+3
New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson
5-4
16:01
+3
Kaison Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey
5-7
15:36
+2
Nate Grimes made layup
7-7
15:14
Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:12
Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
15:01
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:59
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
14:52
Personal foul on Seneca Knight
14:52
Commercial timeout called
14:38
+3
New Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
10-7
14:14
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:13
Offensive rebound by San Jose State
14:13
Jumpball received by San Jose State
14:03
+3
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight
10-10
13:34
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Grimes
13-10
13:18
Shooting foul on Jarred Hyder
13:18
Zach Chappell missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:18
Zach Chappell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:18
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
12:56
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:54
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
12:46
+2
Seneca Knight made turnaround jump shot
13-12
12:34
Anthony Holland missed jump shot
12:32
Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell
12:23
Seneca Knight missed running Jump Shot
12:21
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
12:08
Personal foul on Eduardo Lane
11:50
Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Seneca Knight
11:44
Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:42
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
11:41
Personal foul on Eduardo Lane
11:41
Commercial timeout called
11:13
Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson
11:02
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:00
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
10:46
Anthony Holland missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:44
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
10:32
Ralph Agee missed hook shot
10:30
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
10:22
New Williams missed jump shot
10:20
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
10:14
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:12
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
9:55
Orlando Robinson missed jump shot
9:53
Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee
9:42
Richard Washington missed jump shot
9:40
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
9:31
+3
Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson
16-12
9:04
Ralph Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:02
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
8:49
+2
Orlando Robinson made hook shot, assist by New Williams
18-12
8:28
Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Anthony Holland
8:22
Personal foul on Zach Chappell
8:14
+2
Orlando Robinson made jump shot
20-12
7:59
Shooting foul on New Williams
7:59
Commercial timeout called
7:59
+1
Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws
20-13
7:59
Brae Ivey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:59
Defensive rebound by Niven Hart
7:59
Personal foul on Brae Ivey
7:47
Personal foul on Omari Moore
7:39
Nate Grimes missed jump shot
7:37
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
7:12
Omari Moore missed floating jump shot
7:10
Offensive rebound by Omari Moore
7:03
Bad pass turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Orlando Robinson
6:58
+2
Nate Grimes made layup, assist by New Williams
22-13
6:47
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:45
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
6:40
+2
Niven Hart made alley-oop shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
24-13
6:39
30-second timeout called
6:10
+3
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richard Washington
24-16
6:01
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:59
Offensive rebound by Niven Hart
5:59
Niven Hart missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe
5:57
Offensive rebound by Fresno State
5:40
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:38
Offensive rebound by Niven Hart
5:33
+2
Niven Hart made dunk
26-16
5:19
+2
Zach Chappell made layup
26-18
5:06
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:04
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
5:03
+2
Nate Grimes made dunk
28-18
4:47
+2
Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Richard Washington
28-20
4:31
+2
Noah Blackwell made floating jump shot
30-20
4:19
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:17
Defensive rebound by New Williams
4:10
New Williams missed running Jump Shot
4:08
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
4:08
+2
Nate Grimes made dunk
32-20
3:47
Personal foul on Anthony Holland
3:47
Commercial timeout called
3:28
+2
Richard Washington made alley-oop shot, assist by Zach Chappell
32-22
3:05
Nate Grimes missed jump shot
3:03
Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell
2:57
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:55
Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight
2:50
+3
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight
32-25
2:48
30-second timeout called
2:32
Bad pass turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Richard Washington
2:26
+3
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot
32-28
|
2:02
|
|
|
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Niven Hart
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee made hook shot
|
32-30
|
1:00
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson
|
35-30
|
49.0
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
|
|
43.0
|
|
+2
|
Niven Hart made alley-oop shot, assist by New Williams
|
37-30
|
25.0
|
|
|
Ralph Agee missed layup, blocked by Orlando Robinson
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Richard Washington
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|