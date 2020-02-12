GMASON
Wilson carries George Mason over VCU 72-67

  AP
  Feb 12, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) AJ Wilson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to lead George Mason to a 72-67 win over VCU on Wednesday night.

Wilson's third block of the game moved him past George Evans to become George Mason's single-season blocks leader at 78.

Xavier Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds for George Mason (14-10, 3-8 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jordan Miller added 11 points, and Jamal Hartwell II had 10 points.

George Mason put the game away with a 16-0 run for a 58-41 lead midway through the second half.

De'Riante Jenkins had 16 points for the Rams (17-7, 7-4). Issac Vann added 13 points, and Nah'Shon Hyland had 11 points.

The Patriots leveled the season series against the Rams. VCU defeated George Mason 72-59 on Jan. 5. George Mason faces George Washington at home on Saturday. VCU matches up against Richmond on the road on Saturday.

2nd Half
GMASON Patriots 72
VCU Rams 67

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:36   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
19:32   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
19:22   Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
19:03   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
19:01   Out of bounds turnover on Corey Douglas  
18:51   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Oduro  
18:31   Marcus Evans missed layup, blocked by Jordan Miller  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
18:24   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Corey Douglas  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
18:19   Turnover on De'Riante Jenkins  
18:16   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by VCU  
17:59 +2 AJ Wilson made hook shot 32-33
17:43   Issac Vann missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
17:31 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 34-33
17:14   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
17:05   De'Riante Jenkins missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
16:47 +2 Jordan Miller made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 36-33
16:27   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
16:01   Personal foul on Marcus Evans  
15:46   Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
15:46 +1 Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
15:46 +1 Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
15:46 +1 Goanar Mar made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-33
15:28   Offensive foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
15:28   Turnover on De'Riante Jenkins  
15:03   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
14:54   Nah'Shon Hyland missed jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
14:32   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
14:24 +2 Mike'L Simms made layup, assist by Issac Vann 38-35
13:55 +2 Greg Calixte made layup, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 40-35
13:45   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
13:45 +1 Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws 40-36
13:45 +1 Issac Vann made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-37
13:37   Personal foul on Corey Douglas  
13:21   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
12:58   Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by KeShawn Curry  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
12:44   Josh Oduro missed layup  
12:42   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
12:39 +2 AJ Wilson made layup 42-37
12:25   KeShawn Curry missed layup  
12:24   Offensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
12:24   Shooting foul on Jordan Miller  
12:24 +1 KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 42-38
12:24 +1 KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-39
11:56   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nah'Shon Hyland  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield  
11:54   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:27 +2 Malik Crowfield made jump shot 42-41
10:56   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Vince Williams  
10:41   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
10:19 +3 AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 45-41
10:08   KeShawn Curry missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
9:50 +2 Greg Calixte made layup, assist by Javon Greene 47-41
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Vince Williams, stolen by Javon Greene  
9:21 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made layup 49-41
8:51   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Commercial timeout called  
9:01   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
8:51   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
8:32 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 52-41
8:16   Marcus Evans missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
7:49   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
7:41 +2 Josh Oduro made layup 54-41
7:33   Lost ball turnover on Mike'L Simms, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
7:28 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 56-41
6:49   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:09   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
7:00   Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by VCU  
6:51   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
6:32 +2 Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 58-41
6:15   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
6:15   Offensive rebound by VCU  
6:13   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
6:13 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 58-42
6:13   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Vince Williams  
6:08 +3 Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vince Williams 58-45
5:31   Shot clock violation turnover on George Mason  
5:20   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Evans  
5:09   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
5:01   Personal foul on Issac Vann  
4:49   Javon Greene missed jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
4:42   Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
4:37   Personal foul on Marcus Evans  
4:37 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 59-45
4:37   Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Vince Williams  
4:15   Shooting foul on Josh Oduro  
4:15 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 59-46
4:15   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:15   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
3:08   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
4:08   Commercial timeout called  
4:00   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
4:00 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 60-46
4:00 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-46
3:53 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk, assist by Vince Williams 61-48
3:26 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made jump shot 63-48
3:08 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 63-50
3:08   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
3:08   Marcus Santos-Silva missed free throw  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
2:41   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
2:41 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 64-50
2:41   Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
2:29 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 64-53
2:23   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Hartwell II, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
2:16 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 64-56
1:55 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 66-56
1:42   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
1:42 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland made 1st of 2 free throws 66-57
1:42 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-58
1:38   Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Vince Williams  
1:36 +2 Vince Williams made layup 66-60
51.0   Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:11   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by De'Riante Jenkins  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
1:06   Shot clock violation turnover on George Mason  
59.0   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
59.0 +1 Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws 66-61
59.0   Issac Vann missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
51.0   Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
51.0   Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
51.0 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-61
44.0 +3 De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 67-64
39.0   Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
39.0 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 68-64
39.0 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-64
30.0   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
28.0   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
28.0   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
28.0   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9.0   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Nah'Shon Hyland  
28.0   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
28.0   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
25.0   Personal foul on Vince Williams  
25.0 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 70-64
25.0 +1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-64
18.0 +3 Vince Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 71-67
15.0   Traveling violation turnover on Javon Greene  
11.0   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
9.0   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Nah'Shon Hyland  
5.0   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
1.0   Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
1.0   Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1.0 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-67

1st Half
GMASON Patriots -42
VCU Rams -34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by VCU  
19:47 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot, assist by Issac Vann 0-2
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Issac Vann  
19:06   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
19:04   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:56   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
18:50   Jumpball received by George Mason  
18:35   Offensive foul on AJ Wilson  
18:35   Turnover on AJ Wilson  
18:14   Corey Douglas missed hook shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
17:53 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 3-2
17:31 +2 De'Riante Jenkins made jump shot, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva 3-4
17:09   Jordan Miller missed layup  
17:07   Defensive rebound by VCU  
16:56   Offensive foul on Corey Douglas  
16:56   Turnover on Corey Douglas  
16:46   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Mike'L Simms  
16:29   Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
16:05 +2 Greg Calixte made layup, assist by AJ Wilson 5-4
16:05   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
16:05   Greg Calixte missed free throw  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
15:52 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk, assist by Marcus Evans 5-6
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   AJ Wilson missed layup  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
15:14   Shooting foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
15:14   Marcus Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:14 +1 Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-7
15:04   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Hartwell II, stolen by KeShawn Curry  
15:04   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
15:04 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
15:04 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
14:49 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Oduro 8-9
14:18 +2 KeShawn Curry made layup 8-11
13:56   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by VCU  
13:36   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
13:12 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 10-11
12:51   Traveling violation turnover on KeShawn Curry  
12:34 +2 Javon Greene made dunk 12-11
12:21   Turnover on VCU  
12:07 +3 Xavier Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 15-11
11:47   Nah'Shon Hyland missed jump shot, blocked by Greg Calixte  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
11:37   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
11:26   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
11:17 +2 Greg Calixte made dunk, assist by Jordan Miller 17-11
10:49   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
10:49   Commercial timeout called  
10:46   Marcus Evans missed jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
10:18   Offensive foul on Javon Greene  
10:18   Turnover on Javon Greene  
10:01   KeShawn Curry missed layup  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
9:45   Personal foul on Marcus Evans  
9:24   Shot clock violation turnover on George Mason  
9:03   Corey Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
8:51   Josh Oduro missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
8:49   Jumpball received by VCU  
8:24   Issac Vann missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
8:13   Shooting foul on Corey Douglas  
8:13 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-11
8:13 +1