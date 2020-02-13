HOU
Grimes scores 22, No. 20 Houston holds off USF 62-58

  • Feb 13, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Quentin Grimes to the rescue.

Grimes scored nine of his 22 points in the final 3:28 on Wednesday night, helping No. 20 Houston hold off South Florida 62-58 and remain alone atop the American Athletic Conference.

The sophomore guard made six straight free throws and also sank a 3-pointer that gave the first-place Cougars (20-5, 10-2) some breathing room down the stretch in the matchup between the top two defensive teams in the league.

''We're kind of who's going good and let them have it,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''Grimes has had his moments. He's been kind of up and down. He played pretty good against Wichita State the other day. He's had good games, but here recently his confidence is coming along.''

Fabian White Jr. scored 10 points for Houston, which led 45-34 before USF rallied to within 53-51. Grimes put the game away with help from DeJon Jarreau, who rebounded his own miss and scored for a 58-53 lead with 21 seconds to go.

''That's our game, every night,'' Sampson said of Jarreau's putback, one of just two baskets he made all night. ''We're not a good shooting team. We haven't been all year. I guess we're kind of used to it.''

The Cougars, coming off a 33-point blowout of Wichita State that gave them sole possession of first place in the league, outscored USF 17-2 on second-chance opportunities. They also went 11 for 12 from the foul line, including 10 for 10 after halftime.

''Unfortunately, second-chance points were the difference in the game,'' USF coach Brian Gregory said.

''Our first stop defense was really good, but either they made the shot or they figured out a way to keep the ball alive and come up with an offensive rebound,'' Gregory added. ''That's the next step for us as a team and as a program - to get to that point where you get that stop, you get that rebound, and then you go down on the other end and execute really well.''

Laquincy Rideau led USF (11-13, 4-7) with 21 points. David Collins scored 13, but missed four throws in the final minutes to hinder the bid for an upset.

The victory, combined with a 68-49 win over the Bulls at home on Jan. 26, gave Houston a sweep of the season series between the teams. USF fell to 0-30 against ranked opponents since last beating a Top 25 team in February 2012.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars have won eight of nine, with the lone setback during the stretch a two-point loss at Cincinnati on Feb. 1. They won Wednesday night without getting their usual production from Nate Hinton, who averages nearly 11 points and just over nine rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 guard was scoreless in eight first-half minutes and actually didn't attempt a shot until his 3-pointer put the Cougars up 43-32 with 12 minutes left. Hinton finished with 3 points on 1-for-3 shooting.

South Florida: The Bulls haven't beaten a ranked opponent since upsetting No. 19 Louisville 58-51 on Feb. 29, 2012. Wednesday's loss stopped a three-game winning streak they put together after losing at Houston last month.

MILESTONE

Houston's Kelvin Sampson moved past Alden Pasche as the third-winningest coach in school history behind Guy Lewis (592) and Pat Foster (142). He's 136-57 in six seasons with the Cougars, whose 80 victories over the past three seasons are the fourth most in the nation behind Gonzaga, Virginia and Duke. Pasche was 135-116 from 1946-56.

UP NEXT

Houston: At SMU on Saturday

South Florida: Hosts Tulsa on Saturday.

1st Half
HOU Cougars 31
SFLA Bulls 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:35   Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
19:10   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
18:44 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 3-0
18:17   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
18:15 +1 Madut Akec made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
18:15 +1 Madut Akec made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
17:50 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 5-2
17:25   David Collins missed layup  
17:23   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
17:18   David Collins missed jump shot, blocked by Fabian White Jr.  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
17:15   Jumpball received by South Florida  
17:15   Lost ball turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by David Collins  
17:08   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:53   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
16:52   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
16:34   Madut Akec missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
16:24   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
16:06   Fabian White Jr. missed hook shot  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
16:00 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Quentin Grimes 7-2
15:31   Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser  
15:31   Commercial timeout called  
15:31 +1 Madut Akec made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
15:31 +1 Madut Akec made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
15:05 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 10-4
14:36 +2 Rashun Williams made layup 10-6
14:30   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
14:22 +2 David Collins made layup 10-8
14:09   Justin Gorham missed jump shot  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
13:55 +2 Quentin Grimes made dunk 12-8
13:39   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Brown  
13:21   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
13:18   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
13:03   Out of bounds turnover on Antun Maricevic  
12:53 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 14-8
12:28 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot 14-10
12:14   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
11:53   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
11:45   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:18 +3 Justin Gorham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 17-10
10:56   Rashun Williams missed hook shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
10:37   Offensive foul on Brison Gresham  
10:37   Turnover on Brison Gresham  
10:25   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
10:25 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 17-11
10:25   David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:25   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
9:57   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
9:51   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
9:51 +1 Xavier Castaneda made 1st of 2 free throws 17-12
9:51   Xavier Castaneda missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
9:48   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
9:39   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
9:20   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
9:12   Lost ball turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
9:07   Shooting foul on Caleb Mills  
9:07 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 17-13
9:07   Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
8:44 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 19-13
8:21   Madut Akec missed layup  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
8:19   Personal foul on Antun Maricevic  
8:02   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
7:51   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 19-14
7:51   Michael Durr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
7:36   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
7:23   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
7:07 +3 Justin Gorham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 22-14
6:41   Offensive foul on David Collins  
6:41   Turnover on David Collins  
6:28 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Caleb Mills 24-14
6:07 +3 Madut Akec made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 24-17
5:41   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
5:34   Offensive foul on Caleb Mills  
5:34   Turnover on Caleb Mills  
5:20 +2 Laquincy Rideau made jump shot 24-19
5:00   Out of bounds turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
4:48   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
4:38   Quentin Grimes missed layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
4:30 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 24-21
4:25   30-second timeout called  
4:25   Commercial timeout called  
4:01   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
3:57   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
3:57 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
3:57 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
3:46   Quentin Grimes missed layup  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
3:31   David Collins missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
3:28   Personal foul on Michael Durr  
3:16 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 26-23
3:12   Official timeout called  
2:52   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
2:26   Personal foul on David Collins  
2:15   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
2:15 +1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 27-23
2:15   Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
1:57   Offensive foul on Rashun Williams  
1:57   Turnover on Rashun Williams  
1:41 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 29-23
1:33   30-second timeout called  
1:20 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rashun Williams 29-26
57.0   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
38.0 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot 31-26
4.0   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HOU Cougars 31
SFLA Bulls 32

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Offensive foul on Laquincy Rideau  
19:34   Turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
19:03   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
19:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:00   Lost ball turnover on Madut Akec, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
18:40   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Houston  
18:40   Shot clock violation turnover on Houston  
18:12   David Collins missed layup  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
18:10   Madut Akec missed layup  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
18:00   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:57   Offensive foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
17:57   Turnover on Chris Harris Jr.  
17:45   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:41 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup, assist by Michael Durr 31-28
17:10   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:01   Madut Akec missed dunk  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
16:58   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:40   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
16:23   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
16:15   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
16:15   Jumpball received by South Florida  
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by David Collins  
16:15   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Castaneda  
15:59 +2 Fabian White Jr. made hook shot 33-28
15:41 +2 David Collins made layup 33-30
15:16   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
15:16   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
15:00   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
14:51 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 36-30
14:28   Xavier Castaneda missed layup  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
14:26   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
14:16   Jumpball received by Houston  
14:16   Lost ball turnover on Rashun Williams, stolen by Nate Hinton  
14:05   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
14:05   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
13:47   Violation on Unknown  
13:45 +2 Antun Maricevic made jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 36-32
13:28 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 38-32
12:59   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
12:50 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 40-32
12:46   Commercial timeout called  
12:27   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
12:08 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 43-32
11:58   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Brison Gresham, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
11:26 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 43-34
10:56   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
10:34   Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Grimes  
10:24   Offensive foul on Michael Durr  
10:24   Turnover on Michael Durr  
10:04   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:51   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
9:51 +1 Marcus Sasser made 1st of 2 free throws 44-34
9:51 +1 Marcus Sasser made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-34
9:22 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Madut Akec 45-37
8:59   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
8:45   Shooting foul on Madut Akec  
8:45 +1 Marcus Sasser made 1st of 2 free throws 46-37
8:45 +1 Marcus Sasser made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-37
8:33   Xavier Castaneda missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
8:12   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
7:52   Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 47-38
7:52 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-39
7:33   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
7:07 +3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot 47-42
6:36   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
6:33   Chris Harris Jr. missed jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Houston  
6:30 +2 Marcus Sasser made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 49-42
6:11   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
6:11 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 49-43
6:11 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-44
5:50   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
5:42   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
5:24   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
4:54   Out of bounds turnover on Nate Hinton  
4:42 +2 David Collins made layup 49-46
4:33   30-second timeout called  
4:21 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot 51-46
3:56   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
3:56 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-48
3:38   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
3:28   Personal foul on Michael Durr  
3:28 +1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 52-48
3:28 +1 Quentin Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
3:06 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 53-51
2:38 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fabian White Jr. 56-51
2:02   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
2:02 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 56-52
2:02 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-53
1:43   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41