Doolittle, Manek lead Oklahoma past Iowa St. 90-61

  • Feb 13, 2020

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma could have been satisfied with its big win over West Virginia last week or looked ahead to visiting third-ranked Kansas on Saturday.

Instead, the Sooners focused squarely on Iowa State. Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points to help Oklahoma roll past the Cyclones 90-61 on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma followed up Saturday's victory over No. 13 West Virginia by avenging its loss at Iowa State a month earlier and falling a point short of its season-high point total.

Brady Manek scored 18 points and Alondes Williams scored all 14 of his points in the second half for the Sooners (16-8, 6-5 Big 12), who outscored the Cyclones 50-25 after the break.

''We knew going into the Kansas game, we couldn't look past this,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''We got beat at their (Iowa State's) place, so we spent a lot of energy in practice to make certain we didn't have a letdown.''

Iowa State announced Monday that point guard Tyrese Haliburton would miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left wrist. He averaged 15.2 points, a conference-leading 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. In their first game without their star, the Cyclones (10-14, 3-8) shot just 34.5% in the second half.

That's not what bothered Iowa State coach Steve Prohm.

''Just a horrendous defensive effort in the second (half), horrendous effort,'' Prohm said. ''We just got smacked.''

Terrence Lewis scored 17 points and Solomon Young added 12 for the Cyclones.

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to put the Sooners up 40-36 at the break.

''The last ten seconds of the first half was a total mishap,'' Prohm said. ''We just came out of a timeout. We had to guys run into each other and turn it over. If we just hold the ball were down one. They go down hit a 3three at the buzzer and we went from looking to lead to being down four.''

Doolittle scored 15 points in the first half. The Sooners scored the first six points of the second half, including two layups by Williams, to take a 10-point lead.

Williams drove the lane and threw down a hard one-handed dunk to put the Sooners up 60-51 with just over 12 minutes remaining.

Manek and Jamal Bieniemy made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Oklahoma a 68-53 lead with just under 10 minutes to play, and the Sooners stretched the lead from there.

Prohm refused to blame the result on Haliburton's absence.

''Losing Tyrese is not to change the outcome of the game if you're giving up up 90 points on the road,'' he said.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: An already difficult season was made even tougher with the news about Haliburton. The Cyclones were unable to build momentum from their home win over Kansas State on Saturday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are starting to look like a team that could make a run heading into the final stretch. Williams has scored in double figures four of his past six games after doing so just twice all season previously.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Sooners have won their past four home games in Norman by an average of 18 points per game, with each win coming by at least 10 points. Oklahoma is averaging 81 points per game during that stretch. Overall, the Sooners are 11-1 at home, including a win at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

NO REPEAT

Iowa State's Rasir Bolton scored 23 points in the first meeting between the teams. He had six in the rematch on 2-for-6 shooting.

HE SAID IT

Prohm on Manek making 4 of 5 3-pointers: ''Got to do better recognizing personnel on the floor. We lost Manek? How you lose Manek? He's a knock-down shooter, I have no idea. The best thing he does is make shots.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Visits No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks beat the Sooners 66-52 in Norman on Jan. 14, Oklahoma's last home loss. The Sooners have been competitive on the road lately, but haven't quite pulled off a win.

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 36
OKLA Sooners 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
19:37 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 0-3
19:21   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
19:04   Alondes Williams missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
18:51   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
18:25   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
18:23   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
18:20   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
18:05 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 2-3
17:52   Personal foul on Rasir Bolton  
17:49 +2 Brady Manek made layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 2-5
17:38   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
17:29   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
17:12   Solomon Young missed layup  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:59 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup 2-7
16:36   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:26   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
16:26 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 2-8
16:26 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-9
16:15   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
16:06   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
15:52 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Young 5-9
15:37   Austin Reaves missed layup  
15:35   Offensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
15:31   Austin Reaves missed layup  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
15:20   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
15:07 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot, assist by Alondes Williams 5-11
14:46   Personal foul on Brady Manek  
14:46   Commercial timeout called  
14:40 +2 George Conditt IV made layup, assist by Prentiss Nixon 7-11
14:24 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 7-13
14:12   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
14:06   Bad pass turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
13:49   Offensive foul on Tre Jackson  
13:49   Turnover on Tre Jackson  
13:39   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
13:27 +3 Terrence Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Griffin 10-13
13:13   Kur Kuath missed jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
13:04   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
12:33   Kristian Doolittle missed layup  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
12:20   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
12:05   Offensive foul on Kristian Doolittle  
12:05   Turnover on Kristian Doolittle  
11:55 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup, assist by Prentiss Nixon 12-13
11:37 +2 Austin Reaves made layup 12-15
11:06 +3 Caleb Grill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Conditt IV 15-15
10:51 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made layup 15-17
10:24 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot 18-17
10:06   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
10:00   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Brady Manek  
9:52 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 18-20
9:25   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Grill  
9:25   Commercial timeout called  
9:17   Shooting foul on Caleb Grill  
9:17 +1 De'Vion Harmon made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
9:17 +1 De'Vion Harmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-22
9:10   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
8:46   De'Vion Harmon missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
8:37 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 20-22
8:23 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 20-25
8:02   George Conditt IV missed hook shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
7:52 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 20-28
7:36 +2 Michael Jacobson made hook shot, assist by Solomon Young 22-28
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:36 +2 Michael Jacobson made hook shot, assist by Solomon Young 22-28
7:13   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
7:02   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Grill  
6:47   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
6:34   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon  
6:21   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
6:17 +2 Caleb Grill made layup, assist by Prentiss Nixon 24-28
6:04   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
5:55 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Prentiss Nixon 26-28
5:42   Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves  
5:23   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
5:13   Brady Manek missed layup  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
5:01   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
5:01 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 26-29
5:01 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-30
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Grill, stolen by Austin Reaves  
4:44   Personal foul on Caleb Grill  
4:44 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
4:44 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
4:30   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
4:12   Brady Manek missed hook shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
4:10   Personal foul on Victor Iwuakor  
3:44   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
3:27   Shooting foul on Alondes Williams  
3:27   Commercial timeout called  
3:27 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 27-32
3:27 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
3:06   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
3:06   De'Vion Harmon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:06 +1 De'Vion Harmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
2:41   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
2:36   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
2:36 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
2:36 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
2:25 +3 Terrence Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 31-35
2:01 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made layup 31-37
1:51   Solomon Young missed layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
1:38   Austin Reaves missed layup  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
1:11 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 33-37
56.0   Jamal Bieniemy missed layup  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
50.0 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot 36-37
47.0   30-second timeout called  
30.0   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
6.0   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon  
2.0 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 36-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 25
OKLA Sooners 50

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
19:29 +2 Alondes Williams made layup, assist by Brady Manek 36-42
19:18   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
19:06 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup 36-44
18:54   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jackson, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
18:41   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jackson, stolen by Alondes Williams  
18:05 +2 Alondes Williams made layup 36-46
18:05   30-second timeout called  
18:05   Commercial timeout called  
17:46 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 38-46
17:30 +3 Alondes Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brady Manek 38-49
17:18   Personal foul on Alondes Williams  
17:12 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 41-49
16:47   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
16:36 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup 41-51
16:25   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
16:05 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made layup, assist by Brady Manek 41-53
15:55   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
15:46   Jamal Bieniemy missed layup, blocked by Zion Griffin  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
15:20   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
15:11   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
14:51 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup 43-53
14:41   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
14:33   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
14:24 +2 Brady Manek made layup 43-55
14:06 +3 Terrence Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Conditt IV 46-55
13:45   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
13:45 +1 Alondes Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 46-56
13:45 +1 Alondes Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-57
13:34   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
13:34   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
13:26   Alondes Williams missed layup  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
13:17   Alondes Williams missed tip-in  
13:17   Offensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
13:17   Alondes Williams missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
13:08 +3 Caleb Grill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 49-57
13:08   Kristian Doolittle missed layup  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
12:45   Shooting foul on Zion Griffin  
12:45   Kristian Doolittle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:45 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-58
12:32 +2 Terrence Lewis made layup 51-58
12:16 +2 Alondes Williams made dunk 51-60
11:51   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
11:45   Personal foul on Terrence Lewis  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Alondes Williams missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
11:24   Caleb Grill missed jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
11:13   George Conditt IV missed hook shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
11:07 +2 Alondes Williams made layup 51-62
10:34 +2 George Conditt IV made jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 53-62
10:08 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 53-65
10:01   Lost ball turnover on Michael Jacobson, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
9:50 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 53-68
9:46   30-second timeout called  
9:21   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
9:13 +2 Victor Iwuakor made dunk, assist by Austin Reaves 53-70
8:39   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State  
8:25   Victor Iwuakor missed hook shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Caleb Grill  
8:12 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill 55-70
8:00   Shooting foul on Caleb Grill  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
8:00 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 55-71
8:00 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-72
7:41   Personal foul on Victor Iwuakor  
7:36   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Terrence Lewis  
7:27   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Jamal Bieniemy  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
7:25   Offensive foul on Kristian Doolittle  
7:25   Turnover on Kristian Doolittle  
7:05   Terrence Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
6:39 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 55-75
6:18   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
5:59 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 55-78
5:44 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 57-78
5:44   Shooting foul on Victor Iwuakor  
5:44   Solomon Young missed free throw  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
5:13   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
5:06 +2 De'Vion Harmon made layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 57-80
4:54   Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle  
4:37   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
4:35   Personal foul on Victor Iwuakor  
4:35 +1 George Conditt IV made 1st of 2 free throws 58-80
4:35 +1 George Conditt IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-80
4:06 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 59-83
3:46 +2 Terrence Lewis made jump shot 61-83
3:32   30-second timeout called  
3:32   Commercial timeout called  
3:19   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
3:17 +2 Brady Manek made layup 61-85
3:15   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13