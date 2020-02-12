KANSAS
WVU

No Text

No. 3 Kansas scores final 9 points, beats No. 14 WVU 58-49

  • Feb 12, 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Devon Dotson scored 15 points and No. 3 Kansas finished the game with a 9-0 run to beat No. 14 West Virginia 58-49 on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks (21-3, 10-1 Big 12) won for the ninth straight time and remain a game behind first-place Baylor.

Isaiah Moss had seven of his 13 points after halftime for Kansas.

West Virginia (18-6, 6-5) fell flat after leading by as many as nine points in each half and lost at home for the first time this season.

Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 14 points and nine rebounds, but he had just two points after halftime. Jordan McCabe tied a season high with 10 points.

West Virginia is stumbling after rising as high as No. 12 in the AP Top 25 last month. They've lost two straight with another big test coming up Saturday at No. 1 Baylor.

Several turnovers and poor shot choices by West Virginia allowed Kansas to forge ahead for good. The Mountaineers scored just one point and failed to hit a field goal over the final six minutes.

Moss made four free throws and a 3-pointer in the span of 1:10 to put Kansas ahead 54-49 with 4:42 remaining. Dotson hit four free throws in the final 2 minutes to complete the scoring.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks earned a hard-to-get win in Morgantown and have taken eight of the last nine meetings against the Mountaineers.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are in danger of losing a very high seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Last week, the NCAA penciled in West Virginia as a No. 2 seed.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Oklahoma on Saturday. The Jayhawks beat the Sooners 66-52 on Jan. 14 in Norman, Oklahoma.

West Virginia has its first matchup of the season with Baylor on Saturday in Waco, Texas. The Mountaineers have dropped three straight on the road.

1st Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 24
WVU Mountaineers 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
19:32   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Garrett  
19:20 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Derek Culver 0-2
18:52   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
18:24   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
18:08   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:03 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 2-2
17:54   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley  
17:37 +2 Christian Braun made layup, assist by Udoka Azubuike 4-2
17:16   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
17:13   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
16:55   3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
16:46   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
16:39   Jermaine Haley missed jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:33 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup 4-4
16:19 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 6-4
16:00 +2 Jordan McCabe made layup 6-6
15:48   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:12 +2 Udoka Azubuike made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 8-6
14:47 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 8-8
14:29 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 10-8
14:06 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup, assist by Derek Culver 10-10
14:07   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
14:07 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made free throw 10-11
13:49   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett  
13:29 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 10-13
13:16   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:58   Shooting foul on Devon Dotson  
12:58 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 10-14
12:58 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-15
12:43 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 12-15
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Logan Routt, stolen by Ochai Agbaji  
12:14 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 14-15
12:03   Jermaine Haley missed jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
11:50   Lost ball turnover on David McCormack, stolen by Miles McBride  
11:21   Logan Routt missed layup, blocked by David McCormack  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
11:19   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:13   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
10:58 +3 Miles McBride made 3-pt. jump shot 14-18
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Tristan Enaruna  
10:26 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 14-20
10:25   30-second timeout called  
10:08   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Miles McBride  
9:55   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
9:39   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
9:26   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
9:11 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 17-20
8:40   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
8:31   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
8:29   Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike  
8:17   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Brandon Knapper  
8:09   Brandon Knapper missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
8:00   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Derek Culver  
7:49   Brandon Knapper missed layup  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
7:37   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:37 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 18-20
7:37 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
7:20   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
7:12   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knapper  
7:05   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
6:50   Brandon Knapper missed jump shot  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
6:41 +3 Chase Harler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 19-23
6:20   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
5:53   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Haley  
5:33 +2 David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Ochai Agbaji 21-23
5:14 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk, assist by Chase Harler 21-25
4:57   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:50   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
4:27   30-second timeout called  
4:27   Commercial timeout called  
4:22   Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:02   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
3:48   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
3:35   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Chase Harler  
3:33   Personal foul on David McCormack  
3:08   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Devon Dotson  
2:57   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
2:37   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
2:37 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
2:37 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
2:27   Offensive foul on David McCormack  
2:27   Turnover on David McCormack  
2:11   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
1:54   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
1:41   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
1:30   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
1:28   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:29   Tristan Enaruna missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:29   Tristan Enaruna missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
1:02 +3 Jordan McCabe made 3-pt. jump shot 21-30
46.0 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 23-30
37.0   Bad pass turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by Isaiah Moss  
28.0   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
26.0   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
25.0   Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
25.0 +1 Ochai Agbaji made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
25.0   30-second timeout called  
25.0   Ochai Agbaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
3.0   Traveling violation turnover on Derek Culver  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 34
WVU Mountaineers 19

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
19:29 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 26-30
19:00   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
18:49 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 28-30
18:25   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
18:10 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 30-30
17:41 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot 30-32
17:24   Devon Dotson missed layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
17:02 +2 Jordan McCabe made jump shot 30-34
16:48   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
16:26   Derek Culver missed layup  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:20 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup 30-36
16:05   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
16:05 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 31-36
16:05 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-36
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
15:27   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
15:09 +3 Jordan McCabe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derek Culver 32-39
14:58   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
14:50   Jumpball received by Kansas  
14:50   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
14:34   Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
14:23   Jermaine Haley missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
13:59   Offensive foul on Marcus Garrett  
13:59   Turnover on Marcus Garrett  
13:31 +2 Miles McBride made jump shot 32-41
13:28   30-second timeout called  
13:28   Commercial timeout called  
13:10   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:59 +2 Marcus Garrett made jump shot 34-41
12:36   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
12:25   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Haley  
12:14 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 36-41
11:46   Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
11:14 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup, assist by Derek Culver 36-43
10:53   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
10:45   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
10:21   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
10:11   Shooting foul on Chase Harler  
10:11   Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:11 +1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
9:51   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
9:49   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
9:49   Jermaine Haley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:49 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-44
9:35   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
9:27 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 40-44
9:03 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 40-46
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Derek Culver  
8:46   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
8:34   Jordan McCabe missed jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
8:28   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
8:22 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 43-46
8:04   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
7:53   Lost ball turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by Devon Dotson  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:31   Isaiah Moss missed jump shot  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
7:15 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 45-46
6:58   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
6:52   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
6:28   Lost ball turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
6:22   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by Miles McBride  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
6:11   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
5:59 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 45-48
5:48 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 47-48
5:26   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
5:22   Shooting foul on Jordan McCabe  
5:22 +1 Isaiah Moss made 1st of 2 free throws 48-48
5:22 +1 Isaiah Moss made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-48
5:07   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
5:07 +1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 49-49
5:07   Jermaine Haley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
4:53 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 52-49
4:33   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Isaiah Moss  
4:32   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:32 +1 Isaiah Moss made 1st of 2 free throws 53-49
4:32 +1 Isaiah Moss made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-49
4:21   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knapper, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
3:58   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knapper  
3:50   Brandon Knapper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
3:42   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
3:42   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed tip-in  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
3:38   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
3:38   Commercial timeout called  
3:15   Isaiah Moss missed jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
2:57   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Moss, stolen by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
2:04   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Udoka Azubuike  
1:53   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
1:53 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 55-49
1:53 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-49
1:43