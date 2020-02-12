|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Kansas
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Garrett
|
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Derek Culver
|
0-2
|
18:52
|
|
|
Udoka Azubuike missed layup
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Garrett made layup
|
2-2
|
17:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley
|
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Christian Braun made layup, assist by Udoka Azubuike
|
4-2
|
17:16
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Derek Culver
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made layup
|
4-4
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Devon Dotson made layup
|
6-4
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Jordan McCabe made layup
|
6-6
|
15:48
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett missed layup
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Udoka Azubuike made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Garrett
|
8-6
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley
|
8-8
|
14:29
|
|
+2
|
Ochai Agbaji made layup
|
10-8
|
14:06
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup, assist by Derek Culver
|
10-10
|
14:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike
|
|
14:07
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. made free throw
|
10-11
|
13:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett
|
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk, assist by Gabe Osabuohien
|
10-13
|
13:16
|
|
|
Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Devon Dotson
|
|
12:58
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-14
|
12:58
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-15
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Devon Dotson made layup
|
12-15
|
12:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Logan Routt, stolen by Ochai Agbaji
|
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Ochai Agbaji made layup
|
14-15
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David McCormack, stolen by Miles McBride
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Logan Routt missed layup, blocked by David McCormack
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Logan Routt
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
10:58
|
|
+3
|
Miles McBride made 3-pt. jump shot
|
14-18
|
10:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tristan Enaruna
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver made jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien
|
14-20
|
10:25
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Miles McBride
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien missed layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Miles McBride missed jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
|
|
9:11
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson
|
17-20
|
8:40
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Devon Dotson missed jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles McBride
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Knapper
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Brandon Knapper missed jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David McCormack
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Derek Culver
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Brandon Knapper missed layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-20
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-20
|
7:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by Marcus Garrett
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett missed layup
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Knapper
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Brandon Knapper missed jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
6:41
|
|
+3
|
Chase Harler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley
|
19-23
|
6:20
|
|
|
Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Haley
|
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Ochai Agbaji
|
21-23
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk, assist by Chase Harler
|
21-25
|
4:57
|
|
|
Devon Dotson missed jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Taz Sherman missed jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kansas
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed hook shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan McCabe
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Harler
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on David McCormack
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Devon Dotson
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David McCormack
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-26
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-27
|
2:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on David McCormack
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Turnover on David McCormack
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett missed layup
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
1:02
|
|
+3
|
Jordan McCabe made 3-pt. jump shot
|
21-30
|
46.0
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Garrett made layup
|
23-30
|
37.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by Isaiah Moss
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
25.0
|
|
+1
|
Ochai Agbaji made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-30
|
25.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Derek Culver
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|