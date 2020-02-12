MARQET
NOVA

Gillespie leads No. 15 Villanova past No. 18 Marquette

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) On a night Villanova retired the jersey of one of its greatest point guards, its current point guard came through in the clutch.

Collin Gillespie had 14 points and hit a pivotal 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Villanova held on for a 72-71 victory over No. 18 Marquette on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Gillespie added five rebounds and four assists, but his shot taken just a few feet from where former Wildcats standout Ryan Arcidiacono was sitting was his biggest play of the night.

''I just try to be a leader and lead by example,'' Gillespie said.

The Golden Eagles had trimmed Villanova's 18-point second-half lead to five points with 3:58 left before Villanova scored the next five, capped by Gillespie's 3, to take a 10-point lead and get some needed breathing room.

''Collin runs the show,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ''He finds people and he had a huge shot, too.''

Jermaine Samuels added 14 points for Villanova (18-6, 8-4 Big East). The Wildcats had surrendered an average of 75 points in defeats to Creighton, Butler and Seton Hall - all teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Villanova, which pulled into a second-place tie with Creighton in the Big East, avoided losing four in a row for the first time since Feb. 15-25, 2012.

Markus Howard scored 24 points for Marquette (17-7, 7-5), which had won three straight and six of seven. Howard, the country's leading scorer who entered averaging 27.4 points per game, became the Big East's all-time leading scorer in league games with 1,408 points.

''You can't spot anybody an 18-point lead and think you're going to win,'' Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said.

The Wildcats led by as many as 15 points in the first half and came out strong to open the second half. Villanova scored the first nine points after the break, five of which came from the free-throw line, to lead 47-29 with 16:27 remaining. Marquette continued a pattern from the opening 20 minutes by missing its first six shots after the break.

Villanova went ahead 49-31 on Samuels' two free throws with 15:52 to play.

Wojciechowski went to his bench, and the Golden Eagles slowly cut into the Villanova advantage.

Even after Gillespie's 3, Marquette wasn't quite done. Howard's 3 with 43 seconds left pulled the Golden Eagles within 71-68. After Saddiq Bey missed, Villanova intentionally fouled Howard. He missed the first and then failed to hit the rim while trying to miss the second, giving the ball to Villanova. Robinson-Earl then made the second of two free throws with 4 seconds left before Howard drained a 3 at the buzzer.

''They played together and competed together,'' Wojciechowski said of the reserves he called on in the second half. ''They gave us a chance to win a game we had no business winning.''

BIG EAST'S BEST

Howard passed Syracuse's Lawrence Moten (1,405 points) for the scoring record in Big East play.

''Markus has had a historical career,'' Wojciechowski said. ''But I can tell you he's not in the locker room right now thinking at all about those records. When his career is over - hopefully that's a long way down the road - he'll be able to take in the history that he's created at Marquette and in the Big East Conference.''

ARCIDIACONO CEREMONY

Villanova retired the No. 15 jersey of Arcidiacono, who was part of 117 wins during his four-year career, which culminated with the 2016 national championship. Arcidiacono had the assist on Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent Villanova to a 77-74 win over North Carolina for the title.

''I got a little emotional,'' said Arcidiacono, who is in his third season playing for the Chicago Bulls. ''It means the world to me. The NBA is awesome but there's something special about being a student-athlete, playing in front of your friends and family every single game on campus in front of a raucous crowd.''

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have a rare weekend off before returning to action next Tuesday at home against Creighton. Marquette can gain some momentum for the postseason by playing three of the next four at home before finishing the regular season on the road at DePaul and St. John's.

Villanova: The Wildcats take a break from Big East action to wrap up the Philadelphia Big 5 portion of their schedule on Sunday at Temple. Villanova already has defeated its first three Big 5 opponents: La Salle, 83-72 on Dec. 1; Penn, 80-69 on Dec. 4; and Saint Joseph's, 78-66 on Dec. 7. Villanova has won six straight against Temple.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts Creighton on Tuesday.

Villanova: At Temple on Saturday.

1st Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 29
NOVA Wildcats 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Marquette  
19:40 +2 Koby McEwen made layup 2-0
19:22   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:15 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made tip-in 2-2
18:55   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
18:43   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
18:33 +2 Markus Howard made driving layup 4-2
18:34   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
18:34 +1 Markus Howard made free throw 5-2
18:24   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
18:11   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
17:55   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
17:47 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 5-5
17:32   Koby McEwen missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:18 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 5-8
16:55   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
16:45   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
16:35   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
16:18   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
16:11   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
16:03 +2 Theo John made dunk 7-8
15:51 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 7-11
15:29   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
15:18   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Markus Howard  
15:12   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:45 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 7-14
14:26   Offensive foul on Theo John  
14:26   Turnover on Theo John  
14:26   Commercial timeout called  
14:17   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:14   Personal foul on Greg Elliott  
14:12   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
14:04   Markus Howard missed layup  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
13:53   Jamal Cain missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:38 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 7-17
13:15   Jamal Cain missed layup, blocked by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
13:06   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
12:59   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:40   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
12:30   Jumpball received by Villanova  
12:30   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Justin Moore  
12:21 +2 Justin Moore made layup 7-19
11:55   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55 +1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 8-19
11:55 +1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-19
11:43   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
11:35   Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
11:32   Offensive foul on Theo John  
11:32   Turnover on Theo John  
11:15 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 9-22
10:43 +2 Koby McEwen made layup 11-22
10:16   Traveling violation turnover on Collin Gillespie  
9:55   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
9:51 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 11-24
9:51   Shooting foul on Sacar Anim  
9:51   Saddiq Bey missed free throw  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
9:38 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 13-24
9:38   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
9:38   Sacar Anim missed free throw  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:18   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
9:18   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:18 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-25
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Bailey, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
8:52   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
8:39   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
8:30   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:14   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:03 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 13-28
8:02   30-second timeout called  
8:02   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Jayce Johnson  
7:09   Brandon Slater missed layup  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
6:45 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 16-28
6:24   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Jamal Cain  
6:15   Jamal Cain missed dunk, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:05   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Koby McEwen  
6:00 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 19-28
5:59   30-second timeout called  
5:51 +2 Cole Swider made layup 19-30
5:39 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 21-30
5:18   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
5:08   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
5:00 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 21-32
4:34   Traveling violation turnover on Markus Howard  
4:21 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 21-34
3:55 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 24-34
3:34 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 24-36
3:12 +2 Markus Howard made driving layup 26-36
2:51 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 26-38
2:30   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
2:08   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Jayce Johnson  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
2:03   Commercial timeout called  
1:43 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Bailey 29-38
1:22   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
1:04   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
54.0   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
43.0   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8.0   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
2.0   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 42
NOVA Wildcats 34

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Koby McEwen missed layup, blocked by Cole Swider  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
19:24 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 29-40
19:09   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
18:52 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 29-42
18:52   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
18:52 +1 Jermaine Samuels made free throw 29-43
18:24   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:08   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
17:51   Cole Swider missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Cole Swider  
17:44   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
17:33   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
17:13   Shooting foul on Theo John  
17:13 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 29-44
17:13 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-45
16:59   Sacar Anim missed layup  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
16:31   Brandon Slater missed layup  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
16:27   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
16:27 +1 Brandon Slater made 1st of 2 free throws 29-46
16:27 +1 Brandon Slater made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-47
16:12   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
16:12 +1 Jamal Cain made 1st of 2 free throws 30-47
16:12 +1 Jamal Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-47
15:52   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:52 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 31-48
15:52 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-49
15:27 +2 Greg Elliott made layup, assist by Koby McEwen 33-49
15:01   Brandon Slater missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
14:50   Koby McEwen missed layup  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:21   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Greg Elliott  
14:19   Lost ball turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:17   30-second timeout called  
14:17   Commercial timeout called  
14:10   Cole Swider missed layup  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
13:46 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence 36-49
13:28   Personal foul on Koby McEwen  
13:10 +2 Cole Swider made jump shot 36-51
13:00 +2 Jayce Johnson made layup, assist by Greg Elliott 38-51
12:58   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:58   Jayce Johnson missed free throw  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
12:43   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
12:36 +2 Koby McEwen made layup 40-51
12:36   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
12:36 +1 Koby McEwen made free throw 41-51
12:25 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 41-53
11:55   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:37   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
11:35   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:18   Theo John missed layup  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
11:07   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
10:53 +2 Sacar Anim made driving layup 43-53
10:29   Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey  
10:29   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:29 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-54
10:18   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
10:05   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:57 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 43-57
9:36   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
9:25   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
9:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Marquette  
9:00   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
8:48 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 46-57
8:17 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 46-59
8:01   Shooting foul on Cole Swider  
8:01 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 47-59
8:01 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-59
7:43   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:36 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 48-61
7:27   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:24 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Theo John 51-61
7:02   Justin Moore missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
6:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova  
6:34   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
6:28   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
6:14   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
6:07   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
6:01   Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
5:52 +2 Jamal Cain made dunk 53-61
5:31 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 53-63
5:14   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels