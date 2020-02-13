MICH
NWEST

No Text

Michigan rolls past Northwestern in Howard's 'homecoming'

  • AP
  • Feb 13, 2020

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Juwan Howard noticed the sea of maize and blue as he scanned the crowd during the national anthem. He had friends and relatives behind the bench, and former teammate Dikembe Mutombo was on hand, too.

It was quite a night for Howard, particularly with Michigan picking up a victory.

Eli Brooks scored 18 points, Isaiah Livers added 17 more, and Michigan its coach the win in his homecoming-of-sorts, beating Northwestern 79-54 on Wednesday night.

''Something about Chicago air,'' he said. ''I love Chicago air. This is where I grew up. Once I got off the plane, I smelled it. I was like, `Ahh, ahh. I'm home.'''

Howard is from the city's South Side. And his first game coaching the Wolverines (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten) in the Chicago area turned into a rather lopsided affair.

Michigan took control in the first half, withstood a minor push in the second and came away with a rather easy victory.

Brooks nailed four 3-pointers, including a momentum stopper after Northwestern cut a 23-point lead in the second half to 12. Livers played 30 minutes and made all seven free throws in his second game back after missing nine of 10 with a groin injury. And Michigan won for the fourth time in five games since losing four straight.

''I hate to say it,'' Livers said. ''It's always that Michigan tradition - Michigan being that second-half-of-a-season team. I hate it. But right now, I have to love it because it's definitely gonna help us make our run through the Big Ten Tournament and try to punch that ticket to March Madness.''

The Wolverines' Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske also picked up their 104th career victories to tie a program record shared by Glen Rice (1986-89), J.P. Oosterbann (1986-89), Mark Hughes (1986-89) and Jordan Morgan (2011-14).

Last-place Northwestern (6-17, 1-12) dropped its eighth in a row and lost for the 13th time in 14 games. Jared Jones (12 points) and Miller Kopp (10) were the only players in double figures for the Wildcats, who shot 32 percent and made 5 of 21 3-pointers.

''I thought we looked a little bit tired tonight, and give them credit,'' coach Chris Collins said. ''I thought they were fast to the ball, they were pushing the ball and giving us a hard time in transition. They've got guys who've won a lot of games. Livers, Teske, Simpson, Brooks, those guys have won Big Tens. They've gone deep in the NCAA tournament. Their experience really showed tonight.''

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Near the bottom of the Big Ten after an impressive non-conference start, the Wolverines hope to make a push down the stretch. They made it look easy against Northwestern once they found their rhythm.

Northwestern: The Wildcats came into the game last in the Big Ten in scoring and among the worst in field-goal percentage. They did nothing to boost those numbers.

TAKING CONTROL

Michigan shook off a slow start to grab a 38-23 halftime lead, with Brooks and Livers each scoring nine and Austin Davis adding seven points down low.

The Wolverines missed their first 11 shots before Brooks nailed a 3, and they started to take control midway through the half. They trailed by seven before Brooks and Franz Wagner connected from beyond the arc to give them their first lead at 16-13. And Michigan simply pulled away from there.

That the shots started falling wasn't a big surprise to Howard. He thought the open looks the Wolverines were getting would go down as long as they kept their concentration on defense.

''It's a 40-minute game,'' Howard said. ''Stay locked in, stay the process.''

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines will look to stay on a roll when they host Indiana on Sunday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats are eyeing another difficult matchup when they visit No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.

1st Half
MICH Wolverines 38
NWEST Wildcats 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan  
19:42   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
19:27 +2 Pat Spencer made fade-away jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 0-2
19:14   Franz Wagner missed layup  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
19:11   Jon Teske missed layup  
19:10   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
19:09   Jon Teske missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:40   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
18:26   Franz Wagner missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:00   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
17:50   Jon Teske missed layup  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
17:31   Lost ball turnover on Robbie Beran, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
17:25   Eli Brooks missed layup  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
17:09   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
16:53   Jon Teske missed dunk  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
16:36 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 0-4
16:18   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
15:55   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
15:36   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
15:12   Offensive foul on Ryan Young  
15:12   Turnover on Ryan Young  
15:03   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
14:51 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Teske 3-4
14:31 +2 Jared Jones made jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 3-6
14:07   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot, blocked by Jared Jones  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
14:05   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
13:55   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
13:55 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 3 free throws 3-7
13:55 +1 Miller Kopp made 2nd of 3 free throws 3-8
13:55 +1 Miller Kopp made 3rd of 3 free throws 3-9
13:44 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 6-9
13:29   Shooting foul on Zavier Simpson  
13:29 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
13:29 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
13:21   Offensive foul on Austin Davis  
13:21   Turnover on Austin Davis  
13:07 +2 Jared Jones made running Jump Shot, assist by Boo Buie 6-13
12:56   Offensive foul on Zavier Simpson  
12:56   Turnover on Zavier Simpson  
12:45   Offensive foul on Pete Nance  
12:45   Turnover on Pete Nance  
12:26   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
12:26 +1 Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws 7-13
12:26 +1 Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-13
12:16   Boo Buie missed layup  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
12:14   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
11:55 +2 Austin Davis made driving dunk, assist by Isaiah Livers 10-13
11:39   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
11:31 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David DeJulius 13-13
11:06   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:57 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David DeJulius 16-13
10:56   30-second timeout called  
10:56   Commercial timeout called  
10:32 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 16-15
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Franz Wagner  
9:57   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
9:37 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made layup, assist by David DeJulius 18-15
9:13   Ryan Young missed layup  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
9:03   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
8:52   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
8:23 +2 Austin Davis made layup 20-15
8:08 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 20-18
7:41 +2 Austin Davis made layup 22-18
7:23   Pat Spencer missed layup  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
7:08   Shooting foul on Ryan Young  
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
7:08 +1 Austin Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 23-18
7:08   Austin Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
6:53   Jared Jones missed layup  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
6:45   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Adrien Nunez  
6:43   Out of bounds turnover on Austin Davis  
6:31   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
5:57 +3 David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot 26-18
5:29   Offensive foul on Jared Jones  
5:29   Turnover on Jared Jones  
5:06 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made jump shot 28-18
4:44   Personal foul on Adrien Nunez  
4:41   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
4:26 +2 Isaiah Livers made jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 30-18
4:02   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
3:42   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
3:29   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
3:25   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:25 +1 Adrien Nunez made 1st of 2 free throws 31-18
3:25   Adrien Nunez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
3:01   Traveling violation turnover on Pete Nance  
2:42 +2 Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Franz Wagner 33-18
2:21 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 33-20
1:56   Jon Teske missed hook shot, blocked by Pete Nance  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
1:40   Ryan Greer missed jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
1:27   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
1:27 +1 Isaiah Livers made 1st of 3 free throws 34-20
1:27 +1 Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-20
1:27 +1 Isaiah Livers made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-20
58.0 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 36-23
38.0 +2 Isaiah Livers made reverse layup, assist by Jon Teske 38-23
5.0   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
1.0   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICH Wolverines 41
NWEST Wildcats 31

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
19:31   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
19:28   Jon Teske missed layup  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
19:21   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
19:21 +1 Boo Buie made 1st of 2 free throws 38-24
19:21 +1 Boo Buie made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-25
19:06 +2 Isaiah Livers made floating jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 40-25
18:53   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
18:43   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:29   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
18:09 +2 Jon Teske made dunk, assist by Eli Brooks 42-25
17:52   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Franz Wagner  
17:50 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup, assist by Franz Wagner 44-25
17:49   30-second timeout called  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Miller Kopp, stolen by Franz Wagner  
17:08   Franz Wagner missed layup  
17:06   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
17:04   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Turner  
16:51   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
16:33   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
16:28 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 46-25
16:28   Personal foul on Miller Kopp  
16:28   Franz Wagner missed free throw  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
16:14   Pete Nance missed hook shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
16:04 +2 Jon Teske made layup, assist by Franz Wagner 48-25
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
15:34   Personal foul on Isaiah Livers  
15:34   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
15:24   Offensive foul on Jon Teske  
15:24   Turnover on Jon Teske  
15:14   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Turner  
14:46   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
14:39 +2 Jared Jones made layup, assist by Boo Buie 48-27
14:29   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
14:29 +1 Eli Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 49-27
14:29 +1 Eli Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-27
14:10   Ryan Young missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Livers  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
13:58   Isaiah Livers missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
13:45 +2 A.J. Turner made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 50-29
13:34   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
13:23   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
13:15 +2 Isaiah Livers made dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 52-29
12:50 +2 Boo Buie made layup, assist by Miller Kopp 52-31
12:50   Shooting foul on Zavier Simpson  
12:50 +1 Boo Buie made free throw 52-32
12:29   Bad pass turnover on Franz Wagner  
12:13   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
12:07 +2 Ryan Young made layup 52-34
11:45 +2 Zavier Simpson made jump shot 54-34
11:27   Shooting foul on Austin Davis  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   A.J. Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:27 +1 A.J. Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-35
11:11 +2 Austin Davis made layup, assist by David DeJulius 56-35
10:54 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 56-38
10:33   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
10:26   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:09   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
9:51   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
9:49   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
9:44   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
9:15 +2 Eli Brooks made floating jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 58-38
8:57 +2 Miller Kopp made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 58-40
8:44   David DeJulius missed layup, blocked by A.J. Turner  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
8:35   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
8:10 +2 Jared Jones made jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 58-42
7:44   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
7:34 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 58-45
7:35   30-second timeout called  
7:21   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
7:02   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
6:58   Shooting foul on Eli Brooks  
7:00 +1 Robbie Beran made free throw 58-46
7:00   Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
6:41 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 61-46
6:20 +2 Jared Jones made dunk, assist by Miller Kopp 61-48
6:06   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks  
5:45   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
5:38   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
5:38 +1 Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws 62-48
5:38 +1 Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-48
5:24   Miller Kopp missed layup, blocked by Franz Wagner  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
5:21   Jared Jones missed layup  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
5:14 +2 Isaiah Livers made dunk, assist by David DeJulius 65-48
5:10   Traveling violation turnover on Boo Buie  
4:50   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
4:27   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25