NEVADA
UNLV

Harris scores 29, Nevada holds off rival UNLV 82-79 in OT

  • AP
  • Feb 13, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jalen Harris scored 29 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished five assists and Nevada defeated rival UNLV for the sixth straight time, pulling out an 82-79 win in overtime on Wednesday night.

Harris made the first of two free throws with 3.8 seconds left but Elijah Mitrou-Long's shot from well behind the 3-point line bounced off the backboard as time expired.

After Harris, the leading scorer in the Mountain West Conference, hit the go-ahead jumper with 1:21 to play, Bryce Hamilton missed on two possessions for the Runnin' Rebels. It was Hamilton's jumper with 27 seconds to go that tied it in regulation and the game went to overtime after he rebounded Harris' last-second miss.

It was UNLV's program record sixth overtime game this season.

Harris' overtime miss at the free throw line made him 11 of 15 from the foul line where the Wolf Pack were just 18 of 28 (64%). However, UNLV was worse, making 12 of 25.

Jazz Johnson added 19 points and Nisr Zouzoua 12 for Nevada (16-10, 9-5 Mountain West Conference.

Hamilton led the Runnin' Rebels (12-14, 7-6) with 23 points. Amauri Hardy and Jonah Antonio added 14 apiece.

Nevada plays at New Mexico on Tuesday; UNLV plays the Lobos on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
NEVADA Wolf Pack 39
UNLV Rebels 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UNLV  
19:44 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton 0-3
19:29   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
19:05 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 0-6
18:50   Lindsey Drew missed jump shot, blocked by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
18:46   Lost ball turnover on Jazz Johnson  
18:26   Offensive foul on Nick Blair  
18:26   Turnover on Nick Blair  
18:05 +2 Jazz Johnson made jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 2-6
17:56 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 2-8
17:31   Lindsey Drew missed layup  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
17:24   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:04   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
16:55 +2 Zane Meeks made dunk, assist by K.J. Hymes 4-8
16:40   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
16:31 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 7-8
16:11 +3 Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Blair 7-11
15:56   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
15:30   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
15:27   Personal foul on Zane Meeks  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Lost ball turnover on Vitaliy Shibel, stolen by Jalen Harris  
15:21   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
15:08 +2 K.J. Hymes made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 9-11
15:08   Shooting foul on Bryce Hamilton  
15:08   K.J. Hymes missed free throw  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
14:51   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
14:24 +2 Zane Meeks made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 11-11
14:20   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
14:20   Amauri Hardy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:20   Amauri Hardy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:20   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
14:07 +2 Lindsey Drew made jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks 13-11
13:46   Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Coleman  
13:22   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
13:12   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
13:07   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
13:07   Donnie Tillman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:07   Donnie Tillman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
12:52   Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman  
12:52   K.J. Hymes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:52   K.J. Hymes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
12:43   Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
12:34   K.J. Hymes missed layup, blocked by Marvin Coleman  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
12:26   Personal foul on Jonah Antonio  
12:14   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
12:12   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
12:12   Personal foul on Donnie Tillman  
12:06   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
11:46   Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
11:37   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
11:28   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed layup  
11:26   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:24   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup, blocked by K.J. Hymes  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
11:05   Traveling violation turnover on Jazz Johnson  
10:51   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
10:40 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 15-11
10:30   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
10:17   Offensive foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
10:17   Turnover on Johncarlos Reyes  
9:49   Marvin Coleman missed layup  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
9:24 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Lindsey Drew 17-11
9:24   30-second timeout called  
9:11   Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
9:09   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
9:01   Bad pass turnover on Kane Milling, stolen by Jonah Antonio  
9:01   Personal foul on Kane Milling  
8:48 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 17-13
8:34 +2 Jalen Harris made layup, assist by Johncarlos Reyes 19-13
8:17 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 19-15
7:55   Lindsey Drew missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:38   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
7:16 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 21-15
6:46   Personal foul on K.J. Hymes  
6:46   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed free throw  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
6:31   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
6:31   K.J. Hymes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:31   K.J. Hymes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
6:23 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson 24-15
6:05 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup 24-17
5:55   Lindsey Drew missed layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
5:37   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
5:19 +2 Jazz Johnson made jump shot 26-17
5:00 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 26-20
4:41 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 29-20
4:29 +2 Marvin Coleman made jump shot, assist by Jonah Antonio 29-22
4:14 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot 31-22
3:54   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
3:46   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
3:40   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
3:29   Personal foul on Jazz Johnson  
3:29   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed free throw  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
3:16 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made layup, assist by Lindsey Drew 33-22
3:01   Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
2:57 +2 Vitaliy Shibel made layup 33-24
2:57   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
2:57 +1 Vitaliy Shibel made free throw 33-25
2:47   Zane Meeks missed layup, blocked by Vitaliy Shibel  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
2:40 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 33-28
2:38   30-second timeout called  
2:31   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
2:31 +1 Lindsey Drew made 1st of 2 free throws 34-28
2:31 +1 Lindsey Drew made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-28
2:21 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup 35-30
2:04   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
2:04 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
2:04 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
1:52 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnie Tillman 37-33
1:20   Nisre Zouzoua missed layup  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
1:19   Personal foul on Robby Robinson  
1:19 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 37-34
1:19 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-35
1:05 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 39-35
37.0   Donnie Tillman missed layup  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
29.0   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
23.0   Jalen Harris missed dunk  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
4.0   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman  
2.0   Personal foul on Robby Robinson  
2.0 +1 Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 39-36
2.0 +1 Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-37
1.0   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by UNLV  

2nd Half
NEVADA Wolf Pack 35
UNLV Rebels 37

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
19:45   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
19:45 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 40-37
19:45   Jalen Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
19:28   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
19:28 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 40-38
19:28   Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:28   Offensive rebound by Nick Blair  
19:26   Personal foul on Lindsey Drew  
19:20   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
19:19   Personal foul on K.J. Hymes  
19:10   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
19:04   Shooting foul on Amauri Hardy  
19:04 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 41-38
19:04 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-38
18:46   Bryce Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Johncarlos Reyes  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew, stolen by Bryce Hamilton  
18:27   Personal foul on Lindsey Drew  
18:06   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
17:47   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
17:42   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
17:27   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
17:19 +2 Robby Robinson made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson 44-38
17:11   Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
16:54 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot 44-41
16:35   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
16:30   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
16:27   Out of bounds turnover on Johncarlos Reyes  
16:12   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
15:58   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed layup, blocked by Johncarlos Reyes  
15:56   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
15:31   Shooting foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
15:31   Jalen Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:31   Jalen Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
15:17   Marvin Coleman missed layup  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
15:11 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup 44-43
15:00   Nisre Zouzoua missed jump shot  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
14:53 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 47-43
14:28   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
14:21   Nisre Zouzoua missed layup  
14:19   Offensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
14:14 +2 Zane Meeks made tip-in 49-43
13:56 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 49-46
13:43   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
13:35   Personal foul on Jazz Johnson  
13:28   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long, stolen by Jalen Harris  
13:18   Zane Meeks missed layup  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
13:07 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 49-48
12:42   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
12:32   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Nick Blair  
12:11   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
12:02   Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
11:59   Bad pass turnover on Zane Meeks, stolen by Jonah Antonio  
11:53 +2 Jonah Antonio made layup 49-50
11:40   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
11:30   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Lindsey Drew  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:13   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  