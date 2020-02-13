|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UNLV
|
|
19:44
|
|
+3
|
Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Hamilton
|
0-3
|
19:29
|
|
|
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
19:05
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy
|
0-6
|
18:50
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed jump shot, blocked by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jazz Johnson
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nick Blair
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Turnover on Nick Blair
|
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Jazz Johnson made jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
2-6
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
2-8
|
17:31
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed layup
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Hamilton
|
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks made dunk, assist by K.J. Hymes
|
4-8
|
16:40
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
16:31
|
|
+3
|
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
7-8
|
16:11
|
|
+3
|
Marvin Coleman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Blair
|
7-11
|
15:56
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zane Meeks
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Vitaliy Shibel, stolen by Jalen Harris
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Amauri Hardy
|
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Hymes made layup, assist by Jalen Harris
|
9-11
|
15:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bryce Hamilton
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes missed free throw
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long
|
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Zane Meeks made layup, assist by Jalen Harris
|
11-11
|
14:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
|
|
14:07
|
|
+2
|
Lindsey Drew made jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks
|
13-11
|
13:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Coleman
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marvin Coleman
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes missed layup, blocked by Marvin Coleman
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonah Antonio
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Donnie Tillman
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Marvin Coleman
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed layup
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup, blocked by K.J. Hymes
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jazz Johnson
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
|
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made layup
|
15-11
|
10:30
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nevada
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Turnover on Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed layup
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
17-11
|
9:24
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kane Milling, stolen by Jonah Antonio
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kane Milling
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot
|
17-13
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made layup, assist by Johncarlos Reyes
|
19-13
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
19-15
|
7:55
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made jump shot
|
21-15
|
6:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on K.J. Hymes
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed free throw
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
6:23
|
|
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson
|
24-15
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup
|
24-17
|
5:55
|
|
|
Lindsey Drew missed layup
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
5:19
|
|
+2
|
Jazz Johnson made jump shot
|
26-17
|
5:00
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
26-20
|
4:41
|
|
+3
|
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
29-20
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman made jump shot, assist by Jonah Antonio
|
29-22
|
4:14
|
|
+2
|
Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot
|
31-22
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed layup
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jazz Johnson
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed free throw
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
Nisre Zouzoua made layup, assist by Lindsey Drew
|
33-22
|
3:01
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Vitaliy Shibel made layup
|
33-24
|
2:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
|
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Vitaliy Shibel made free throw
|
33-25
|
2:47
|
|
|
Zane Meeks missed layup, blocked by Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
2:40
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy
|
33-28
|
2:38
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Lindsey Drew made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-28
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Lindsey Drew made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-28
|
2:21
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made layup
|
35-30
|
2:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-30
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-30
|
1:52
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnie Tillman
|
37-33
|
1:20
|
|
|
Nisre Zouzoua missed layup
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Robby Robinson
|
|
1:19
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-34
|
1:19
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-35
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made jump shot
|
39-35
|
37.0
|
|
|
Donnie Tillman missed layup
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed dunk
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Robby Robinson
|
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Donnie Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-36
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Donnie Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-37
|
1.0
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UNLV
|