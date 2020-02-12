UCONN
Hunt scores career-high 23, key FTs as SMU tops Uconn 79-75

  • Feb 12, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Feron Hunt scored a career-high 23 points and was 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the last 16 seconds as SMU held off UConn 79-75 Wednesday night.

Hunt scored double his season average going 8-for-9 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers and seven rebounds. Kendric Davis added 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting with six assists, Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 13 points with six rebounds and three steals as the Mustangs (17-6, 7-4 American Athletic Conference) shot 55% as a team (28-for-51).

James Bouknigh scored 21 points to pace UConn (13-11, 4-7), which trailed by as many as 15 after halftime before rallying to within seven points or fewer for the final six minutes.After Hunt buried a 3 that gave SMU a 59-44 lead, Bouknight scored on a drive to begin an 18-10 rally for the Huskies and he capped it five minutes later with a 3-pointer making the score 69-62.

UConn came within a basket six times down the stretch but SMU had an answer each time and Hunt sealed it from the line in the final seconds.

Jalen Gaffney added 13 points and Brendan Adams 11 for UConn.

SMU matches up against Houston at home on Saturday. UConn matches up against Memphis at home on Sunday.

1st Half
UCONN Huskies 32
SMU Mustangs 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Connecticut  
19:45   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
19:34 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Christian Vital 2-0
19:34   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
19:34   Josh Carlton missed free throw  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
19:28   Personal foul on Jalen Gaffney  
19:13   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
19:03   Josh Carlton missed jump shot  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
18:54   Akok Akok missed jump shot  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
18:35 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 4-0
18:11 +2 Isiaha Mike made finger-roll layup, assist by Tyson Jolly 4-2
17:51   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
17:21   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
17:02 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot, assist by Josh Carlton 6-2
16:40 +2 Tyson Jolly made jump shot 6-4
16:22 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 9-4
16:05   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
15:54   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
15:26   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
15:19   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
15:19 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 10-4
15:19 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-4
14:50   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
14:34   30-second timeout called  
14:27 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 11-7
14:10   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
13:53 +3 Ethan Chargois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 11-10
13:23 +2 Christian Vital made floating jump shot 13-10
13:00 +2 Feron Hunt made layup, assist by CJ White 13-12
12:32 +2 James Bouknight made floating jump shot 15-12
12:10   Tyson Jolly missed layup  
12:08   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
12:03 +2 Ethan Chargois made dunk 15-14
11:38   Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
11:29 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 15-17
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
11:08   Commercial timeout called  
10:59   Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
10:59   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
10:43   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Adams, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Isaiah Whaley  
10:09 +3 Jalen Gaffney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams 18-17
9:50   Ethan Chargois missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
9:21   Sidney Wilson missed jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
8:59   Official timeout called  
8:59   Offensive foul on Jalen Gaffney  
8:59   Turnover on Jalen Gaffney  
8:59 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws 18-18
8:59 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-19
8:41 +2 Feron Hunt made layup 18-21
8:29   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
8:17   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
7:58   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
7:53   Shooting foul on Everett Ray  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53   Brendan Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:53 +1 Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-21
7:34   Ethan Chargois missed layup  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
7:32   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
7:30   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
7:23   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by James Bouknight  
7:16 +2 James Bouknight made dunk 21-21
6:58   Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois  
6:58   Turnover on Ethan Chargois  
6:33   Offensive foul on Akok Akok  
6:33   Turnover on Akok Akok  
6:23   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
6:23   Ethan Chargois missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:23 +1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
6:01   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
5:49   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
5:40 +2 Feron Hunt made dunk 21-24
5:25 +3 Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 24-24
5:06 +2 Kendric Davis made finger-roll layup 24-26
4:44   Akok Akok missed jump shot, blocked by Ethan Chargois  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
4:37   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
4:21 +2 Feron Hunt made driving layup, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 24-28
3:59   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58   Akok Akok missed free throw  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
3:39 +2 Feron Hunt made layup 24-30
3:18   Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
3:10   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Christian Vital  
2:59 +2 Isaiah Whaley made dunk, assist by Alterique Gilbert 26-30
2:48   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Christian Vital  
2:43   Shooting foul on Ethan Chargois  
2:43 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
2:43 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
2:33 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 28-32
2:10   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
2:04   Shooting foul on Everett Ray  
2:04 +1 Brendan Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-32
2:04   Brendan Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
1:52   Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert  
1:52 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 29-33
1:52 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-34
1:26   Alterique Gilbert missed layup  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
1:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut  
1:03 +3 Feron Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 29-37
54.0   30-second timeout called  
37.0 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 32-37
8.0   Isiah Jasey missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Carlton  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
6.0   Personal foul on Brendan Adams  
6.0 +1 Feron Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws 32-38
6.0   Feron Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
0.0   Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
2.0   Alterique Gilbert missed layup  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCONN Huskies 43
SMU Mustangs 41

Time Team Play Score
19:57   Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
19:48 +2 Kendric Davis made layup 32-40
19:21   Christian Vital missed layup, blocked by Isiah Jasey  
19:19   Defensive rebound by SMU  
18:59 +2 Isiah Jasey made turnaround jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 32-42
18:25   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
18:17 +2 Josh Carlton made layup 34-42
18:16   Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey  
18:16 +1 Josh Carlton made free throw 35-42
18:09   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
18:00   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:50 +3 Sidney Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 38-42
17:31   Bad pass turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Sidney Wilson  
17:24   Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
17:08 +2 Kendric Davis made layup 38-44
17:08   Shooting foul on Alterique Gilbert  
17:08 +1 Kendric Davis made free throw 38-45
16:53   Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by Isiah Jasey  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
16:42 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 38-48
16:39   30-second timeout called  
16:39   Commercial timeout called  
16:16   Offensive foul on Sidney Wilson  
16:16   Turnover on Sidney Wilson  
15:59   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
15:50   Traveling violation turnover on Sidney Wilson  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +2 Isiaha Mike made dunk 38-50
15:08 +2 James Bouknight made dunk, assist by Josh Carlton 40-50
14:36   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
14:25   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Christian Vital  
14:25 +2 Jalen Gaffney made dunk, assist by Christian Vital 42-50
14:01 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Feron Hunt 42-53
13:39   Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
13:15   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by James Bouknight  
13:09 +2 James Bouknight made driving layup 44-53
12:50 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 44-56
12:28   Jalen Gaffney missed jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
12:24   Josh Carlton missed layup  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
12:13   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Akok Akok  
11:55   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
11:33 +3 Feron Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 44-59
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:15 +2 James Bouknight made layup 46-59
10:49   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
10:40   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
10:32 +3 Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight 49-59
10:01 +2 Ethan Chargois made floating jump shot 49-61
9:31   Personal foul on CJ White  
9:25   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
9:25 +1 Brendan Adams made 1st of 3 free throws 50-61
9:25 +1 Brendan Adams made 2nd of 3 free throws 51-61
9:25 +1 Brendan Adams made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-61
9:11   Bad pass turnover on CJ White, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
8:53   James Bouknight missed layup  
8:53   James Bouknight missed layup  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
8:49 +2 Isaiah Whaley made dunk 54-61
8:24   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
8:17 +3 Jalen Gaffney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 57-61
7:50   Feron Hunt missed layup  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
7:48 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made layup 57-63
7:48   Shooting foul on Christian Vital  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made free throw 57-64
7:35   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
7:33   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
7:24   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
7:10 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 57-67
6:38 +2 James Bouknight made fade-away jump shot 59-67
6:14 +2 Feron Hunt made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 59-69
6:04 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 62-69
5:40   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
5:33 +3 Jalen Gaffney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight 65-69
5:10   Traveling violation turnover on Feron Hunt  
4:48   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
4:36   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
4:27   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
4:08   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
4:01   Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
4:00   Shooting foul on Alterique Gilbert  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 65-70
4:00 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-71
3:44 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 68-71
3:26 +2 Kendric Davis made floating jump shot 68-73
3:00 +2 Isaiah Whaley made dunk, assist by Christian Vital 70-73
2:35 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 70-75
2:12   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
2:10   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
1:54 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight 73-75
1:31   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
1:29   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
1:26   Isaiah Whaley missed free throw  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
1:12   Kendric Davis missed layup, blocked by James Bouknight  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
1:03   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
1:01   Lost ball turnover on Brendan Adams, stolen by Kendric Davis  
55.0   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
46.0   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
27.0   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
