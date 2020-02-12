|
20:00
Jumpball received by Connecticut
19:45
Personal foul on Kendric Davis
19:34
+2
Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Christian Vital
2-0
19:34
Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike
19:34
Josh Carlton missed free throw
19:34
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
19:28
Personal foul on Jalen Gaffney
19:13
Kendric Davis missed jump shot
19:11
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
19:03
Josh Carlton missed jump shot
19:01
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
18:54
Akok Akok missed jump shot
18:52
Offensive rebound by Connecticut
18:35
+2
James Bouknight made jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney
4-0
18:11
+2
Isiaha Mike made finger-roll layup, assist by Tyson Jolly
4-2
17:51
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel
17:21
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed layup
17:19
Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney
17:02
+2
James Bouknight made jump shot, assist by Josh Carlton
6-2
16:40
+2
Tyson Jolly made jump shot
6-4
16:22
+3
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney
9-4
16:05
Personal foul on Christian Vital
15:54
Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly
15:54
Commercial timeout called
15:38
Lost ball turnover on Josh Carlton, stolen by Isiaha Mike
15:26
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:24
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
15:19
Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike
15:19
+1
James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws
10-4
15:19
+1
James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-4
14:50
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:48
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
14:34
30-second timeout called
14:27
+3
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
11-7
14:10
Christian Vital missed jump shot
14:08
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
13:53
+3
Ethan Chargois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
11-10
13:23
+2
Christian Vital made floating jump shot
13-10
13:00
+2
Feron Hunt made layup, assist by CJ White
13-12
12:32
+2
James Bouknight made floating jump shot
15-12
12:10
Tyson Jolly missed layup
12:08
Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
12:03
+2
Ethan Chargois made dunk
15-14
11:38
Akok Akok missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:36
Defensive rebound by CJ White
11:29
+3
Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot
15-17
11:07
Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert
11:08
Commercial timeout called
10:59
Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Jalen Gaffney
10:59
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
10:43
Bad pass turnover on Brendan Adams, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel
10:21
Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Isaiah Whaley
10:09
+3
Jalen Gaffney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams
18-17
9:50
Ethan Chargois missed jump shot
9:48
Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney
9:21
Sidney Wilson missed jump shot
9:19
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
8:59
Official timeout called
8:59
Offensive foul on Jalen Gaffney
8:59
Turnover on Jalen Gaffney
8:59
+1
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws
18-18
8:59
+1
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-19
8:41
+2
Feron Hunt made layup
18-21
8:29
Personal foul on Tyson Jolly
8:17
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:15
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
7:58
Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:56
Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams
7:53
Shooting foul on Everett Ray
7:53
Commercial timeout called
7:53
Brendan Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:53
+1
Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-21
7:34
Ethan Chargois missed layup
7:32
Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
7:32
CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:30
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
7:30
Personal foul on James Bouknight
7:23
Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by James Bouknight
7:16
+2
James Bouknight made dunk
21-21
6:58
Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois
6:58
Turnover on Ethan Chargois
6:33
Offensive foul on Akok Akok
6:33
Turnover on Akok Akok
6:23
Shooting foul on Josh Carlton
6:23
Ethan Chargois missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:23
+1
Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-22
6:01
James Bouknight missed jump shot
5:59
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
5:49
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:47
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
5:40
+2
Feron Hunt made dunk
21-24
5:25
+3
Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital
24-24
5:06
+2
Kendric Davis made finger-roll layup
24-26
4:44
Akok Akok missed jump shot, blocked by Ethan Chargois
4:42
Offensive rebound by Connecticut
4:37
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:35
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
4:21
+2
Feron Hunt made driving layup, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel
24-28
3:59
Personal foul on Tyson Jolly
3:58
Commercial timeout called
3:58
Akok Akok missed free throw
3:58
Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
3:39
+2
Feron Hunt made layup
24-30
3:18
Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot
3:16
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
3:10
Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Christian Vital
2:59
+2
Isaiah Whaley made dunk, assist by Alterique Gilbert
26-30
2:48
Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Christian Vital
2:43
Shooting foul on Ethan Chargois
2:43
+1
Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws
27-30
2:43
+1
Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-30
2:33
+2
Kendric Davis made driving layup
28-32
2:10
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:08
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
2:04
Shooting foul on Everett Ray
2:04
+1
Brendan Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
29-32
2:04
Brendan Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:04
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
1:52
Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert
1:52
+1
Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
29-33
1:52
+1
Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
29-34
1:26
Alterique Gilbert missed layup
1:24
Offensive rebound by Brendan Adams
1:20
Shot clock violation turnover on Connecticut
1:03
+3
Feron Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel
29-37
54.0
30-second timeout called
37.0
+3
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot
32-37
8.0
Isiah Jasey missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Carlton
6.0
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
6.0
Personal foul on Brendan Adams
6.0
+1
Feron Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws
32-38
6.0
Feron Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6.0
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
0.0
Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot
3.0
Offensive rebound by Connecticut
2.0
Alterique Gilbert missed layup
0.0
End of period
