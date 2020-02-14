ARIZST
Martin scores 24, Arizona State holds off Stanford 74-69

  • AP
  • Feb 14, 2020

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Remy Martin knows all about finishing a game. The junior guard did what his team needed down the stretch.

Martin scored 24 points, including a key layup in the final 32 seconds, helping Arizona State hold on for a 74-69 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

Alonzo Verge, Jr. added 19 points for the Sun Devils (16-8, 7-4 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight and sixth of seven overall. Kimani Lawrence had 11 points.

''We're getting better contributions from multiple positions,'' Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said. ''We're just getting more guys playing well. When you have a guy like Verge, who got it going, it was pretty special. Remy closed the game out well for us.''

Tyrell Terry matched his career-high with 24 points for the Cardinal (16-8, 5-6), who lost their sixth in seven games after opening conference play with a 4-0 mark.

Jaiden Delaire added 11 points for Stanford, which had beat the Sun Devils seven of their previous eight trips to Maples Pavilion.

''Any time you're at home it's a heck of an opportunity,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. ''We're going through a tough time right now. I need to do a better job of creating energy.''

Stanford was without leading scorer and rebounder Oscar da Silva, who was unavailable because of a head injury sustained against Colorado.

''It was tough to see that,'' Hurley said. ''As a former player, knowing how physical this game is and knowing what you put your body through, what happened was very difficult to watch. I was happy that he's OK, and I'm sure he'll be back. Certainly, he adds a strong component to their offense, the way he can score it for them, both inside and outside. He's a very versatile guy. They're a different team when he's in the game.''

The Cardinal shaved nine points off a 13-point deficit to draw within 50-46 with 13:33 remaining to play but Arizona State came back to open an 11-point advantage with just over five minutes left.

Terry instigated a run that brought Stanford within 68-65 going into the final minute but two costly turnovers stalled the comeback bid.

Arizona State shot 60% (15 of 25) from the field in the first half and led by as many as 14 points before Stanford (50%, 11 of 22) cut the lead in half.

Terry stole the ball with 13 seconds left in the half and hit a layup to bring the Cardinal within 36-29 entering the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Martin, who became the sixth player to score at least 20 points against Stanford, jumped two spots to 24th on the Sun Devils all-time scoring list. . Verge Jr. continues his recent scoring spree. The junior guard is averaging about 17 points over his past six games. He averaged 6.2 in his previous five games. ''Verge is playing with an air of confidence, he wants the ball, he's letting me know, `Hey, I'm feeling it.' I never want to take him out of the game. Once the game or the half starts, I'm looking to get him in the game,'' Hurley said.

Stanford: da SIlva ranks 10th in scoring in the Pac-12 and his 60.2% shooting is among the top 25 in the nation. . Terry scored 20 or more points for the eight time and has reached double figures in scoring in all but one of his 23 games.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Plays at California on Sunday.

Stanford: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.

1st Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 36
STNFRD Cardinal 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Stanford  
19:45   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills  
19:31   Bad pass turnover on Rob Edwards  
19:08   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis  
18:53   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
18:45   Daejon Davis missed layup  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
18:31   Lukas Kisunas missed layup  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
18:25 +2 Remy Martin made layup 2-0
18:19   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
18:10 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 5-0
17:54   Offensive foul on Lukas Kisunas  
17:54   Turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
17:39 +2 Kimani Lawrence made jump shot 7-0
17:21   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
17:05   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Bryce Wills  
16:56   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
16:52   Traveling violation turnover on Rob Edwards  
16:31   Lost ball turnover on Jaiden Delaire, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
16:27   Traveling violation turnover on Romello White  
16:03 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 7-3
15:34   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
15:20 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 7-6
14:53 +2 Remy Martin made layup 9-6
14:42   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
14:42   Commercial timeout called  
14:37 +2 Jaiden Delaire made driving layup 9-8
14:14   Bad pass turnover on Romello White  
13:45   Jaiden Delaire missed hook shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Daejon Davis  
13:25 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 9-10
13:18 +3 Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elias Valtonen 12-10
12:50   Shooting foul on Romello White  
12:50   Jaiden Delaire missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:50 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
12:37   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
12:33   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Graham  
12:22 +2 Bryce Wills made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 12-13
11:58   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed floating jump shot  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
11:58   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 14-13
11:37   Personal foul on Elias Valtonen  
11:36   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:28 +2 Jalen Graham made dunk, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 16-13
10:57   Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford  
10:39 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 18-13
10:23   Jaiden Delaire missed driving layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
10:14 +2 Elias Valtonen made driving layup 20-13
9:58   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
9:52   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
9:36   Elias Valtonen missed layup, blocked by Jaiden Delaire  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
9:27   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Elias Valtonen  
9:18   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
8:51 +2 James Keefe made reverse layup 20-15
8:33   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
8:04 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 20-17
7:42 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 22-17
7:11   Traveling violation turnover on Jaiden Delaire  
7:11   Commercial timeout called  
6:57   Romello White missed jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
6:57   Romello White missed layup, blocked by Bryce Wills  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
6:54 +2 Rob Edwards made layup, assist by Remy Martin 24-17
6:29   Offensive foul on Lukas Kisunas  
6:29   Turnover on Lukas Kisunas  
6:14 +3 Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 27-17
5:55   Jaiden Delaire missed turnaround jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
5:48 +2 Kimani Lawrence made reverse layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 29-17
5:34   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
5:36   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
5:10 +2 Remy Martin made layup 31-17
4:55 +2 Daejon Davis made driving layup 31-19
4:55   Shooting foul on Rob Edwards  
4:55 +1 Daejon Davis made free throw 31-20
4:43 +2 Remy Martin made fade-away jump shot 33-20
4:10 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac White 33-23
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Isaac White  
3:38   Commercial timeout called  
3:25 +2 Jaiden Delaire made driving dunk, assist by Isaac White 33-25
3:07   Offensive foul on Romello White  
3:07   Turnover on Romello White  
2:51   Offensive foul on Daejon Davis  
2:51   Turnover on Daejon Davis  
2:40   Offensive foul on Rob Edwards  
2:40   Turnover on Rob Edwards  
2:21   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis  
2:16   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
2:15 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 34-25
2:15   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
2:00   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
1:57   Personal foul on Daejon Davis  
1:57 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 35-25
1:57 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-25
1:46   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
1:46 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 36-26
1:46 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
1:26   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
1:08   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
41.0   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
32.0   30-second timeout called  
13.0   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Tyrell Terry  
3.0 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 36-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 38
STNFRD Cardinal 40

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Shooting foul on Bryce Wills  
19:46   Kimani Lawrence missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:46 +1 Kimani Lawrence made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-29
19:28   Bryce Wills missed jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
19:22   Rob Edwards missed layup, blocked by Bryce Wills  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
19:14 +2 Romello White made dunk 39-29
19:09 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot 39-32
18:46 +2 Romello White made hook shot, assist by Remy Martin 41-32
18:28   Bad pass turnover on Jaiden Delaire, stolen by Kimani Lawrence  
18:22   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
18:08 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 41-34
18:01   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
17:54 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made floating jump shot 43-34
17:37   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Kimani Lawrence, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
17:25   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
17:09   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
17:01 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 45-34
16:39   Jaiden Delaire missed reverse layup  
16:37   Offensive rebound by James Keefe  
16:36 +2 James Keefe made dunk 45-36
16:23   Traveling violation turnover on Remy Martin  
16:12   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
16:04   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
16:04 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 46-36
16:04 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-36
15:47   Shooting foul on Remy Martin  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
15:35   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills  
15:23 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 49-36
15:04 +2 Bryce Wills made layup, assist by James Keefe 49-38
15:04   Shooting foul on Elias Valtonen  
15:04   Bryce Wills missed free throw  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
14:59   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
14:50 +3 Isaac White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 49-41
14:30   Remy Martin missed driving layup  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
14:28   Shooting foul on James Keefe  
14:28 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 50-41
14:28   Romello White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
14:24   Jumpball received by Stanford  
14:08 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Jones 50-44
13:48   Romello White missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
13:38   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
13:30 +2 Bryce Wills made layup, assist by Spencer Jones 50-46
13:30   30-second timeout called  
13:30   Commercial timeout called  
13:16 +3 Jaelen House made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 53-46
12:55   Lost ball turnover on James Keefe, stolen by Elias Valtonen  
12:47   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
12:40 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 53-48
12:32 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 55-48
12:17   Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Offensive rebound by Isaac White  
12:15   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
12:12   James Keefe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:12 +1 James Keefe made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-49
11:52   Remy Martin missed floating jump shot  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
11:46   Offensive foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:46   Turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Jaiden Delaire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
11:15   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
11:14   Bryce Wills missed free throw  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
10:58   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
10:49   Bryce Wills missed driving layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
10:40 +2 Jalen Graham made hook shot 57-49
10:17   Out of bounds turnover on Isaac White  
10:05   Traveling violation turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
9:48   Shooting foul on Kimani Lawrence  
9:48 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 1st of 2 free throws 57-50
9:48 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-51
9:20 +2 Jalen Graham made dunk 59-51
8:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford  
8:22   Remy Martin missed layup, blocked by Jaiden Delaire  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
8:05   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry  
7:57 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made floating jump shot 61-51
7:45 +2 Tyrell Terry made driving layup 61-53
7:24   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
7:13 +2 Remy Martin made dunk, assist by Jalen Graham 63-53
7:05   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
6:41   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Graham, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
6:24   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
6:23   Commercial timeout called  
6:23 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 63-54
6:23 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-55
6:13 +2 Remy Martin made layup, assist by Romello White 65-55
5:52   Shooting foul on Romello White  
5:52 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 65-56
5:52 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-57
5:35 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 68-57
5:11 +2 James Keefe made turnaround jump shot 68-59
4:56   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
4:53   Personal foul on James Keefe  
4:39   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
4:39   Romello White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:39   Romello White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:39   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
4:27   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
4:06   Violation on Unknown  
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Bryce Wills  
3:55   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
3:35   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
3:24 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 68-61
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Bryce Wills  
3:01 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup, assist by Bryce Wills 68-63
2:53   30-second timeout called  
2:53   Commercial timeout called  
2:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Arizona State  
2:14 +2 Tyrell Terry made driving layup 68-65
1:55   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Bryce Wills  
1:29   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry