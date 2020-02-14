IOWA
Indiana uses 3-point flurry to beat No. 21 Iowa, end skid

  • Feb 14, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Devonte Green started fast Thursday night.

After making his first four 3-pointers, Green's teammates cranked up the pace, too. And it worked, for a change.

Green knocked down a season-high seven 3s, finished with 27 points and helped the Hoosiers break out of their offensive funk with an 89-77 victory over No. 21 Iowa.

''It's just a good feeling,'' said Green, who has come off the bench the last nine games. ''When you see one and two and three and four go in, you're like, `I'm going to shoot it. I'm going to shoot it till I miss it. And then I'm going to shoot it again.' ''

He didn't disappoint in a game the Hoosiers desperately needed to switch gears following four straight losses.

The timing was perfect, too. Green's older brother, Danny, came to town to watch since his Los Angeles Lakers were off. Several of Green's former college teammates - OG Anunoby, James Blackmon Jr. and Juwan Morgan - also were in the building.

And Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds, put on a show.

The Hoosiers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) made a season-high 11 3s - more than double their league-low average of 5.3 per game.

''When he hits one and two, you have to find a way to get him flares, just any of those ways,'' Jackson-Davis said of Green. ''You've just got to get him the ball because he's hot. He can touch it. It can go in anytime he touches it.''

Green wasn't the only one with a hot hand.

Luka Garza scored 38 points for Iowa, falling two short of matching the Assembly Hall single-game scoring record by an opponent. Joe Wieskamp added 16 for the Hawkeyes (17-8, 8-6), who have lost three of five following a five-game winning streak.

But Green started the decisive 12-0 first-half spurt by knocking down his third and fourth 3s before making free throws after drawing a foul on his next long-distance attempt. When the flurry ended, Indiana led 31-16 and Iowa spent the rest of the night futilely playing catch-up.

''He made seven,'' coach Fran McCaffery said. ''You can't let a guy get seven but once you get him going, who knows?''

Aljami Durham's 3 closed out the first half and gave the Hoosiers a 49-34 lead, and Indiana scored the first five points of the second half to take a 19-point lead.

Iowa didn't get closer than 10 again.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Defense has been the Hawkeyes' biggest flaw all season, and it bit them hard again Thursday night. But Iowa had plenty of other woes in this one - committing 19 turnovers, making only 4 of 14 from 3-point range and not giving Garza much help. The good news is they've completed their trips to Indiana and Purdue, both losses. The bad news: They must return to the Hoosier State next month for the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana: Scoring has been a struggle lately for the Hoosiers, but on Thursday, they found a solution by playing at a faster pace, moving the ball and taking advantage of their athleticism. The next challenge is demonstrating they can keep playing this way, build confidence and start stacking wins.

STAT PACK

Iowa: In two trips to the state of Indiana this season, the Hawkeyes allowed 110 total points in the first halves. ... Garza had 21 of the Hawkeyes 34 points in the first half; nobody else had more than six. ... Bakari Evelyn finished with nine points. ... Iowa has lost three straight road games.

Indiana: Green made five 3s and had 18 points in the first half. ... Rob Phinisee wound up with 12 points, five assists and three steals while Race Thompson added a career high 10 points and four steals. ... The 49 first-half points were the most scored by Indiana in any half since a 52-point first half against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 25. ... The Hoosiers had a 39-28 rebounding advantage.

SCARY SCENE

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick left the game with 5:24 to go in the first half when he crashed to the floor. He stayed down for several minutes before two trainers helped him hop off the floor, unable to put any weight his right leg.

Following the game, McCaffery said the initial diagnosis was a sprained ankle.

''I think it's too early to tell,'' McCaffery said when asked about Fredrick's status for the Hawkeyes' next game. ''It wasn't a good one.''

HE SAID IT

Indiana coach Archie Miller on Green: ''I was just talking to his brother, Danny, in the locker room, to see if he could skip the regular season for the Lakers and see if he could hang around here a little bit. He said he couldn't. Maybe we can Facetime him every day, I don't know.''

UP NEXT

Iowa: Makes its next stop at Minnesota on Saturday.

Indiana: Begins two-game road trip at Michigan on Sunday.

1st Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 34
IND Hoosiers 49

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:31   Joey Brunk missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
19:15   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
19:15 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:15   Luka Garza missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:10   Shooting foul on Joe Toussaint  
19:10   Aljami Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:10 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-1
18:54   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Aljami Durham  
18:48 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by Aljami Durham 1-3
18:34   Luka Garza missed layup  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
18:30 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 4-3
17:57   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
17:37 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot 6-3
17:24   Joey Brunk missed jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:14   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
17:08   Personal foul on CJ Fredrick  
17:03 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 6-5
16:56 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 8-5
16:56   Shooting foul on Aljami Durham  
16:56 +1 Joe Toussaint made free throw 9-5
16:46   Justin Smith missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
16:44   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee  
16:29   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
16:21   Joe Toussaint missed layup, blocked by Race Thompson  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
16:17   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Garza  
15:53   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:53   Race Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:53 +1 Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
15:38   Connor McCaffery missed jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
15:32 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 9-8
15:14   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Garza  
14:51 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 9-11
14:26 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot 11-11
14:16 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 11-14
14:06 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 13-14
13:37   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
13:28 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 13-17
13:17   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Devonte Green  
13:12 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Devonte Green 13-19
12:56 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 16-19
12:45 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 16-22
12:29   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
12:16 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 16-25
12:15   30-second timeout called  
12:15   Commercial timeout called  
12:05   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
11:48   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
11:40   Devonte Green missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
11:31   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
11:29   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
11:24   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
11:18   Bakari Evelyn missed layup, blocked by De'Ron Davis  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
11:01   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
10:50 +2 Race Thompson made layup, assist by De'Ron Davis 16-27
10:37   Traveling violation turnover on Joe Wieskamp  
10:19   Shooting foul on Riley Till  
10:19 +1 Devonte Green made 1st of 3 free throws 16-28
10:19 +1 Devonte Green made 2nd of 3 free throws 16-29
10:19 +1 Devonte Green made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-30
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Kriener, stolen by Race Thompson  
9:48   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
9:48   De'Ron Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:48 +1 De'Ron Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-31
9:36   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
9:36 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 17-31
9:36 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-31
9:08   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
8:52   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
8:52   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:52 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-32
8:27   Riley Till missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
8:17 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk 18-34
8:03 +2 Bakari Evelyn made layup 20-34
7:47 +2 De'Ron Davis made jump shot, assist by Armaan Franklin 20-36
7:35 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot 22-36
7:14   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:12   Shooting foul on Riley Till  
7:12   Commercial timeout called  
7:12 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 22-37
7:12 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-38
7:03 +2 Bakari Evelyn made layup 24-38
6:34   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee  
6:23   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
6:21 +2 Luka Garza made layup 26-38
6:21   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
6:21 +1 Luka Garza made free throw 27-38
6:09   Race Thompson missed jump shot  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Devonte Green  
6:06   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
6:02   Shooting foul on Bakari Evelyn  
6:02   Justin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:02   Justin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
5:39   Bad pass turnover on Bakari Evelyn, stolen by Race Thompson  
5:31 +2 Race Thompson made layup 27-40
5:27   Lost ball turnover on CJ Fredrick, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
5:24   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
5:24 +1 Race Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-41
5:24   Race Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
5:10   Offensive foul on Joe Toussaint  
5:10   Turnover on Joe Toussaint  
5:00   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
4:58   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
4:48   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
4:48   Joe Wieskamp missed free throw  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
4:37   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Austin Ash  
4:33   Bad pass turnover on Bakari Evelyn, stolen by Race Thompson  
4:25 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 27-44
4:24   Personal foul on Jerome Hunter  
4:24 +1 Austin Ash made 1st of 2 free throws 28-44
4:24   Austin Ash missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
4:06   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
3:55   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:26   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Austin Ash  
2:58   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Austin Ash  
2:38 +2 Luka Garza made layup 30-44
2:24   Bad pass turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
2:10   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
1:50   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
1:48   Justin Smith missed layup  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Austin Ash  
1:39   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
1:39 +1 Bakari Evelyn made 1st of 2 free throws 31-44
1:39 +1 Bakari Evelyn made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-44
1:32   Justin Smith missed layup  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Riley Till  
1:22 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by Austin Ash 34-44
1:06   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Joe Wieskamp  
56.0   Austin Ash missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
48.0 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 34-46
32.0   Luka Garza missed layup  
30.0   Offensive rebound by Riley Till  
24.0   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
19.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot 34-49
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 43
IND Hoosiers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made hook shot, assist by Aljami Durham 34-51
19:11   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
19:03   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:01 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 34-53
18:39 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup 36-53
18:12   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:59 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 38-53
17:30 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Smith 38-56
17:23   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint  
17:08   Offensive foul on Joey Brunk  
17:08   Turnover on Joey Brunk  
16:58   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:48   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:44   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:25   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
16:25 +1 Joey Brunk made 1st of 2 free throws 38-57
16:25   Joey Brunk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
15:54 +2 Ryan Kriener made hook shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 40-57
15:30 +3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 40-60
15:22   Joe Toussaint missed layup  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
15:13   Commercial timeout called  
14:48 +2 Luka Garza made layup 42-60
14:34   Justin Smith missed dunk  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
14:27   Ryan Kriener missed dunk, blocked by Race Thompson  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
14:01   Race Thompson missed layup  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
13:33 +2 Luka Garza made layup 44-60
13:08   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
12:56   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
12:48   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green  
12:33   Connor McCaffery missed layup  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
12:28   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
12:28 +1 Justin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 44-61
12:28 +1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-62
12:16   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
12:05   Shooting foul on Jerome Hunter  
12:05 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 3 free throws 45-62
12:05   Joe Wieskamp missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
12:05   Joe Wieskamp missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
11:54   De'Ron Davis missed hook shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
11:41   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
11:22   Devonte Green missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
11:18   Double dribble turnover on Bakari Evelyn  
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:02   Personal foul on Joe Wieskamp  
10:58   Traveling violation turnover on Aljami Durham  
10:48 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup 47-62
10:23   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
10:23   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jerome Hunter  
10:23   Turnover on Jerome Hunter  
10:23 +1 Connor McCaffery made 1st of 2 free throws 48-62
