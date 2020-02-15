AUBURN
11 Auburn
Tigers
22-3
away team logo
73
TF 16
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Sat Feb. 15
6:00pm
BONUS
85
TF 19
home team logo
MIZZOU
Missouri
Tigers
12-13
ML: -185
MIZZOU 4, O/U 137.5
ML: +158
AUBURN
MIZZOU

Smith, Pinson lead Missouri to 85-73 win over No. 11 Auburn

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson each scored 28 points and Missouri beat No. 11 Auburn 85-73 on Saturday night.

Smith and Pinson repeatedly drove into the lane and scored for Missouri (12-13, 4-8 Southeastern Conference). Kobe Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Austin Wiley led Auburn (22-3, 9-3) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, J'Von McCormick added 21 points and Samir Doughty scored 16. Auburn made just 1 of 17 3-point attempts.

Smith and Pinson combined to score 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting in the first half. Pinson freed himself with a crossover dribble and sank a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving Missouri a 45-32 lead.

Missouri's foul trouble mounted early in the second half, with Pinson and Mitchell Smith each picking up their fourth in the first eight minutes.

Momentum swung back to Missouri when Auburn's Devan Cambridge was ejected with 10:01 remaining. He was called for Flagrant 1 and 2 fouls on the same play. Cambridge pulled Missouri's Javon Pickett down and then stepped on his leg while he was sitting on the court. Pickett and Dru Smith combined to make 3 of the 4 free throws. Missouri got possession of the ball, and Torrence Watson hit a 3-pointer. The total damage from the play was six points, giving Missouri a 62-46 lead.

Two minutes later, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was hit with a technical and had to be restrained by assistants. He was angered when McCormick was called for a foul while trying to get around a screen. Auburn couldn't get the deficit below 10 points the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers are showing signs of a late-season surge. After beating Arkansas in overtime on Feb. 8, they led 25th-ranked LSU on the road for most of the game Tuesday before losing 82-78. The victory over Auburn was Missouri's first win over a ranked team in five tries this season.

Auburn: Freshman star Isaac Okoro, who injured his hamstring Wednesday against Alabama, didn't make the trip to Missouri. Okoro averages 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. He was replaced in the starting lineup by fellow freshman Allen Flanigan, who finished with five points and six rebounds.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Host Mississippi on Tuesday.

Auburn: At Georgia on Wednesday.

---

1st Half
AUBURN Tigers 32
MIZZOU Tigers 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
19:46   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
19:20   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
19:02 +2 J'Von McCormick made jump shot 2-0
18:28   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson  
18:16   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
18:08 +2 Samir Doughty made jump shot 4-0
17:44 +2 Kobe Brown made layup 4-2
17:44   Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore  
17:44 +1 Kobe Brown made free throw 4-3
17:29 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by J'Von McCormick 6-3
17:17 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Xavier Pinson 6-5
16:48 +2 Austin Wiley made jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 8-5
16:29   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
16:21   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
16:06 +2 J'Von McCormick made driving layup 10-5
15:50   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
15:45   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Xavier Pinson  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:33 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 10-7
15:04   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Tray Jackson  
14:56 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 10-9
14:28   Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Mitchell Smith  
14:11   Out of bounds turnover on Dru Smith  
13:55   Personal foul on Torrence Watson  
13:54   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
13:32 +2 Xavier Pinson made driving layup 10-11
13:08   Traveling violation turnover on Devan Cambridge  
12:51   Kobe Brown missed jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
12:42   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
12:42   Jamal Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:42   Jamal Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
12:26 +2 Mitchell Smith made jump shot, assist by Kobe Brown 10-13
12:09   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
12:04   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
13:06 +2 Austin Wiley made hook shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 12-13
11:43   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:43 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
11:26   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
11:06   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
10:57   Kobe Brown missed jump shot  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
10:53   Personal foul on Jamal Johnson  
10:49   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
10:41 +2 Danjel Purifoy made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 14-14
10:19 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 14-17
10:00 +2 Samir Doughty made driving layup 16-17
9:38   Dru Smith missed fade-away jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
9:30   Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Johnson  
9:12   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
9:12 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
9:12 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
8:46 +2 J'Von McCormick made jump shot 18-19
8:26   Bad pass turnover on Reed Nikko, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
8:22   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
8:22 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 19-19
8:22 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-19
8:00 +2 Dru Smith made layup 20-21
7:53   Offensive foul on Allen Flanigan  
7:53   Turnover on Allen Flanigan  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
7:52   Xavier Pinson missed free throw  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
7:31 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Anfernee McLemore 22-21
7:06   Tray Jackson missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
7:04   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
6:51   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
6:41 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 22-23
6:19   Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick  
6:06   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
5:50 +2 Xavier Pinson made turnaround jump shot 22-25
5:29   Personal foul on Torrence Watson  
5:29 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
5:29   J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
5:01 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrence Watson 23-28
4:39   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
4:40 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 24-28
4:40 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-28
4:22   Mitchell Smith missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
4:14   Offensive foul on Austin Wiley  
4:14   Turnover on Austin Wiley  
4:01 +2 Kobe Brown made jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 25-30
3:47   Anfernee McLemore missed layup  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
3:31 +2 Dru Smith made layup 25-32
3:31   Shooting foul on J'Von McCormick  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +1 Dru Smith made free throw 25-33
3:19   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
3:14 +2 Xavier Pinson made driving dunk, assist by Dru Smith 25-35
2:57   Personal foul on Kobe Brown  
2:57 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
2:57 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
2:45   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
2:45   Dru Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:45 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-36
2:33   Shooting foul on Tray Jackson  
2:33   Allen Flanigan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:33   Allen Flanigan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
2:28   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
2:12   Samir Doughty missed layup  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
2:03 +2 Anfernee McLemore made layup 29-36
1:51   Offensive foul on Mitchell Smith  
1:51   Turnover on Mitchell Smith  
1:40   Shooting foul on Parker Braun  
1:40 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
1:40   Samir Doughty missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
1:25 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 30-39
1:02   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
1:02 +1 Danjel Purifoy made 1st of 2 free throws 31-39
1:02 +1 Danjel Purifoy made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-39
43.0 +3 Tray Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 32-42
21.0   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
13.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot 32-45
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
AUBURN Tigers 41
MIZZOU Tigers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
19:27   Austin Wiley missed layup  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
19:12   Dru Smith missed layup  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
19:03 +2 Samir Doughty made jump shot 34-45
18:43 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 34-47
18:22   Personal foul on Kobe Brown  
18:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn  
17:43   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:28   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
17:05   Reed Nikko missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:53   Austin Wiley missed layup, blocked by Kobe Brown  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:48 +2 Austin Wiley made layup 36-47
16:35   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:25   Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson  
16:25 +1 Allen Flanigan made 1st of 2 free throws 37-47
16:25 +1 Allen Flanigan made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-47
15:59   Javon Pickett missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
15:45   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Anfernee McLemore missed layup, blocked by Parker Braun  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Parker Braun  
15:27   Dru Smith missed layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
15:23   Shooting foul on Javon Pickett  
15:23 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 39-47
15:23 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-47
15:19   Mitchell Smith missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley  
15:17   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
15:12   Personal foul on Torrence Watson  
15:12 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
15:12 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
14:57 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Mitchell Smith 42-49
14:42   Austin Wiley missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
14:35   Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy  
14:15 +3 Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 42-52
13:56 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 45-52
13:28 +2 Dru Smith made layup 45-54
13:11   Samir Doughty missed layup, blocked by Reed Nikko  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
13:04   Offensive foul on Xavier Pinson  
13:04   Turnover on Xavier Pinson  
12:50   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
12:50   J'Von McCormick missed free throw  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
12:25   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
12:21   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
12:12   Dru Smith missed layup  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
12:05   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
11:42   Kobe Brown missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
11:29   Shooting foul on Parker Braun  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:29   Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:29 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-54
11:15 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Kobe Brown 46-56
10:53   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
10:21   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
10:05   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
10:01   Personal foul on Devan Cambridge  
10:01   Flagrant foul on Devan Cambridge  
10:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Devan Cambridge  
10:01 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 46-57
10:01 +1 Javon Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 46-57
10:01   Javon Pickett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
10:01 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 46-58
10:01 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-59
9:47   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
9:43 +3 Torrence Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 46-62
9:21   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
9:21   Allen Flanigan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:21 +1 Allen Flanigan made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-62
9:21 +1 Allen Flanigan made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-62
9:05   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
9:05 +1 Kobe Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 47-63
9:05 +1 Kobe Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-64
8:54 +2 Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Allen Flanigan 49-64
8:27 +2 Parker Braun made dunk 49-66
8:21   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Parker Braun  
8:21 +1 Samir Doughty made free throw 50-66
8:11 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Allen Flanigan 52-66
7:52   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Auburn  
7:52 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 52-67
7:52 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-68
7:52   Mitchell Smith missed free throw  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
7:37 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Samir Doughty 54-68
7:28   Personal foul on Jamal Johnson  
7:28   Javon Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:28