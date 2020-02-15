|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Auburn
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan
|
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
J'Von McCormick made jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dru Smith
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Samir Doughty made jump shot
|
4-0
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown made layup
|
4-2
|
17:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore
|
|
17:44
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Brown made free throw
|
4-3
|
17:29
|
|
+2
|
Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by J'Von McCormick
|
6-3
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Xavier Pinson
|
6-5
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Austin Wiley made jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty
|
8-5
|
16:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on J'Von McCormick
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
J'Von McCormick made driving layup
|
10-5
|
15:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by J'Von McCormick
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Xavier Pinson
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:33
|
|
+2
|
Dru Smith made jump shot
|
10-7
|
15:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Tray Jackson
|
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Dru Smith made jump shot
|
10-9
|
14:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Mitchell Smith
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Dru Smith
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Torrence Watson
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson made driving layup
|
10-11
|
13:08
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Devan Cambridge
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Kobe Brown missed jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
Mitchell Smith made jump shot, assist by Kobe Brown
|
10-13
|
12:09
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamal Johnson
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mitchell Smith
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Austin Wiley made hook shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy
|
12-13
|
11:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Austin Wiley
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:43
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
11:26
|
|
|
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Kobe Brown missed jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Johnson
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Danjel Purifoy made layup, assist by Samir Doughty
|
14-14
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett
|
14-17
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Samir Doughty made driving layup
|
16-17
|
9:38
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Johnson
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy
|
|
9:12
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-18
|
9:12
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-19
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
J'Von McCormick made jump shot
|
18-19
|
8:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Reed Nikko, stolen by J'Von McCormick
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Reed Nikko
|
|
8:22
|
|
+1
|
J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-19
|
8:22
|
|
+1
|
J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-19
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Dru Smith made layup
|
20-21
|
7:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Allen Flanigan
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Allen Flanigan
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samir Doughty
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed free throw
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Anfernee McLemore
|
22-21
|
7:06
|
|
|
Tray Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Auburn
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Pinson
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson made layup
|
22-23
|
6:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Missouri
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson made turnaround jump shot
|
22-25
|
5:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Torrence Watson
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-25
|
5:29
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|
|
5:01
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrence Watson
|
23-28
|
4:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Reed Nikko
|
|
4:40
|
|
+1
|
Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-28
|
4:40
|
|
+1
|
Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-28
|
4:22
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith missed jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Austin Wiley
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Turnover on Austin Wiley
|
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown made jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson
|
25-30
|
3:47
|
|
|
Anfernee McLemore missed layup
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
Dru Smith made layup
|
25-32
|
3:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J'Von McCormick
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith made free throw
|
25-33
|
3:19
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
|
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson made driving dunk, assist by Dru Smith
|
25-35
|
2:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kobe Brown
|
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-35
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-35
|
2:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Allen Flanigan
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-36
|
2:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tray Jackson
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed layup
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan
|
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Anfernee McLemore made layup
|
29-36
|
1:51
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mitchell Smith
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Turnover on Mitchell Smith
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Parker Braun
|
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-36
|
1:40
|
|
|
Samir Doughty missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson
|
|
1:25
|
|
+3
|
Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson
|
30-39
|
1:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dru Smith
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Danjel Purifoy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-39
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Danjel Purifoy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-39
|
43.0
|
|
+3
|
Tray Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson
|
32-42
|
21.0
|
|
|
Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Missouri
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3.0
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
32-45
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|