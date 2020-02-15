COLOST
Stevens, Martin lift Colorado St. past Wyoming 77-70

  Feb 15, 2020

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Isaiah Stevens had 14 points to lead five Colorado State players in double figures as the Rams beat Wyoming 77-70 on Saturday. Kris Martin added 13 points for the Rams. Kendle Moore chipped in 12, Nico Carvacho scored 11 and David Roddy had 10. Carvacho also had 17 rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado had 17 points for the Cowboys (6-20, 1-13 Mountain West Conference). Jake Hendricks added 14 points. Kwane Marble II had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys on the season. Colorado State defeated Wyoming 72-61 on Jan. 4. Colorado State (18-9, 9-5) plays UNLV on the road on Tuesday. Wyoming plays Utah State on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
COLOST Rams 29
WYO Cowboys 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado State  
19:39   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
19:14   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
19:04   Isaiah Stevens missed driving layup  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
18:50   Isaiah Stevens missed layup, blocked by Kwane Marble II  
18:48   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
18:44   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
18:38   Personal foul on Jake Hendricks  
18:31   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
18:25   David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Kwane Marble II  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
18:17   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
18:12   Shooting foul on Jake Hendricks  
18:12   Kendle Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:12 +1 Kendle Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
17:58   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
17:26   Hunter Maldonado missed driving layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
17:21   Offensive foul on Isaiah Stevens  
17:21   Turnover on Isaiah Stevens  
16:53 +2 Trevon Taylor made hook shot 1-2
16:35   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
16:33   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
16:33 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 2-2
16:33 +1 Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
16:07 +2 Hunter Maldonado made fade-away jump shot 3-4
15:41   Lost ball turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by A.J. Banks  
15:30 +3 Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 3-7
15:03 +2 Isaiah Stevens made jump shot 5-7
14:47   Trevon Taylor missed layup, blocked by Nico Carvacho  
14:45   Offensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
14:37   Trevon Taylor missed hook shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
14:25 +2 Isaiah Stevens made jump shot 7-7
14:13   Personal foul on David Roddy  
14:13   Commercial timeout called  
14:09 +2 Kwane Marble II made driving layup 7-9
13:36   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
13:36 +1 Dischon Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
13:36   Dischon Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
13:11   Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood  
13:03   Offensive foul on Kwane Marble II  
13:03   Turnover on Kwane Marble II  
12:51 +2 Dischon Thomas made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 10-9
12:38 +2 Brandon Porter made finger-roll layup 10-11
12:38   Shooting foul on Dischon Thomas  
12:38 +1 Brandon Porter made free throw 10-12
12:19   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
12:05   Brandon Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
11:48 +2 Dischon Thomas made jump shot 12-12
11:19   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
11:06   Offensive foul on Dischon Thomas  
11:06   Turnover on Dischon Thomas  
11:06   Commercial timeout called  
10:53   Personal foul on Hyron Edwards  
10:41   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on John Tonje, stolen by Kenny Foster  
10:09   Personal foul on John Tonje  
10:09   Greg Milton III missed free throw  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
10:02   Shooting foul on Brandon Porter  
10:02 +1 Kendle Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 13-12
10:02   Kendle Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
9:45 +3 Brandon Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 13-15
9:27 +2 Nico Carvacho made hook shot, assist by Kris Martin 15-15
9:04 +3 Brandon Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Foster 15-18
8:48   Personal foul on Brandon Porter  
8:48   Nico Carvacho missed free throw  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
8:31   Brandon Porter missed finger-roll layup  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
8:20   Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Colorado State  
8:18   Personal foul on Greg Milton III  
8:18   Nico Carvacho missed free throw  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Brandon Porter  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Hyron Edwards  
7:59   Hyron Edwards missed driving layup  
8:00   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
8:00   Personal foul on Greg Milton III  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:00 +1 David Roddy made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
8:00   David Roddy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:00   Offensive rebound by John Tonje  
7:44   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
7:34   Bad pass turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
7:15   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
7:06 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 19-18
6:46   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
6:44 +2 Kwane Marble II made dunk 19-20
6:44   Shooting foul on Kendle Moore  
6:44 +1 Kwane Marble II made free throw 19-21
6:31   Lost ball turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
6:25 +2 Hunter Maldonado made driving layup 19-23
6:23   30-second timeout called  
6:02   Personal foul on Brandon Porter  
6:02 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
6:02   Isaiah Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
5:47   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Colorado State  
5:27   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
5:25   Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom  
5:25 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
5:25   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
5:23   Jumpball received by Wyoming  
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
5:10 +2 Hunter Maldonado made driving layup 21-25
4:52   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
4:45   Shooting foul on David Roddy  
4:45   Hunter Maldonado missed free throw  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
4:32   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
4:16   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
4:16 +1 Hunter Maldonado made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
4:16 +1 Hunter Maldonado made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
4:05   Isaiah Stevens missed floating jump shot  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Dischon Thomas, stolen by Greg Milton III  
3:54   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
3:49 +2 Kwane Marble II made dunk 21-29
3:33   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Colorado State  
3:31   Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:31   Dischon Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:31 +1 Dischon Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-29
2:54   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
2:45   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Offensive rebound by Colorado State  
2:43   Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom  
2:43 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 23-29
2:43   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Haize Fornstrom  
2:27 +3 Haize Fornstrom made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 23-32
2:09   Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Colorado State  
2:07   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
2:07   Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:07 +1 Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
1:57   Jumpball received by Colorado State  
1:57   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Hyron Edwards  
1:43   Traveling violation turnover on Kris Martin  
1:15 +3 Haize Fornstrom made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 24-35
48.0 +2 Adam Thistlewood made layup 26-35
30.0   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
6.0 +2 Isaiah Stevens made driving layup 28-35
6.0   Shooting foul on Haize Fornstrom  
6.0 +1 Isaiah Stevens made free throw 29-35
0.0 +2 Kenny Foster made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado 29-37

2nd Half
COLOST Rams 48
WYO Cowboys 33

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Hunter Maldonado made turnaround jump shot 29-39
19:31   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
19:05 +2 Hunter Maldonado made jump shot 29-41
18:49   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
18:35   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado  
18:18   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
18:11   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
17:51 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 29-44
17:33 +2 David Roddy made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 31-44
17:20   Personal foul on Nico Carvacho  
17:13 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II 31-47
16:47   Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado  
16:33   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Colorado State  
16:32   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
16:29 +2 David Roddy made layup 33-47
16:04   Trevon Taylor missed reverse layup  
16:02   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
15:58   Isaiah Stevens missed finger-roll layup  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:30 +2 Hunter Maldonado made jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 33-49
15:15 +2 David Roddy made driving layup 35-49
14:53   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
14:41   David Roddy missed hook shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
14:22 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Milton III 35-52
14:07   Lost ball turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Jake Hendricks  
14:02 +2 Jake Hendricks made finger-roll layup 35-54
14:02   30-second timeout called  
14:02   Commercial timeout called  
13:51 +2 Isaiah Stevens made reverse layup 37-54
13:26   Trevon Taylor missed hook shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
13:17 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 40-54
13:00   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
12:46   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Colorado State  
12:37 +2 Nico Carvacho made hook shot 42-54
12:29   30-second timeout called  
12:29   Commercial timeout called  
12:16   Hunter Maldonado missed fade-away jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
12:07 +2 David Roddy made driving layup 44-54
12:07   Shooting foul on Kenny Foster  
12:07 +1 David Roddy made free throw 45-54
11:50   Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens  
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Trevon Taylor  
11:32   Hyron Edwards missed floating jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
11:23   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
11:09   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
10:49   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Trevon Taylor  
10:25   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
10:03   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stevens  
10:03 +1 Kwane Marble II made 1st of 2 free throws 45-55
