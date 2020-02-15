|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Colorado State
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed driving layup
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed layup, blocked by Kwane Marble II
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Hendricks
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Kwane Marble II
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jake Hendricks
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:12
|
|
+1
|
Kendle Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
17:58
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed driving layup
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made hook shot
|
1-2
|
16:35
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed layup
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor
|
|
16:33
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
16:33
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-2
|
16:07
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado made fade-away jump shot
|
3-4
|
15:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by A.J. Banks
|
|
15:30
|
|
+3
|
Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
3-7
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made jump shot
|
5-7
|
14:47
|
|
|
Trevon Taylor missed layup, blocked by Nico Carvacho
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by A.J. Banks
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Trevon Taylor missed hook shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
14:25
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made jump shot
|
7-7
|
14:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Roddy
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made driving layup
|
7-9
|
13:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor
|
|
13:36
|
|
+1
|
Dischon Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-9
|
13:36
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kwane Marble II
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Kwane Marble II
|
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens
|
10-9
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Porter made finger-roll layup
|
10-11
|
12:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dischon Thomas
|
|
12:38
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Porter made free throw
|
10-12
|
12:19
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Brandon Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas made jump shot
|
12-12
|
11:19
|
|
|
Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Dischon Thomas
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Turnover on Dischon Thomas
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hyron Edwards
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Tonje, stolen by Kenny Foster
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Tonje
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Greg Milton III missed free throw
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Porter
|
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
Kendle Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-12
|
10:02
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III
|
|
9:45
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
13-15
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made hook shot, assist by Kris Martin
|
15-15
|
9:04
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Foster
|
15-18
|
8:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Porter
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed free throw
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wyoming
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Brandon Porter missed finger-roll layup
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colorado State
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Milton III
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed free throw
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Porter
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Hyron Edwards
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Hyron Edwards missed driving layup
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Milton III
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-18
|
8:00
|
|
|
David Roddy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Tonje
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Kwane Marble II
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|
|
7:06
|
|
+3
|
Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards
|
19-18
|
6:46
|
|
|
Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made dunk
|
19-20
|
6:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kendle Moore
|
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
Kwane Marble II made free throw
|
19-21
|
6:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado made driving layup
|
19-23
|
6:23
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Porter
|
|
6:02
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-23
|
6:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colorado State
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom
|
|
5:25
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-23
|
5:25
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Wyoming
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado made driving layup
|
21-25
|
4:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Roddy
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed free throw
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dischon Thomas
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kendle Moore
|
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-26
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-27
|
4:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dischon Thomas, stolen by Greg Milton III
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made dunk
|
21-29
|
3:33
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colorado State
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Dischon Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-29
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Dischon Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-29
|
2:54
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colorado State
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom
|
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-29
|
2:43
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haize Fornstrom
|
|
2:27
|
|
+3
|
Haize Fornstrom made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks
|
23-32
|
2:09
|
|
|
Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Colorado State
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kwane Marble II
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-32
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-32
|
1:57
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Colorado State
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Hyron Edwards
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kris Martin
|
|
1:15
|
|
+3
|
Haize Fornstrom made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks
|
24-35
|
48.0
|
|
+2
|
Adam Thistlewood made layup
|
26-35
|
30.0
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
6.0
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made driving layup
|
28-35
|
6.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Haize Fornstrom
|
|
6.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens made free throw
|
29-35
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
Kenny Foster made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
29-37