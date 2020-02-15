DEPAUL
CREIGH

Alexander's 24 lead No. 23 Creighton in 93-64 rout of DePaul

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) The good times rolled for Creighton at the start of the second half against DePaul.

There was Ty-Shon Alexander feeding Damien Jefferson for a lob dunk. There was Jefferson doing the same for Christian Bishop a minute later, and on the next possession Alexander lobbed to Bishop for another throwdown.

The CHI Health Center crowd of nearly 18,000 and the Bluejays fed off each other during the decisive run, so much so that Mitch Ballock got caught up in the moment and launched a 3-pointer, and missed, right after he crossed center court in transition.

It was all part of the No. 23 Bluejays letting their hair down in a 93-64 rout of DePaul on Saturday night.

''It was exciting,'' Alexander said. ''Everybody on the team was smiling, everybody was being happy. When we do that, the game is just fun.''

The 18-3 run built Creighton's lead to 60-31, and the bulge grew to as many as 33 points as the Bluejays won for the seventh time in eight games.

''Ty-Shon and I were talking about how that probably was the craziest six- or eight-minute stretch since we've been here at Creighton,'' Ballock said. ''When you get the crowd into it, you really elevate your game on both ends of the floor.''

Creighton (20-6, 9-4 Big East) won its 12th straight in the series and has beaten DePaul in 15 of 16 meetings since joining the Big East. All but one of those Creighton wins have been by double digits.

The Bluejays are 7-1 in their last eight games and are one game behind first-place Seton Hall in the conference race. They've reached 20 wins for the 20th time in 22 years.

The Blue Demons (13-12, 1-11) lost their seventh straight, a skid that started with Creighton's 83-68 win in Chicago last month.

Alexander matched his season high with 24 points in one of his best all-around games. He had eight assists, five steals and a blocked shot as the Bluejays dominated in transition. They finished with seven dunks.

Creighton tied the school record with 18 steals and had season highs with 14 3-pointers and 25 assists on 33 field goals.

Ballock made four 3s and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Damien Jefferson had 12 points and six rebounds.

''I don't think DePaul had lost a double-figure game on the road all year long,'' Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. ''Nobody's done this to them. That speaks volumes to the growth of this group of guys. They're really connected on the defensive end, we're really unselfish on the offensive end. That's usually a pretty good recipe for success.''

Charlie Moore had 20 points and five assists and Romeo Weems had 12 points to lead the Blue Demons, who committed 21 turnovers. Paul Reed, who averages better than 15 points and 10 rebounds, was held to season lows of three points and three rebounds.

''Tale of two teams,'' DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. ''One was playing aggressively, and the other one was not. There wasn't the amount of energy we needed collectively, and as a result, there was no level of offensive or defensive execution.''

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The struggling Blue Demons couldn't keep up with Creighton and dropped to 0-6 on the road in Big East play after their most lopsided loss of the season.

Creighton: The Bluejays continued their roll, following up their 87-82 road win over No. 10 Seton Hall on Wednesday with their most lopsided conference home win of the season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The win over Seton Hall and the blowout against DePaul assures the Bluejays of a promotion when the new Top 25 comes out Monday.

STAT PACK

Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, who missed the last four games because of injury, returned to score a season-high 11 points. Marcus Zegarowski also had 11... Creighton's Denzel Mahoney missed a free throw for the first time in 22 attempts. ... Ballock went scoreless in 36 minutes against Seton Hall on Wednesday and had his streak of at least one 3-pointer in 23 straight games end. He hit one from the wing early against DePaul, ending an 0-for-9 shooting slump. ... DePaul's Darious Hall made his first 3-pointer of the season, having come into the game 0 for 11 from behind the arc.

UP NEXT

DePaul hosts Villanova on Wednesday. The Blue Demons took Nova to overtime in a 79-75 loss Jan. 14.

Creighton visits Marquette on Tuesday. The Bluejays beat Marquette 92-75 in Omaha on Jan. 1.

1st Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 28
CREIGH Bluejays 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
19:32   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
19:19   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
19:13   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Christian Bishop  
19:09 +2 Damien Jefferson made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 0-2
18:52 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 2-2
18:33   Lost ball turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander, stolen by Paul Reed  
18:18   Traveling violation turnover on Romeo Weems  
17:50   Mitch Ballock missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
17:25   Romeo Weems missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
17:14 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot 2-4
16:55   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
16:40   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
16:24 +3 Darious Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 5-4
16:08 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 5-7
15:59   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
15:52   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
15:45 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk 5-9
15:36   Darious Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
15:25   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:13   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
15:13   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Kelvin Jones missed layup  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
14:53   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
14:47   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by DJ Williams  
14:38   Lost ball turnover on Nick Ongenda, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
14:34   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
14:32   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
14:32   Kelvin Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:32 +1 Kelvin Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
14:10 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 8-10
13:50   Lost ball turnover on Denzel Mahoney, stolen by Nick Ongenda  
13:40 +2 DJ Williams made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 10-10
13:25 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup 10-12
13:25   Shooting foul on DJ Williams  
13:25   Denzel Mahoney missed free throw  
13:25   Defensive rebound by DJ Williams  
12:56   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
12:45   Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
12:45 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 10-13
12:45 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-14
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore  
12:16 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 10-17
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
12:09 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made dunk 10-19
12:09   30-second timeout called  
12:09   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
11:27   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
11:20   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Shereef Mitchell  
11:02   Out of bounds turnover on Shereef Mitchell  
10:40   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
10:30   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
10:10 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 10-22
9:54 +2 Romeo Weems made jump shot 12-22
9:54   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
9:54   Romeo Weems missed free throw  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
9:27   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Christian Bishop  
9:04 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 12-25
8:43 +2 Romeo Weems made layup 14-25
8:34   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
8:32   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
8:32   Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:32 +1 Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-25
8:14 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 15-28
8:00   Charlie Moore missed layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
7:51 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 15-31
7:38   Offensive foul on Paul Reed  
7:38   Turnover on Paul Reed  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:19   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
7:08 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed 18-31
6:53   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
6:41   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
6:33 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 18-33
6:19   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
6:02   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
5:52   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
5:37   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
5:31   Romeo Weems missed jump shot, blocked by Kelvin Jones  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
5:29   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
5:29   Shooting foul on Romeo Weems  
5:29   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-34
5:14   Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell  
5:07   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
4:56   Out of bounds turnover on Kelvin Jones  
4:34 +2 Darious Hall made layup, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 20-34
4:14   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
4:14 +1 Shereef Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 20-35
4:14 +1 Shereef Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-36
4:02   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
4:00   Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:51 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot 22-36
3:35   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
3:20   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
3:06   Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock  
3:06   Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:06   Romeo Weems missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
3:00   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Romeo Weems  
2:50   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot, blocked by Ty-Shon Alexander  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
2:48 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney 22-38
2:48   Shooting foul on Flynn Cameron  
2:41   Ty-Shon Alexander missed free throw  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
2:31   Flynn Cameron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
2:23   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Nick Ongenda  
1:58 +2 Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 24-38
1:48   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Flynn Cameron  
1:43 +2 Romeo Weems made layup, assist by Flynn Cameron 26-38
1:43   30-second timeout called  
1:28   Traveling violation turnover on Damien Jefferson  
1:16   Lost ball turnover on Markese Jacobs, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
52.0   Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda  
52.0 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 26-39
52.0 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-40
27.0 +2 Charlie Moore made floating jump shot 28-40
1.0 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot 28-42
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 36
CREIGH Bluejays 51

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 28-44
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
19:14 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock 28-46
18:46   Romeo Weems missed layup  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
18:41 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 28-49
18:37   30-second timeout called  
18:37   Commercial timeout called  
18:19   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
18:10   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
17:55 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made reverse layup, assist by Christian Bishop 28-51
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
17:33 +2 Damien Jefferson made alley-oop shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 28-53
17:18 +3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 31-53
16:54 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 31-55
16:54   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
16:54 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made free throw 31-56
16:39   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
16:33   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
16:25 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Damien Jefferson 31-58
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
16:11 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 31-60
15:58   Darious Hall missed layup, blocked by Mitch Ballock  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
15:48   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
15:39   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
15:22   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
15:16 +2 Jaylen Butz made dunk 33-60
15:04   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
15:04   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:37   Darious Hall missed hook shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
14:35   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
14:24 +2 Shereef Mitchell made layup 33-62
14:14   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
13:52   Lost ball turnover on Shereef Mitchell, stolen by Darious Hall  
13:42   Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell  
13:30   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
13:04   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
12:57 +3 Shereef Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 33-65
12:31 +2 Romeo Weems made hook shot 35-65
12:25   Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
12:25 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 3 free throws 35-66
12:25 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-67
12:25 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-68
12:06   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
12:00   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
11:50   Romeo Weems missed layup  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Darious Hall  
11:50 +2 Darious Hall made tip-in 37-68
11:45   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:40   Traveling violation turnover on Denzel Mahoney  
11:25   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
11:04 +2 Shereef Mitchell made floating jump shot 37-70
10:49   Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell  
10:49   Personal foul on Jett Canfield  
10:49 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 1st of 2 free throws 38-70
10:49 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-70
10:30   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
10:28   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
10:28   DJ Williams missed free throw  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
9:56   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by DJ Williams  
9:46 +2 Darious Hall made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 41-70
9:14   Shot clock violation turnover on Creighton  
9:05   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
9:05   Darious Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:05   Darious Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
9:03   Lost ball turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
9:02 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Ongenda 44-70
8:30 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damien Jefferson 44-73
8:21 +2 Charlie Moore made turnaround jump shot 46-73
8:12   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Nick Ongenda  
8:06 +2 Charlie Moore made layup, assist by Nick Ongenda 48-73
7:30   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:07 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made layup 50-73
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
6:38   Charlie Moore missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
6:23 +3