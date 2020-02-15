GTOWN
Georgetown
Hoyas
15-10
away team logo
73
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
FOX
Sat Feb. 15
2:30pm
BONUS
66
TF 11
home team logo
BUTLER
19 Butler
Bulldogs
19-7
ML: +339
BUTLER -8.5, O/U 137.5
ML: -438
GTOWN
BUTLER

No Text

Allen scores 22, Georgetown beats No. 19 Butler on the road

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing harkened back to his college days to put into perspective the short-handed Hoyas’ inspired road win against No. 19 Butler on Saturday.

“I remember when I was playing, coach (John) Thompson always talked about the junkyard dog, having the ‘junkyard dog mentality,’” Ewing said after his Hoyas had defeated the 19th ranked Bulldogs 73-66. “No matter what the adversity is, you scratch and you claw and are able to come away with a win. I think that’s what we’ve been doing, not just today but all season.”

Nobody bit the Bulldogs more than Hoyas senior guard Terrell Allen, whose 22 points tied a career high. He hit the game’s first shot as part of seven points in an 11-2 run at the outset, then delivered two of the most crucial baskets when the game got tight late.

Butler (19-7, 7-6 Big East) had pulled to within 61-60 with 3:46 remaining when Allen knocked down a pull-up jumper in the paint. After each team missed opportunities, he hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to put Georgetown up 66-60 with 1:28 remaining.

Allen hit 9 of 14 shots, including all four 3-point tries.

“He played one of the best games that I’ve seen him play, one of the best games since he’s been here,” Ewing said. “He not only scored, he assisted and played great defense.”

The Hoyas (15-10, 5-7) improved to 6-1 lifetime at Hinkle Fieldhouse despite missing their top two scorers, Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven, due to injuries.

“Every time something happens with the team, an injury or anything that happens, we just want to continue to fight hard every single night,” Allen said. “Coach Pat does a great job with us, letting us know we can still win games with the people we do have. We have enough talent in the locker room.”

Jahvon Blair added 16 points as Georgetown avenged a 69-64 home loss to Butler on Jan. 28.

“We’re a hard-working team,” Allen said. “We go out there and fight every single night. We know our (roster) numbers are down, but our minutes are all up and we’re all producing and we all know what we need out of each other.”

Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 17 points and Jordan Tucker scored 12 of his 16 on four 3-pointers in the first half. The host Bulldogs didn’t take the lead until early in the second half and failed to hold slim advantages for long.

“We struggled to get stops,” Tucker said. “Even when we were scoring, it was like they had an answer back every time.”

The Bulldogs were also without a key player in injured point guard Aaron Thompson.

But Butler coach LaVall Jordan couldn’t have been more adamant about the earned outcome.

“They deserved to win the game,” he said of the Hoyas. “They had guys out, we had guys out, and they were more prepared. So we have to do a better job of being more focused - that’s on us as coaches - and play harder.”

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: Six league games and the conference tournament isn’t much time for the Hoyas to prove themselves worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration, but an inspiring effort suggests there’s still a chance. This team still might need to win the conference tournament to secure an NCAA bid.

Butler: Hopes to rise to a possible No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament took a serious hit with a bad home loss. Three of the final five regular-season games are on the road, too. The Bulldogs might fall to a No. 5 or No. 6 seed with a sputtering, late-season finish.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Hosts Providence on Wednesday.

Butler: At Seton Hall on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
GTOWN Hoyas 32
BUTLER Bulldogs 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgetown  
19:35 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 2-0
19:13   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
18:52 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup 4-0
18:21 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 4-2
17:54   Jamorko Pickett missed layup, blocked by Sean McDermott  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
17:36   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
17:25   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
17:13   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
17:05   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
17:05 +1 Qudus Wahab made 1st of 2 free throws 5-2
17:05 +1 Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
16:51   Offensive foul on John-Michael Mulloy  
16:51   Turnover on John-Michael Mulloy  
16:42 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 8-2
16:19   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot, blocked by Jagan Mosely  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
16:12 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 11-2
16:11   30-second timeout called  
16:11   Commercial timeout called  
15:47 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 11-5
15:25   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
15:00 +2 Sean McDermott made jump shot 11-7
14:35   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
14:22   Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett  
14:12   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
13:57   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
13:46 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 11-9
13:30   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
13:15 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 14-9
12:50   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Offensive rebound by John-Michael Mulloy  
12:44   John-Michael Mulloy missed layup  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
12:38   Lost ball turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Bryce Nze  
12:28   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
12:18   Lost ball turnover on John-Michael Mulloy, stolen by Jamorko Pickett  
11:58 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 17-9
11:21   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
11:08   Traveling violation turnover on Jahvon Blair  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:53   Personal foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
10:52   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Timothy Ighoefe  
10:44   Timothy Ighoefe missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
10:24 +2 Bryce Golden made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 17-11
10:01   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
9:58   Personal foul on Terrell Allen  
9:41 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 17-13
9:25 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot 20-13
8:58 +3 Khalif Battle made 3-pt. jump shot 20-16
8:34 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 22-16
8:09   Personal foul on George Muresan  
8:07   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
7:57   Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
7:37 +3 Khalif Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 22-19
7:36   30-second timeout called  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
6:57   Sean McDermott missed jump shot  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
6:44   Bad pass turnover on Khalif Battle  
6:27   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
6:06 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 22-22
5:42 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamorko Pickett 25-22
5:15 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalif Battle 25-25
4:55   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
4:55 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 26-25
4:55 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-25
4:46   30-second timeout called  
4:27   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
4:00   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
3:58   Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
3:53   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
3:51   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
3:48 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk 29-25
3:23   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
3:15   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
2:52 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 31-25
2:52 +2 Terrell Allen made jump shot 31-25
2:20 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 31-28
1:56   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
1:56 +1 Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 32-28
1:56   Jamorko Pickett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
1:47   Personal foul on Jagan Mosely  
1:28   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
1:10   Qudus Wahab missed layup  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
44.0   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
34.0   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
3.0 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 32-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GTOWN Hoyas 41
BUTLER Bulldogs 35

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
19:29   Shooting foul on Qudus Wahab  
19:29 +1 Bryce Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 32-32
19:29 +1 Bryce Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-33
19:13   Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
19:04   Qudus Wahab missed hook shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
18:58   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
18:46   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
18:27   Offensive foul on Bryce Golden  
18:27   Turnover on Bryce Golden  
17:56   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
17:54   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
17:38   Personal foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
17:27   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
17:11   Timothy Ighoefe missed hook shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
16:53   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
16:44 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 35-33
16:21 +2 Kamar Baldwin made driving layup 35-35
16:07 +2 Jagan Mosely made floating jump shot 37-35
15:35 +2 Henry Baddley made dunk, assist by Bryce Nze 37-37
15:15   Jahvon Blair missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
15:00   Personal foul on Jagan Mosely  
15:00   Commercial timeout called  
14:42   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
14:34 +2 Sean McDermott made tip-in 37-39
14:18 +2 Qudus Wahab made floating jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 39-39
13:54   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
13:47 +2 Jamorko Pickett made dunk, assist by Jahvon Blair 41-39
13:11   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
13:03   Jagan Mosely missed layup  
13:01   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
12:54 +3 Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Qudus Wahab 44-39
12:37   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
12:22 +2 Kamar Baldwin made floating jump shot 44-41
12:04   Shooting foul on John-Michael Mulloy  
12:04   Qudus Wahab missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:04   Qudus Wahab missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
11:40 +2 Jordan Tucker made fade-away jump shot 44-43
11:23   Shooting foul on John-Michael Mulloy  
11:23   Commercial timeout called  
11:23   Qudus Wahab missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:23 +1 Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-43
11:05   Henry Baddley missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
10:58   Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
10:34 +2 Bryce Golden made reverse layup 45-45
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Henry Baddley  
9:53   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
9:36 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Jamorko Pickett 47-45
9:18 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 47-47
9:10   30-second timeout called  
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Bryce Nze  
8:46 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 47-50
8:24 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 50-50
7:59   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
7:58   Shooting foul on Timothy Ighoefe  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:57 +1 Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws 50-51
7:57   Bryce Nze missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
7:39 +2 Terrell Allen made turnaround jump shot 52-51
7:07   Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely  
7:07 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 52-52
7:07 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-53
6:44 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair 55-53
6:13   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
6:13 +1 Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 55-54
6:13 +1 Jordan Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
5:49   Terrell Allen missed layup  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
5:39 +2 Timothy Ighoefe made dunk 57-55
5:19   Jumpball received by Georgetown  
5:05   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Jagan Mosely  
5:05 +2 Jagan Mosely made driving layup 59-55
4:42 +2 Sean McDermott made driving layup 59-57
4:17   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe  
4:11 +2 Timothy Ighoefe made tip-in 61-57
3:52   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
3:47   30-second timeout called  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:45 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 61-60
3:14 +2 Terrell Allen made floating jump shot 63-60
2:53   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
2:36   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
2:21   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Sean McDermott  
2:16   Official timeout called  
1:58   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Georgetown  
1:29 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 66-60
1:29 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 66-60
1:15   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Butler  
1:11   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
1:02   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
53.0   Personal foul on Khalif Battle  
52.0   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
49.0   Shooting foul on Khalif Battle  
49.0 +1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 67-60
49.0 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-60
41.0   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair  
37.0   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
37.0 +1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 69-60
37.0   Jahvon Blair missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
31.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kamar Baldwin  
31.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kamar Baldwin  
31.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Terrell Allen  
21.0   Sean McDermott missed layup  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
21.0   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
21.0 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 70-60
21.0 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-60
13.0 +2 Kamar Baldwin made floating jump shot 71-62
11.0   Personal foul on Khalif Battle  
11.0 +1 Jahvon Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 72-62
11.0 +1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-62
4.0 +2 Khalif Battle made driving layup 73-64
4.0   Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Khalif Battle  
2.0   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
1.0 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk 73-66
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
J. Mosely
4 G
A. Thompson
2 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
6.6 Pts. Per Game 6.6
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
51.9 Field Goal % 48.1
43.4 Three Point % 8.3
81.8 Free Throw % 61.8