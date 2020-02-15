|
19:46
+3
Justin Gorham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
31-39
19:24
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:22
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
19:07
Personal foul on Isiaha Mike
19:02
Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:00
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
18:41
DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
18:39
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
18:39
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
18:19
Nate Hinton missed hook shot
18:17
Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham
18:00
+3
Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton
34-39
17:37
+2
Isiaha Mike made reverse layup, assist by Feron Hunt
34-41
17:19
Marcus Sasser missed floating jump shot
17:17
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
17:17
Personal foul on Justin Gorham
17:04
Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:02
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
16:55
+3
Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
37-41
16:34
Kendric Davis missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.
16:32
Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham
16:11
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:09
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
16:00
Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau
16:00
Commercial timeout called
15:55
Kendric Davis missed driving layup
15:53
Offensive rebound by Kendric Davis
15:52
Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau
15:45
+2
Ethan Chargois made turnaround jump shot
37-43
15:22
Caleb Mills missed floating jump shot
15:20
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
15:18
+2
Chris Harris Jr. made dunk
39-43
14:49
Traveling violation turnover on Feron Hunt
14:39
Jumpball received by SMU
14:39
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Kendric Davis
14:28
Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly
14:11
Caleb Mills missed floating jump shot
14:09
Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham
13:59
Justin Gorham missed jump shot
13:57
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
13:56
+2
Chris Harris Jr. made dunk
41-43
13:56
Shooting foul on Ethan Chargois
13:56
Chris Harris Jr. missed free throw
13:56
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
13:40
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:38
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
13:30
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Isiaha Mike
13:16
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:14
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
12:58
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:56
Defensive rebound by SMU
12:38
Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike
12:17
Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes
11:50
Isiaha Mike missed jump shot
11:48
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
11:41
CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:39
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
11:36
+2
Tyson Jolly made dunk
41-45
11:18
Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:16
Defensive rebound by SMU
11:14
Commercial timeout called
11:03
Tyson Jolly missed alley-oop shot
11:01
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
11:00
Shooting foul on Brison Gresham
11:00
Isiah Jasey missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:00
Isiah Jasey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:00
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
11:00
Personal foul on CJ White
10:45
+2
Marcus Sasser made jump shot
43-45
10:27
Traveling violation turnover on Kendric Davis
10:04
Marcus Sasser missed jump shot
10:02
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
9:56
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
9:44
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser
9:29
Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes
9:29
+1
Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws
43-46
9:29
+1
Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws
43-47
9:04
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:02
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
8:42
+2
Isiaha Mike made driving layup, assist by Kendric Davis
43-49
8:42
Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes
8:42
Isiaha Mike missed free throw
8:42
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
8:21
Nate Hinton missed jump shot
8:19
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
7:53
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:51
Offensive rebound by CJ White
7:35
+2
Feron Hunt made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis
43-51
7:32
Commercial timeout called
7:02
+2
Nate Hinton made jump shot
45-51
6:43
Offensive foul on Isiaha Mike
6:43
Turnover on Isiaha Mike
6:29
+2
DeJon Jarreau made jump shot
47-51
6:15
Personal foul on Nate Hinton
6:15
+1
CJ White made 1st of 2 free throws
47-52
6:15
+1
CJ White made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-53
5:53
+2
DeJon Jarreau made jump shot
49-53
5:26
+2
Tyson Jolly made jump shot
49-55
5:00
+3
Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
52-55
4:39
Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:37
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
4:23
Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:21
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
4:17
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:15
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
4:12
DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:10
Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham
4:10
Personal foul on Feron Hunt
4:07
Offensive foul on Chris Harris Jr.
4:07
Turnover on Chris Harris Jr.
3:51
+2
Tyson Jolly made turnaround jump shot
52-57
3:34
Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau
3:34
Turnover on DeJon Jarreau
3:34
Commercial timeout called
3:07
Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.
3:07
+1
Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws
52-58
3:07
+1
Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws
52-59
2:49
+3
Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot
55-59
2:30
Personal foul on Marcus Sasser
2:30
+1
Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
55-60
2:30
+1
Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
55-61
2:12
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
2:12
+1
Marcus Sasser made 1st of 2 free throws
56-61
2:12
+1
Marcus Sasser made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-61
1:50
+2
Feron Hunt made layup
57-63
1:44
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
1:44
+1
Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws
58-63
1:44
+1
Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws
59-63
1:44
30-second timeout called
1:44
Commercial timeout called
1:18
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:16
Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham
59.0
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
57.0
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
55.0
Personal foul on Justin Gorham
55.0
+1
Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws
59-64
55.0
Isiaha Mike missed 2nd of 2 free throws
55.0
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
39.0
+2
Caleb Mills made running Jump Shot, assist by Nate Hinton
61-64
38.0
