Bandoumel's 3-pointer in OT lifts SMU over No. 20 Houston

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an off-balance 3-point shot with 30 seconds remaining in overtime, and SMU held on to upset No. 20 Houston 73-72 on Saturday.

Bandoumel scored seven points in the game and had missed his first two 3-point attempts.

Houston freshman Marcus Sasser made three free throws with three seconds left to send the game to overtime and gave the Cougars a 72-70 lead with 1:05 remaining in the extra period.

Sasser reached a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. He scored half of them in the second half to rally Houston (20-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference) from an 11-point halftime deficit. His last-minute free throws tied the game for the first time since it was 2-2.

The lead changed hands only once in regulation play, and then four times in overtime.

Tyson Jolly led SMU (18-6, 8-4) with 20 points. Isiaha Mike and Feron Hunt scored 15 each, and Kendric Davis had 10.

Four times in the second half, Jolly scored after the Cougars had brought their deficit within a field goal. Included were a slam dunk with a rebound and two free throws stretching the lead to four points.

Houston's DeJon Jarreau scored 15 points before fouling out with 3:34 to play.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: Despite the loss, the Cougars held on to first place in the American Athletic Conference by half a game over Cincinnati. The Cougars had won eight of their previous nine games, beginning with a 71-62 home win over SMU one month earlier.

SMU: The Mustangs remained fourth in the conference, but now only two games behind first-place Houston. SMU is half a game behind third-place Tulsa (8-3) in the tightly packed conference.

UP NEXT

Houston returns home to play Tulane on Wednesday. The Cougars beat Tulane 75-62 at home Feb. 6.

SMU plays at Tulsa on Wednesday. The Mustangs won 82-67 at home against Tulsa on Feb. 1.

1st Half
HOU Cougars 28
SMU Mustangs 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:47 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made turnaround jump shot 2-0
19:30 +2 Isiaha Mike made jump shot 2-2
18:58   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
18:51 +2 Isiaha Mike made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 2-4
18:30   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
18:28   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes  
18:05   Bad pass turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
17:53   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:43   Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Grimes  
17:12   Shot clock violation turnover on SMU  
16:48   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
16:35 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 2-7
16:19   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
16:06   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
15:54   Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Caleb Mills  
15:49   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
15:35 +3 Feron Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 2-10
15:01   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Mills, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
14:56 +2 Feron Hunt made alley-oop shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 2-12
14:23   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Houston  
14:21   Shot clock violation turnover on SMU  
14:10   Kendric Davis missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham  
14:08   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
14:02   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
13:56   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Chargois, stolen by Nate Hinton  
13:37   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
13:35   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
13:31 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 4-12
13:21   Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois  
13:21   Turnover on Ethan Chargois  
13:12   Personal foul on CJ White  
13:00   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
12:37 +2 Ethan Chargois made dunk, assist by Feron Hunt 4-14
12:28 +2 DeJon Jarreau made driving layup 6-14
12:02 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 6-17
11:50   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
11:50   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:33 +2 Feron Hunt made driving layup 6-19
11:12   Fabian White Jr. missed layup  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
11:10   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
10:53 +2 Isiaha Mike made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 6-21
10:49   30-second timeout called  
10:29 +3 DeJon Jarreau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 9-21
10:09   Feron Hunt missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
9:56   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
9:29   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by SMU  
9:18   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
9:10 +2 Kendric Davis made jump shot 9-23
8:43   Shooting foul on Everett Ray  
8:43 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 10-23
8:43 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-23
8:31   Traveling violation turnover on Everett Ray  
8:07 +2 DeJon Jarreau made driving layup 13-23
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:37 +2 Tyson Jolly made driving layup, assist by CJ White 13-25
7:11 +2 DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 15-25
6:49   Offensive foul on Tyson Jolly  
6:49   Turnover on Tyson Jolly  
6:39 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 18-25
6:26   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
6:15   CJ White missed layup, blocked by Quentin Grimes  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
6:10   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
6:10   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
5:54 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made driving layup 18-27
5:41   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
5:28   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
5:18   Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois  
5:18   Turnover on Ethan Chargois  
5:09   Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Grimes  
4:57 +2 Isiaha Mike made driving layup, assist by Kendric Davis 18-29
4:40   Justin Gorham missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
4:36   Official timeout called  
4:29   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
4:29 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
4:29 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
4:10   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
4:00   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by SMU  
3:59   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:59 +1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
3:59 +1 Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
3:41 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 22-31
3:23   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
3:23 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 22-32
3:23 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-33
3:11   Caleb Mills missed layup  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
2:50   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
2:50 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 22-34
2:50 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-35
2:23 +2 Marcus Sasser made running Jump Shot 24-35
2:00 +2 Feron Hunt made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendric Davis 24-37
1:44   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
1:44 +1 Justin Gorham made 1st of 2 free throws 25-37
1:44 +1 Justin Gorham made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-37
1:29 +2 Tyson Jolly made turnaround jump shot 26-39
1:02 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 28-39
39.0   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
36.0   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
36.0   30-second timeout called  
7.0   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
1.0   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Houston  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HOU Cougars 36
SMU Mustangs 25

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +3 Justin Gorham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 31-39
19:24   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
19:07   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
19:02   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
18:41   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
18:39   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
18:39   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:19   Nate Hinton missed hook shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
18:00 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 34-39
17:37 +2 Isiaha Mike made reverse layup, assist by Feron Hunt 34-41
17:19   Marcus Sasser missed floating jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
17:17   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
17:04   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
16:55 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 37-41
16:34   Kendric Davis missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
16:11   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
16:00   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:55   Kendric Davis missed driving layup  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:52   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
15:45 +2 Ethan Chargois made turnaround jump shot 37-43
15:22   Caleb Mills missed floating jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
15:18 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk 39-43
14:49   Traveling violation turnover on Feron Hunt  
14:39   Jumpball received by SMU  
14:39   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Kendric Davis  
14:28   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly  
14:11   Caleb Mills missed floating jump shot  
14:09   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
13:59   Justin Gorham missed jump shot  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
13:56 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk 41-43
13:56   Shooting foul on Ethan Chargois  
13:56   Chris Harris Jr. missed free throw  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
13:40   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
13:30   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
13:16   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
12:58   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by SMU  
12:38   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike  
12:17   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes  
11:50   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
11:41   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
11:36 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk 41-45
11:18   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by SMU  
11:14   Commercial timeout called  
11:03   Tyson Jolly missed alley-oop shot  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
11:00   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
11:00   Isiah Jasey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:00   Isiah Jasey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
11:00   Personal foul on CJ White  
10:45 +2 Marcus Sasser made jump shot 43-45
10:27   Traveling violation turnover on Kendric Davis  
10:04   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
9:56   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser  
9:29   Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes  
9:29 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 43-46
9:29 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-47
9:04   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
8:42 +2 Isiaha Mike made driving layup, assist by Kendric Davis 43-49
8:42   Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes  
8:42   Isiaha Mike missed free throw  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
8:21   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
7:53   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by CJ White  
7:35 +2 Feron Hunt made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 43-51
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:02 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot 45-51
6:43   Offensive foul on Isiaha Mike  
6:43   Turnover on Isiaha Mike  
6:29 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 47-51
6:15   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
6:15 +1 CJ White made 1st of 2 free throws 47-52
6:15 +1 CJ White made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-53
5:53 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 49-53
5:26 +2 Tyson Jolly made jump shot 49-55
5:00 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 52-55
4:39   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
4:23   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:17   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:12   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
4:10   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
4:07   Offensive foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
4:07   Turnover on Chris Harris Jr.  
3:51 +2 Tyson Jolly made turnaround jump shot 52-57
3:34   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
3:34   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:07   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
3:07 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 52-58
3:07 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-59
2:49 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot 55-59
2:30   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
2:30 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 55-60
2:30 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-61
2:12   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
2:12 +1 Marcus Sasser made 1st of 2 free throws 56-61
2:12 +1 Marcus Sasser made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-61
1:50 +2 Feron Hunt made layup 57-63
1:44   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
1:44 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 58-63
1:44 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-63
1:44   30-second timeout called  
1:44   Commercial timeout called  
1:18   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
59.0   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
55.0   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
55.0 +1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws 59-64
55.0   Isiaha Mike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
39.0 +2 Caleb Mills made running Jump Shot, assist by Nate Hinton 61-64
