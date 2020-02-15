LSU
Lewis, Shackelford lead Alabama past No. 25 LSU, 88-82

  • Feb 15, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) LSU couldn't find a way to stop Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford, or to beat Herbert Jones and his one healthy hand to rebounds.

Lewis scored 27 points, Shackelford had 26 and Jones had a career-high 17 rebounds as Alabama held off a big comeback attempt by No. 25 LSU for an 88-82 victory on Saturday.

Shackelford said it was ''most definitely'' a must-win game for the Crimson Tide, whose postseason hopes had faded.

''We knew coming into this game, we had to come in and get this win,'' he said.

The Tide (13-12, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) knocked the Tigers (18-7, 9-3) from a share of the league top spot after blowing virtually all of an 18-point lead. Alabama also took No. 11 Auburn into overtime Wednesday night before losing.

LSU came into the day in a three-way tie for atop the SEC with Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky but has lost three of its last four games since an 8-0 league start.

''The offensive rebounding in the second half was the difference for Alabama,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''They had 10 of them in the second half.

''We obviously did a terrible job on Lewis, and Shackelford's just playing tremendously well.''

Down 18 early in the second half, LSU made a big late surge. Trendon Watford scored on a drive and then Marlon Taylor stole Alabama's inbound pass and dished to Javonte Smart for a 3-pointer.

Jones, who had five offensive rebounds after halftime, made two free throws to a huge ovation from the fans while playing with a cast on his left, shooting hand.

''That was the best crowd I've heard since I've been here,'' first-year Alabama coach Nate Oats said. ''It kind of hit a fever pitch there when Herb stepped to the free throw line after they intentionally fouled him knowing that he didn't have his strong hand.''

Jones started working on shooting right-handed foul shots his first time back in the gym from surgery that sidelined him for three games.

''It came in handy when I got injured and I just kept working and believed in myself,'' Jones said.

But the Tigers came right back. Skylar Mays buried a 3 to make it 79-78 with 1:32 left.

Finally, Alex Reese buried an open 3 from the top of the key with 39 seconds left and Shackelford added a layup off a turnover for a safe cushion.

Lewis made 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 18 in the second half to remain hot. He followed a 37-point game against Georgia with a triple-double in Auburn, the first of his career.

Likewise, Shackelford made five 3s after hitting seven and scoring 28 points against Auburn.

LSU's Skylar Mays had 24 points and nine rebounds in his third straight game scoring 20-plus. Watford, who's from nearby Birmingham, had 18 points before fouling out despite a cascade of boos from Tide fans every time he touched the ball. Smart scored 16, and he and Mays each hit four 3s.

Emmitt Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tide took a 59-41 lead on a layup by Lewis with 14:08 left. Then he hit a pair of 3-pointers to upend LSU's 9-0 run that briefly cut the deficit to single digits.

Even that cozy lead evaporated.

BIG PICTURE

LSU has given up at least 82 points in three of its last four games, losing all three. This one came against the nation's No. 2 scoring offense.

''Pretty much any good guard can get loose against us,'' Wade said.

Alabama made 13 of 35 3-pointers after sinking an SEC-record 22 against Auburn. The Tide had lost four of its last five games, starting with a 90-76 defeat at LSU, but committed just nine turnovers.

HUDSON HONORED Former basketball star Wendell Hudson, Alabama's first African-American scholarship athlete, was honored at halftime. The jersey will be the school's first to be officially retired, though the No. 20 will remain in circulation. The winter and spring sports teams will wear a WH patch for the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

LSU: hosts No. 12 Kentucky on Tuesday night in a pivotal league battle

Alabama: hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday night before a two-game road trip.

1st Half
LSU Tigers 29
BAMA Crimson Tide 40

Time Team Play Score
2:00   Jumpball received by Alabama  
19:45   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
19:22 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 3-0
18:47 +2 Alex Reese made jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 3-2
18:24   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
18:08   John Petty Jr. missed layup  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
17:57   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
17:48   Darius Days missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
17:40   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
17:28   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
17:05   Herbert Jones missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
16:55 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 5-2
16:55   Shooting foul on Alex Reese  
16:55   Trendon Watford missed free throw  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
16:39 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup, assist by Jaden Shackelford 5-4
16:39   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
16:39   Kira Lewis Jr. missed free throw  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
16:17   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:10   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:03 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 5-7
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Trendon Watford missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese  
15:38   Offensive rebound by LSU  
15:32   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
15:23   Lost ball turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Skylar Mays  
15:18   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
15:18 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 6-7
15:19 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-7
14:54   James Bolden missed jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
14:32 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 10-7
14:17   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
14:05 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 10-10
13:32   Bad pass turnover on Trendon Watford  
13:04   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
13:02   Personal foul on Javian Davis  
12:41   Aundre Hyatt missed jump shot  
12:39   Offensive rebound by LSU  
12:35   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
12:24   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
12:24   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
12:22   Personal foul on Javian Davis  
12:09   Javonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Herbert Jones  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
11:59   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
11:57   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:58 +1 Galin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
11:58 +1 Galin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
11:37   Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Galin Smith  
11:22 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup 10-14
11:16   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
11:06   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
10:56   Skylar Mays missed layup  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
10:48   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Skylar Mays  
10:39   Javonte Smart missed layup  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
10:20   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
10:08   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
9:53 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 10-17
9:31   Personal foul on Jaylen Forbes  
9:15 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 13-17
8:53   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Charles Manning Jr.  
8:35   Lost ball turnover on Marlon Taylor, stolen by Herbert Jones  
8:30 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 13-20
8:08   Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford  
8:08 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
8:08 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
7:50   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
7:35   Skylar Mays missed layup  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
7:30 +2 Darius Days made layup 17-20
7:25   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by James Bolden  
7:25   Lost ball turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Javonte Smart  
7:17   Trendon Watford missed layup  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
7:17 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 19-20
7:15   Commercial timeout called  
7:03 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Reese 19-23
6:44   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
6:33   Shooting foul on Trendon Watford  
6:33 +1 James Bolden made 1st of 2 free throws 19-24
6:33 +1 James Bolden made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
6:20 +2 Charles Manning Jr. made jump shot 21-25
5:55   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Trendon Watford  
5:53   Defensive rebound by LSU  
5:36   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Herbert Jones  
5:34   Offensive rebound by LSU  
5:32   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
5:16   Herbert Jones missed layup  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Charles Manning Jr.  
5:07   Charles Manning Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
4:53   Trendon Watford missed layup, blocked by John Petty Jr.  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
4:51 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 23-25
4:46   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by LSU  
4:30   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
4:19   Personal foul on Skylar Mays  
4:17   Alex Reese missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
4:05 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 25-25
3:55   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:55 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 25-26
3:55 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-27
3:25   Shot clock violation turnover on LSU  
3:05 +2 Herbert Jones made layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 25-29
2:41   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
2:25 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup 25-31
2:10   Offensive foul on Trendon Watford  
2:10   Turnover on Trendon Watford  
2:00   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
2:00 +1 John Petty Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 25-32
2:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Emmitt Williams  
2:00   John Petty Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:00 +1 John Petty Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-33
2:00   John Petty Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
1:42   Shooting foul on Galin Smith  
1:42 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
1:42   Skylar Mays missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
1:22 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made jump shot 26-35
1:11   Offensive foul on Javonte Smart  
1:11   Turnover on Javonte Smart  
1:01   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
48.0 +3 Javonte Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Manning Jr. 29-35
31.0 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Forbes 29-38
27.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Javonte Smart missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
1.0   Personal foul on Aundre Hyatt  
1.0 +1 Galin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 29-39
1.0 +1 Galin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LSU Tigers 53
BAMA Crimson Tide 48

Time Team Play Score
19:52 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 31-40
19:52   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
19:52 +1 Skylar Mays made free throw 32-40
19:33   Personal foul on Darius Days  
19:22 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 32-43
19:01 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot 35-43
18:47 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 35-46
18:30   Trendon Watford missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
18:09   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
17:53   Charles Manning Jr. missed jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
17:44 +2 Herbert Jones made layup 35-48
17:27   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
17:12   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
16:59 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Javonte Smart 37-48
16:34 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 37-51
16:11   Charles Manning Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
16:04   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Charles Manning Jr.  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
15:55   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
15:45   Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
15:41 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 37-53
15:34   30-second timeout called  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Shooting foul on James Bolden  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:27 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 38-53
15:27 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-53
15:07 +2 Galin Smith made dunk, assist by John Petty Jr. 39-55
14:53   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
14:50 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 41-55
14:35 +2 Galin Smith made dunk, assist by Herbert Jones 41-57
14:25   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
14:07 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 41-59
13:51 +2 Javonte Smart made layup 43-59
13:33   Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Aundre Hyatt  
13:24   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
13:13   Herbert Jones missed layup  
13:11   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
13:03   Lost ball turnover on Herbert Jones, stolen by Aundre Hyatt  
12:58 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 45-59
12:40   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
12:30   James Bolden missed layup, blocked by Skylar Mays  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
12:18 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 47-59
11:59   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Charles Manning Jr.  
11:48 +3 Emmitt Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 50-59
11:27   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
11:19 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 50-62
11:01   Emmitt Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
10:49   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
10:43 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Galin Smith 50-65
10:37   30-second timeout called  
10:35   Commercial timeout called  
10:14   Offensive foul on Marlon Taylor  
10:14   Turnover on Marlon Taylor  
9:58   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
9:58 +1 Jaylen Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws 50-66
9:58   Jaylen Forbes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
9:34 +3 Trendon Watford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Skylar Mays 53-66
9:01 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 53-68
8:41